Terrence Jones, who missed Friday's game vs. Miami with an illness, is expected to play on Monday vs. Dallas. Jones isn't even on the injury report, so we'll consider it a late Festivus miracle that the Pelicans only have one player (Quincy Pondexter) that remains sidelined. With TJ back in the mix, New Orleans won't be forced to rely as heavily on guys like Dante Cunningham and Solomon Hill. Source: Justin Verrier on Twitter

Terrence Jones (illness) will not play against the Heat on Friday night. This will be his first game out of the lineup due to injury -- he had a DNP-CD on Nov. 1. Jones was really making some waves and coach Alvin Gentry has leaned on him a lot more next to Anthony Davis, so he's absolutely a hold in standard leagues after a big 21-point Wednesday. For tonight, you may want to Cheick out the Pelican action with Mr. Cheick Diallo likely to take on most of TJ's minutes. Dante Cunningham and Solomon Hill could get a few more minutes. To be clear, Diallo is a risky DFS option and he's not a total lock to take TJ's run. Source: Daniel Sallerson on Twitter

Terrence Jones (illness) is listed as questionable for Friday's game vs. Miami. Jones' up-and-down season has seen more highs than lows of late. Over the Pelicans last five games, Jones is averaging 14.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 27.1 minutes per contest. If Jones is unable to play on Friday, Dante Cunningham and Solomon Hill would see an uptick in minutes, or the Pelicans could wisely unleash Cheick Diallo. Source: Pelicans PR on Twitter