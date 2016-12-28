Reggie Jackson | Guard | #1 Team: Detroit Pistons Age / DOB: (26) / 4/16/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 208 College: Boston College Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (24) / OKC Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $14,956,522 2017-18: $16,000,000 2018-19: $17,043,478 2019-20: $18,086,956 2020-21: UFA Share: Tweet

Reggie Jackson scored a season-high 27 points on Sunday, hitting 10-of-17 shots with two 3-pointers, four assists, two rebounds and one steal in 33 minutes. It should be noted that the Heat were decimated by injuries tonight, and Rodney McGruder started at PG, but that doesn't make Jackson's big game any less appealing. He's been shooting around 40 percent from the field in Detroit's past dozen games, so it's nice to see him scoring with efficiency tonight. He hasn't been too impressive since returning from injury, but the buy-low window is starting to slide shut.

Reggie Jackson scored 14 points with three rebounds, six assists, one block, no turnovers and one 3-pointer in 34 minutes during a 119-94 loss to the Bucks on Wednesday. Coach Stan Van Gundy had a bit of a new wrinkle tonight with Jackson logging six minutes next to Ish Smith, which only happened for four minutes before tonight on the season. Jackson still hasn't quite played well since his knee injury and may not be able to hit early-round value. If his owner is uneasy, he's a bit of a buy-low player.

Reggie Jackson briefly exited Wednesday's game with a sore left knee, but he returned to finish with 18 points (6-of-12 FGs, 4-of-4 FTs), seven assists and two 3-pointers in 26 minutes. Jackson's left knee was the one that required PRP treatment in October, so we'll be keeping a very close eye on him in the coming days. Ish Smith would instantly gain value if Jax is forced to miss any time, but he looked good after returning and for now we'll consider him probable for Friday's home game vs. the Warriors. Check back for updates after practice on Thursday.