Tobias Harris | Forward | #34 Team: Detroit Pistons Age / DOB: (24) / 7/15/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'9' / 235 College: Tennessee Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (19) / CHA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $17,200,000 2017-18: $16,000,000 2018-19: $14,800,000 2019-20: UFA Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Stan Van Gundy is expected to bring Tobias Harris off the bench once again on Monday vs. Cleveland. That means Jon Leuer should remain in the starting lineup while Marcus Morris will (temporarily?) keep his place, as well. Harris was a beast in his first game off the bench vs. Golden State on Friday and could have another solid night vs. the Cavs on Monday. For what it's worth, SVG is not making any long-term commitments about his starting unit. "I don’t know right now. I really don’t know right now," he said. "We’ve lost five in a row. Yesterday we played a little better. We haven’t played well. So I don’t know." Source: NBA.com

Stan Van Gundy praised Tobias Harris for accepting his new sixth man role. "He’s a mature man you can have honest conversations with and he’ll evaluate what you’re saying," SVG said of Harris. "There’s not a lot of excuses or anything. If you say something, he’s the kind of guy who’s going to think about it." Harris responded to the demotion with one of his best games of the season, scoring 26 points on 8-of-14 shooting with seven rebounds, one assist and four triples in 32 minutes in Friday's loss to the Warriors. It's possible the move to the bench will be a good thing for his fantasy value, but we'll have a better idea after Monday's game vs. the Cavaliers. Source: NBA.com

Coach Stan Van Gundy said on Saturday he would've started Tobias Harris next to Jon Leuer on Wednesday against the Grizzlies. Leuer was in a minor car accident on Wednesday, so SVG couldn’t cash in on his "guarantee" of a lineup change with Leuer missing some prep time. Harris did come off the bench on Friday because SVG liked Marcus Morris against Kevin Durant. On Friday, Harris was terrific in his bench role with 26 points, seven boards and four treys in 32 minutes. Harris is a better much better talent over Leuer and Marcus Morris, so he should be fine regardless of his role. Plus, SVG runs some tight rotations, so the matchup-based lineups shouldn't matter too much. Source: Keith Langlois on Twitter