Bismack Biyombo | Center | #11 Team: Orlando Magic Age / DOB: (24) / 8/28/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'9' / 255 College: None Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (7) / SAC Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $17,000,000 2017-18: $17,000,000 2018-19: $17,000,000 2019-20: $17,000,000 {Player Option}

Bismack Biyombo (knee) will play Wednesday vs. the Pelicans. Biyombo took a nasty spill during Monday's game, but he played through it, and after resting up on Tuesday he'll be good to go for tonight's game. Biyombo hasn't been very good this season, owning meager averages of 6.1 points, 7.6 boards and 1.3 blocks per contest, so while his bones may very well be infused with liquid adamantium, he's not worth owning in standard leagues. Source: Josh Robbins on Twitter

Bismack Biyombo (right knee bruise) did not practice on Tuesday and is questionable to play Wednesday vs. the Pelicans. Biyombo had a really nasty fall on Monday, and while he played through it, it looks like the injury swelled up on him on the flight over to New Orleans. If Biyombo can't give it a go on Wednesday night, Nikola Vucevic would likely see his minutes rise to the high-30s, and Aaron Gordon may be able to spend some more time at the four-spot. Check back for another update following Wednesday morning's shootaround.

Bismack Biyombo took a nasty spill on Monday in Orlando's loss to Denver, but still managed to surprisingly score a season-high 15 points (on 7-of-9 shooting) and grab nine rebounds in 20 minutes of action. Biyombo had not scored more than 10 points since early December, so this was offensive outburst wasn't expected, especially after a scary fall in which it appeared his leg bent the wrong way. Nonetheless, Orlando has shifted towards a small-ball approach, which has capped Biz's fantasy upside significantly.