Marcus Morris | Forward | #13 Team: Detroit Pistons Age / DOB: (27) / 9/2/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'9' / 235 College: Kansas Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (14) / HOU Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $4,625,000 2017-18: $5,000,000 2018-19: $5,375,000 2019-2020: UFA

Marcus Morris (knee) will not play on Friday vs. Atlanta. Tobias Harris was already named the starter before this news, but Morris will now sit out completely due to soreness in his left knee. With Morris out, look for the starters to play heavy minutes, while Stanley Johnson could get a slight bump off the bench as well. Morris can be dropped in most leagues. Source: Keith Langlois on Twitter

Marcus Morris will be bumped to the bench on Friday vs. Atlanta, with Tobias Harris starting in his place. Coach Stan Van Gundy told the media that he was seriously considering a lineup switch after the Pistons latest disappointing defeat on Wednesday, and here it is. Morris had started all 34 games for the Pistons this season, averaging 13.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 31.7 minutes. However, Tobias Harris was averaging 32.5 minutes off the bench, so no need to panic if you are a Morris owner, as his overall playing time should not be impacted too significantly. Source: KL Chouinard on Twitter

Marcus Morris scored 11 points with two rebounds, three assists and two 3-pointers in a start against the Bucks on Wednesday. Coach Stan Van Gundy has hinted that he may play the matchups with his starters, so maybe he moves Morris around next time because the Pistons were blown out. Although, Tobias Harris has looked great in the second unit. Whatever the case, Morris will continue to be a borderline hold in standard leagues.