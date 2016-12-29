Alec Burks | Guard | #10

Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Blue Jays not in active talks with Bautista
Rangers still seen as the favorite for Napoli
Jason Hammel only getting one-year offers
Twins want best and final offers for Dozier
Diamondbacks inquire on Vazquez, Swihart
Posey and 10 others confirmed for Team USA
Murphy, Goldschmidt on Team USA for WBC
Red Sox not concerned about E-Rod's knee
Tigers ink Edward Mujica to minors contract
Nationals interested in catcher Matt Wieters
Rangers closing in on deal with Mike Napoli?
Rockies have checked in on Greg Holland
Like that? Redskins choke away playoff berth
Terrelle Pryor goes 77-1,007-4 in first as WR
Seahawks rest Russell Wilson in 4th quarter
Randall Cobb (ankle) inactive for SNF
David Johnson's ACL believed to be in tact
Rishard Matthews posts career-high 945 yards
Matt McGloin exits Week 17 w/shoulder injury
Kenny Stills scores his 9th TD of the season
CPOY candidate Murray rushes for 1,287 yards
Edelman rips Fins, finishes with 98 catches
O'Brien coy on playoff starter at quarterback
Rudolph hangs 11-117-1 line in Week 17 finale
Jeff Teague (ankle) starts 2nd half Sunday
Alec Burks (ankle) questionable for Monday
George Hill, Dante Exum out Monday vs. BKN
Patrick Beverley (wrist) questionable Monday
Report: ATL 'listening' to offers for Millsap
Goran Dragic (back) targeting Tuesday vs. PHX
Jeremy Lin (hamstring) won't play on Monday
Damian Lillard (ankle) ruled out for Sunday
Kawhi Leonard (gastroenteritis) will play Sun
Ellington, Reed starting Sunday vs. Detroit
Marcus Morris starting, Harris to the bench
Evan Fournier (heel) out Sunday vs. Indiana
Mantha with huge game in Centennial Classic
Wings tab Jared Coreau for Centennial Classic
Flyers get Matt Read back Sunday vs Ducks
Jets waive Alexander Burmistrov
Subban won't play Tuesday v Habs
Centennial Classic pushed back 30 minutes
Granlund white hot for Wild
Cam Atkinson has 29 points in last 23 games
Jeff Carter becomes second player to hit 20G
Brian Elliott wins his fourth game in a row
Chris Kreider gets 1st hat trick of season
James Reimer almost perfect in win over Stars
Pinty's (Honorable Mention): Alex Tagliani
Pinty's Top Driver: Cayden Lapcevich
K&N East Breakthrough Driver: Spencer Davis
K&N West Top Breakthrough Driver: Landauer
K&N West (Honorable Mention): Ryan Partridge
NKNPS-West Top Driver: Todd Gilliland
Mike Basham: 10th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
K&N East (Honorable Mention): Kyle Benjamin
NKNPS-East Top Driver: Justin Haley
A.J. Fike: 9th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Sargeant: 8th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Weatherman: 7th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Willett one (of six) to opt out of SBS TOC
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
Penn lands four-star 2018 S Isaiah Humphries
Davon Godchaux leaving LSU for the NFL
Clemson intercepts Barrett twice as OSU falls
Clemson into title tilt behind Watson's 3 TD
Myles Garrett opts to enter 2017 NFL Draft
Report: Jake Butt needs surgery to repair ACL
Jake Browning picked twice in Peach Bowl loss
Bama rolls to title game behind Bo's 180 yrds
Boom Williams to join loaded '17 class of RBs
Reports: UM DC Brown receives five-year ext.
