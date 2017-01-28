Markieff Morris | Forward | #5 Team: Washington Wizards Age / DOB: (27) / 9/2/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'10' / 245 College: Kansas Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (13) / PHO Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $7,400,000 2017-18: $8,000,000 2018-19: $8,600,000 2019-2020: UFA Share: Tweet

Markieff Morris scored 24 points (9-of-14 FGs, 4-of-4 FTs) with 10 rebounds in Tuesday's 117-101 win over the Knicks, adding two assists and two triples in 34 minutes. Morris took exception to an article a couple weeks ago that ranked him outside the top-30 power forwards in the NBA, and he said he's been using that as motivation. "Ever since I’ve seen that it’s been kill," Morris said. "They think I’m a [expletive] joke and I don’t play like that. So every game I look at that. It gives me more motivation." He's averaging 17.3 points per game in January compared to 12.7 in December, returning top-45 value in standard leagues over the past month. If someone publishes something negative about Morris prior to fantasy drafts next season, we'll be sure to bump him up in the rankings. Source: Washington Post

Markieff Morris scored 21 points with eight rebounds, one assist and three 3-pointers in 37 minutes on Sunday against the Pelicans. He stayed hot tonight and it continues to be a good month for Morris, who is averaging 33.3 minutes, 16.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and one steal per game in January. He is playing some good basketball right now and should be owned in all formats.

Markieff Morris hit 6-of-14 shots, a 3-pointer and 6-of-7 free throws for 19 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in Tuesday's 123-108 win over the Celtics. This was Morris' fifth double-double of the season, but his third in his last six games. He's scored in double figures in every game since Dec. 23 and is averaging 18.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.4 3-pointers on 47 percent shooting over his last five games. The Wizards have now won 14 straight home games and are 9-2 over their last 11 games, making them the hottest team in the league over that stretch. And the strong play of Morris has a lot to do with it. He's as must-own as they come right now.