Kawhi Leonard | Guard/Forward | #2

Team: San Antonio Spurs
Age / DOB:  (25) / 6/29/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 230
College: San Diego State
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (15) / IND
Contract: view contract details
Kawhi Leonard (gastroenteritis) is out for Wednesday's game against the Suns.
This stomach bug comes out of nowhere and will be Kawhi's first game on the sidelines all season. The Spurs are off on Thursday, so hopefully Leonard can play on Friday night. Without him tonight, it should be a combination of Kyle Anderson and Jonathon Simmons stepping up on the wing. The other usual starters have more shots going their way with Leonard's 30.4 usage rate out of the mix. It's a favorable matchup, too. Dec 28 - 6:03 PM
Source: Spurs on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
3110407551879662247525.470202219.92259148.399176224.46.03.12.02.00.5
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2011SA 6424.03.16.3.4930.61.7.3761.11.4.7731.63.55.11.10.71.30.41.47.9
2012SA 5831.24.59.1.4941.13.0.3741.82.2.8251.14.96.01.61.11.70.61.711.9
2013SA 6629.25.19.8.5221.02.8.3791.51.9.8021.25.16.22.01.21.70.81.912.8
2014SA 6431.76.212.8.4791.03.0.3493.23.9.8021.35.97.22.51.52.30.82.016.5
2015SA 7233.17.715.1.5061.84.0.4434.14.6.8741.35.56.82.61.51.81.01.821.2
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2011SA 641538199404.49341109.3766888.7731042233277044852488507
2012SA 581811260526.49465174.374104126.825632833469362973299689
2013SA 661924337645.52269182.379101126.802763364121338011450127844
2014SA 642031394822.47967192.349202252.8028537646116197148481281057
2015SA 7223815511090.506129291.443292334.87495398493186105128711331523
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 25CHI138714.50035.600881.00046104231125
Dec 23@POR132915.60057.71410101.0000332210233
Dec 22@LAC134819.42113.3331011.9094595412227
Dec 20@HOU136515.33304.0001113.8460554750121
Dec 18NO124510.50013.333221.0000220011113
Dec 15@PHO127612.50013.333551.00028104120018
Dec 14BOS137917.52915.200771.0001236421126

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Tony Parker
2Patty Mills
3Dejounte Murray
SG1Danny Green
2Manu Ginobili
3Jonathon Simmons
SF1Kawhi Leonard
2Kyle Anderson
PF1LaMarcus Aldridge
2David Lee
3Davis Bertans
C1Pau Gasol
2Dewayne Dedmon
 

 