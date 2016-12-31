Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Harrison Barnes | Forward | #40
Team:
Dallas Mavericks
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 5/30/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'8' / 225
College:
North Carolina
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 1 (7) / GS
Contract:
view contract details
2016-17: $22,116,750 2017-18: $23,112,004 2018-19: $24,107,258 2019-20: $25,102,512 {Player Option}
Harrison Barnes scored 30 points with four 3-pointers in Monday's loss to the Wolves.
The four triples were a season high. Barnes finished 13-of-23 from the field with two boards and one assist, but wasn't able to get himself to the line. He's shooting a blistering 56.3 percent from the field over his last five games, averaging 24.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steal, 0.6 blocks and 2.2 triples in that span. He's crushing his ADP right now and gets two more great matchups with the Suns and Wolves (again) this week.
Jan 9 - 11:22 PM
Dirk Nowitzki has been impressed with Harrison Barnes' development this season.
"He's making plays [from the area above the free throw line] that he didn't make a month ago," said Dirk of Barnes. "He's finding shooters on the perimeter. He knows he's getting double-teamed some when he gets too deep on those [isolation] plays, and he's making good plays." Barnes has been a steady mid-round guy on the year with averages of 21.7 points, 5.8 boards, 1.3 dimes, 1.0 triple and just 1.3 turnovers per game on 48.1 percent shooting, and he's showing no signs of slowing down.
Jan 4 - 1:19 PM
Source:
ESPN
Harrison Barnes scored 26 points on 8-of-18 shooting in Tuesday's 113-105 win over the Wizards.
He also made it to the free throw line nine times and connected on eight of them, adding seven rebounds, five assists, one block and two triples in 35 minutes. He's crushing his ADP right now and was coming off a 25-point game against his former Warriors, so his fantasy owners are likely sitting pretty. The Mavs probably don't miss Chandler Parsons.
Jan 3 - 11:41 PM
Harrison Barnes got some revenge against his former team on Friday, scoring 25 points on 11-of-18 shooting.
He's come a long way since his days as a Warrior and it showed tonight, as Barnes added three rebounds, one assist, two steals and three triples in just 28 minutes. With the Mavs tanking, Barnes should continue to be the best fantasy asset to own in Dallas down the stretch and should be treated like a top-75 player in standard leagues.
Sat, Dec 31, 2016 01:33:00 AM
Harrison Barnes scores 30 w/ four triples
Jan 9 - 11:22 PM
Nowitzki impressed with Barnes' development
Jan 4 - 1:19 PM
Harrison Barnes scores 26 points in loss
Jan 3 - 11:41 PM
Harrison Barnes scores 25 against GSW
Sat, Dec 31, 2016 01:33:00 AM
More Harrison Barnes Player News
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
37
1331
761
205
52
33
304
643
.473
115
133
.865
38
111
.342
9
49
20.6
5.5
1.4
0.9
1.3
0.2
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2012
GS
81
25.4
3.4
7.8
.439
0.6
1.8
.359
1.8
2.3
.758
0.7
3.5
4.1
1.2
1.2
0.6
0.2
1.7
9.2
2013
GS
78
28.3
3.5
8.7
.399
0.8
2.4
.347
1.7
2.3
.718
0.8
3.1
4.0
1.5
1.1
0.8
0.3
2.0
9.5
2014
GS
82
28.3
3.9
8.0
.482
1.1
2.6
.405
1.3
1.8
.720
1.4
4.1
5.5
1.4
0.9
0.7
0.2
1.8
10.1
2015
GS
66
31.0
4.5
9.6
.466
1.2
3.2
.383
1.5
2.0
.761
1.2
3.8
4.9
1.8
0.9
0.6
0.2
2.1
11.7
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2012
GS
81
2061
276
628
.439
52
145
.359
144
190
.758
53
280
333
98
101
52
14
140
748
2013
GS
78
2207
271
679
.399
66
190
.347
130
181
.718
66
245
311
116
84
65
20
158
738
2014
GS
82
2317
316
656
.482
87
215
.405
108
150
.720
117
336
453
116
71
61
19
146
827
2015
GS
66
2043
295
633
.466
82
214
.383
102
134
.761
77
248
325
117
57
41
10
136
774
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 7
ATL
1
30
9
15
.600
2
4
.500
1
2
.500
2
2
4
0
0
2
0
3
21
Jan 5
PHO
1
39
8
13
.615
0
0
.000
3
4
.750
2
4
6
2
0
1
1
0
19
Jan 3
WAS
1
35
8
18
.444
2
4
.500
8
9
.889
0
7
7
5
2
0
1
5
26
Dec 30
@GS
1
28
11
18
.611
3
7
.429
0
0
.000
0
3
3
1
1
2
1
0
25
Dec 29
@LAK
1
36
6
17
.353
1
4
.250
4
4
1.000
2
7
9
4
2
1
0
1
17
Dec 27
HOU
1
32
7
16
.438
1
3
.333
6
6
1.000
0
3
3
1
0
0
0
2
21
Dec 26
@NO
1
37
6
14
.429
1
2
.500
2
2
1.000
0
7
7
1
2
0
0
1
15
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Deron Williams
2
J.J. Barea
3
Devin Harris
4
Pierre Jackson
SG
1
Wesley Matthews
2
Seth Curry
SF
1
Harrison Barnes
2
Dorian Finney-Smith
3
Justin Anderson
PF
1
Dirk Nowitzki
2
Dwight Powell
C
1
Andrew Bogut
Sidelined
Andrew Bogut (hamstring) will not return to Monday's game vs. the Wolves.
The big man has been diagnosed with a right hamstring strain. Bogut just can't seem to stay healthy this season and this will likely hurt his trade value if the Mavs continue to shop him. Expect the Mavericks to be very cautious with him moving forward. Dwight Powell is worth a look in deeper leagues, assuming Bogut misses time.
Jan 9
2
Salah Mejri
NBA Power Rankings: Week 12
Jan 9
Jonas Nader updates his power rankings with the Cavaliers, Warriors and Rockets finishing in the top three once again.
