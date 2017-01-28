Welcome,
Player Search
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
Bradley Beal
(G)
Danuel House
(F)
Markieff Morris
(F)
Kelly Oubre
(F)
Jason Smith
(F/C)
Trey Burke
(G)
Ian Mahinmi
(F/C)
Andrew Nicholson
(F)
Otto Porter
(F)
Marcus Thornton
(G)
Marcin Gortat
(C)
Sheldon McClellan
(G)
Daniel Ochefu
(C)
Tomas Satoransky
(G)
John Wall
(G)
Markieff Morris | Forward | #5
Team:
Washington Wizards
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 9/2/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'10' / 245
College:
Kansas
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 1 (13) / PHO
Contract:
view contract details
2016-17: $7,400,000 2017-18: $8,000,000 2018-19: $8,600,000 2019-2020: UFA
Latest News
Recent News
Markieff Morris scored 24 points (9-of-14 FGs, 4-of-4 FTs) with 10 rebounds in Tuesday's 117-101 win over the Knicks, adding two assists and two triples in 34 minutes.
Morris took exception to an article a couple weeks ago that ranked him outside the top-30 power forwards in the NBA, and he said he's been using that as motivation. "Ever since I’ve seen that it’s been kill," Morris said. "They think I’m a [expletive] joke and I don’t play like that. So every game I look at that. It gives me more motivation." He's averaging 17.3 points per game in January compared to 12.7 in December, returning top-45 value in standard leagues over the past month. If someone publishes something negative about Morris prior to fantasy drafts next season, we'll be sure to bump him up in the rankings.
Jan 31 - 10:21 PM
Source:
Washington Post
Markieff Morris scored 21 points with eight rebounds, one assist and three 3-pointers in 37 minutes on Sunday against the Pelicans.
He stayed hot tonight and it continues to be a good month for Morris, who is averaging 33.3 minutes, 16.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and one steal per game in January. He is playing some good basketball right now and should be owned in all formats.
Jan 29 - 8:54 PM
Markieff Morris hit 6-of-14 shots, a 3-pointer and 6-of-7 free throws for 19 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in Tuesday's 123-108 win over the Celtics.
This was Morris' fifth double-double of the season, but his third in his last six games. He's scored in double figures in every game since Dec. 23 and is averaging 18.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.4 3-pointers on 47 percent shooting over his last five games. The Wizards have now won 14 straight home games and are 9-2 over their last 11 games, making them the hottest team in the league over that stretch. And the strong play of Morris has a lot to do with it. He's as must-own as they come right now.
Jan 24 - 11:34 PM
Markieff Morris stayed hot on Monday, hitting 8-of-13 shots, two 3-pointers and 5-of-5 free throws for 23 points, eight rebounds and two assists in 41 minutes of a 109-99 win over the Hornets.
He's scored in double figures in 16 straight games and came into this one averaging 15.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.3 3-pointers on 48 percent shooting in January. Those numbers are going up after this one and he's currently one of the best waiver-wire pickups of the season, while also having one of his best seasons ever.
Jan 23 - 9:43 PM
Markieff Morris scores 24 w/ 10 rebounds
Jan 31 - 10:21 PM
Markieff Morris scores 21 points vs. Pelicans
Jan 29 - 8:54 PM
Markieff Morris stays hot in win over Celtics
Jan 24 - 11:34 PM
Markieff Morris scores 23 in 41 minutes
Jan 23 - 9:43 PM
More Markieff Morris Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
46
1466
649
308
84
52
245
550
.445
118
145
.814
41
116
.353
28
87
14.1
6.7
1.8
1.1
1.9
0.6
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2011
PHO
63
19.5
2.8
6.9
.399
0.7
2.0
.347
1.2
1.7
.717
1.1
3.3
4.4
1.0
1.1
0.7
0.7
2.8
7.4
2012
PHO
82
22.5
3.2
8.0
.407
0.5
1.6
.336
1.1
1.5
.732
1.6
3.2
4.8
1.3
1.3
0.9
0.8
2.5
8.2
2013
PHO
81
26.6
5.1
10.4
.486
0.4
1.3
.315
3.2
4.0
.792
1.7
4.3
6.0
1.8
1.8
0.8
0.6
2.9
13.8
2014
PHO
82
31.5
6.2
13.4
.465
0.7
2.2
.318
2.2
2.8
.763
1.3
4.8
6.2
2.3
2.1
1.2
0.5
3.0
15.3
2015
WAS
64
25.5
4.8
11.2
.425
0.7
2.4
.303
1.7
2.3
.735
1.1
4.4
5.5
1.9
2.1
0.9
0.5
2.9
12.0
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2011
PHO
63
1229
174
436
.399
43
124
.347
76
106
.717
69
210
279
65
70
41
42
179
467
2012
PHO
82
1842
266
653
.407
45
134
.336
93
127
.732
131
265
396
108
104
77
64
209
670
2013
PHO
81
2151
411
845
.486
34
108
.315
259
327
.792
139
346
485
144
147
68
51
232
1115
2014
PHO
82
2581
512
1100
.465
57
179
.318
177
232
.763
110
396
506
192
170
101
39
245
1258
2015
WAS
64
1630
305
718
.425
47
155
.303
108
147
.735
73
279
352
124
135
58
34
184
765
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 29
@NO
1
37
9
20
.450
3
3
1.000
0
0
.000
3
5
8
1
0
0
0
3
21
Jan 27
@ATL
1
25
4
11
.364
2
4
.500
5
6
.833
5
4
9
1
5
2
1
4
15
Jan 24
BOS
1
34
6
14
.429
1
4
.250
6
7
.857
2
9
11
4
2
0
2
2
19
Jan 23
@CHA
1
41
8
13
.615
2
4
.500
5
5
1.000
0
8
8
2
2
0
0
5
23
Jan 21
@DET
1
38
7
17
.412
2
5
.400
3
4
.750
4
5
9
2
3
2
1
5
19
Jan 19
@NY
1
35
6
11
.545
2
3
.667
0
0
.000
2
4
6
4
3
0
2
1
14
Jan 18
MEM
1
34
6
16
.375
0
5
.000
5
5
1.000
3
9
12
2
1
1
1
5
17
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
John Wall
2
Tomas Satoransky
3
Trey Burke
SG
1
Bradley Beal
2
Marcus Thornton
3
Sheldon McClellan
SF
1
Otto Porter
2
Kelly Oubre
3
Danuel House
Sidelined
Danuel House (fractured right wrist) will be re-evaluated later this week to determine if he will be cleared for contact.
He's way past his initial timetable of 4-6 weeks as he suffered the injury back in late November. House may not be in the rotation when he returns and has zero fantasy value.
Jan 30
PF
1
Markieff Morris
2
Andrew Nicholson
C
1
Marcin Gortat
2
Ian Mahinmi
Sidelined
According to published reports, the Wizards believe that Ian Mahinmi (knees) has a chance to play before the All-Star break.
The Wiz need to bolster their depth upfront, as they've been forced to play Jason Smith as a backup center far more frequently then they would have preferred. Mahinmi had platelet-rich therapy on both knees Dec. 20 and his recovery was projected to take six weeks, which would mean he should be ready to return next week, assuming everything went smoothly in rehab. If Mahinmi is unable to return to the floor, the Wizards may explore the trade market for an inexpensive back-up big.
Jan 31
3
Jason Smith
4
Daniel Ochefu
Stats: Maker's Mark
Jan 31
We're talking some international rookies in this edition.
