Bismack Biyombo | Center | #11

Team: Orlando Magic
Age / DOB:  (24) / 8/28/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'9' / 255
College: None
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (7) / SAC
Contract: view contract details
Bismack Biyombo (knee) will play Wednesday vs. the Pelicans.
Biyombo took a nasty spill during Monday's game, but he played through it, and after resting up on Tuesday he'll be good to go for tonight's game. Biyombo hasn't been very good this season, owning meager averages of 6.1 points, 7.6 boards and 1.3 blocks per contest, so while his bones may very well be infused with liquid adamantium, he's not worth owning in standard leagues. Jan 18 - 1:33 PM
Source: Josh Robbins on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
421046257316451595185.51467135.496000.055566.17.51.10.41.31.3
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2011CHA6323.12.04.4.4640.00.0.0001.12.3.4831.84.05.80.41.10.31.82.35.2
2012CHA8027.32.04.3.4510.00.0.0000.91.8.5212.44.97.30.41.00.41.82.44.8
2013CHA7713.91.11.9.6110.00.0.0000.61.2.5171.43.44.80.10.50.11.11.62.9
2014CHA6419.41.62.9.5430.00.0.0001.62.7.5832.53.96.40.30.80.31.52.24.8
2015TOR8222.11.93.5.5420.00.0.0001.72.8.6282.25.88.00.40.90.21.62.75.5
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2011CHA631454129278.46400.00069143.483113255368277120115145327
2012CHA802184156346.45100.00074142.521194388582358228143195386
2013CHA77107388144.61100.0004689.517105261366840786124222
2014CHA641240101186.54300.000102175.58315924840716521899140304
2015TOR821810156288.54201.000142226.628182473655297119133225454
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 16@DEN12079.77800.00014.2503690100115
Jan 14@UTA11502.00000.000441.000134020134
Jan 13@POR11613.33300.00000.000235020022
Jan 11@LAC11623.66700.00000.000022011104
Jan 8@LAK12646.66700.00024.50038112200210
Jan 6HOU12013.33300.00000.000235212022
Jan 4ATL12102.00000.000221.000112021012

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1D.J. Augustin
2Elfrid Payton
3C.J. Watson
SG1Evan Fournier
2Jodie Meeks
3C.J. Wilcox
SF1Aaron Gordon
2Jeff Green
3Mario Hezonja
4Damjan Rudez
PF1Serge Ibaka
C1Bismack Biyombo
2Nikola Vucevic
3Stephen Zimmerman
 

 