Klay Thompson | Guard | #11

Team: Golden State Warriors
Age / DOB:  (26) / 2/8/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 215
College: Washington State
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (11) / GS
Contract: view contract details
Klay Thompson (illness) will warm up on Friday vs. the Grizzlies.
He's shaping up to be a game-time call, but this is still a good sign. If Thompson isn't feeling up to it, Warriors coach Steve Kerr confirmed that Patrick McCaw would get the start in his place. We should know Thompson's status very soon. Jan 6 - 8:56 PM
Source: Anthony Slater on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
3612307731307230294622.4737584.893110282.390176521.53.62.00.81.80.5
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2011GS 6624.44.810.9.4431.74.1.4141.21.4.8680.42.12.42.01.60.70.32.312.5
2012GS 8235.86.214.7.4222.66.4.4011.61.9.8410.43.33.72.21.91.00.52.916.6
2013GS 8135.46.915.5.4442.86.6.4171.82.3.7950.52.63.12.21.70.90.52.918.4
2014GS 7731.97.816.9.4633.17.1.4392.93.3.8790.42.93.22.91.91.10.81.621.7
2015GS 8033.38.117.3.4703.58.1.4252.42.8.8730.43.43.82.11.70.80.61.922.1
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2011GS 661612318718.443111268.4147991.868241371611331034920155826
2012GS 8229355081205.422211526.401132157.8413227430618315786452371359
2013GS 8128675591259.444223535.417147185.7953821124918113574372341488
2014GS 7724576021299.463239545.439225256.8792722024722214987601221668
2015GS 8026616511386.470276650.425193221.8733527130616613860491521771
Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 4POR137515.33317.143331.0000331232314
Jan 2DEN137919.47447.571331.0000551001125
Dec 30DAL1361119.579511.455221.0000442211029
Dec 28TOR135818.44457.71400.0001562212321
Dec 25@CLE141916.563511.45512.5000221211124
Dec 23@DET137614.42938.375221.0000332310017
Dec 22@BKN135924.375510.50000.0000552240023

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Stephen Curry
2Shaun Livingston
SG1Klay Thompson
2Ian Clark
3Patrick McCaw
SF1Kevin Durant
2Andre Iguodala
PF1Draymond Green
2David West
3Kevon Looney
4James Michael McAdoo
C1Zaza Pachulia
2JaVale McGee
3Anderson Varejao
4Damian Jones
 

 