Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Trades Ahoy
Jan 9
Phillips Stays Put, Again
Jan 6
2017 Category Sleepers: Saves
Jan 4
Lowdown: Bautista in Limbo
Jan 4
Lowdown: Hammel Down
Jan 2
Wieters Of National Interest?
Dec 29
2017 Category Sleepers: SB
Dec 28
Chicago Firesale Rekindling?
Dec 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Rockies, Arenado have not talked extension
Dodgers finalize 5-yr, $80M deal with Jansen
Twins, Dodgers at 'impasse' in Dozier talks
Freeman likely to play for Canada in WBC
O's have 'no movement' toward Trumbo deal
Rays agree to terms with OF Colby Rasmus
Max Scherzer has stress fracture in knuckle
Ramirez signs with independent club in Japan
Pirates have discussed extension with Mercer
Orioles could have interest in Jason Hammel
Royals sign Brandon League to minors contract
Astros talking to White Sox about Quintana
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Beckham’s Latest Meltdown
Jan 10
NFL Futures Deals
Jan 10
Daily Dose: Wild Card Weekend
Jan 9
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 8
Silva's Wild Card Matchups
Jan 8
Podcast: Wild Card Matchups
Jan 7
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 6
Injury Report: Wild Card Round
Jan 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Bills could tab Mike McCoy as new OC
Report: Bills 'zeroed in' on McDermott as HC
Report: NFL 'clearing path' for Raiders move
Report: NFL views San Diego as 'salvageable'
Vance Joseph set to interview with Chargers
Report: McVay strong candidate for Rams job
Geronimo Allison facing marijuana charges
Raiders promote QBs coach Todd Downing to OC
Randle signs reserve/future pact with Bears
Raiders won't renew OC Musgrave's contract
Ravens holding out hope Sr. returns in 2017
Ravens owner: We need Joe Flacco to be better
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Stats: Trust The Passes
Jan 10
Dose: Derrick Rose down & out
Jan 10
NBA Power Rankings: Week 12
Jan 10
NBA Season Long Podcast
Jan 9
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 9
Dose: The Harden Show
Jan 9
McConnell Money
Jan 8
Waiver Wired: Top NBA Pickups
Jan 8
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Giannis (illness) goes scoreless in 9 minutes
Trevor Booker (hip) probable for Thursday
DeMar DeRozan scores season-high 41
Jonas Valanciunas goes for 18 & 23 in win
Dion Waiters starting, Ellington to bench
Rajon Rondo plays well in return to rotation
Josh Richardson (sprained foot) out Tuesday
Jon Leuer (right knee) will miss next 4 games
Matt Barnes will rest on Tuesday vs. DET
Patrick McCaw will start on Tuesday vs. MIA
Malcolm Brogdon and Giannis are starting
Montrezl Harrell starting, Nene to bench
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
LIve Fantasy Hockey Chat
Jan 10
Line Changes: Galla-hurt
Jan 10
Podcast: Must Own Maroon
Jan 10
Dose: A Luongo Night
Jan 10
Maple Leafs have a big week
Jan 9
Minnesota Wild about Dubnyk
Jan 9
Waiver Wired: More from Mantha
Jan 8
Dose: Out of Laine
Jan 8
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Brad Marchand scores 2G, 1A in win over STL
Cam Atkinson scores 20th goal of the season
Jeff Skinners nets 3 points in win over CBJ
Sam Reinhart picks up 1G, 2A in win over PHI
Adam McQuaid (UBI) unlikely to return on Tue
Ryan Getzlaf not expected to play on Tuesday
Jake Allen yanked after giving up 3 goals
Matt Calvert (illness) won't play against CAR
Antti Niemi starts against Ducks on Tuesday
Ryan Getzlaf's status uncertain for Tuesday
Jamie Benn will not return on Tuesday
Ben Bishop (LBI) nears return to lineup
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
7. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Jan 9
Two-mile Tracks
Jan 7
8. Matt Kenseth
Jan 5
Cup racing season in 52 days
Jan 3
9. Denny Hamlin
Jan 2
Road Courses
Dec 30
Look Ahead: Only 60 days to go
Dec 28
10. Kyle Larson
Dec 26
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Clint King, Lira Motorsports return to ARCA
Kaz Grala joins MMM for Daytona ARCA opener
Halmar Friesen Racing: Full-time truck team
Stephen Leicht in Obaika Racing XFINITY entry
John Wes Townley will not race in 2017
Breaking: Carl Edwards suddenly retires
Plan ahead: Stenhouse best at Bristol
L3 Yrs.: Kurt Busch has 8th–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Austin Dillon best at Daytona
L3 Yrs.: Earnhardt Jr. has 9th–most top-10s
L3 Yrs.: Carl Edwards has 10th–most top-10s
Harvick would have won ‘classic’ point battle
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 10
Thomas wins SBS TOC by 3
Jan 9
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 9
Expert Picks: SBS TOC
Jan 3
SBS Tournament of Champions
Jan 2
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
