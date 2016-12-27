Kemba Walker | Guard | #15

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Rangers closing in on deal with Mike Napoli?
Rockies have checked in on Greg Holland
Report: Market for Napoli has 'intensified'
Pirates finalize three-year deal with Nova
Cards 'not actively' pursuing Brian Dozier
NYY discussing Robertson in Quintana talks
Red Sox interested in INF Trevor Plouffe
Rockies ink Alexi Amarista to one-year deal
Matt Wieters remains on Braves' 'target list'
Jays have considered trading for McCutchen
Bautista willing to consider one-year deal
Giants ink Michael Morse to minor league deal
Thomas Rawls (shoulder) practicing in full
Britt (shoulder) not practicing Wednesday
Update: Martin tested positive for Adderall
Ladarius (concussion) returns to practice
Doug Martin hit with four-game suspension
Jaguars interviewing Coughlin on Wednesday
Bilal Powell, Matt Forte absent on Wednesday
Report: Bowles unlikely to be fired by Jets
Antonio Gates plans to return for 15th season
Olsen, Stewart, Funchess DNP on Wednesday
Lamar Miller (ankle) sits out on Wednesday
Peterson and Diggs sit out practice Wednesday
Bradley Beal (right ankle) is day-to-day
John Wall scores 36 points with 11 boards
Matt Barnes will start in place of Gay (hip)
Kemba Walker scores 21 points in blowout
Carmelo Anthony ejected for flagrant 2 foul
Sheldon McClellan starts 3Q for Brad Beal
Cody Zeller (finger) will play in 2nd half
Austin Rivers to start next to CP3 vs. Pels
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (illness) will play
Isaiah Whitehead, Bojan Bogdanovic starting
Kyle Anderson will start Wednesday vs. PHX
Joe Harris will not play on Wednesday
Artemi Panarin gets a two-year extension
Report: Chicago, Panarin agree to extension
P.K. Subban to sit out next 2 games with UBI
Taylor Hall (LBI) out Thursday, day-to-day
Nikita Kucherov will return Wednesday night
Dumoulin suffers broken jaw, out 6-8 weeks
Ryan O'Reilly may be out 2-3 weeks
Brent Burns gets OT game winner over Ducks
Vrbata scores penalty shot in loss to Stars
Mark Scheifele scores GWG vs. Blackhawks
Zach Parise scores, Wild win 11th in a row
2 goals, 1 assist for Gaudreau in win vs. Avs
Sargeant: 8th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Weatherman: 7th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Lapcevich defies odds
Brad Smith: 6th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Myers final So. Mod Champ
Myatt Snider in KBM #51 truck for eight races
Harrison Burton to compete in six truck races
Praytor: 5th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Truex Jr. named EMPA Driver of the Year
Josh Williams: 4th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Todd Gilliland
Kurzejewski: 3rd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
Kaaya fires off four touchdowns in victory
Zaire to hold off on transfer until April
C-Mac grades could be 'all over the place'
Justin Jackson gouges Pitt for 224 yds, 3 TD
James Conner (head) questionable to return
Saeed Blacknall suspended for Rose Bowl
Middle Tennessee parts ways with DC Nix
K.D. Cannon launches self into NFL pool
Hearns, Famurewa won't play in bowl game
Report: Brad Kaaya set to declare for draft
NC State S Josh Jones jumps for draft
Armstrong (hamstring) looks doubtful for bowl
Robles to fill in for Stekelenburg on Friday
Lukaku set for new contract
Alli shines as Spurs top 10-man Southampton
Redmond sent off in 4-1 loss to Spurs
Montero muscle strain adds insult to injury
Injury problems begin to mount for Watford
SAFC praying Pickford injury is not serious
Lallana goal sparks Liverpool comeback win
Walters scores first but Stoke City fall 4-1
Rooney likely to remain on the sidelines
Wenger optimistic Walcott will return on NYD
City boost ahead of their trip to Liverpool
Roster
Nicolas Batum
(G/F)
Spencer Hawes
(F/C)
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
(F)
Ramon Sessions
(G)
Marvin Williams
(F)
Marco Belinelli
(G)
Roy Hibbert
(C)
Jeremy Lamb
(G/F)
Kemba Walker
(G)
Cody Zeller
(F/C)
Treveon Graham
(G)
Frank Kaminsky
(F)
Brian Roberts
(G)
Kemba Walker | Guard | #15
Team:
Charlotte Hornets
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 5/8/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 184
College:
Connecticut
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 1 (9) / CHA
Contract:
view contract details
2016-17: $12,000,000 2017-18: $12,000,000 2018-19: $12,000,000 2019-2020: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Kemba Walker scored 21 points in Wednesday's 120-101 win over the Magic, hitting 8-of-12 shots in just 25 minutes.
"He makes me shake my head because I haven't had an answer for him the last few times we've played him," Magic coach Frank Vogel said. Walker averaged 26.7 points per game against Vogel's Pacers last season, so that's what he's referring to. Walker added five assists, three rebounds and two triples, and he should be well rested for Thursday's game vs. the Heat after sitting out the entire fourth quarter Wednesday. It would be a huge upset if he didn't make the All-Star team.
