Jonas Valanciunas | Center | #17 Team: Toronto Raptors Age / DOB: (24) / 5/6/1992 Ht / Wt: 7'0' / 265 College: None Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (5) / TOR Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $14,382,023 2017-18: $15,460,675 2018-19: $16,539,326 2019-20: $17,617,976 {Player Option} Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Jonas Valanciunas blew up for 18 points, a career-high 23 rebounds and two blocks in 28 minutes of Tuesday's 114-106 win over the Celtics. Despite hitting just 6-of-18 shots, this was possibly JV's best game of the season, as well as one of his better scoring nights. After a two-point dud on Jan. 3, Valanciunas has been playing much better, averaging 14.5 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks over his last four games. It's just too bad he can't play against Boston every night.

Jonas Valanciunas played only 23 minutes vs. the Rockets on Sunday, scoring eight points on 4-of-4 shooting with five boards and one block. The Raptors weren't interested in playing through JV as a post scorer tonight, and this game quickly turned into an up-and-down shootout. He's still averaging 29.3 minutes in January, which is 2.3 above his season average, and it was just a bad matchup. He should fare better vs. Al Horford and the Celtics on Tuesday.

Jonas Valanciunas hit 7-of-11 shots for 14 points with seven rebounds and two blocks in 32 minutes in Saturday’s overtime loss to the Bulls. Valanciunas was on the court in the fourth quarter and played some minutes in overtime. It was a good sign for him as he occasionally gets yanked out of games. He has now played at least 31 minutes in three of his last four games. His playing time will ultimately depend on his performance and the matchup.