McIlroy introduces new gear in South Africa
Fabian Gomez back on Oahu for Sony defense
John Oda aces his way into the Sony Open
Once again, Matsuyama runner-up to Thomas
Justin Thomas 3-shot winner at SBS TOC
Perez concludes on Maui w/ bogey-free 67
Defender Spieth wraps with week-tying-low 65
Ryan Moore falls off the pace at SBS TOC
Matsuyama two back on Maui after 8-birdie 66
Thomas 2-shot lead after third straight 67
McGirt 7-under 66; bogey-free last 41 holes
Thomas shares lead on Maui with twin 67s
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 10
National Championship preview
Jan 9
Underclassman Declarations
Jan 6
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Thamel: OSU's Warinner heading to Minnesota
Buckeyes officially tab Kevin Wilson as OC
Jabrill Peppers throws name into 2017 Draft
Buckeyes draw in five-star JUCO CB Sheffield
FSU T Roderick Johnson declares for draft
Saban confirms broken leg for Scarbrough
Make it official: Wayne Gallman enters draft
Vegas installs Tide as favs to win '17 title
Wisconsin T Ryan Ramczyk enters 2017 draft
Deshaun Watson declares for 2017 NFL Draft
Jalen Hurts' late TD run not enough for Tide
Renfrow hauls in go-ahead score in title win
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Overreaction Monday - New Year
Jan 9
Sean's Super Subs - Week 20
Jan 2
Team News - Week 20
Jan 2
Late Fitness Check GW20
Jan 1
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 20
Jan 1
The Bargain Hunter-Week 20
Jan 1
AM's Perfect XI - Week 20
Jan 1
Team News - Week 19
Dec 31
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Roma keen on Feghouli despite failed loan bid
Boro willing to let Downing go out on loan
Three-game ban for Ayala after failed appeal
Illness rules Zlatan out of cup semi-final
Chelsea cruise past Peterbrough 4-1
Schmeichel wins Danish PFA Player of the Year
Foxes set for FA Cup East Midlands derby
Nugent swaps Middlesbrough for Derby County
Niasse to Hull looks to be all but confirmed
Empty KCOM witnesses Hull beat Swans
Henriksen to stay with Hull permanently
Mourinho gives some clues about EFL Cup semi
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Bruno Caboclo
(F)
Cory Joseph
(G)
Patrick Patterson
(F/C)
Terrence Ross
(G/F)
Jonas Valanciunas
(C)
DeMarre Carroll
(F)
Kyle Lowry
(G)
Jakob Poeltl
(C)
Pascal Siakam
(F)
Fred VanVleet
(G)
DeMar DeRozan
(G/F)
Lucas Nogueira
(C)
Norman Powell
(G)
Jared Sullinger
(F/C)
Delon Wright
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Jonas Valanciunas | Center | #17
Team:
Toronto Raptors
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 5/6/1992
Ht / Wt:
7'0' / 265
College:
None
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 1 (5) / TOR
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $14,382,023 2017-18: $15,460,675 2018-19: $16,539,326 2019-20: $17,617,976 {Player Option}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jonas Valanciunas blew up for 18 points, a career-high 23 rebounds and two blocks in 28 minutes of Tuesday's 114-106 win over the Celtics.
Despite hitting just 6-of-18 shots, this was possibly JV's best game of the season, as well as one of his better scoring nights. After a two-point dud on Jan. 3, Valanciunas has been playing much better, averaging 14.5 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks over his last four games. It's just too bad he can't play against Boston every night.
Jan 10 - 10:21 PM
Jonas Valanciunas played only 23 minutes vs. the Rockets on Sunday, scoring eight points on 4-of-4 shooting with five boards and one block.
The Raptors weren't interested in playing through JV as a post scorer tonight, and this game quickly turned into an up-and-down shootout. He's still averaging 29.3 minutes in January, which is 2.3 above his season average, and it was just a bad matchup. He should fare better vs. Al Horford and the Celtics on Tuesday.
Jan 8 - 9:33 PM
Jonas Valanciunas hit 7-of-11 shots for 14 points with seven rebounds and two blocks in 32 minutes in Saturday’s overtime loss to the Bulls.
Valanciunas was on the court in the fourth quarter and played some minutes in overtime. It was a good sign for him as he occasionally gets yanked out of games. He has now played at least 31 minutes in three of his last four games. His playing time will ultimately depend on his performance and the matchup.
Jan 8 - 12:35 AM
Jonas Valanciunas scored 18 points with 13 rebounds against the Jazz during a win on Thursday.
Coach Dwane Casey said he wanted JV to dominate to get late minutes, and that's just what happened tonight. Valanciunas played the final four minutes and was awesome in that time. In fact, the Raptors were down 88-84 when he entered, but were able to win it 101-93. Maybe this can get Valanciunas going.
