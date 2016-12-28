Player Page

Roster

Reggie Jackson | Guard | #1

Team: Detroit Pistons
Age / DOB:  (26) / 4/16/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 208
College: Boston College
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (24) / OKC
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Reggie Jackson scored a season-high 27 points on Sunday, hitting 10-of-17 shots with two 3-pointers, four assists, two rebounds and one steal in 33 minutes.
It should be noted that the Heat were decimated by injuries tonight, and Rodney McGruder started at PG, but that doesn't make Jackson's big game any less appealing. He's been shooting around 40 percent from the field in Detroit's past dozen games, so it's nice to see him scoring with efficiency tonight. He hasn't been too impressive since returning from injury, but the buy-low window is starting to slide shut. Jan 1 - 9:48 PM
More Reggie Jackson Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
1438320329741074181.4093743.8601856.32123514.52.15.30.72.50.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2011OKC4511.11.13.5.3210.31.4.2100.60.6.8620.30.91.21.60.80.60.00.73.1
2012OKC7014.22.14.6.4580.31.5.2310.70.9.8390.32.12.41.70.80.40.21.25.3
2013OKC8028.55.011.5.4401.03.1.3392.02.2.8930.53.43.94.12.11.10.11.813.1
2014DET7729.55.612.9.4340.93.1.2992.42.8.8300.73.54.26.02.40.80.12.214.5
2015DET7930.76.815.7.4341.54.3.3513.74.3.8640.72.53.26.22.80.70.12.418.8
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2011OKC4549851159.3211362.2102529.862143953713625131140
2012OKC70992149325.45824104.2315262.8392114516612253291384374
2013OKC802281403916.44083245.339158177.893432703133311688591421047
2014DET772269432996.43472241.299181218.830562713274621866291671117
2015DET7924245401244.434118336.351291337.8645819525349222359111871489
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 30@ATL132717.41227.286441.0002248410520
Dec 28MLW134615.40016.167111.0000336001114
Dec 26CLE13059.55623.667111.0000116610413
Dec 23GS130717.41204.00034.7500336510217
Dec 21MEM126612.50024.500441.0000117200418
Dec 19@CHI12425.40001.00034.750011322027
Dec 17IND129615.40014.250661.00003310310319

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Reggie Jackson
2Ish Smith
3Beno Udrih
SG1Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
2Darrun Hilliard
3Michael Gbinije
SF1Marcus Morris
2Stanley Johnson
3Reggie Bullock
PF1Jon Leuer
2Tobias Harris
3Henry Ellenson
4Nikola Jovanovic
C1Andre Drummond
2Aron Baynes
3Boban Marjanovic
 

 