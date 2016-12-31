Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
NBA
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: McCollum Madness
Jan 2
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 2
Derrick Rose's Dungeon
Jan 1
Wired: Top Pickups Week 11
Jan 1
Dose: Harden Makes History
Jan 1
The Week Ahead: Week 11
Dec 31
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 31
Dec 31
Dose: Pizza Guy? No, Pizza Man
Dec 31
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Deron Williams (illness) misses practice
J.J. Barea (left leg) out another week
Kenneth Faried (back) questionable Monday
Cody Zeller placed in concussion protocol
Marcus Smart (illness) admitted to hospital
Avery Bradley (illness) returns to practice
Bradley Beal (ankle) is a game-time call
Brown: Ben Simmons is 'coming along fine'
Sergio Rodriguez (ankle) doubtful for Tuesday
Rondo to be behind MCW and Grant Monday
Michael Carter-Williams will start Monday
Porzingis (Achilles) expected to sit Monday
Player Page
Roster
Darrell Arthur
(F/C)
Wilson Chandler
(G/F)
Alonzo Gee
(G/F)
Nikola Jokic
(F/C)
Jamal Murray
(G)
Will Barton
(G/F)
Kenneth Faried
(F)
Gary Harris
(G)
Mike Miller
(G/F)
Jameer Nelson
(G)
Malik Beasley
(G)
Danilo Gallinari
(F)
Juan Hernangomez
(F)
Emmanuel Mudiay
(G)
Jusuf Nurkic
(C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Kenneth Faried | Forward | #35
Team:
Denver Nuggets
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 11/19/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'8' / 228
College:
Morehead State
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 1 (22) / DEN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $12,078,652 2017-18: $12,921,348 2018-19: $13,764,045 2019-20: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Kenneth Faried (lower back pain) is questionable for Monday's game vs. the Warriors.
It's no secret that Faried has struggled with back problems in the past, so the Nuggets may hold him out on the first night of a back-to-back set. He's only averaging 19.0 minutes per game over his last five, so Faried is just a deep-league asset anyways. With Darrell Arthur (knee) also out, we might actually see a decent dose of Jusuf Nurkic behind Nikola Jokic unless the Nuggets decide to go small.
Jan 2 - 1:47 PM
Source:
Harrison Wind on Twitter
Kenneth Faried played 12 minutes with six points, six boards and one steal against the 76ers on Friday.
He played most of his minutes at power forward tonight, which is how coach Mike Malone was able to play Jusuf Nurkic. Faried still is going to be a backup no matter how Malone plays it, so there will be a lot of bumps in the road. He will be annoying to own.
Sat, Dec 31, 2016 01:04:00 AM
Kenneth Faried scored six points with five rebounds, two assists and no turnovers in 16 minutes against the Wolves on Wednesday.
He's been inconsistent, but it's pretty easy to figure out why. When Nikola Jokic isn't fouling everything with a basketball, Faried's minutes are going to be down. He's logging almost all of his minutes at center and coach Mike Malone has really embraced the small-ball four, so expect to see Faried have some ups and downs. The Nuggets playing Jusuf Nurkic would also hurt Faried, too.
Thu, Dec 29, 2016 12:51:00 AM
Kenneth Faried played 21 minutes and hit 2-of-5 shots for four points, four rebounds and a block in Friday's one-point loss to the Hawks.
Faried is a mess right now. He had 25 points, seven boards and three blocks last Saturday, failed to even score in 10 minutes on Monday, double-doubled with 15 & 11 on Tuesday and then disappeared tonight. He's probably still worth owning, but the fact he didn't do much tonight with Nikola Jokic in foul trouble all night is not a good sign.
