Alec Burks | Guard | #10 Team: Utah Jazz Age / DOB: (25) / 7/20/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 214 College: Colorado Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (12) / UTA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $10,154,495 2017-18: $10,845,506 2018-19$11,536,515 2019-2020: UFA

Latest News Recent News

Alec Burks (ankle) is being listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Nets. Burks is on the cusp of a return, although he'll more than likely be brought along with extreme caution given his struggles with staying healthy over the past few seasons. Until Burks is fully up to speed, he can safely remain on the waiver wire in most settings. Source: Utah Jazz PR on Twitter

Alec Burks (ankle) is nearing his season debut after recovering from ankle surgery, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com. The Jazz are finally getting healthy. Burks has been going through practice this week after playing just three games in entire calendar year of 2016. Even with the Jazz suffering a slew of injuries, they really lucked out with the emergence of Joe Ingles, who leads the NBA in 3-pointer percentage. Burks was having a career year from deep last year with 40.5 percent made from out there, but he may have to earn his minutes again. Leave him on the wire in most leagues for now. Source: ESPN.com

Alec Burks (ankle) was a partial participant in Monday's practice. It's the first practice for Burks since having surgery back on November 1, so Burks is progressing in the right direction. Unfortunately, the 2011 No. 12 overall pick has been plagued by injuries and can't be relied upon for anything even in the deepest of fantasy leagues. Utah will undoubtedly slow-play his eventual return to action, treating him with kid gloves along the way. Source: Andy Larsen on Twitter