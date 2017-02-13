Ish Smith | Guard | #14

Latest News Recent News

Ish Smith came off the bench and hit just 2-of-12 shots for five points on Thursday, but also handed out 16 assists to tie his career high and helped the Pistons overcome an 18-point deficit to beat the Hornets 114-108 in overtime. Smith clearly outplayed starter Reggie Jackson and got 33 minutes, finishing with a +/- of +20, while Jackson's number was a -20. Smith also got a bulk of the minutes tonight and it's clear by all the trade chatter that Stan Van Gundy was hoping to get rid of Jackson at the trade deadline. As of now, Jackson is still the starting point guard, but Smith should be picked up in most fantasy leagues in case SVG makes a move after tonight's performance.

Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy was non-commital when asked if Ish Smith has earned a larger role at the expense of Reggie Jackson. "What you try to do, right, is play the unit that gives you the best chance to win," Van Gundy said. "A lot of times you make mistakes on that and screw it up and everything else. I certainly have made my share, but that’s what you try to do." Jackson is averaging 8.8 points, and 5.5 assists on 32 percent shooting over his last eight games and doesn't seem to have the same explosion in his legs, while Smith is averaging 11.5 points and five assists in that same span. Jackson is just a low-end hold for now, while Smith is trending up as a speculative add for owners in need of dimes. Source: Detroit Free Press

Ish Smith hit 6-of-10 shots for 15 points, five rebounds, five assists, one block and one 3-pointer in 31 minutes on Sunday against the Raptors. Smith played the final 17 minutes of this game and was more efficient than Reggie Jackson tonight. Smith has played at least 20 minutes in seven of his last eight games. Heading into tonight’s contest, he was averaging 21.5 minutes, 10.8 points, 5.5 assists, and 2.7 rebounds per game in his last six, while shooting 64.6 percent from the field. He is not worth adding just yet in standard leagues, but is definitely a player worth watching. However, he can be added in deep-leagues at this time.