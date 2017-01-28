Player Page

Markieff Morris | Forward | #5

Team: Washington Wizards
Age / DOB:  (27) / 9/2/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'10' / 245
College: Kansas
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (13) / PHO
Contract: view contract details
Markieff Morris scored 24 points (9-of-14 FGs, 4-of-4 FTs) with 10 rebounds in Tuesday's 117-101 win over the Knicks, adding two assists and two triples in 34 minutes.
Morris took exception to an article a couple weeks ago that ranked him outside the top-30 power forwards in the NBA, and he said he's been using that as motivation. "Ever since I’ve seen that it’s been kill," Morris said. "They think I’m a [expletive] joke and I don’t play like that. So every game I look at that. It gives me more motivation." He's averaging 17.3 points per game in January compared to 12.7 in December, returning top-45 value in standard leagues over the past month. If someone publishes something negative about Morris prior to fantasy drafts next season, we'll be sure to bump him up in the rankings. Jan 31 - 10:21 PM
Source: Washington Post
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
4614666493088452245550.445118145.81441116.353288714.16.71.81.11.90.6
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2011PHO6319.52.86.9.3990.72.0.3471.21.7.7171.13.34.41.01.10.70.72.87.4
2012PHO8222.53.28.0.4070.51.6.3361.11.5.7321.63.24.81.31.30.90.82.58.2
2013PHO8126.65.110.4.4860.41.3.3153.24.0.7921.74.36.01.81.80.80.62.913.8
2014PHO8231.56.213.4.4650.72.2.3182.22.8.7631.34.86.22.32.11.20.53.015.3
2015WAS6425.54.811.2.4250.72.4.3031.72.3.7351.14.45.51.92.10.90.52.912.0
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2011PHO631229174436.39943124.34776106.7176921027965704142179467
2012PHO821842266653.40745134.33693127.7321312653961081047764209670
2013PHO812151411845.48634108.315259327.79213934648514414768512321115
2014PHO8225815121100.46557179.318177232.763110396506192170101392451258
2015WAS641630305718.42547155.303108147.735732793521241355834184765
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 29@NO137920.450331.00000.0003581000321
Jan 27@ATL125411.36424.50056.8335491521415
Jan 24BOS134614.42914.25067.85729114202219
Jan 23@CHA141813.61524.500551.0000882200523
Jan 21@DET138717.41225.40034.7504592321519
Jan 19@NY135611.54523.66700.0002464302114
Jan 18MEM134616.37505.000551.00039122111517

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1John Wall
2Tomas Satoransky
3Trey Burke
SG1Bradley Beal
2Marcus Thornton
3Sheldon McClellan
SF1Otto Porter
2Kelly Oubre
3Danuel House
PF1Markieff Morris
2Andrew Nicholson
C1Marcin Gortat
2Ian Mahinmi
3Jason Smith
4Daniel Ochefu
 

 