Alec Burks | Guard | #10

Team: Utah Jazz
Age / DOB:  (25) / 7/20/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 214
College: Colorado
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (12) / UTA
Contract: view contract details
Alec Burks (ankle) is being listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Nets.
Burks is on the cusp of a return, although he'll more than likely be brought along with extreme caution given his struggles with staying healthy over the past few seasons. Until Burks is fully up to speed, he can safely remain on the waiver wire in most settings. Jan 1 - 7:11 PM
Source: Utah Jazz PR on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2011UTA5915.92.66.1.4290.30.8.3331.82.4.7271.01.32.20.90.90.50.11.47.2
2012UTA6417.82.56.1.4200.51.4.3591.42.0.7130.61.72.31.41.20.50.21.87.0
2013UTA7828.14.910.7.4570.61.8.3503.64.8.7480.82.53.32.71.90.90.22.414.0
2014UTA2733.34.511.1.4031.02.5.3823.94.8.8220.73.54.23.01.90.60.22.413.9
2015UTA3125.74.410.8.4101.02.5.4053.44.5.7520.53.03.52.01.60.60.12.313.3
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2011UTA59940153357.4291545.333104143.7275775132555127584425
2012UTA641136163388.4203392.35992129.7133710814592743513114451
2013UTA782192380831.45750143.350279373.7485919825721214969141901089
2014UTA27899121300.4032668.382106129.8221995114825217564374
2015UTA31798137334.4103279.405106141.7521693109635118471412

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1George Hill
2Dante Exum
3Shelvin Mack
4Raul Neto
SG1Rodney Hood
2Alec Burks
3Joe Ingles
SF1Gordon Hayward
2Joe Johnson
PF1Derrick Favors
2Trey Lyles
3Boris Diaw
C1Rudy Gobert
2Jeff Withey
 

 