Jonas Valanciunas | Center | #17

Team: Toronto Raptors
Age / DOB:  (24) / 5/6/1992
Ht / Wt:  7'0' / 265
College: None
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (5) / TOR
Contract: view contract details
Jonas Valanciunas blew up for 18 points, a career-high 23 rebounds and two blocks in 28 minutes of Tuesday's 114-106 win over the Celtics.
Despite hitting just 6-of-18 shots, this was possibly JV's best game of the season, as well as one of his better scoring nights. After a two-point dud on Jan. 3, Valanciunas has been playing much better, averaging 14.5 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks over his last four games. It's just too bad he can't play against Boston every night. Jan 10 - 10:21 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
359384183292217168306.5498296.854000.0254911.99.40.60.51.40.7
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012TOR6223.93.35.9.5570.00.0.0002.43.0.7892.04.06.00.71.50.31.33.08.9
2013TOR8128.24.48.3.5310.00.0.0002.43.2.7622.86.08.80.71.70.30.93.111.3
2014TOR8026.24.78.2.5720.00.0.0002.73.5.7862.76.08.70.51.40.41.22.812.0
2015TOR6026.05.18.9.5650.00.0.0002.73.6.7613.16.19.10.71.40.41.32.612.8
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012TOR621482204366.55700.000146185.78912125137245941778188554
2013TOR812283359676.53101.000198260.762226488714571362471249916
2014TOR802098373652.57201.000217276.786215478693391093395222963
2015TOR601558303536.56500.000162213.76118436354742852580158768
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 8HOU123441.00000.00000.000055010138
Jan 7@CHI133711.63600.00000.0001670102514
Jan 5UTA131711.63600.000441.00085130000318
Jan 3@SA12215.20000.00000.000156010022
Jan 1@LAK13167.85700.000221.0001890320314
Dec 29@PHO11924.50000.000441.0003710031038
Dec 28@GS12125.40000.000331.000235000137

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Kyle Lowry
2Cory Joseph
3Delon Wright
4Fred VanVleet
SG1DeMar DeRozan
2Norman Powell
SF1DeMarre Carroll
2Terrence Ross
3Bruno Caboclo
PF1Pascal Siakam
2Patrick Patterson
3Jared Sullinger
C1Jonas Valanciunas
2Lucas Nogueira
3Jakob Poeltl
 

 