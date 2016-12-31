Brandon Knight | Guard | #11 Team: Phoenix Suns Age / DOB: (25) / 12/2/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 195 College: Kentucky Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (8) / DET Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $12,606,250 2017-18: $13,618,750 2018-19: $14,631,250 2019-20: $15,643,750 2020-21: UFA Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Brandon Knight (right wrist sprain) will not play on Tuesday vs. the Heat. This comes out of nowhere, especially since Knight has played less than 10 minutes in three straight games. He hasn't been in the rotation lately, so this doesn't have any real fantasy implications other than the fact that Tyler Ulis might get a few more minutes. Knight needs a trade in order to have value again. Source: Suns Stats on Twitter

Brandon Knight hit rock bottom on Monday vs. the Clippers, scoring five points on 2-of-4 shooting with three assists in a season-low seven minutes. Wow. He's now played less than 10 minutes in three straight games. Knight's name has been mentioned in trade rumors all season long and this is only going to add fuel to the fire. A trade can only help his value at this point, but he's a drop candidate in standard leagues if you don't have the roster spot to stash him.

Brandon Knight missed all five shots from the field with one foul and no other stats in eight minutes against the Jazz on Saturday. Rock bottom time and his minutes are just slipping away big time. Knight could see his fantasy value come back to life, but he really needs a lot of things to happen. He really needs a trade to have value in standard leagues. Obviously his owners shouldn't be holding too tightly.