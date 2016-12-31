Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Stats: By the Beard of Zeus
Jan 3
Dose: All the Jimmy Butler
Jan 3
NBA Season Long Podcast
Jan 2
NBA Power Rankings: Week 11
Jan 2
Dose: McCollum Madness
Jan 2
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 2
Derrick Rose's Dungeon
Jan 1
Wired: Top Pickups Week 11
Jan 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Marc Gasol will play barring a setback
James Johnson and Tyler Johnson ruled out
Deron Williams (illness) is starting Tuesday
Kenneth Faried (back) will not play Tuesday
Brandon Knight (wrist) ruled out Tuesday
Ty Lawson (face) will not play Tuesday
Patrick Patterson (ankle) ruled out Tuesday
Goran Dragic (back) will play Tuesday
James Johnson (illness) is now doubtful
Kenneth Faried (back) not expected to play
Bradley Beal's minutes will be 'monitored'
Aron Baynes (ankle) out Tuesday vs. Indiana
Player Page
Roster
Leandro Barbosa
(G)
Devin Booker
(G)
Jared Dudley
(G/F)
Brandon Knight
(G)
Tyler Ulis
(G)
Dragan Bender
(F)
Tyson Chandler
(C)
John Jenkins
(G)
Alex Len
(F/C)
T.J. Warren
(F)
Eric Bledsoe
(G)
Marquese Chriss
(F)
Derrick Jones Jr.
(F)
P.J. Tucker
(G/F)
Alan Williams
(C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Brandon Knight | Guard | #11
Team:
Phoenix Suns
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 12/2/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 195
College:
Kentucky
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 1 (8) / DET
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $12,606,250 2017-18: $13,618,750 2018-19: $14,631,250 2019-20: $15,643,750 2020-21: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Brandon Knight (right wrist sprain) will not play on Tuesday vs. the Heat.
This comes out of nowhere, especially since Knight has played less than 10 minutes in three straight games. He hasn't been in the rotation lately, so this doesn't have any real fantasy implications other than the fact that Tyler Ulis might get a few more minutes. Knight needs a trade in order to have value again.
Jan 3 - 8:03 PM
Source:
Suns Stats on Twitter
Brandon Knight hit rock bottom on Monday vs. the Clippers, scoring five points on 2-of-4 shooting with three assists in a season-low seven minutes.
Wow. He's now played less than 10 minutes in three straight games. Knight's name has been mentioned in trade rumors all season long and this is only going to add fuel to the fire. A trade can only help his value at this point, but he's a drop candidate in standard leagues if you don't have the roster spot to stash him.
Jan 3 - 1:07 AM
Brandon Knight missed all five shots from the field with one foul and no other stats in eight minutes against the Jazz on Saturday.
Rock bottom time and his minutes are just slipping away big time. Knight could see his fantasy value come back to life, but he really needs a lot of things to happen. He really needs a trade to have value in standard leagues. Obviously his owners shouldn't be holding too tightly.
Sat, Dec 31, 2016 11:46:00 PM
Brandon Knight played nine minutes against the Raptors on Thursday with seven points, two rebounds, one assist and one 3-pointer.
Sometimes it's T.J. Warren, other times it's Leandro Barbosa, and tonight it was Tyler Ulis taking his minutes away. Knight is going to continue to have some really rough nights and probably needs a trade to save his value. He's really just a stash in shallower leagues while other owners can weigh their options.
