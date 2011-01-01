DeAndre Liggins | Guard | #14 Team: Cleveland Cavaliers Age / DOB: (28) / 3/31/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 209 College: Kentucky Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 2 (23) / ORL Share: Tweet

DeAndre Liggins will get the start for Kyrie Irving (quad) against the Knicks on Saturday. The Cavs are only calling it tightness on Kyrie's quad, so this may only be a game or two for Liggins. In his previous starts, he averaged 4.3 points, 2.1 boards, 1.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 treys. If that sounds appealing to you on the short term, give him a look. Source: Joe Vardon on Twitter

DeAndre Liggins moved back to the bench on Friday with no points, three rebounds, one assist and one turnover in 13 minutes against the Kings. He moved into the straight backup point guard role again behind Kyrie Irving with no wing minutes tonight. Liggins won't have much value unless you're super desperate.

DeAndre Liggins will come off the bench vs. Sacramento on Friday. Iman Shumpert will start in place of Liggins, as coach Tyronn Lue tries to shake things up following consecutive road losses to the Jazz and Trail Blazers. Liggins was already a fantasy liability and the arrival of Kyle Korver has further damaged his appeal. Source: Dave McMenamin on Twitter