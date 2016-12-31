Kenneth Faried | Forward | #35 Team: Denver Nuggets Age / DOB: (27) / 11/19/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'8' / 228 College: Morehead State Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (22) / DEN Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $12,078,652 2017-18: $12,921,348 2018-19: $13,764,045 2019-20: UFA Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Kenneth Faried (lower back pain) is questionable for Monday's game vs. the Warriors. It's no secret that Faried has struggled with back problems in the past, so the Nuggets may hold him out on the first night of a back-to-back set. He's only averaging 19.0 minutes per game over his last five, so Faried is just a deep-league asset anyways. With Darrell Arthur (knee) also out, we might actually see a decent dose of Jusuf Nurkic behind Nikola Jokic unless the Nuggets decide to go small. Source: Harrison Wind on Twitter

Kenneth Faried played 12 minutes with six points, six boards and one steal against the 76ers on Friday. He played most of his minutes at power forward tonight, which is how coach Mike Malone was able to play Jusuf Nurkic. Faried still is going to be a backup no matter how Malone plays it, so there will be a lot of bumps in the road. He will be annoying to own.

Kenneth Faried scored six points with five rebounds, two assists and no turnovers in 16 minutes against the Wolves on Wednesday. He's been inconsistent, but it's pretty easy to figure out why. When Nikola Jokic isn't fouling everything with a basketball, Faried's minutes are going to be down. He's logging almost all of his minutes at center and coach Mike Malone has really embraced the small-ball four, so expect to see Faried have some ups and downs. The Nuggets playing Jusuf Nurkic would also hurt Faried, too.