Fri, Dec 23, 2016 11:53:00 PM
Kenneth Faried (back) questionable Monday
Jan 2 - 1:47 PM
Kenneth Faried shifts to power forward
Sat, Dec 31, 2016 01:04:00 AM
Kenneth Faried gets 16 minutes
Thu, Dec 29, 2016 12:51:00 AM
Kenneth Faried quiet in 21 minutes Friday
Fri, Dec 23, 2016 11:53:00 PM
More Kenneth Faried Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Lin
BKN
(5136)
2
C. Paul
LAC
(4919)
3
D. Lillard
POR
(4881)
4
G. Dragic
MIA
(4572)
5
G. Hill
UTA
(4374)
6
B. Griffin
LAC
(4185)
7
K. Irving
CLE
(3902)
8
B. Simmons
PHI
(3796)
9
M. Conley
MEM
(3790)
10
V. Oladipo
OKC
(3684)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Denver Nuggets Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
32
699
292
254
27
26
108
205
.527
76
109
.697
0
4
.000
30
35
9.1
7.9
0.8
0.8
1.1
0.9
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2011
DEN
46
22.6
3.9
6.7
.586
0.0
0.0
.000
2.4
3.6
.665
3.1
4.6
7.7
0.8
1.2
0.7
1.0
2.5
10.2
2012
DEN
80
28.1
4.8
8.6
.552
0.0
0.0
.000
2.0
3.3
.613
3.3
5.9
9.2
1.0
1.4
1.0
1.0
2.9
11.5
2013
DEN
80
27.2
5.6
10.3
.545
0.0
0.0
.000
2.5
3.9
.650
3.0
5.6
8.6
1.2
1.7
0.9
0.9
2.4
13.7
2014
DEN
75
27.8
5.0
9.8
.507
0.0
0.1
.125
2.7
3.8
.691
3.2
5.7
8.9
1.2
1.6
0.8
0.8
2.8
12.6
2015
DEN
67
25.3
5.2
9.3
.558
0.0
0.0
.500
2.0
3.3
.613
3.5
5.2
8.7
1.2
1.4
0.5
0.9
2.5
12.5
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2011
DEN
46
1039
181
309
.586
0
0
.000
109
164
.665
142
210
352
36
54
34
47
116
471
2012
DEN
80
2247
380
689
.552
0
0
.000
163
266
.613
260
474
734
77
113
81
83
234
923
2013
DEN
80
2179
447
820
.545
0
3
.000
202
311
.650
238
446
684
96
135
70
69
193
1096
2014
DEN
75
2085
373
736
.507
1
8
.125
199
288
.691
242
426
668
89
118
62
57
211
946
2015
DEN
67
1697
349
626
.558
1
2
.500
136
222
.613
235
346
581
79
91
32
60
169
835
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 30
PHI
1
12
1
4
.250
0
0
.000
4
4
1.000
2
4
6
0
0
1
0
2
6
Dec 28
MIN
1
16
3
4
.750
0
0
.000
0
2
.000
2
3
5
2
0
0
0
1
6
Dec 26
@LAC
1
19
3
7
.429
0
0
.000
2
2
1.000
5
5
10
1
0
1
1
2
8
Dec 23
ATL
1
21
2
5
.400
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
4
4
1
1
0
1
2
4
Dec 20
@LAC
1
27
5
9
.556
0
1
.000
5
6
.833
4
7
11
1
0
1
0
1
15
Dec 19
DAL
1
10
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
2
.000
0
3
3
0
2
0
0
4
0
Dec 17
NY
1
29
10
11
.909
0
0
.000
5
10
.500
5
2
7
2
2
0
3
4
25
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Emmanuel Mudiay
2
Jameer Nelson
Sidelined
Jameer Nelson (abdominal strain) will be a game-time decision for Monday's game against the Warriors.
Nelson was reportedly very sore, and very limited during Sunday's practice, so it wouldn't be all that surprising to see the 34-year-old hit the sidelines Monday night for the first leg of a back-to-back set. If he's out, Emmanuel Mudiay would likely be flirting with minutes in the mid-30s, and Jamal Murray could pick up some extra run off the bench. Stay tuned.
Jan 1
SG
1
Gary Harris
2
Will Barton
3
Jamal Murray
Sidelined
Jamal Murray (groin) did not score in 12 minutes with one rebound and one assist against the 76ers on Friday.
His playing time will be sparse with Will Barton and Gary Harris healthy. Murray is more of a stash and would have to play well when given the opportunity. He's not all that fantasy friendly right now anyway.
Dec 31
4
Malik Beasley
SF
1
Danilo Gallinari
2
Juan Hernangomez
3
Alonzo Gee
4
Mike Miller
PF
1
Wilson Chandler
2
Kenneth Faried
Sidelined
Kenneth Faried (lower back pain) is questionable for Monday's game vs. the Warriors.
It's no secret that Faried has struggled with back problems in the past, so the Nuggets may hold him out on the first night of a back-to-back set. He's only averaging 19.0 minutes per game over his last five, so Faried is just a deep-league asset anyways. With Darrell Arthur (knee) also out, we might actually see a decent dose of Jusuf Nurkic behind Nikola Jokic unless the Nuggets decide to go small.
Jan 2
3
Darrell Arthur
Sidelined
Darrell Arthur (knee soreness) will not play on Monday vs. the Warriors.
Arthur is not in the rotation anyways, but with Kenneth Faried (back) considered questionable, we might see Jusuf Nurkic for a bit tonight. Leave Arthur on the wire.
Jan 2
C
1
Nikola Jokic
2
Jusuf Nurkic
Dose: McCollum Madness
Jan 2
Jared Johnson breaks down all the action from Sunday's five-game slate, highlighted by some ridiculous performances from Kyle Lowry and C.J. McCollum.
