Jeremy Lin won't return to Monday's game due to a strained left hamstring suffered in the third quarter against the Hornets. Isaiah Whitehead and Sean Kilpatrick are both going to see minutes at point guard the rest of the way tonight, as well as going forward if Lin is going to miss time. For now, consider him day-to-day. Source: Nets PR on Twitter

Jeremy Lin followed up Thursday's big game with just 10 points, six assists and five turnovers in 25 minutes vs. the Cavaliers. The Nets drew a brutal back-to-back set against the Warriors and Cavs, and they looked defeated from tip-off tonight. Lin posted 10 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds on Thursday and he's been sharp in increasing minutes this week, so owners should forgive tonight's dud. Lin gets a couple of days to rest before facing Kemba Walker and the Hornets on Monday.

Jeremy Lin had a Nets season high of 11 assists on Thursday to go along with 10 points, eight rebounds, two steals, two blocks and two 3-pointers in a tough loss to the Warriors. He hit just 4-of-12 shots in his 32 minutes but appears to be rounding back into form after missing so much time with a bad injury. This was one of Lin's best games of the season and we just have to hope he continues to play and stay healthy as he works back to form. He was pretty close to his old self tonight.