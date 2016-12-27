Kemba Walker | Guard | #15 Team: Charlotte Hornets Age / DOB: (26) / 5/8/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 184 College: Connecticut Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (9) / CHA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $12,000,000 2017-18: $12,000,000 2018-19: $12,000,000 2019-2020: UFA Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Kemba Walker scored 21 points in Wednesday's 120-101 win over the Magic, hitting 8-of-12 shots in just 25 minutes. "He makes me shake my head because I haven't had an answer for him the last few times we've played him," Magic coach Frank Vogel said. Walker averaged 26.7 points per game against Vogel's Pacers last season, so that's what he's referring to. Walker added five assists, three rebounds and two triples, and he should be well rested for Thursday's game vs. the Heat after sitting out the entire fourth quarter Wednesday. It would be a huge upset if he didn't make the All-Star team. Source: Orlando Sentinel

Kemba Walker hit 11-of-26 shots and four 3-pointers for 28 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists, just missing a triple-double in Tuesday's thrilling comeback win over the Lakers. The Hornets dug themselves out of a 19-point hole in the third quarter and Walker had a key late rebound with the game on the line. He's hit 10 assists just three times this season, but after doing so way back on Nov. 7, he's also done it in back-to-back games in the past three days.

Kemba Walker scored 18 points with six rebounds, 10 assists and four 3-pointers in 34 minutes against the Hawks during a 107-99 win on Saturday. The Hornets needed a win tonight and were able to snap their four-game losing streak. As for Walker, he's not shooting the ball quite as well as he did in November. In his last seven games, he's actually seen an increase to the percentage of his points in the paint, but he's been unassisted on a whopping 77.6 percent of his makes. Walker is a stud regardless.