Terrence Jones | Forward | #9

Team: New Orleans Pelicans
Age / DOB:  (24) / 1/9/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'9' / 252
College: Kentucky
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (18) / HOU
Contract: view contract details
Terrence Jones, who missed Friday's game vs. Miami with an illness, is expected to play on Monday vs. Dallas.
Jones isn't even on the injury report, so we'll consider it a late Festivus miracle that the Pelicans only have one player (Quincy Pondexter) that remains sidelined. With TJ back in the mix, New Orleans won't be forced to rely as heavily on guys like Dante Cunningham and Solomon Hill. Dec 26 - 3:24 PM
Source: Justin Verrier on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
307503281793423129274.4715997.6081150.220313210.96.01.10.81.11.0
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012HOU1914.52.34.9.4570.31.0.2630.70.9.7651.51.93.40.80.70.61.01.15.5
2013HOU7627.45.19.4.5420.41.3.3071.62.6.6052.14.86.91.10.90.71.31.812.1
2014HOU3326.94.89.1.5280.41.1.3511.72.8.6062.44.36.71.11.10.51.82.411.7
2015HOU5020.93.37.3.4520.51.6.3161.52.3.6641.23.04.20.81.00.50.81.78.7
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012HOU192754394.457519.2631317.7652837651513121921104
2013HOU762083386712.54231101.307118195.60516236652887715399139921
2014HOU33887158299.5281337.3515794.606781422203637185978386
2015HOU501047166367.4522579.31677116.664621492114149233986434
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 23MIA0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 21OKC134917.52901.00035.6000221111021
Dec 20@PHI130615.40000.00058.62546103200217
Dec 18@SA11735.60000.00036.500112001229
Dec 16@HOU129714.50002.00026.3333581101216
Dec 15IND12649.44400.00024.50029111112010
Dec 13GS12146.66701.00000.0001910011208

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Jrue Holiday
2Tim Frazier
3Langston Galloway
SG1E'Twaun Moore
2Buddy Hield
3Reggie Williams
SF1Solomon Hill
2Tyreke Evans
3Quincy Pondexter
4Dante Cunningham
PF1Anthony Davis
2Terrence Jones
3Cheick Diallo
C1Omer Asik
2Alexis Ajinca
 

 