Lamar Jackson completely shut down by LSU
Guice scores twice in bowl win over L-Ville
Olivier Giroud may have sealed goal of 2017
Sam Allardyce has a lot of work to do
Coutinho, Matip ruled out for GW20
Henderson to be assessed following injury
West Brom locks down winger McClean
Spurs open 2017 in superb fashion, win 1-4
Hornets make a bad start to the New Year, 1-4
Wijnaldum heads Liverpool to big victory
Willian scores a brace for 13th straight
Sweet end to 2016 for Cherries with 0-3 win
Crouch scores but Stoke fall to Blues
Martial's magic decisive in Utd late comeback
Alec Burks
(G)
Derrick Favors
(F/C)
George Hill
(G)
Joe Johnson
(G/F)
Raul Neto
(G)
Boris Diaw
(F/C)
Rudy Gobert
(C)
Rodney Hood
(G/F)
Trey Lyles
(F)
Jeff Withey
(C)
Dante Exum
(G)
Gordon Hayward
(G/F)
Joe Ingles
(G/F)
Shelvin Mack
(G)
Alec Burks | Guard | #10
Team:
Utah Jazz
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 7/20/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 214
College:
Colorado
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 1 (12) / UTA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $10,154,495 2017-18: $10,845,506 2018-19$11,536,515 2019-2020: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Alec Burks (ankle) is being listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Nets.
Burks is on the cusp of a return, although he'll more than likely be brought along with extreme caution given his struggles with staying healthy over the past few seasons. Until Burks is fully up to speed, he can safely remain on the waiver wire in most settings.
Jan 1 - 7:11 PM
Source:
Utah Jazz PR on Twitter
Alec Burks (ankle) is nearing his season debut after recovering from ankle surgery, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com.
The Jazz are finally getting healthy. Burks has been going through practice this week after playing just three games in entire calendar year of 2016. Even with the Jazz suffering a slew of injuries, they really lucked out with the emergence of Joe Ingles, who leads the NBA in 3-pointer percentage. Burks was having a career year from deep last year with 40.5 percent made from out there, but he may have to earn his minutes again. Leave him on the wire in most leagues for now.
Thu, Dec 29, 2016 05:38:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Alec Burks (ankle) was a partial participant in Monday's practice.
It's the first practice for Burks since having surgery back on November 1, so Burks is progressing in the right direction. Unfortunately, the 2011 No. 12 overall pick has been plagued by injuries and can't be relied upon for anything even in the deepest of fantasy leagues. Utah will undoubtedly slow-play his eventual return to action, treating him with kid gloves along the way.
Mon, Dec 26, 2016 04:03:00 PM
Source:
Andy Larsen on Twitter
Alec Burks (ankle) is about two weeks away from returning to action according to Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune.
This means we could potentially see Burks in early January. He's made a lot of progess in recent workouts, but we'd expect his workload to be very limited right out of the gate. Minutes will also be hard to find on one of the deepest teams in the West. He's not a great stash, but that could change if we hear any trade rumors.
Tue, Dec 20, 2016 10:05:00 PM
Source:
Tony Jones on Twitter
Alec Burks (ankle) questionable for Monday
Jan 1 - 7:11 PM
Alec Burks back at practice on Thursday
Thu, Dec 29, 2016 05:38:00 PM
Alec Burks does limited practice on Monday
Mon, Dec 26, 2016 04:03:00 PM
Alec Burks to return in a couple weeks?
