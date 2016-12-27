Player Page

Kemba Walker | Guard | #15

Team: Charlotte Hornets
Age / DOB:  (26) / 5/8/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 184
College: Connecticut
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (9) / CHA
Contract: view contract details
Kemba Walker scored 21 points in Wednesday's 120-101 win over the Magic, hitting 8-of-12 shots in just 25 minutes.
"He makes me shake my head because I haven't had an answer for him the last few times we've played him," Magic coach Frank Vogel said. Walker averaged 26.7 points per game against Vogel's Pacers last season, so that's what he's referring to. Walker added five assists, three rebounds and two triples, and he should be well rested for Thursday's game vs. the Heat after sitting out the entire fourth quarter Wednesday. It would be a huge upset if he didn't make the All-Star team. Dec 28 - 9:16 PM
Source: Orlando Sentinel
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
30100666911816441239525.455112139.80679192.41176522.33.95.51.42.20.2
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2011CHA6627.14.311.6.3661.03.4.3052.53.2.7890.53.13.54.41.80.90.31.212.1
2012CHA8234.86.415.2.4231.34.0.3223.64.5.7980.72.73.55.72.42.00.41.917.7
2013CHA7335.86.215.7.3931.54.5.3333.94.6.8370.53.74.26.12.31.20.41.817.7
2014CHA6234.26.115.8.3851.44.5.3043.84.6.8270.63.03.55.11.61.40.51.517.3
2015CHA8135.67.016.4.4272.26.0.3714.65.4.8470.73.74.45.22.11.60.51.420.9
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2011CHA661790281767.36669226.305168213.78930204234289119602079799
2012CHA8228575261244.423107332.322296371.79860223283471200160311531455
2013CHA7326174491143.393109327.333282337.8373926730644716986321281289
2014CHA622118378981.38585280.304234283.827351852203181008931921075
2015CHA8128855681331.427182490.371371438.84756301357421171126391111689
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 26@BKN135617.35315.200221.0000336320315
Dec 23CHI132616.37523.667661.0002354110020
Dec 20LAK1411126.423410.400221.00053810300428
Dec 17@ATL134514.35749.444441.00015610100118
Dec 16@BOS0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 14@WAS136715.46738.37500.0001569300317
Dec 12@IND135416.25014.250331.0001125320112

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Kemba Walker
2Ramon Sessions
3Brian Roberts
SG1Nicolas Batum
2Marco Belinelli
3Treveon Graham
SF1Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
2Jeremy Lamb
PF1Marvin Williams
2Frank Kaminsky
C1Cody Zeller
2Roy Hibbert
3Spencer Hawes
 

 