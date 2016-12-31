Klay Thompson | Guard | #11

He's shaping up to be a game-time call, but this is still a good sign. If Thompson isn't feeling up to it, Warriors coach Steve Kerr confirmed that Patrick McCaw would get the start in his place. We should know Thompson's status very soon.

Everyone is getting sick these days. If Klay can't play, there should be more minutes available for Ian Clark and Patrick McCaw. Thompson also has a 25.3 usage rate, so there will be some shots to go around for the starters.

He had 17 points alone in the third quarter and coach Steve Kerr let him and Kevin Durant play deep into garbage time. He hit 5-of-11 triples with four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block, notching his 19th 20-point game of the season and third consecutive.

Klay Thompson scored 24 points on 9-of-16 shooting Sunday, to go with two boards, one assist, one steal, one block, two turnovers and five 3-pointers in 41 minutes.

This was a solid game for Thompson, but it wasn't enough to secure a win for the Warriors, who ended up blowing a fourth-quarter lead to the defending champs. Thompson has been a steady top-45 play on the year, and while he most likely won't be able to jump into the second-round equation, he'll be a solid source of efficient scoring and triples this season.