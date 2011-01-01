Player Page

Roster

DeAndre Liggins | Guard | #14

Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
Age / DOB:  (28) / 3/31/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 209
College: Kentucky
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 2 (23) / ORL
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

DeAndre Liggins will get the start for Kyrie Irving (quad) against the Knicks on Saturday.
The Cavs are only calling it tightness on Kyrie's quad, so this may only be a game or two for Liggins. In his previous starts, he averaged 4.3 points, 2.1 boards, 1.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 treys. If that sounds appealing to you on the short term, give him a look. Feb 4 - 7:35 PM
Source: Joe Vardon on Twitter
More DeAndre Liggins Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
4058810866393238104.3651726.6541539.38512312.71.71.00.80.80.3
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2011ORL176.80.71.5.4800.00.2.0000.51.1.4740.40.50.90.30.60.40.00.41.9
2012OKC397.40.51.2.4470.20.5.3680.20.5.5000.31.01.40.40.40.50.10.81.5
2013MIA11.01.01.01.0000.00.0.0000.00.0.0001.00.01.00.00.00.00.00.02.0
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2011ORL171161225.48004.000919.474691551060633
2012OKC392902147.447719.368918.50013405315141833358
2013MIA11111.00000.00000.000101000002
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Feb 1MIN1300.00000.00000.000022110000
Jan 30@DAL1812.50000.00000.000011101002
Jan 29OKC1201.00000.00000.000011011100
Jan 27BKN1300.00000.00000.000000100000
Jan 25SAC1101.00001.00000.000000000000
Jan 23@NO1801.00000.00000.000011011010
Jan 21SA11224.50000.00012.500011101015

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Kyrie Irving
2DeAndre Liggins
3Kay Felder
SG1J.R. Smith
2Iman Shumpert
3Kyle Korver
4Jordan McRae
SF1LeBron James
2Richard Jefferson
3James Jones
PF1Kevin Love
2Channing Frye
C1Tristan Thompson
2Chris Andersen
 

 