Player Page

Roster

Enes Kanter | Center/Forward | #11

Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
Age / DOB:  (24) / 5/20/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'11' / 245
College: Kentucky
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (3) / UTA
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Enes Kanter scored 19 points with five rebounds and two turnovers in 24 minutes in Thursday's loss to Memphis.
Kanter was set up for a big night with Russell Westbrook ejected, but the score out of hand in a hurry. He finished 7-of-11 from the field and 5-of-7 from the line for his fourth straight game with 19+ points. After a string of four straight games with minutes in the teens from Dec. 13 to Dec. 19, Kanter is back in coach Billy Donovan's good graces and is averaging 28.6 minutes per night over his last five with 18.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.8 dimes. He is trending in the right direction. Dec 29 - 10:43 PM
More Enes Kanter Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
326504241932913168298.56485112.759323.130264713.36.00.90.41.50.8
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2011UTA6613.21.83.6.4960.00.0.0001.11.6.6671.62.64.20.10.80.30.31.34.6
2012UTA7015.42.95.4.5440.00.01.0001.31.7.7951.92.44.30.41.40.40.51.77.2
2013UTA8026.75.210.7.4910.00.0.0001.92.6.7302.84.77.50.91.80.40.52.912.3
2014OKC7528.56.412.4.5190.20.6.3562.43.1.7823.75.38.90.71.90.50.42.515.5
2015OKC8221.05.08.8.5760.10.3.4762.43.1.7973.05.18.10.41.40.30.42.012.7
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2011UTA66872117236.49601.00070105.667107171278854182387304
2012UTA701079206379.544111.00093117.795135169304311012832116506
2013UTA802138419853.49101.000149204.730222376598751442842230987
2014OKC752139482928.5191645.356183234.7822773946715514536291891163
2015OKC821721414719.5761021.476200251.7972494156643311526331661038
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 27@MIA133916.56301.00014.2505382410119
Dec 25MIN129810.80001.00047.5710444310220
Dec 23@BOS123813.61500.00046.6674262100320
Dec 21@NO134611.54500.000221.00058131202414
Dec 19ATL11545.80000.00000.000437110138
Dec 17PHO11437.42900.00067.8573251101012
Dec 14@UTA118611.54500.00078.8751121011219

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Russell Westbrook
2Cameron Payne
3Semaj Christon
SG1Victor Oladipo
2Anthony Morrow
3Alex Abrines
SF1Andre Roberson
2Jerami Grant
3Kyle Singler
4Josh Huestis
PF1Domantas Sabonis
2Nick Collison
C1Steven Adams
2Enes Kanter
3Joffrey Lauvergne
4Dakari Johnson
 

 