Kyrie Irving | Guard | #2 Team: Cleveland Cavaliers Age / DOB: (24) / 3/23/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 193 College: Duke Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (1) / CLE Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $17,638,063 2017-18: $18,868,625 2018-19: $20,099,188 2019-20: $21,329,750 {Player Option} Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Kyrie Irving handed out a career-high 13 assists while scoring 31 points during Wednesday's 113-102 victory vs. the Bucks. Kyrie was simply awesome in the second of back-to-back games tonight. He made 11-of-17 FGs and 8-of-9 FTs, and in the process became the ninth player in franchise history to score at least 7,000 career points. He joins a list that includes Larry Nance, Hot Rod Williams, Bingo Smith, Mark Price, Austin Carr, Brad Daugherty, Zydrunas Ilgauskas, and of course LeBron. He rounded out tonight's gaudy line with six boards, one steal and one 3-pointer. Source: Jason Lloyd on Twitter

Kyrie Irving was back at in a win over the Lakers on Saturday, finishing with 21 points, 12 assists, six rebounds, two 3-pointers, two turnovers and three steals. Irving (rest) sat out both Tuesday and Wednesday's game as part of a maintenance program, but wasn't the least bit rusty on Saturday. Irving is enjoying a terrific all-around season, averaging career-highs in points (23.9), 3-pointers (2.5), while shooting a career-best 48.2 percent from the floor and 43 percent from downtown.

Kyrie Irving (rest) will not play on Wednesday vs. the Grizzlies. He was also rested against the Grizzlies on Tuesday, but there's no word of any injuries and it's all part of the maintenance plan for the "Big 3" in Cleveland -- Kevin Love and LeBron James will also rest. DeAndre Liggins will draw another start after scoring three points with five rebounds, four assists, one block, two steals and one triple in 32 minutes Tuesday. Irving should be fine for Saturday's game vs. the Lakers. Source: Jason Lloyd on Twitter