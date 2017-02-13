Player Page

Ish Smith | Guard | #14

Team: Detroit Pistons
Age / DOB:  (28) / 7/5/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 175
College: Wake Forest
Contract: view contract details
Ish Smith came off the bench and hit just 2-of-12 shots for five points on Thursday, but also handed out 16 assists to tie his career high and helped the Pistons overcome an 18-point deficit to beat the Hornets 114-108 in overtime.
Smith clearly outplayed starter Reggie Jackson and got 33 minutes, finishing with a +/- of +20, while Jackson's number was a -20. Smith also got a bulk of the minutes tonight and it's clear by all the trade chatter that Stan Van Gundy was hoping to get rid of Jackson at the trade deadline. As of now, Jackson is still the starting point guard, but Smith should be picked up in most fantasy leagues in case SVG makes a move after tonight's performance. Feb 23 - 10:50 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
56131747115127139204458.4454667.6871767.25422808.42.74.80.71.40.4
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2010MEM4310.31.02.7.3740.10.2.3000.30.5.5710.20.91.11.80.80.40.00.92.3
2011ORL269.11.23.1.3830.10.3.3330.30.4.7000.31.11.31.60.50.60.10.62.8
2012MLW529.91.13.1.3520.20.5.2960.10.1.4290.20.91.21.70.70.40.20.52.4
2013PHO7014.41.74.0.4230.00.3.0430.30.6.5640.41.41.82.60.90.70.20.93.7
2014PHI5515.22.66.7.3900.31.1.3000.61.0.5960.31.51.83.31.40.70.10.96.1
2015PHI7729.15.212.6.4110.72.2.3291.62.3.6930.63.44.06.52.31.10.31.712.6
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2010MEM4344443115.374310.3001221.57174047793418237101
2011ORL262363181.38339.333710.7007283541131521572
2012MLW5251656159.352827.29637.429124961873721926123
2013PHO701011119281.423123.0432239.564319812917965491366261
2014PHI55835143367.3901860.3003457.59615851001807836650338
2015PHI772240397967.41156170.329122176.693432623055021758824133972
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Feb 15DAL120410.40001.000221.0000223201010
Feb 13@MLW11714.25000.00012.500033100013
Feb 12@TOR131610.60012.50024.5000555101215
Feb 10SA11969.667111.000221.0000334202015
Feb 8LAK12156.83300.00000.0000447520010
Feb 6PHI120510.50000.000111.0000114011111
Feb 4@IND12125.40001.00000.000033620104

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Reggie Jackson
2Ish Smith
3Beno Udrih
SG1Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
2Darrun Hilliard
SF1Marcus Morris
2Stanley Johnson
3Reggie Bullock
PF1Jon Leuer
2Tobias Harris
3Nikola Jovanovic
C1Andre Drummond
2Aron Baynes
3Boban Marjanovic
 

 