Latest News Recent News

Nikola Mirotic hit 7-of-13 shots and three 3-pointers for 20 points and seven rebounds in 30 minutes of Monday's 90-85 win over the Pacers. Miro is coming on, scoring in double digits in five straight games. He's averaging 13.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 0.8 steals, 1.0 blocks and 2.6 3-pointers on 42 percent shooting, and is averaging 25 minutes a game right now. There are no guarantees that it will last, but it's time to think about grabbing Mirotic off the waiver wire right now.

Nikola Mirotic extended his streak of double-digit scoring to four games on Sunday, posting 11 points, three 3-pointers, five rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block. It's a surprisingly well-rounded line from Mirotic, who did his damage in 32 minutes tonight. Playing time is the key for him, and on a per-36-minute basis he's averaging 14.6 points, 2.3 threes, 9.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocks. Due to inconsistency, however, he's still just a top-120 value.

Nikola Mirotic scored 11 points with 10 rebounds, one steal, one block and one 3-pointer in 19 minutes against the Hornets on Friday. The positives on this are that he actually played and attempted 16 shots from the field. The bad part is that Mirotic played a really bad game and the confidence doesn't quite seem to be there. He's still a hold for owners in competitive leagues, but he's going to find himself in the doghouse at some point this season.