Fri, Dec 30, 2016 01:20:00 AM
Brandon Knight (wrist) ruled out Tuesday
Jan 3 - 8:03 PM
Brandon Knight hits rock bottom, plays 7 mins
Jan 3 - 1:07 AM
Brandon Knight doesn't score
Sat, Dec 31, 2016 11:46:00 PM
Brandon Knight gets nine minutes
Fri, Dec 30, 2016 01:20:00 AM
More Brandon Knight Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
C. Paul
LAC
(5789)
2
K. Irving
CLE
(5318)
3
J. Lin
BKN
(5308)
4
D. Lillard
POR
(5240)
5
G. Dragic
MIA
(4951)
6
G. Hill
UTA
(4882)
7
B. Griffin
LAC
(4793)
8
B. Beal
WAS
(4296)
9
B. Simmons
PHI
(4180)
10
E. Fournier
ORL
(4103)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Phoenix Suns Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
35
788
438
90
93
21
150
379
.396
103
122
.844
35
98
.357
2
66
12.5
2.6
2.7
0.6
1.9
0.1
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2011
DET
66
32.3
4.8
11.7
.415
1.6
4.2
.380
1.6
2.1
.759
0.5
2.7
3.2
3.8
2.6
0.7
0.2
2.3
12.8
2012
DET
75
31.5
4.8
11.7
.407
1.6
4.4
.367
2.2
3.0
.733
0.7
2.6
3.3
4.0
2.7
0.8
0.1
2.1
13.3
2013
MLW
72
33.4
6.4
15.2
.422
1.5
4.7
.325
3.6
4.5
.802
0.6
2.9
3.5
4.9
2.6
1.0
0.2
2.0
17.9
2014
PHO
63
32.4
6.0
14.1
.422
2.0
5.1
.389
3.1
3.5
.874
0.4
3.4
3.9
5.2
3.0
1.4
0.2
1.8
17.0
2015
PHO
52
36.0
7.1
17.2
.415
2.3
6.8
.342
3.0
3.5
.852
0.7
3.2
3.9
5.1
3.4
1.2
0.4
2.4
19.6
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2011
DET
66
2131
319
769
.415
105
276
.380
104
137
.759
33
178
211
251
171
49
10
154
847
2012
DET
75
2364
357
878
.407
120
327
.367
165
225
.733
54
193
247
303
205
58
8
157
999
2013
MLW
72
2407
461
1092
.422
110
338
.325
259
323
.802
46
209
255
352
188
69
17
146
1291
2014
PHO
63
2040
375
888
.422
125
321
.389
195
223
.874
28
216
244
330
189
90
10
114
1070
2015
PHO
52
1872
371
895
.415
120
351
.342
156
183
.852
36
166
202
263
177
61
20
124
1018
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 2
@LAC
1
7
2
4
.500
0
0
.000
1
1
1.000
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
2
5
Dec 31
@UTA
1
8
0
5
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
Dec 29
TOR
1
9
3
5
.600
1
1
1.000
0
0
.000
0
2
2
0
2
1
0
3
7
Dec 28
@SA
1
23
6
12
.500
2
2
1.000
0
1
.000
0
1
1
5
3
1
1
2
14
Dec 26
@HOU
1
24
6
12
.500
2
5
.400
7
8
.875
0
5
5
1
1
0
0
2
21
Dec 23
PHI
1
15
4
7
.571
0
0
.000
4
5
.800
1
2
3
1
3
0
0
0
12
Dec 21
HOU
1
26
5
10
.500
2
2
1.000
5
6
.833
1
4
5
2
2
2
1
3
17
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Eric Bledsoe
2
Brandon Knight
Sidelined
Brandon Knight (right wrist sprain) will not play on Tuesday vs. the Heat.
This comes out of nowhere, especially since Knight has played less than 10 minutes in three straight games. He hasn't been in the rotation lately, so this doesn't have any real fantasy implications other than the fact that Tyler Ulis might get a few more minutes. Knight needs a trade in order to have value again.
Jan 3
3
Tyler Ulis
SG
1
Devin Booker
2
Leandro Barbosa
3
John Jenkins
SF
1
P.J. Tucker
2
T.J. Warren
3
Derrick Jones Jr.
PF
1
Marquese Chriss
2
Jared Dudley
3
Dragan Bender
C
1
Tyson Chandler
2
Alex Len
3
Alan Williams
Headlines
Stats: By the Beard of Zeus
Jan 3
Mike Gallagher looks at Giannis Antetokounmpo, Malcolm Brogdon, Jimmy Butler, Rudy Gobert and more.
More NBA Columns
»
Stats: By the Beard of Zeus
Jan 3
»
Dose: All the Jimmy Butler
Jan 3
»
NBA Season Long Podcast
Jan 2
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 11
Jan 2
»
Dose: McCollum Madness
Jan 2
»
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 2
»
Derrick Rose's Dungeon
Jan 1
»
Wired: Top Pickups Week 11
Jan 1
NBA Headlines
»
Marc Gasol will play barring a setback
»
James Johnson and Tyler Johnson ruled out
»
Deron Williams (illness) is starting Tuesday
»
Kenneth Faried (back) will not play Tuesday
»
Brandon Knight (wrist) ruled out Tuesday
»
Ty Lawson (face) will not play Tuesday
»
Patrick Patterson (ankle) ruled out Tuesday
»
Goran Dragic (back) will play Tuesday
»
James Johnson (illness) is now doubtful
»
Kenneth Faried (back) not expected to play
»
Bradley Beal's minutes will be 'monitored'
»
Aron Baynes (ankle) out Tuesday vs. Indiana
NBA Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Get the Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Fast Break: Volume 1
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
