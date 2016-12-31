Harrison Barnes | Forward | #40 Team: Dallas Mavericks Age / DOB: (24) / 5/30/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'8' / 225 College: North Carolina Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (7) / GS Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $22,116,750 2017-18: $23,112,004 2018-19: $24,107,258 2019-20: $25,102,512 {Player Option} Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Harrison Barnes scored 30 points with four 3-pointers in Monday's loss to the Wolves. The four triples were a season high. Barnes finished 13-of-23 from the field with two boards and one assist, but wasn't able to get himself to the line. He's shooting a blistering 56.3 percent from the field over his last five games, averaging 24.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steal, 0.6 blocks and 2.2 triples in that span. He's crushing his ADP right now and gets two more great matchups with the Suns and Wolves (again) this week.

Dirk Nowitzki has been impressed with Harrison Barnes' development this season. "He's making plays [from the area above the free throw line] that he didn't make a month ago," said Dirk of Barnes. "He's finding shooters on the perimeter. He knows he's getting double-teamed some when he gets too deep on those [isolation] plays, and he's making good plays." Barnes has been a steady mid-round guy on the year with averages of 21.7 points, 5.8 boards, 1.3 dimes, 1.0 triple and just 1.3 turnovers per game on 48.1 percent shooting, and he's showing no signs of slowing down. Source: ESPN

Harrison Barnes scored 26 points on 8-of-18 shooting in Tuesday's 113-105 win over the Wizards. He also made it to the free throw line nine times and connected on eight of them, adding seven rebounds, five assists, one block and two triples in 35 minutes. He's crushing his ADP right now and was coming off a 25-point game against his former Warriors, so his fantasy owners are likely sitting pretty. The Mavs probably don't miss Chandler Parsons.