Enes Kanter scored 19 points with five rebounds and two turnovers in 24 minutes in Thursday's loss to Memphis. Kanter was set up for a big night with Russell Westbrook ejected, but the score out of hand in a hurry. He finished 7-of-11 from the field and 5-of-7 from the line for his fourth straight game with 19+ points. After a string of four straight games with minutes in the teens from Dec. 13 to Dec. 19, Kanter is back in coach Billy Donovan's good graces and is averaging 28.6 minutes per night over his last five with 18.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.8 dimes. He is trending in the right direction.

Enes Kanter scored 19 points with eight rebounds, two assists and one steal in 33 minutes against the Heat on Tuesday. With Steven Adams in foul trouble, Kanter stepped up for the Thunder and hit 9-of-16 shots from the field, but only hit one of his four free throws. Kanter is rolling right now and has scored 19+ points in three straight games, but he's still a volatile fantasy asset because you never know if he's going to have a monster game or post a dud.

Enes Kanter made 8-of-10 field goals en route to 20 points on Sunday, with a season-high four assists in 29 minutes of action. Kanter added four boards with one steal in a win vs. the visiting Timberwolves. The assists were a season-high and it's just the fifth time all season that he's had more than one dime in a game. We don't expect to see him do it again soon, but it's worth noting that the Thunder have been playing through him in the post a ton with the second unit.