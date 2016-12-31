Player Page

Harrison Barnes | Forward | #40

Team: Dallas Mavericks
Age / DOB:  (24) / 5/30/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'8' / 225
College: North Carolina
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (7) / GS
Contract: view contract details
Harrison Barnes scored 30 points with four 3-pointers in Monday's loss to the Wolves.
The four triples were a season high. Barnes finished 13-of-23 from the field with two boards and one assist, but wasn't able to get himself to the line. He's shooting a blistering 56.3 percent from the field over his last five games, averaging 24.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steal, 0.6 blocks and 2.2 triples in that span. He's crushing his ADP right now and gets two more great matchups with the Suns and Wolves (again) this week. Jan 9 - 11:22 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
3713317612055233304643.473115133.86538111.34294920.65.51.40.91.30.2
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012GS 8125.43.47.8.4390.61.8.3591.82.3.7580.73.54.11.21.20.60.21.79.2
2013GS 7828.33.58.7.3990.82.4.3471.72.3.7180.83.14.01.51.10.80.32.09.5
2014GS 8228.33.98.0.4821.12.6.4051.31.8.7201.44.15.51.40.90.70.21.810.1
2015GS 6631.04.59.6.4661.23.2.3831.52.0.7611.23.84.91.80.90.60.22.111.7
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012GS 812061276628.43952145.359144190.75853280333981015214140748
2013GS 782207271679.39966190.347130181.71866245311116846520158738
2014GS 822317316656.48287215.405108150.720117336453116716119146827
2015GS 662043295633.46682214.383102134.76177248325117574110136774
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 7ATL130915.60024.50012.5002240020321
Jan 5PHO139813.61500.00034.7502462011019
Jan 3WAS135818.44424.50089.8890775201526
Dec 30@GS1281118.61137.42900.0000331121025
Dec 29@LAK136617.35314.250441.0002794210117
Dec 27HOU132716.43813.333661.0000331000221
Dec 26@NO137614.42912.500221.0000771200115

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Deron Williams
2J.J. Barea
3Devin Harris
4Pierre Jackson
SG1Wesley Matthews
2Seth Curry
SF1Harrison Barnes
2Dorian Finney-Smith
3Justin Anderson
PF1Dirk Nowitzki
2Dwight Powell
C1Andrew Bogut
2Salah Mejri
 

 