Tristan Thompson | Center/Forward | #13

Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
Age / DOB:  (25) / 3/13/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'10' / 238
College: Texas
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (4) / CLE
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Tristan Thompson snared nine of his 15 rebounds on the offensive glass vs. Milwaukee on Wednesday, adding five points, four blocks and one assist in 26 minutes.
The Bucks have settled on a reliable center rotation with John Henson starting and splitting minutes with Greg Monroe, but they're still giving up the fifth-most fantasy value to opposing Cs over the past month. As usual, Thompson is a reliable source of boards, FG percentage and blocks, but little else. Dec 21 - 10:19 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
26752174262201371121.5873268.47101.00033176.710.10.80.50.71.3
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2011CLE6023.73.27.4.4390.00.0.0001.83.2.5523.13.46.50.51.40.51.02.28.2
2012CLE8231.34.89.7.4880.00.0.0002.23.5.6083.75.79.41.31.50.70.92.911.7
2013CLE8231.64.49.3.4770.00.0.0002.94.1.6933.35.99.20.91.30.50.42.311.7
2014CLE8226.83.36.0.5470.00.0.0001.93.0.6413.34.78.00.51.00.40.72.38.5
2015CLE8227.73.05.1.5880.00.0.0001.83.0.6163.35.79.00.80.70.50.62.57.8
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2011CLE601420194442.43902.000106192.55218720238927812762134494
2012CLE822567390799.48803.000177291.6083064677731081236071234957
2013CLE822591363761.47701.000235339.693269485754721084235188961
2014CLE822197267488.54700.000159248.64127438365739833461189693
2015CLE822269247420.58800.000149242.61626847073862613851202643
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 20@MLW12647.57100.00023.66757120211510
Dec 17LAK12737.42900.00000.000336100006
Dec 14@MEM12825.40000.00036.5004711001017
Dec 13MEM13036.50000.00000.000257010146
Dec 10CHA128551.00000.00036.50048120310313
Dec 9MIA12812.50000.00000.000358010132
Dec 7@NY13405.00000.00034.75061420102123

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Kyrie Irving
2DeAndre Liggins
3Kay Felder
SG1J.R. Smith
2Iman Shumpert
3Jordan McRae
SF1LeBron James
2Richard Jefferson
3Mike Dunleavy
4James Jones
PF1Kevin Love
2Channing Frye
C1Tristan Thompson
2Chris Andersen
 

 