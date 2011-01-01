Welcome,
Player Page
Roster
Chris Andersen
(F/C)
Kyrie Irving
(G)
James Jones
(G/F)
Kevin Love
(F/C)
J.R. Smith
(G/F)
Kay Felder
(G)
LeBron James
(F)
Kyle Korver
(G/F)
Jordan McRae
(G)
Tristan Thompson
(F/C)
Channing Frye
(F/C)
Richard Jefferson
(F)
DeAndre Liggins
(G)
Iman Shumpert
(G/F)
DeAndre Liggins | Guard | #14
Team:
Cleveland Cavaliers
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 3/31/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 209
College:
Kentucky
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 2 (23) / ORL
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
DeAndre Liggins will get the start for Kyrie Irving (quad) against the Knicks on Saturday.
The Cavs are only calling it tightness on Kyrie's quad, so this may only be a game or two for Liggins. In his previous starts, he averaged 4.3 points, 2.1 boards, 1.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 treys. If that sounds appealing to you on the short term, give him a look.
Feb 4 - 7:35 PM
Source:
Joe Vardon on Twitter
DeAndre Liggins moved back to the bench on Friday with no points, three rebounds, one assist and one turnover in 13 minutes against the Kings.
He moved into the straight backup point guard role again behind Kyrie Irving with no wing minutes tonight. Liggins won't have much value unless you're super desperate.
Jan 14 - 2:00 AM
DeAndre Liggins will come off the bench vs. Sacramento on Friday.
Iman Shumpert will start in place of Liggins, as coach Tyronn Lue tries to shake things up following consecutive road losses to the Jazz and Trail Blazers. Liggins was already a fantasy liability and the arrival of Kyle Korver has further damaged his appeal.
Jan 13 - 2:16 PM
Source:
Dave McMenamin on Twitter
DeAndre Liggins scored five points with three rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block in 18 minutes against the Nets on Friday.
The Cavs starting unit with Liggins has been one of the best lineup combos in the NBA, but it may be changing with Kyle Korver coming to town. Liggins will be losing playing time.
Jan 6 - 11:41 PM
DeAndre Liggins starting for Kyrie Irving
Feb 4 - 7:35 PM
Liggins moves back to the bench
Jan 14 - 2:00 AM
DeAndre Liggins heads to bench Friday
Jan 13 - 2:16 PM
DeAndre Liggins scores five points
Jan 6 - 11:41 PM
More DeAndre Liggins Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Rose
NY
(6107)
2
N. Jokic
DEN
(6080)
3
J. Embiid
PHI
(5804)
4
D. DeRozan
TOR
(5613)
5
S. Curry
GS
(5322)
6
C. Paul
LAC
(5089)
7
K. Love
CLE
(5069)
8
K. Middleton
MLW
(5058)
9
A. Bradley
BOS
(4878)
10
J. Smith
CLE
(4869)
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
40
588
108
66
39
32
38
104
.365
17
26
.654
15
39
.385
12
31
2.7
1.7
1.0
0.8
0.8
0.3
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2011
ORL
17
6.8
0.7
1.5
.480
0.0
0.2
.000
0.5
1.1
.474
0.4
0.5
0.9
0.3
0.6
0.4
0.0
0.4
1.9
2012
OKC
39
7.4
0.5
1.2
.447
0.2
0.5
.368
0.2
0.5
.500
0.3
1.0
1.4
0.4
0.4
0.5
0.1
0.8
1.5
2013
MIA
1
1.0
1.0
1.0
1.000
0.0
0.0
.000
0.0
0.0
.000
1.0
0.0
1.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
2.0
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2011
ORL
17
116
12
25
.480
0
4
.000
9
19
.474
6
9
15
5
10
6
0
6
33
2012
OKC
39
290
21
47
.447
7
19
.368
9
18
.500
13
40
53
15
14
18
3
33
58
2013
MIA
1
1
1
1
1.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Feb 1
MIN
1
3
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
2
2
1
1
0
0
0
0
Jan 30
@DAL
1
8
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
1
0
1
0
0
2
Jan 29
OKC
1
2
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
0
1
1
1
0
0
Jan 27
BKN
1
3
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 25
SAC
1
1
0
1
.000
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 23
@NO
1
8
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
0
1
1
0
1
0
Jan 21
SA
1
12
2
4
.500
0
0
.000
1
2
.500
0
1
1
1
0
1
0
1
5
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Kyrie Irving
Sidelined
Kyrie Irving (right quad tightness) will not play against the Knicks on Saturday.
This news comes after warmups, so perhaps something happened to Irving during that time. He did miss time for a hamstring injury earlier this year and hasn't really had a history of quad injuries. The Cavs are usually very careful with Irving, so it's possible that trend continues beyond today. DeAndre Liggins will get the start while Iman Shumpert should also benefit. Kay Felder figures to be the backup point guard.
Feb 4
2
DeAndre Liggins
3
Kay Felder
SG
1
J.R. Smith
Sidelined
J.R. Smith is expected to return by April and "play at least a few" regular season games, according to the Terry Pluto of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.
Smith fractured his thumb on December 20th and was expected to be sidelined for 12-14 weeks. Thus, his return date was expected to fall somewhere between late March and early April. So this news means he is on track. In fact, the report states that the Cavs are "pleased with his progress." However, there is no need to pick up Smith off the waiver wire. Even once he is cleared to play, his minutes will be limited and the Cavs (with the addition of Kyle Korver) have a crowded backcourt.
Feb 4
2
Iman Shumpert
3
Kyle Korver
4
Jordan McRae
SF
1
LeBron James
2
Richard Jefferson
3
James Jones
PF
1
Kevin Love
Sidelined
Kevin Love (back) will play against the Knicks on Saturday.
There's no word on Love being limited here, so there's a chance he's back to his usual role of 31.5 minutes per game. Love has actually responded nicely when he's coming off an injury double-doulbes in every game. He gets a good matchup here, so he's actually a viable DFS play. Channing Frye takes a big hit along with Richard Jefferson.
Feb 4
2
Channing Frye
C
1
Tristan Thompson
2
Chris Andersen
Sidelined
Chris Anderson suffered a torn ACL in his right knee and will be out for the rest of the season.
It's a really tough blow for Birdman at age 38 and his career could be over. He suffered a non-contact injury today during practice and has already had surgery. Andersen only played in 12 games this year with most of his run coming recently with the Cavs resting players or in garbage time. He should be ready to start next season, but will likely be limited in camp.
Dec 16
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 4
Feb 4
We have a 10-game Saturday with no Westbrook or Harden, so who do you use as your studs?
