Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Aron Baynes
(C)
Henry Ellenson
(F)
Darrun Hilliard
(G)
Nikola Jovanovic
(F)
Marcus Morris
(F)
Reggie Bullock
(F)
Michael Gbinije
(G)
Reggie Jackson
(G)
Jon Leuer
(F)
Ish Smith
(G)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
(G)
Tobias Harris
(F)
Stanley Johnson
(F)
Boban Marjanovic
(C)
Beno Udrih
(G)
Andre Drummond
(F/C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Tobias Harris | Forward | #34
Team:
Detroit Pistons
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 7/15/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'9' / 235
College:
Tennessee
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 1 (19) / CHA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $17,200,000 2017-18: $16,000,000 2018-19: $14,800,000 2019-20: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Stan Van Gundy is expected to bring Tobias Harris off the bench once again on Monday vs. Cleveland.
That means Jon Leuer should remain in the starting lineup while Marcus Morris will (temporarily?) keep his place, as well. Harris was a beast in his first game off the bench vs. Golden State on Friday and could have another solid night vs. the Cavs on Monday. For what it's worth, SVG is not making any long-term commitments about his starting unit. "I don’t know right now. I really don’t know right now," he said. "We’ve lost five in a row. Yesterday we played a little better. We haven’t played well. So I don’t know."
Dec 26 - 2:03 PM
Source:
NBA.com
Stan Van Gundy praised Tobias Harris for accepting his new sixth man role.
"He’s a mature man you can have honest conversations with and he’ll evaluate what you’re saying," SVG said of Harris. "There’s not a lot of excuses or anything. If you say something, he’s the kind of guy who’s going to think about it." Harris responded to the demotion with one of his best games of the season, scoring 26 points on 8-of-14 shooting with seven rebounds, one assist and four triples in 32 minutes in Friday's loss to the Warriors. It's possible the move to the bench will be a good thing for his fantasy value, but we'll have a better idea after Monday's game vs. the Cavaliers.
Dec 26 - 10:11 AM
Source:
NBA.com
Coach Stan Van Gundy said on Saturday he would've started Tobias Harris next to Jon Leuer on Wednesday against the Grizzlies.
Leuer was in a minor car accident on Wednesday, so SVG couldn’t cash in on his "guarantee" of a lineup change with Leuer missing some prep time. Harris did come off the bench on Friday because SVG liked Marcus Morris against Kevin Durant. On Friday, Harris was terrific in his bench role with 26 points, seven boards and four treys in 32 minutes. Harris is a better much better talent over Leuer and Marcus Morris, so he should be fine regardless of his role. Plus, SVG runs some tight rotations, so the matchup-based lineups shouldn't matter too much.
Dec 24 - 3:15 PM
Source:
Keith Langlois on Twitter
Tobias Harris will move to the bench with Jon Leuer taking his place against the Warriors on Friday.
Harris is a much better isolation scorer than Marcus Morris and he's played well next to Ish Smith, so this move makes sense. Yes, he's clearly a better player than Morris, but minutes are minutes no matter who they are next to. Plus, it should help his usage rate, which has seen a drop lately. Harris' owners shouldn't be worried and this news makes him a buy-low player.
Dec 23 - 5:57 PM
Source:
Rod Beard on Twitter
Tobias Harris expected to come off bench Mon.
Dec 26 - 2:03 PM
SVG praises Tobias Harris
Dec 26 - 10:11 AM
Tobias would have started on Wednesday?