Tue, Dec 20, 2016 10:05:00 PM
More Alec Burks Player News
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2011
UTA
59
15.9
2.6
6.1
.429
0.3
0.8
.333
1.8
2.4
.727
1.0
1.3
2.2
0.9
0.9
0.5
0.1
1.4
7.2
2012
UTA
64
17.8
2.5
6.1
.420
0.5
1.4
.359
1.4
2.0
.713
0.6
1.7
2.3
1.4
1.2
0.5
0.2
1.8
7.0
2013
UTA
78
28.1
4.9
10.7
.457
0.6
1.8
.350
3.6
4.8
.748
0.8
2.5
3.3
2.7
1.9
0.9
0.2
2.4
14.0
2014
UTA
27
33.3
4.5
11.1
.403
1.0
2.5
.382
3.9
4.8
.822
0.7
3.5
4.2
3.0
1.9
0.6
0.2
2.4
13.9
2015
UTA
31
25.7
4.4
10.8
.410
1.0
2.5
.405
3.4
4.5
.752
0.5
3.0
3.5
2.0
1.6
0.6
0.1
2.3
13.3
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2011
UTA
59
940
153
357
.429
15
45
.333
104
143
.727
57
75
132
55
51
27
5
84
425
2012
UTA
64
1136
163
388
.420
33
92
.359
92
129
.713
37
108
145
92
74
35
13
114
451
2013
UTA
78
2192
380
831
.457
50
143
.350
279
373
.748
59
198
257
212
149
69
14
190
1089
2014
UTA
27
899
121
300
.403
26
68
.382
106
129
.822
19
95
114
82
52
17
5
64
374
2015
UTA
31
798
137
334
.410
32
79
.405
106
141
.752
16
93
109
63
51
18
4
71
412
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
George Hill
Sidelined
George Hill (concussion) and Dante Exum (knee) will not play Monday vs. the Nets.
Hill has been the ultimate tease to fantasy owners this season, contributing elite numbers ever time he steps foot on the court, but unfortunately, he's only managed to suit up for a total of 13 games thus far. Hill won't be allowed to return to the court until he clears the league mandated concussion protocol testing, and with Exum also on the sidelines Monday night, Shelvin Mack will get all the run he can handle as Utah's starting point guard.
Jan 1
2
Dante Exum
Sidelined
Dante Exum (left knee) will not play Monday vs. the Nets.
It'll be Exum's sixth straight game on the sidelines, and with George Hill (concussion) also out of commission, Shelvin Mack will be forced into heavy minutes with Raul Neto flirting with playing time in the lower teens. Exum is waiver wire fodder.
Jan 1
3
Shelvin Mack
4
Raul Neto
SG
1
Rodney Hood
2
Alec Burks
Sidelined
Alec Burks (ankle) is being listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Nets.
Burks is on the cusp of a return, although he'll more than likely be brought along with extreme caution given his struggles with staying healthy over the past few seasons. Until Burks is fully up to speed, he can safely remain on the waiver wire in most settings.
Jan 1
3
Joe Ingles
SF
1
Gordon Hayward
2
Joe Johnson
PF
1
Derrick Favors
2
Trey Lyles
3
Boris Diaw
C
1
Rudy Gobert
2
Jeff Withey
Headlines
Dose: Harden Makes History
Jan 1
Tommy Beer breaks down an epic night in the Association, highlighted by a truly historic performance courtesy of James Harden...
More NBA Columns
»
Dose: Harden Makes History
Jan 1
»
Wired: Top Pickups Week 11
Dec 31
»
The Week Ahead: Week 11
Dec 31
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 31
Dec 31
»
Dose: Pizza Guy? No, Pizza Man
Dec 31
»
Mailbag: Still Loading?
Dec 31
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 30
Dec 30
»
Stew: Let's Talk Ty
Dec 30
NBA Headlines
»
Jeff Teague (ankle) starts 2nd half Sunday
»
Alec Burks (ankle) questionable for Monday
»
George Hill, Dante Exum out Monday vs. BKN
»
Patrick Beverley (wrist) questionable Monday
»
Report: ATL 'listening' to offers for Millsap
»
Goran Dragic (back) targeting Tuesday vs. PHX
»
Jeremy Lin (hamstring) won't play on Monday
»
Damian Lillard (ankle) ruled out for Sunday
»
Kawhi Leonard (gastroenteritis) will play Sun
»
Ellington, Reed starting Sunday vs. Detroit
»
Marcus Morris starting, Harris to the bench
»
Evan Fournier (heel) out Sunday vs. Indiana
NBA Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Get the Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Fast Break: Volume 1
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