Jan 5 - 10:53 PM
Jonas Valanciunas goes for 18 & 23 in win
Jan 10 - 10:21 PM
Jonas Valanciunas plays 23 minutes vs. HOU
Jan 8 - 9:33 PM
Jonas Valanciunas scores 14 points in loss
Jan 8 - 12:35 AM
Jonas Valanciunas looks dominant in win
Jan 5 - 10:53 PM
More Jonas Valanciunas Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Korver
CLE
(5266)
2
J. Lin
BKN
(5110)
3
B. Griffin
LAC
(4795)
4
R. Rondo
CHI
(4770)
5
K. Irving
CLE
(4758)
6
L. James
CLE
(4646)
7
J. Smith
CLE
(4552)
8
H. Whiteside
MIA
(4450)
9
C. Capela
HOU
(4347)
10
B. Simmons
PHI
(4340)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Toronto Raptors Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
35
938
418
329
22
17
168
306
.549
82
96
.854
0
0
0.0
25
49
11.9
9.4
0.6
0.5
1.4
0.7
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2012
TOR
62
23.9
3.3
5.9
.557
0.0
0.0
.000
2.4
3.0
.789
2.0
4.0
6.0
0.7
1.5
0.3
1.3
3.0
8.9
2013
TOR
81
28.2
4.4
8.3
.531
0.0
0.0
.000
2.4
3.2
.762
2.8
6.0
8.8
0.7
1.7
0.3
0.9
3.1
11.3
2014
TOR
80
26.2
4.7
8.2
.572
0.0
0.0
.000
2.7
3.5
.786
2.7
6.0
8.7
0.5
1.4
0.4
1.2
2.8
12.0
2015
TOR
60
26.0
5.1
8.9
.565
0.0
0.0
.000
2.7
3.6
.761
3.1
6.1
9.1
0.7
1.4
0.4
1.3
2.6
12.8
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2012
TOR
62
1482
204
366
.557
0
0
.000
146
185
.789
121
251
372
45
94
17
78
188
554
2013
TOR
81
2283
359
676
.531
0
1
.000
198
260
.762
226
488
714
57
136
24
71
249
916
2014
TOR
80
2098
373
652
.572
0
1
.000
217
276
.786
215
478
693
39
109
33
95
222
963
2015
TOR
60
1558
303
536
.565
0
0
.000
162
213
.761
184
363
547
42
85
25
80
158
768
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 8
HOU
1
23
4
4
1.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
5
5
0
1
0
1
3
8
Jan 7
@CHI
1
33
7
11
.636
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
1
6
7
0
1
0
2
5
14
Jan 5
UTA
1
31
7
11
.636
0
0
.000
4
4
1.000
8
5
13
0
0
0
0
3
18
Jan 3
@SA
1
22
1
5
.200
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
1
5
6
0
1
0
0
2
2
Jan 1
@LAK
1
31
6
7
.857
0
0
.000
2
2
1.000
1
8
9
0
3
2
0
3
14
Dec 29
@PHO
1
19
2
4
.500
0
0
.000
4
4
1.000
3
7
10
0
3
1
0
3
8
Dec 28
@GS
1
21
2
5
.400
0
0
.000
3
3
1.000
2
3
5
0
0
0
1
3
7
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Kyle Lowry
2
Cory Joseph
3
Delon Wright
Sidelined
The Raptors have recalled Delon Wright from the D-League.
Wright has been recovering from a shoulder injury, and him getting called back up could mean that he's close to being cleared. He still hasn't played a game this season.
Jan 9
4
Fred VanVleet
SG
1
DeMar DeRozan
2
Norman Powell
SF
1
DeMarre Carroll
2
Terrence Ross
3
Bruno Caboclo
PF
1
Pascal Siakam
2
Patrick Patterson
3
Jared Sullinger
Sidelined
Jared Sullinger (foot) was getting shots up before Thursday's game against the Jazz.
He was even getting some lift on the video of him taking jumpers -- not much. Sullinger is starting to come along and could wind up playing later this month. It'll likely take him some time to get into game shape, so maybe the All-Star break is a fair target.
Jan 5
C
1
Jonas Valanciunas
2
Lucas Nogueira
3
Jakob Poeltl
Headlines
Stats: Trust The Passes
Jan 10
Mike Gallagher takes a look at the Warriors and their offense in this edition.
More NBA Columns
»
Stats: Trust The Passes
Jan 10
»
Dose: Derrick Rose down & out
Jan 10
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 12
Jan 10
»
NBA Season Long Podcast
Jan 9
»
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 9
»
Dose: The Harden Show
Jan 9
»
McConnell Money
Jan 8
»
Waiver Wired: Top NBA Pickups
Jan 8
NBA Headlines
»
Giannis (illness) goes scoreless in 9 minutes
»
Trevor Booker (hip) probable for Thursday
»
DeMar DeRozan scores season-high 41
»
Jonas Valanciunas goes for 18 & 23 in win
»
Dion Waiters starting, Ellington to bench
»
Rajon Rondo plays well in return to rotation
»
Josh Richardson (sprained foot) out Tuesday
»
Jon Leuer (right knee) will miss next 4 games
»
Matt Barnes will rest on Tuesday vs. DET
»
Patrick McCaw will start on Tuesday vs. MIA
»
Malcolm Brogdon and Giannis are starting
»
Montrezl Harrell starting, Nene to bench
NBA Links
»
The 2016 DFS Tournament Player of the Year
»
Play $1 NFL Dive, get free entry to $3k contest!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Get the Season Pass
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved