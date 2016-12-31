Welcome,
[X]
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
Ian Clark
(G)
Draymond Green
(F)
Shaun Livingston
(G)
Patrick McCaw
(G)
Klay Thompson
(G)
Stephen Curry
(G)
Andre Iguodala
(G/F)
Kevon Looney
(F)
JaVale McGee
(C)
Anderson Varejao
(F/C)
Kevin Durant
(F)
Damian Jones
(C)
James Michael McAdoo
(F)
Zaza Pachulia
(F/C)
David West
(F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Klay Thompson | Guard | #11
Team:
Golden State Warriors
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 2/8/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'7' / 215
College:
Washington State
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 1 (11) / GS
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $16,663,575 2017-18: $17,826,150 2018-19: $18,988,725 2019-20: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Klay Thompson (illness) will warm up on Friday vs. the Grizzlies.
He's shaping up to be a game-time call, but this is still a good sign. If Thompson isn't feeling up to it, Warriors coach Steve Kerr confirmed that Patrick McCaw would get the start in his place. We should know Thompson's status very soon.
Jan 6 - 8:56 PM
Source:
Anthony Slater on Twitter
Klay Thompson (illness) is questionable for Friday against the Grizzlies.
Everyone is getting sick these days. If Klay can't play, there should be more minutes available for Ian Clark and Patrick McCaw. Thompson also has a 25.3 usage rate, so there will be some shots to go around for the starters.
Jan 6 - 3:09 PM
Source:
Warriors on Twitter
Klay Thompson scored 29 points on 11-of-19 shooting in Friday's win over Dallas.
He had 17 points alone in the third quarter and coach Steve Kerr let him and Kevin Durant play deep into garbage time. He hit 5-of-11 triples with four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block, notching his 19th 20-point game of the season and third consecutive.
Sat, Dec 31, 2016 01:12:00 AM
Klay Thompson scored 24 points on 9-of-16 shooting Sunday, to go with two boards, one assist, one steal, one block, two turnovers and five 3-pointers in 41 minutes.
This was a solid game for Thompson, but it wasn't enough to secure a win for the Warriors, who ended up blowing a fourth-quarter lead to the defending champs. Thompson has been a steady top-45 play on the year, and while he most likely won't be able to jump into the second-round equation, he'll be a solid source of efficient scoring and triples this season.
Sun, Dec 25, 2016 05:44:00 PM
Klay Thompson (illness) will warm up Friday
Jan 6 - 8:56 PM
Klay Thompson (illness) is questionable
Jan 6 - 3:09 PM
Klay Thompson scores 29 points vs. Dallas
Sat, Dec 31, 2016 01:12:00 AM
Klay Thompson scores 24 points w/ five treys
Sun, Dec 25, 2016 05:44:00 PM
More Klay Thompson Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Irving
CLE
(6754)
2
C. Paul
LAC
(6363)
3
D. Lillard
POR
(5474)
4
H. Whiteside
MIA
(5353)
5
B. Griffin
LAC
(5123)
6
K. Porzingis
NY
(5067)
7
J. Lin
BKN
(4991)
8
G. Hill
UTA
(4946)
9
R. Rondo
CHI
(4944)
10
R. Gay
SAC
(4617)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Golden State Warriors Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
36
1230
773
130
72
30
294
622
.473
75
84
.893
110
282
.390
17
65
21.5
3.6
2.0
0.8
1.8
0.5
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2011
GS
66
24.4
4.8
10.9
.443
1.7
4.1
.414
1.2
1.4
.868
0.4
2.1
2.4
2.0
1.6
0.7
0.3
2.3
12.5
2012
GS
82
35.8
6.2
14.7
.422
2.6
6.4
.401
1.6
1.9
.841
0.4
3.3
3.7
2.2
1.9
1.0
0.5
2.9
16.6
2013
GS
81
35.4
6.9
15.5
.444
2.8
6.6
.417
1.8
2.3
.795
0.5
2.6
3.1
2.2
1.7
0.9
0.5
2.9
18.4
2014
GS
77
31.9
7.8
16.9
.463
3.1
7.1
.439
2.9
3.3
.879
0.4
2.9
3.2
2.9
1.9
1.1
0.8
1.6
21.7
2015
GS
80
33.3
8.1
17.3
.470
3.5
8.1
.425
2.4
2.8
.873
0.4
3.4
3.8
2.1
1.7
0.8
0.6
1.9
22.1
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2011
GS
66
1612
318
718
.443
111
268
.414
79
91
.868
24
137
161
133
103
49
20
155
826
2012
GS
82
2935
508
1205
.422
211
526
.401
132
157
.841
32
274
306
183
157
86
45
237
1359
2013
GS
81
2867
559
1259
.444
223
535
.417
147
185
.795
38
211
249
181
135
74
37
234
1488
2014
GS
77
2457
602
1299
.463
239
545
.439
225
256
.879
27
220
247
222
149
87
60
122
1668
2015
GS
80
2661
651
1386
.470
276
650
.425
193
221
.873
35
271
306
166
138
60
49
152
1771
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 4
POR
1
37
5
15
.333
1
7
.143
3
3
1.000
0
3
3
1
2
3
2
3
14
Jan 2
DEN
1
37
9
19
.474
4
7
.571
3
3
1.000
0
5
5
1
0
0
1
1
25
Dec 30
DAL
1
36
11
19
.579
5
11
.455
2
2
1.000
0
4
4
2
2
1
1
0
29
Dec 28
TOR
1
35
8
18
.444
5
7
.714
0
0
.000
1
5
6
2
2
1
2
3
21
Dec 25
@CLE
1
41
9
16
.563
5
11
.455
1
2
.500
0
2
2
1
2
1
1
1
24
Dec 23
@DET
1
37
6
14
.429
3
8
.375
2
2
1.000
0
3
3
2
3
1
0
0
17
Dec 22
@BKN
1
35
9
24
.375
5
10
.500
0
0
.000
0
5
5
2
2
4
0
0
23
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Stephen Curry
2
Shaun Livingston
SG
1
Klay Thompson
Sidelined
Klay Thompson (illness) will warm up on Friday vs. the Grizzlies.
He's shaping up to be a game-time call, but this is still a good sign. If Thompson isn't feeling up to it, Warriors coach Steve Kerr confirmed that Patrick McCaw would get the start in his place. We should know Thompson's status very soon.
Jan 6
2
Ian Clark
3
Patrick McCaw
SF
1
Kevin Durant
2
Andre Iguodala
PF
1
Draymond Green
2
David West
3
Kevon Looney
4
James Michael McAdoo
C
1
Zaza Pachulia
2
JaVale McGee
3
Anderson Varejao
4
Damian Jones
Headlines
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 6
Jan 6
Here's today's podcast!
More NBA Columns
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 6
Jan 6
»
Stew: Rondo + DNP = MCW
Jan 6
»
Korver traded, Millsap next?
Jan 6
»
Roundtable: Bold Predictions
Jan 5
»
Dose: Winslow out, hello JJ!
Jan 5
»
Scarcity & Abundance of Stats
Jan 4
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 4
Jan 4
»
Dose: Julius Randle Trip-dubs
Jan 4
NBA Headlines
»
Chris Paul will play on Friday night
»
Fizdale: JaMychal Green will play Friday
»
Klay Thompson (illness) will warm up Friday
»
Luol Deng (biceps) will start on Friday
»
Julius Randle (finger) questionable Friday
»
George Hill (concussion) out Saturday
»
Montrezl Harrell back in the starting lineup
»
Kyrie Irving (hamstring) starting on Friday
»
Spencer Dinwiddie will start on Friday night
»
Matt Dellavedova (hamstring) out for Friday
»
Nicolas Batum (knee) will not play Saturday
»
Shabazz Muhammad will not play Friday
NBA Links
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Play $1 NFL Dive, get free entry to $3k contest!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Get the Season Pass
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