Dec 24 - 3:15 PM
Tobias Harris moving to the bench
Dec 23 - 5:57 PM
More Tobias Harris Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Detroit Pistons Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
32
1041
509
158
55
22
198
416
.476
73
81
.901
40
115
.348
18
46
15.9
4.9
1.7
0.7
1.4
0.6
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2011
MLW
42
11.5
1.9
4.0
.467
0.1
0.5
.261
1.0
1.3
.815
0.7
1.7
2.4
0.5
0.7
0.3
0.2
1.1
5.0
2012
ORL
55
23.6
4.2
9.3
.455
0.6
2.0
.315
1.9
2.5
.752
1.3
3.9
5.2
1.3
1.2
0.6
0.8
2.2
11.0
2013
ORL
61
30.3
5.4
11.7
.464
0.5
2.1
.254
3.2
4.0
.807
1.4
5.5
7.0
1.3
1.3
0.7
0.4
2.3
14.6
2014
ORL
68
34.8
6.5
14.0
.466
1.3
3.5
.364
2.8
3.6
.788
1.1
5.3
6.3
1.8
1.7
1.0
0.5
2.0
17.1
2015
DET
76
33.1
5.5
11.7
.469
1.1
3.1
.335
2.7
3.2
.831
1.3
5.4
6.7
2.2
1.4
0.9
0.5
2.0
14.7
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2011
MLW
42
485
79
169
.467
6
23
.261
44
54
.815
30
71
101
22
31
13
7
45
208
2012
ORL
55
1296
233
512
.455
34
108
.315
103
137
.752
73
214
287
69
66
32
44
120
603
2013
ORL
61
1847
332
716
.464
32
126
.254
197
244
.807
88
336
424
82
78
41
24
143
893
2014
ORL
68
2367
442
949
.466
87
239
.364
193
245
.788
73
357
430
124
115
69
36
134
1164
2015
DET
76
2515
417
889
.469
80
239
.335
202
243
.831
96
414
510
169
108
65
40
153
1116
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 23
GS
1
32
8
14
.571
4
6
.667
6
6
1.000
0
7
7
1
1
0
0
3
26
Dec 21
MEM
1
27
3
7
.429
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
0
6
6
3
2
1
1
0
7
Dec 19
@CHI
1
26
4
11
.364
1
4
.250
1
1
1.000
1
3
4
1
2
0
0
0
10
Dec 17
IND
1
31
5
12
.417
1
6
.167
2
2
1.000
0
7
7
2
1
0
0
2
13
Dec 16
@WAS
1
33
5
16
.313
1
5
.200
3
3
1.000
2
4
6
2
0
0
1
1
14
Dec 14
@DAL
1
27
5
10
.500
0
1
.000
0
1
.000
1
1
2
1
2
1
0
1
10
Dec 11
PHI
1
35
3
9
.333
0
3
.000
2
2
1.000
0
6
6
2
3
2
0
2
8
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Reggie Jackson
2
Ish Smith
3
Beno Udrih
SG
1
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
2
Darrun Hilliard
3
Michael Gbinije
SF
1
Marcus Morris
2
Stanley Johnson
3
Reggie Bullock
Sidelined
Reggie Bullock (left knee surgery) is expected to make his return sometime by mid-January
He's not traveling with the Pistons and this means that there has been no change to his timetable. "He can get a little bit better rehab at home," head coach Stan Van Gundy said. "We've got a little bit better equipment and stuff there, so yeah, he has started fairly aggressive rehab." He was only seeing 10.5 minutes per game prior to going down, so he belongs on the waiver wire.
Dec 15
PF
1
Tobias Harris
2
Jon Leuer
3
Henry Ellenson
4
Nikola Jovanovic
C
1
Andre Drummond
2
Aron Baynes
3
Boban Marjanovic
Headlines
NBA Power Rankings: Week 10
Dec 26
Jonas Nader updates his NBA power rankings for Week 10, with the Cavaliers moving up to No. 1 at the expense of the Warriors.
More NBA Columns
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 10
Dec 26
»
Dose: Not So Silent Night
Dec 26
»
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 10
Dec 25
»
Jabari Parker's Process
Dec 25
»
Dose: The Christmas Edition
Dec 25
»
The Week Ahead: Week 10
Dec 24
»
Dose: Freaky Friday
Dec 24
»
Mailbag: Noel, Noel
Dec 23
NBA Headlines
»
Whiteside admits he's not 100 percent healthy
»
Michael Carter-Williams expects to play Mon.
»
Hill, Burks get in limited practice on Monday
»
Terrence Jones is expected to play on Monday
»
J.J. Redick (hamstring) questionable Monday
»
Marco Belinelli (ankle) doubtful for Monday
»
Chris Paul (hamstring) could play Wednesday
»
Dion Waiters (groin) progressing, out Tuesday
»
Damian Lillard (ankle) doubtful for Monday
»
SVG: Pistons rotations fluid game-to-game
»
Leuer, Morris expected to start again Monday
»
Tobias Harris expected to come off bench Mon.
NBA Links
»
Capitalize on NBA injuries with CourtIQ
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Get the Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Fast Break: Volume 1
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
