Jeremy Lin | Guard | #7

Team: Brooklyn Nets
Age / DOB:  (28) / 8/23/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 200
College: Harvard
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Jeremy Lin won't return to Monday's game due to a strained left hamstring suffered in the third quarter against the Hornets.
Isaiah Whitehead and Sean Kilpatrick are both going to see minutes at point guard the rest of the way tonight, as well as going forward if Lin is going to miss time. For now, consider him day-to-day. Dec 26 - 9:14 PM
Source: Nets PR on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
1127915039661455119.4622637.7031444.31872913.63.56.01.32.60.6
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2010GS 299.81.02.5.3890.00.2.2000.70.9.7600.40.81.21.40.61.10.31.12.6
2011NY 3526.94.910.9.4460.72.1.3204.25.2.7980.52.53.16.23.61.60.32.214.6
2012HOU8232.24.810.9.4411.13.1.3392.63.4.7850.42.63.06.12.91.60.42.513.4
2013HOU7128.94.29.3.4461.23.2.3583.13.7.8230.52.22.64.12.51.00.42.312.5
2014LAK7425.83.78.8.4240.92.4.3692.93.6.7950.42.32.64.62.21.10.42.611.2
2015CHA7826.23.89.3.4121.02.9.3363.13.7.8150.52.73.23.01.90.70.52.111.7
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2010GS 292852872.38915.2001925.76012223442183393176
2011NY 35943171383.4462475.320146183.798188910721612655978512
2012HOU822641396897.44187257.339216275.78532215247497236134292051095
2013HOU712054295662.44682229.358218265.823341531872941766827166890
2014LAK741910277654.42465176.369213268.795261701963391668232189832
2015CHA782047300728.41276226.336238292.815422112532351505842165914
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 23@CLE125510.50002.00000.0000226510110
Dec 22GS132412.33327.28600.00008811522110
Dec 20@TOR12548.50024.50024.5000224211112
Dec 18@PHI122510.50027.28645.8000224320116
Dec 16@ORL120713.53812.500221.0000333100117
Dec 14LAK0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 12@HOU12048.50013.33314.2500337111310

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Jeremy Lin
2Isaiah Whitehead
3Spencer Dinwiddie
SG1Sean Kilpatrick
2Joe Harris
3Caris LeVert
4Randy Foye
SF1Bojan Bogdanovic
2Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
PF1Trevor Booker
2Anthony Bennett
3Chris McCullough
C1Brook Lopez
2Luis Scola
3Justin Hamilton
 

 