Tobias Harris | Forward | #34

Team: Detroit Pistons
Age / DOB:  (24) / 7/15/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'9' / 235
College: Tennessee
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (19) / CHA
Contract: view contract details
Stan Van Gundy is expected to bring Tobias Harris off the bench once again on Monday vs. Cleveland.
That means Jon Leuer should remain in the starting lineup while Marcus Morris will (temporarily?) keep his place, as well. Harris was a beast in his first game off the bench vs. Golden State on Friday and could have another solid night vs. the Cavs on Monday. For what it's worth, SVG is not making any long-term commitments about his starting unit. "I don’t know right now. I really don’t know right now," he said. "We’ve lost five in a row. Yesterday we played a little better. We haven’t played well. So I don’t know." Dec 26 - 2:03 PM
Source: NBA.com
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
3210415091585522198416.4767381.90140115.348184615.94.91.70.71.40.6
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2011MLW4211.51.94.0.4670.10.5.2611.01.3.8150.71.72.40.50.70.30.21.15.0
2012ORL5523.64.29.3.4550.62.0.3151.92.5.7521.33.95.21.31.20.60.82.211.0
2013ORL6130.35.411.7.4640.52.1.2543.24.0.8071.45.57.01.31.30.70.42.314.6
2014ORL6834.86.514.0.4661.33.5.3642.83.6.7881.15.36.31.81.71.00.52.017.1
2015DET7633.15.511.7.4691.13.1.3352.73.2.8311.35.46.72.21.40.90.52.014.7
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2011MLW4248579169.467623.2614454.8153071101223113745208
2012ORL551296233512.45534108.315103137.7527321428769663244120603
2013ORL611847332716.46432126.254197244.8078833642482784124143893
2014ORL682367442949.46687239.364193245.7887335743012411569361341164
2015DET762515417889.46980239.335202243.8319641451016910865401531116
Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 23GS132814.57146.667661.0000771100326
Dec 21MEM12737.42912.50000.000066321107
Dec 19@CHI126411.36414.250111.0001341200010
Dec 17IND131512.41716.167221.0000772100213
Dec 16@WAS133516.31315.200331.0002462001114
Dec 14@DAL127510.50001.00001.0001121210110
Dec 11PHI13539.33303.000221.000066232028

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Reggie Jackson
2Ish Smith
3Beno Udrih
SG1Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
2Darrun Hilliard
3Michael Gbinije
SF1Marcus Morris
2Stanley Johnson
3Reggie Bullock
PF1Tobias Harris
2Jon Leuer
3Henry Ellenson
4Nikola Jovanovic
C1Andre Drummond
2Aron Baynes
3Boban Marjanovic
 

 