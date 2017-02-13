Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Ish Smith | Guard | #14
Team:
Detroit Pistons
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 7/5/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 175
College:
Wake Forest
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $6,000,000 2017-18: $6,000,000 2018-19: $6,000,000 2019-20: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Ish Smith came off the bench and hit just 2-of-12 shots for five points on Thursday, but also handed out 16 assists to tie his career high and helped the Pistons overcome an 18-point deficit to beat the Hornets 114-108 in overtime.
Smith clearly outplayed starter Reggie Jackson and got 33 minutes, finishing with a +/- of +20, while Jackson's number was a -20. Smith also got a bulk of the minutes tonight and it's clear by all the trade chatter that Stan Van Gundy was hoping to get rid of Jackson at the trade deadline. As of now, Jackson is still the starting point guard, but Smith should be picked up in most fantasy leagues in case SVG makes a move after tonight's performance.
Feb 23 - 10:50 PM
Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy was non-commital when asked if Ish Smith has earned a larger role at the expense of Reggie Jackson.
"What you try to do, right, is play the unit that gives you the best chance to win," Van Gundy said. "A lot of times you make mistakes on that and screw it up and everything else. I certainly have made my share, but that’s what you try to do." Jackson is averaging 8.8 points, and 5.5 assists on 32 percent shooting over his last eight games and doesn't seem to have the same explosion in his legs, while Smith is averaging 11.5 points and five assists in that same span. Jackson is just a low-end hold for now, while Smith is trending up as a speculative add for owners in need of dimes.
Feb 13 - 10:54 AM
Source:
Detroit Free Press
Ish Smith hit 6-of-10 shots for 15 points, five rebounds, five assists, one block and one 3-pointer in 31 minutes on Sunday against the Raptors.
Smith played the final 17 minutes of this game and was more efficient than Reggie Jackson tonight. Smith has played at least 20 minutes in seven of his last eight games. Heading into tonight’s contest, he was averaging 21.5 minutes, 10.8 points, 5.5 assists, and 2.7 rebounds per game in his last six, while shooting 64.6 percent from the field. He is not worth adding just yet in standard leagues, but is definitely a player worth watching. However, he can be added in deep-leagues at this time.
Feb 12 - 8:56 PM
Ish Smith thrived in 27 minutes vs. New Orleans on Wednesday, making 6-of-7 shots to score 15 points with seven assists and three rebounds.
Smith tied Stanley Johnson for the team's best +/- rating, at +36, and the second unit completely changed the dynamic of this game. The career 40.4 percent shooter is at a scoring 63.6 percent in his past five games, so it's safe to say that he's playing above his head. We'll let you know if he warrants a pickup at some point.
Feb 2 - 12:09 AM
Ish Smith drops 16 assists in OT win
Feb 23 - 10:50 PM
SVG discusses his point guard situation
Feb 13 - 10:54 AM
Ish Smith scores 15 points in Sunday's win
Feb 12 - 8:56 PM
Ish Smith thrives in 27 minutes vs. Pelicans
Feb 2 - 12:09 AM
More Ish Smith Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
56
1317
471
151
271
39
204
458
.445
46
67
.687
17
67
.254
22
80
8.4
2.7
4.8
0.7
1.4
0.4
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2010
MEM
43
10.3
1.0
2.7
.374
0.1
0.2
.300
0.3
0.5
.571
0.2
0.9
1.1
1.8
0.8
0.4
0.0
0.9
2.3
2011
ORL
26
9.1
1.2
3.1
.383
0.1
0.3
.333
0.3
0.4
.700
0.3
1.1
1.3
1.6
0.5
0.6
0.1
0.6
2.8
2012
MLW
52
9.9
1.1
3.1
.352
0.2
0.5
.296
0.1
0.1
.429
0.2
0.9
1.2
1.7
0.7
0.4
0.2
0.5
2.4
2013
PHO
70
14.4
1.7
4.0
.423
0.0
0.3
.043
0.3
0.6
.564
0.4
1.4
1.8
2.6
0.9
0.7
0.2
0.9
3.7
2014
PHI
55
15.2
2.6
6.7
.390
0.3
1.1
.300
0.6
1.0
.596
0.3
1.5
1.8
3.3
1.4
0.7
0.1
0.9
6.1
2015
PHI
77
29.1
5.2
12.6
.411
0.7
2.2
.329
1.6
2.3
.693
0.6
3.4
4.0
6.5
2.3
1.1
0.3
1.7
12.6
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2010
MEM
43
444
43
115
.374
3
10
.300
12
21
.571
7
40
47
79
34
18
2
37
101
2011
ORL
26
236
31
81
.383
3
9
.333
7
10
.700
7
28
35
41
13
15
2
15
72
2012
MLW
52
516
56
159
.352
8
27
.296
3
7
.429
12
49
61
87
37
21
9
26
123
2013
PHO
70
1011
119
281
.423
1
23
.043
22
39
.564
31
98
129
179
65
49
13
66
261
2014
PHI
55
835
143
367
.390
18
60
.300
34
57
.596
15
85
100
180
78
36
6
50
338
2015
PHI
77
2240
397
967
.411
56
170
.329
122
176
.693
43
262
305
502
175
88
24
133
972
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Feb 15
DAL
1
20
4
10
.400
0
1
.000
2
2
1.000
0
2
2
3
2
0
1
0
10
Feb 13
@MLW
1
17
1
4
.250
0
0
.000
1
2
.500
0
3
3
1
0
0
0
1
3
Feb 12
@TOR
1
31
6
10
.600
1
2
.500
2
4
.500
0
5
5
5
1
0
1
2
15
Feb 10
SA
1
19
6
9
.667
1
1
1.000
2
2
1.000
0
3
3
4
2
0
2
0
15
Feb 8
LAK
1
21
5
6
.833
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
4
4
7
5
2
0
0
10
Feb 6
PHI
1
20
5
10
.500
0
0
.000
1
1
1.000
0
1
1
4
0
1
1
1
11
Feb 4
@IND
1
21
2
5
.400
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
3
3
6
2
0
1
0
4
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Reggie Jackson
2
Ish Smith
3
Beno Udrih
Sidelined
Beno Udrih (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday.
This is the first blurb we've had on Udrih since Detroit claimed him off waivers back in October, which tells you just about all you need to know of his non-existent fantasy value.
Feb 22
SG
1
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
2
Darrun Hilliard
SF
1
Marcus Morris
2
Stanley Johnson
3
Reggie Bullock
PF
1
Jon Leuer
2
Tobias Harris
3
Nikola Jovanovic
C
1
Andre Drummond
2
Aron Baynes
Sidelined
Aron Baynes (illness) will play vs. the Hornets on Thursday.
Baynes was sick during the break but he's well enough to suit up against Charlotte's depleted frontcourt tonight. Unfortunately for Baynes, he wasn't traded to a better situation and is still just a deep-league handcuff while Andre Drummond and Jon Leuer are healthy.
Feb 23
3
Boban Marjanovic
