Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
Aron Baynes
(C)
Henry Ellenson
(F)
Darrun Hilliard
(G)
Nikola Jovanovic
(F)
Marcus Morris
(F)
Reggie Bullock
(F)
Michael Gbinije
(G)
Reggie Jackson
(G)
Jon Leuer
(F)
Ish Smith
(G)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
(G)
Tobias Harris
(F)
Stanley Johnson
(F)
Boban Marjanovic
(C)
Beno Udrih
(G)
Andre Drummond
(F/C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Marcus Morris | Forward | #13
Team:
Detroit Pistons
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 9/2/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'9' / 235
College:
Kansas
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 1 (14) / HOU
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $4,625,000 2017-18: $5,000,000 2018-19: $5,375,000 2019-2020: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Marcus Morris (knee) will not play on Friday vs. Atlanta.
Tobias Harris was already named the starter before this news, but Morris will now sit out completely due to soreness in his left knee. With Morris out, look for the starters to play heavy minutes, while Stanley Johnson could get a slight bump off the bench as well. Morris can be dropped in most leagues.
Dec 30 - 7:50 PM
Source:
Keith Langlois on Twitter
Marcus Morris will be bumped to the bench on Friday vs. Atlanta, with Tobias Harris starting in his place.
Coach Stan Van Gundy told the media that he was seriously considering a lineup switch after the Pistons latest disappointing defeat on Wednesday, and here it is. Morris had started all 34 games for the Pistons this season, averaging 13.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 31.7 minutes. However, Tobias Harris was averaging 32.5 minutes off the bench, so no need to panic if you are a Morris owner, as his overall playing time should not be impacted too significantly.
Dec 30 - 7:26 PM
Source:
KL Chouinard on Twitter
Marcus Morris scored 11 points with two rebounds, three assists and two 3-pointers in a start against the Bucks on Wednesday.
Coach Stan Van Gundy has hinted that he may play the matchups with his starters, so maybe he moves Morris around next time because the Pistons were blown out. Although, Tobias Harris has looked great in the second unit. Whatever the case, Morris will continue to be a borderline hold in standard leagues.
Dec 28 - 10:34 PM
Marcus Morris remained in the starting lineup on Monday and hit 6-of-16 shots and three 3-pointers for 15 points, five rebounds, two assists and three steals in 36 minutes.
This was his highest point total since going cold after Dec. 11's game when he had 28 points. He'd scored in single digits in four of his five previous games and had hit just 4-of-27 shots over his previous three games. Maybe the move to get Tobias Harris out of the starting lineup and leave Morris there will help. If he was dropped in your league, give him a look after tonight's mini-explosion.
Dec 26 - 11:14 PM
Marcus Morris (knee) will not play Friday
Dec 30 - 7:50 PM
Marcus Morris bumped to bench on Friday
Dec 30 - 7:26 PM
Marcus Morris scores 11 in start
Dec 28 - 10:34 PM
Marcus Morris scores 15 points as starter
Dec 26 - 11:14 PM
More Marcus Morris Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Detroit Pistons Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
34
1076
447
135
62
29
173
414
.418
49
61
.803
52
155
.335
10
38
13.1
4.0
1.8
0.9
1.1
0.3
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2011
HOU
17
7.4
0.9
3.2
.296
0.1
1.0
.118
0.4
0.5
.750
0.3
0.6
0.9
0.2
0.2
0.1
0.1
0.7
2.4
2012
PHO
77
19.8
2.9
6.8
.422
1.1
3.0
.369
0.9
1.5
.564
1.0
2.6
3.6
0.8
1.0
0.6
0.3
2.1
7.7
2013
PHO
82
22.0
3.5
7.9
.442
1.2
3.2
.381
1.5
1.9
.761
1.0
2.9
3.9
1.1
1.2
0.9
0.2
1.9
9.7
2014
PHO
81
25.3
4.1
9.4
.434
1.4
3.9
.358
0.9
1.4
.628
0.9
3.9
4.8
1.6
0.9
0.8
0.2
2.3
10.4
2015
DET
80
35.7
5.1
11.8
.434
1.4
3.7
.364
2.5
3.4
.749
1.1
3.9
5.1
2.5
1.8
0.8
0.3
2.1
14.1
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2011
HOU
17
125
16
54
.296
2
17
.118
6
8
.750
5
11
16
3
4
2
2
12
40
2012
PHO
77
1523
222
526
.422
86
233
.369
66
117
.564
80
197
277
62
77
45
20
160
596
2013
PHO
82
1800
288
651
.442
99
260
.381
121
159
.761
84
235
319
88
95
72
18
157
796
2014
PHO
81
2046
331
763
.434
112
313
.358
71
113
.628
73
312
385
133
73
63
16
188
845
2015
DET
80
2852
410
945
.434
108
297
.364
203
271
.749
91
313
404
201
140
67
23
170
1131
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 28
MLW
1
23
3
10
.300
2
6
.333
3
4
.750
1
1
2
3
0
0
0
3
11
Dec 26
CLE
1
36
6
16
.375
3
6
.500
0
0
.000
1
4
5
2
1
3
0
2
15
Dec 23
GS
1
20
1
7
.143
0
3
.000
0
0
.000
0
3
3
3
0
3
0
4
2
Dec 21
MEM
1
39
1
11
.091
0
7
.000
10
14
.714
0
5
5
0
2
0
0
2
12
Dec 19
@CHI
1
24
2
9
.222
0
4
.000
2
2
1.000
1
0
1
1
2
0
0
1
6
Dec 17
IND
1
34
4
7
.571
1
3
.333
0
0
.000
0
1
1
1
1
1
0
3
9
Dec 16
@WAS
1
24
1
8
.125
0
3
.000
0
0
.000
0
3
3
1
1
1
0
0
2
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Reggie Jackson
2
Ish Smith
3
Beno Udrih
SG
1
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
2
Darrun Hilliard
3
Michael Gbinije
SF
1
Marcus Morris
2
Stanley Johnson
3
Reggie Bullock
Sidelined
Reggie Bullock (knee) is making progress and is approximately two weeks away from returning.
Bullock underwent surgery on his left knee back in early December and was given a 4-6 week timetable, so he appears on schedule. Coach Stan Van Gundy said Bullock can start doing non-contact, 5-on-5 drills this weekend. He can be left on waiver wires, as he will likely not have a significant role in the Pistons rotation for the foreseeable future.
Dec 30
PF
1
Jon Leuer
2
Tobias Harris
3
Henry Ellenson
4
Nikola Jovanovic
C
1
Andre Drummond
2
Aron Baynes
3
Boban Marjanovic
