Player Page

Roster

Marcus Morris | Forward | #13

Team: Detroit Pistons
Age / DOB:  (27) / 9/2/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'9' / 235
College: Kansas
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (14) / HOU
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Marcus Morris (knee) will not play on Friday vs. Atlanta.
Tobias Harris was already named the starter before this news, but Morris will now sit out completely due to soreness in his left knee. With Morris out, look for the starters to play heavy minutes, while Stanley Johnson could get a slight bump off the bench as well. Morris can be dropped in most leagues. Dec 30 - 7:50 PM
Source: Keith Langlois on Twitter
More Marcus Morris Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
3410764471356229173414.4184961.80352155.335103813.14.01.80.91.10.3
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2011HOU177.40.93.2.2960.11.0.1180.40.5.7500.30.60.90.20.20.10.10.72.4
2012PHO7719.82.96.8.4221.13.0.3690.91.5.5641.02.63.60.81.00.60.32.17.7
2013PHO8222.03.57.9.4421.23.2.3811.51.9.7611.02.93.91.11.20.90.21.99.7
2014PHO8125.34.19.4.4341.43.9.3580.91.4.6280.93.94.81.60.90.80.22.310.4
2015DET8035.75.111.8.4341.43.7.3642.53.4.7491.13.95.12.51.80.80.32.114.1
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2011HOU171251654.296217.11868.7505111634221240
2012PHO771523222526.42286233.36966117.5648019727762774520160596
2013PHO821800288651.44299260.381121159.7618423531988957218157796
2014PHO812046331763.434112313.35871113.62873312385133736316188845
2015DET802852410945.434108297.364203271.7499131340420114067231701131
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 28MLW123310.30026.33334.7501123000311
Dec 26CLE136616.37536.50000.0001452130215
Dec 23GS12017.14303.00000.000033303042
Dec 21MEM139111.09107.0001014.7140550200212
Dec 19@CHI12429.22204.000221.000101120016
Dec 17IND13447.57113.33300.000011111039
Dec 16@WAS12418.12503.00000.000033111002

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Reggie Jackson
2Ish Smith
3Beno Udrih
SG1Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
2Darrun Hilliard
3Michael Gbinije
SF1Marcus Morris
2Stanley Johnson
3Reggie Bullock
PF1Jon Leuer
2Tobias Harris
3Henry Ellenson
4Nikola Jovanovic
C1Andre Drummond
2Aron Baynes
3Boban Marjanovic
 

 