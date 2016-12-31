Player Page

Kenneth Faried | Forward | #35

Team: Denver Nuggets
Age / DOB:  (27) / 11/19/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'8' / 228
College: Morehead State
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (22) / DEN
Contract: view contract details
Kenneth Faried (lower back pain) is questionable for Monday's game vs. the Warriors.
It's no secret that Faried has struggled with back problems in the past, so the Nuggets may hold him out on the first night of a back-to-back set. He's only averaging 19.0 minutes per game over his last five, so Faried is just a deep-league asset anyways. With Darrell Arthur (knee) also out, we might actually see a decent dose of Jusuf Nurkic behind Nikola Jokic unless the Nuggets decide to go small. Jan 2 - 1:47 PM
Source: Harrison Wind on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
326992922542726108205.52776109.69704.00030359.17.90.80.81.10.9
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2011DEN4622.63.96.7.5860.00.0.0002.43.6.6653.14.67.70.81.20.71.02.510.2
2012DEN8028.14.88.6.5520.00.0.0002.03.3.6133.35.99.21.01.41.01.02.911.5
2013DEN8027.25.610.3.5450.00.0.0002.53.9.6503.05.68.61.21.70.90.92.413.7
2014DEN7527.85.09.8.5070.00.1.1252.73.8.6913.25.78.91.21.60.80.82.812.6
2015DEN6725.35.29.3.5580.00.0.5002.03.3.6133.55.28.71.21.40.50.92.512.5
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2011DEN461039181309.58600.000109164.66514221035236543447116471
2012DEN802247380689.55200.000163266.613260474734771138183234923
2013DEN802179447820.54503.000202311.6502384466849613570691931096
2014DEN752085373736.50718.125199288.691242426668891186257211946
2015DEN671697349626.55812.500136222.61323534658179913260169835
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 30PHI11214.25000.000441.000246001026
Dec 28MIN11634.75000.00002.000235200016
Dec 26@LAC11937.42900.000221.0005510101128
Dec 23ATL12125.40000.00000.000044110124
Dec 20@LAC12759.55601.00056.83347111010115
Dec 19DAL11001.00000.00002.000033020040
Dec 17NY1291011.90900.000510.5005272203425

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Emmanuel Mudiay
2Jameer Nelson
SG1Gary Harris
2Will Barton
3Jamal Murray
4Malik Beasley
SF1Danilo Gallinari
2Juan Hernangomez
3Alonzo Gee
4Mike Miller
PF1Wilson Chandler
2Kenneth Faried
3Darrell Arthur
C1Nikola Jokic
2Jusuf Nurkic
 

 