Derrick Williams | Forward | #22

Team: Miami Heat
Age / DOB:  (25) / 5/25/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'8' / 245
College: Arizona
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (2) / MIN
Contract: view contract details
Derrick Williams will start in Tuesday night's game vs. the the Thunder.
Dec 27 - 6:55 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
17272113497642105.4002338.605635.171486.62.90.40.40.50.2
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2011MIN6621.53.17.5.4120.62.1.2682.13.0.6971.23.54.70.61.20.50.51.48.8
2012MIN7824.64.310.1.4300.82.5.3322.53.5.7061.24.35.50.61.30.60.51.612.0
2013SAC7823.32.66.2.4270.31.3.2632.43.3.7180.93.24.10.71.00.60.31.58.0
2014SAC7419.82.96.6.4470.72.1.3141.82.6.6840.62.22.70.70.80.50.10.98.3
2015NY 8018.03.27.1.4500.61.9.2932.43.2.7580.63.13.70.90.80.40.10.99.3
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2011MIN661420205498.41237138.268136195.697772343113877303195583
2012MIN781916338786.43065196.332192272.70696334430461014437127933
2013SAC781816206482.4272699.263186259.7187125232356764820114624
2014SAC741462217485.44749156.314134196.68441161202505634467617
2015NY 801439254565.45044150.293194256.75847249296756129969746
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 23@NO1823.66712.50000.000055110005
Dec 22LAK0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 20ORL0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 18BOS0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 16LAC1212.50000.000111.000101000013
Dec 14IND0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 12WAS0000.00000.00000.000000000000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Goran Dragic
2Tyler Johnson
SG1Josh Richardson
2Dion Waiters
3Wayne Ellington
SF1Justise Winslow
2Rodney McGruder
PF1Josh McRoberts
2James Johnson
3Derrick Williams
4Luke Babbitt
C1Hassan Whiteside
2Willie Reed
3Udonis Haslem
 

 