Nikola Mirotic | Forward | #44

Team: Chicago Bulls
Age / DOB:  (25) / 2/11/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'10' / 240
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (23) / HOU
Recent News

Nikola Mirotic hit 7-of-13 shots and three 3-pointers for 20 points and seven rebounds in 30 minutes of Monday's 90-85 win over the Pacers.
Miro is coming on, scoring in double digits in five straight games. He's averaging 13.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 0.8 steals, 1.0 blocks and 2.6 3-pointers on 42 percent shooting, and is averaging 25 minutes a game right now. There are no guarantees that it will last, but it's time to think about grabbing Mirotic off the waiver wire right now. Dec 26 - 11:53 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
28631254162272287227.3833953.73641134.30622329.15.81.00.81.10.8
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014CHI8220.23.17.6.4051.23.8.3162.83.5.8030.84.24.91.21.10.70.72.110.2
2015CHI6625.03.89.2.4072.05.2.3902.22.7.8070.94.65.51.51.50.90.72.311.8
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014CHI821658253624.40599313.316228284.8036334140497895454172833
2015CHI661650248609.407135346.390146181.807583043621001025846151777
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 25@SA132410.40036.50000.0000552131211
Dec 23@CHA119516.31317.14300.00055100011211
Dec 21WAS122410.40036.50000.0002460001211
Dec 19DET121510.50036.50000.0000442202313
Dec 16MLW0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 15@MLW0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 13MIN12015.20004.00034.750145000005

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Rajon Rondo
2Michael Carter-Williams
3Jerian Grant
SG1Dwyane Wade
2Denzel Valentine
3Isaiah Canaan
4R.J. Hunter
SF1Jimmy Butler
2Doug McDermott
3Paul Zipser
PF1Taj Gibson
2Nikola Mirotic
3Bobby Portis
C1Robin Lopez
2Cristiano Felicio
 

 