Player Page

Roster

Brandon Knight | Guard | #11

Team: Phoenix Suns
Age / DOB:  (25) / 12/2/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 195
College: Kentucky
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (8) / DET
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Brandon Knight (right wrist sprain) will not play on Tuesday vs. the Heat.
This comes out of nowhere, especially since Knight has played less than 10 minutes in three straight games. He hasn't been in the rotation lately, so this doesn't have any real fantasy implications other than the fact that Tyler Ulis might get a few more minutes. Knight needs a trade in order to have value again. Jan 3 - 8:03 PM
Source: Suns Stats on Twitter
More Brandon Knight Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
35788438909321150379.396103122.8443598.35726612.52.62.70.61.90.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2011DET6632.34.811.7.4151.64.2.3801.62.1.7590.52.73.23.82.60.70.22.312.8
2012DET7531.54.811.7.4071.64.4.3672.23.0.7330.72.63.34.02.70.80.12.113.3
2013MLW7233.46.415.2.4221.54.7.3253.64.5.8020.62.93.54.92.61.00.22.017.9
2014PHO6332.46.014.1.4222.05.1.3893.13.5.8740.43.43.95.23.01.40.21.817.0
2015PHO5236.07.117.2.4152.36.8.3423.03.5.8520.73.23.95.13.41.20.42.419.6
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2011DET662131319769.415105276.380104137.759331782112511714910154847
2012DET752364357878.407120327.367165225.73354193247303205588157999
2013MLW7224074611092.422110338.325259323.8024620925535218869171461291
2014PHO632040375888.422125321.389195223.8742821624433018990101141070
2015PHO521872371895.415120351.342156183.8523616620226317761201241018
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 2@LAC1724.50000.000111.000000300025
Dec 31@UTA1805.00000.00000.000000000010
Dec 29TOR1935.600111.00000.000022021037
Dec 28@SA123612.500221.00001.0000115311214
Dec 26@HOU124612.50025.40078.8750551100221
Dec 23PHI11547.57100.00045.8001231300012
Dec 21HOU126510.500221.00056.8331452221317

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Eric Bledsoe
2Brandon Knight
3Tyler Ulis
SG1Devin Booker
2Leandro Barbosa
3John Jenkins
SF1P.J. Tucker
2T.J. Warren
3Derrick Jones Jr.
PF1Marquese Chriss
2Jared Dudley
3Dragan Bender
C1Tyson Chandler
2Alex Len
3Alan Williams
 

 