Dec 28 - 9:16 PM
Source:
Orlando Sentinel
Kemba Walker hit 11-of-26 shots and four 3-pointers for 28 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists, just missing a triple-double in Tuesday's thrilling comeback win over the Lakers.
The Hornets dug themselves out of a 19-point hole in the third quarter and Walker had a key late rebound with the game on the line. He's hit 10 assists just three times this season, but after doing so way back on Nov. 7, he's also done it in back-to-back games in the past three days.
Dec 20 - 10:31 PM
Kemba Walker scored 18 points with six rebounds, 10 assists and four 3-pointers in 34 minutes against the Hawks during a 107-99 win on Saturday.
The Hornets needed a win tonight and were able to snap their four-game losing streak. As for Walker, he's not shooting the ball quite as well as he did in November. In his last seven games, he's actually seen an increase to the percentage of his points in the paint, but he's been unassisted on a whopping 77.6 percent of his makes. Walker is a stud regardless.
Dec 17 - 11:33 PM
Kemba Walker (personal) will start against the Hawks on Saturday.
He missed Friday's game in Boston for personal reasons and was always expected to be back. While Walker does struggle on the road, he gets an awesome matchup against the weak perimeter defense of the Hawks.
Dec 17 - 6:41 PM
Kemba Walker scores 21 points in blowout
Dec 28 - 9:16 PM
Kemba Walker flirts with triple-double in win
Dec 20 - 10:31 PM
Kemba Walker scores 18 points in win
Dec 17 - 11:33 PM
Kemba Walker (personal) back for Saturday
Dec 17 - 6:41 PM
More Kemba Walker Player News
Recent News
Career Stats
Game Log
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
30
1006
669
118
164
41
239
525
.455
112
139
.806
79
192
.411
7
65
22.3
3.9
5.5
1.4
2.2
0.2
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2011
CHA
66
27.1
4.3
11.6
.366
1.0
3.4
.305
2.5
3.2
.789
0.5
3.1
3.5
4.4
1.8
0.9
0.3
1.2
12.1
2012
CHA
82
34.8
6.4
15.2
.423
1.3
4.0
.322
3.6
4.5
.798
0.7
2.7
3.5
5.7
2.4
2.0
0.4
1.9
17.7
2013
CHA
73
35.8
6.2
15.7
.393
1.5
4.5
.333
3.9
4.6
.837
0.5
3.7
4.2
6.1
2.3
1.2
0.4
1.8
17.7
2014
CHA
62
34.2
6.1
15.8
.385
1.4
4.5
.304
3.8
4.6
.827
0.6
3.0
3.5
5.1
1.6
1.4
0.5
1.5
17.3
2015
CHA
81
35.6
7.0
16.4
.427
2.2
6.0
.371
4.6
5.4
.847
0.7
3.7
4.4
5.2
2.1
1.6
0.5
1.4
20.9
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2011
CHA
66
1790
281
767
.366
69
226
.305
168
213
.789
30
204
234
289
119
60
20
79
799
2012
CHA
82
2857
526
1244
.423
107
332
.322
296
371
.798
60
223
283
471
200
160
31
153
1455
2013
CHA
73
2617
449
1143
.393
109
327
.333
282
337
.837
39
267
306
447
169
86
32
128
1289
2014
CHA
62
2118
378
981
.385
85
280
.304
234
283
.827
35
185
220
318
100
89
31
92
1075
2015
CHA
81
2885
568
1331
.427
182
490
.371
371
438
.847
56
301
357
421
171
126
39
111
1689
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 26
@BKN
1
35
6
17
.353
1
5
.200
2
2
1.000
0
3
3
6
3
2
0
3
15
Dec 23
CHI
1
32
6
16
.375
2
3
.667
6
6
1.000
2
3
5
4
1
1
0
0
20
Dec 20
LAK
1
41
11
26
.423
4
10
.400
2
2
1.000
5
3
8
10
3
0
0
4
28
Dec 17
@ATL
1
34
5
14
.357
4
9
.444
4
4
1.000
1
5
6
10
1
0
0
1
18
Dec 16
@BOS
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 14
@WAS
1
36
7
15
.467
3
8
.375
0
0
.000
1
5
6
9
3
0
0
3
17
Dec 12
@IND
1
35
4
16
.250
1
4
.250
3
3
1.000
1
1
2
5
3
2
0
1
12
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Kemba Walker
2
Ramon Sessions
3
Brian Roberts
SG
1
Nicolas Batum
2
Marco Belinelli
Sidelined
Marco Belinelli (left ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Magic.
This will be Belinelli's second straight game on the sidelines, and there's a good chance he'll miss more than a few games with this injury. Jeremy Lamb could pick up some extra minutes in Belinelli's absence, but Michael Kidd-Gilchrist is the true primary beneficiary here.
Dec 27
3
Treveon Graham
SF
1
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
2
Jeremy Lamb
PF
1
Marvin Williams
2
Frank Kaminsky
C
1
Cody Zeller
2
Roy Hibbert
3
Spencer Hawes
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 28
Dec 28
It's a ridiculous slate! We hype up the big man and talk about the fun late games.
