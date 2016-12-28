Reggie Jackson | Guard | #1

Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Blue Jays not in active talks with Bautista
Rangers still seen as the favorite for Napoli
Jason Hammel only getting one-year offers
Twins want best and final offers for Dozier
Diamondbacks inquire on Vazquez, Swihart
Posey and 10 others confirmed for Team USA
Murphy, Goldschmidt on Team USA for WBC
Red Sox not concerned about E-Rod's knee
Tigers ink Edward Mujica to minors contract
Nationals interested in catcher Matt Wieters
Rangers closing in on deal with Mike Napoli?
Rockies have checked in on Greg Holland
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Antonio Gates ties record w/111th career TD
See ya, Chip: 49ers axe Kelly after one season
Michael Thomas ends rookie year at 92-1,136-9
Ingram has first 1,000-yard year with 5.1 YPC
Carson Palmer slings 3 TDs in season finale
Devonta Freeman totals 177 yards, TD in win
Tyreek Hill scores his 12th touchdown Week 17
Fitzgerald reaches 1,000 yards for eighth time
Chargers fire Mike McCoy after 5-11 campaign
Jared Goff falls to 0-7 as Rams' starter
Crowder finishes breakout year at 67/847/7
Vernon Davis revives career with 583 yards
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Paul Millsap scores 32 pts in OT win vs Spurs
Tim Hardaway Jr. gets 29 pts on 11-of-13 FGs
Tony Parker scores season-high 22 points
LaMarcus Aldridge's 27 & 13 not enough Sunday
James Johnson drops 20/7/3 with four triples
Andre Drummond's 25 & 18 lead DET past MIA
Reggie Jackson scores season-high 27 points
C.J. McCollum scores career-high 43 points
Jeff Teague OK after left ankle injury Sunday
Aron Baynes (sprained ankle) in walking boot
Jeff Teague (ankle) starts 2nd half Sunday
Alec Burks (ankle) questionable for Monday
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
DeAngelo gets three games for official abuse
Matthews lands winner for Leafs in Centennial
Mantha with huge game in Centennial Classic
Wings tab Jared Coreau for Centennial Classic
Flyers get Matt Read back Sunday vs Ducks
Jets waive Alexander Burmistrov
Subban won't play Tuesday v Habs
Centennial Classic pushed back 30 minutes
Granlund white hot for Wild
Cam Atkinson has 29 points in last 23 games
Jeff Carter becomes second player to hit 20G
Brian Elliott wins his fourth game in a row
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Pinty's (Honorable Mention): Alex Tagliani
Pinty's Top Driver: Cayden Lapcevich
K&N East Breakthrough Driver: Spencer Davis
K&N West Top Breakthrough Driver: Landauer
K&N West (Honorable Mention): Ryan Partridge
NKNPS-West Top Driver: Todd Gilliland
Mike Basham: 10th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
K&N East (Honorable Mention): Kyle Benjamin
NKNPS-East Top Driver: Justin Haley
A.J. Fike: 9th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Sargeant: 8th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Weatherman: 7th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Willett one (of six) to opt out of SBS TOC
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Penn lands four-star 2018 S Isaiah Humphries
Davon Godchaux leaving LSU for the NFL
Clemson intercepts Barrett twice as OSU falls
Clemson into title tilt behind Watson's 3 TD
Myles Garrett opts to enter 2017 NFL Draft
Report: Jake Butt needs surgery to repair ACL
Jake Browning picked twice in Peach Bowl loss
Bama rolls to title game behind Bo's 180 yrds
Boom Williams to join loaded '17 class of RBs
Reports: UM DC Brown receives five-year ext.
