Kawhi Leonard (gastroenteritis) is out for Wednesday's game against the Suns. This stomach bug comes out of nowhere and will be Kawhi's first game on the sidelines all season. The Spurs are off on Thursday, so hopefully Leonard can play on Friday night. Without him tonight, it should be a combination of Kyle Anderson and Jonathon Simmons stepping up on the wing. The other usual starters have more shots going their way with Leonard's 30.4 usage rate out of the mix. It's a favorable matchup, too. Source: Spurs on Twitter

Kawhi Leonard had 25 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block vs. the Bulls on Sunday, making 7-of-14 FGs, 8-of-8 FTs and 3-of-5 threes. All the while he played terrific defense against Jimmy Butler, and this is nothing new for the Spurs' MVP candidate. He's averaging a career-high 33.3 minutes per game but hasn't missed a single game this season, to the delight of his fantasy owners.

Kawhi Leonard scored 33 points with three rebounds, two assists, one steal and five triples in Friday's win over the Blazers. He's ninth in the NBA in player efficiency rating and he showed why tonight. He hit 9-of-15 shots from the field, 10-of-10 from the line and 5-of-7 from deep, and this was on the second night of a back-to-back set. Expect him to put on a show on Christmas day vs. the Bulls.