Kyrie Irving | Guard | #2

Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
Age / DOB:  (24) / 3/23/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 193
College: Duke
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (1) / CLE
Contract: view contract details
Kyrie Irving handed out a career-high 13 assists while scoring 31 points during Wednesday's 113-102 victory vs. the Bucks.
Kyrie was simply awesome in the second of back-to-back games tonight. He made 11-of-17 FGs and 8-of-9 FTs, and in the process became the ninth player in franchise history to score at least 7,000 career points. He joins a list that includes Larry Nance, Hot Rod Williams, Bingo Smith, Mark Price, Austin Carr, Brad Daugherty, Zydrunas Ilgauskas, and of course LeBron. He rounded out tonight's gaudy line with six boards, one steal and one 3-pointer. Dec 21 - 10:18 PM
Source: Jason Lloyd on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
248305757712015213449.47489101.88160141.42645924.03.25.00.62.50.2
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2011CLE5130.66.914.6.4691.43.6.3993.43.8.8720.92.93.75.43.11.10.42.218.5
2012CLE5934.78.218.1.4521.84.7.3914.24.9.8550.63.13.75.93.21.50.42.522.5
2013CLE7135.27.517.4.4301.74.8.3584.14.8.8610.72.93.66.12.71.50.32.320.8
2014CLE7536.47.716.5.4682.15.0.4154.24.9.8630.72.43.25.22.51.50.31.921.7
2015CLE5331.47.416.6.4481.64.9.3213.23.6.8850.82.13.04.72.31.10.32.019.6
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2011CLE511561350747.46973183.399171196.872441471912751605420110944
2012CLE5920484841070.452109279.391248290.8553418221635019189211461325
2013CLE7124965321237.430123344.358291338.86152207259433190108231631478
2014CLE7527335781235.468157378.415315365.86355182237389186114201461628
2015CLE531665394879.44884262.321169191.8854411315725012456181071041
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 20@MLW145823.34837.429991.0000555200128
Dec 17LAK138817.47126.333331.00015612230021
Dec 14@MEM0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 13MEM0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 10CHA136413.30823.667111.0001345300311
Dec 9MIA133915.60024.50035.6000113200023
Dec 7@NY130917.52946.667661.0000226200128

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Kyrie Irving
2DeAndre Liggins
3Kay Felder
SG1J.R. Smith
2Iman Shumpert
3Jordan McRae
SF1LeBron James
2Richard Jefferson
3Mike Dunleavy
4James Jones
PF1Kevin Love
2Channing Frye
C1Tristan Thompson
2Chris Andersen
 

 