Lamar Jackson completely shut down by LSU
Guice scores twice in bowl win over L-Ville
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Olivier Giroud may have sealed goal of 2017
Sam Allardyce has a lot of work to do
Coutinho, Matip ruled out for GW20
Henderson to be assessed following injury
West Brom locks down winger McClean
Spurs open 2017 in superb fashion, win 1-4
Hornets make a bad start to the New Year, 1-4
Wijnaldum heads Liverpool to big victory
Willian scores a brace for 13th straight
Sweet end to 2016 for Cherries with 0-3 win
Crouch scores but Stoke fall to Blues
Martial's magic decisive in Utd late comeback
Player Page
Roster
Aron Baynes
(C)
Henry Ellenson
(F)
Darrun Hilliard
(G)
Nikola Jovanovic
(F)
Marcus Morris
(F)
Reggie Bullock
(F)
Michael Gbinije
(G)
Reggie Jackson
(G)
Jon Leuer
(F)
Ish Smith
(G)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
(G)
Tobias Harris
(F)
Stanley Johnson
(F)
Boban Marjanovic
(C)
Beno Udrih
(G)
Andre Drummond
(F/C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Reggie Jackson | Guard | #1
Team:
Detroit Pistons
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 4/16/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 208
College:
Boston College
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 1 (24) / OKC
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $14,956,522 2017-18: $16,000,000 2018-19: $17,043,478 2019-20: $18,086,956 2020-21: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Reggie Jackson scored a season-high 27 points on Sunday, hitting 10-of-17 shots with two 3-pointers, four assists, two rebounds and one steal in 33 minutes.
It should be noted that the Heat were decimated by injuries tonight, and Rodney McGruder started at PG, but that doesn't make Jackson's big game any less appealing. He's been shooting around 40 percent from the field in Detroit's past dozen games, so it's nice to see him scoring with efficiency tonight. He hasn't been too impressive since returning from injury, but the buy-low window is starting to slide shut.
Jan 1 - 9:48 PM
Reggie Jackson scored 14 points with three rebounds, six assists, one block, no turnovers and one 3-pointer in 34 minutes during a 119-94 loss to the Bucks on Wednesday.
Coach Stan Van Gundy had a bit of a new wrinkle tonight with Jackson logging six minutes next to Ish Smith, which only happened for four minutes before tonight on the season. Jackson still hasn't quite played well since his knee injury and may not be able to hit early-round value. If his owner is uneasy, he's a bit of a buy-low player.
Wed, Dec 28, 2016 10:40:00 PM
Reggie Jackson briefly exited Wednesday's game with a sore left knee, but he returned to finish with 18 points (6-of-12 FGs, 4-of-4 FTs), seven assists and two 3-pointers in 26 minutes.
Jackson's left knee was the one that required PRP treatment in October, so we'll be keeping a very close eye on him in the coming days. Ish Smith would instantly gain value if Jax is forced to miss any time, but he looked good after returning and for now we'll consider him probable for Friday's home game vs. the Warriors. Check back for updates after practice on Thursday.
Wed, Dec 21, 2016 11:04:00 PM
Reggie Jackson (sore left knee) has returned to action to start the second quarter on Wednesday.
After just two minutes in the first quarter, he limped slowly back to the bench and went to get locker room. Jackson returned to the bench about two minutes later and looked to have a heat pack on his left knee. This is the same knee that needed PRP treatment, so this is something to watch. We'll let you know how he looks the rest of the way. For now, it sounds like he'll be OK.
Wed, Dec 21, 2016 08:09:00 PM
Reggie Jackson scores season-high 27 points
Jan 1 - 9:48 PM
Reggie Jackson scores 14 in a loss
Wed, Dec 28, 2016 10:40:00 PM
Reggie Jackson returns from knee-injury scare
Wed, Dec 21, 2016 11:04:00 PM
Reggie Jackson (sore left knee) has returned
Wed, Dec 21, 2016 08:09:00 PM
More Reggie Jackson Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Detroit Pistons Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
14
383
203
29
74
10
74
181
.409
37
43
.860
18
56
.321
2
35
14.5
2.1
5.3
0.7
2.5
0.1
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2011
OKC
45
11.1
1.1
3.5
.321
0.3
1.4
.210
0.6
0.6
.862
0.3
0.9
1.2
1.6
0.8
0.6
0.0
0.7
3.1
2012
OKC
70
14.2
2.1
4.6
.458
0.3
1.5
.231
0.7
0.9
.839
0.3
2.1
2.4
1.7
0.8
0.4
0.2
1.2
5.3
2013
OKC
80
28.5
5.0
11.5
.440
1.0
3.1
.339
2.0
2.2
.893
0.5
3.4
3.9
4.1
2.1
1.1
0.1
1.8
13.1
2014
DET
77
29.5
5.6
12.9
.434
0.9
3.1
.299
2.4
2.8
.830
0.7
3.5
4.2
6.0
2.4
0.8
0.1
2.2
14.5
2015
DET
79
30.7
6.8
15.7
.434
1.5
4.3
.351
3.7
4.3
.864
0.7
2.5
3.2
6.2
2.8
0.7
0.1
2.4
18.8
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2011
OKC
45
498
51
159
.321
13
62
.210
25
29
.862
14
39
53
71
36
25
1
31
140
2012
OKC
70
992
149
325
.458
24
104
.231
52
62
.839
21
145
166
122
53
29
13
84
374
2013
OKC
80
2281
403
916
.440
83
245
.339
158
177
.893
43
270
313
331
168
85
9
142
1047
2014
DET
77
2269
432
996
.434
72
241
.299
181
218
.830
56
271
327
462
186
62
9
167
1117
2015
DET
79
2424
540
1244
.434
118
336
.351
291
337
.864
58
195
253
492
223
59
11
187
1489
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 30
@ATL
1
32
7
17
.412
2
7
.286
4
4
1.000
2
2
4
8
4
1
0
5
20
Dec 28
MLW
1
34
6
15
.400
1
6
.167
1
1
1.000
0
3
3
6
0
0
1
1
14
Dec 26
CLE
1
30
5
9
.556
2
3
.667
1
1
1.000
0
1
1
6
6
1
0
4
13
Dec 23
GS
1
30
7
17
.412
0
4
.000
3
4
.750
0
3
3
6
5
1
0
2
17
Dec 21
MEM
1
26
6
12
.500
2
4
.500
4
4
1.000
0
1
1
7
2
0
0
4
18
Dec 19
@CHI
1
24
2
5
.400
0
1
.000
3
4
.750
0
1
1
3
2
2
0
2
7
Dec 17
IND
1
29
6
15
.400
1
4
.250
6
6
1.000
0
3
3
10
3
1
0
3
19
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Reggie Jackson
2
Ish Smith
3
Beno Udrih
SG
1
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
2
Darrun Hilliard
3
Michael Gbinije
SF
1
Marcus Morris
2
Stanley Johnson
3
Reggie Bullock
Sidelined
Reggie Bullock (knee) is making progress and is approximately two weeks away from returning.
Bullock underwent surgery on his left knee back in early December and was given a 4-6 week timetable, so he appears on schedule. Coach Stan Van Gundy said Bullock can start doing non-contact, 5-on-5 drills this weekend. He can be left on waiver wires, as he will likely not have a significant role in the Pistons rotation for the foreseeable future.
Dec 30
PF
1
Jon Leuer
2
Tobias Harris
3
Henry Ellenson
4
Nikola Jovanovic
C
1
Andre Drummond
2
Aron Baynes
Sidelined
X-Rays came back negative on Aron Baynes' sprained left ankle, but he was wearing a walking boot after Sunday's game.
Baynes exited Sunday's game against the Heat with the injury and can be considered questionable for Tuesday's game vs. the Pacers, though the walking boot leaves him closer to doubtful. If he misses any time, Jon Leuer could see increased minutes.
Jan 1
3
Boban Marjanovic
