Tristan Thompson | Center/Forward | #13 Team: Cleveland Cavaliers Age / DOB: (25) / 3/13/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'10' / 238 College: Texas Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (4) / CLE Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $15,330,435 2017-18: $16,400,000 2018-19: $17,469,565 2019-20: $18,539,130 2020-21: UFA Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Tristan Thompson snared nine of his 15 rebounds on the offensive glass vs. Milwaukee on Wednesday, adding five points, four blocks and one assist in 26 minutes. The Bucks have settled on a reliable center rotation with John Henson starting and splitting minutes with Greg Monroe, but they're still giving up the fifth-most fantasy value to opposing Cs over the past month. As usual, Thompson is a reliable source of boards, FG percentage and blocks, but little else.

Tristan Thompson had 10 points, 12 rebounds, a steal and a block in Tuesday's overtime win. This was just his second double-double in December and he's averaging 8.4 points and 9.6 rebounds on 57 percent shooting over his last five games. If those numbers are better than what your current center's doing, give him a look.

Tristan Thompson finished Wednesday's loss in Memphis with seven points, 11 rebounds and one steal in 28 minutes. Thompson was expected to play "five or six" minutes, according to coach Tyronn Lue, but he talked his way into a larger role tonight. "He was in here begging me to play," Lue said after the game. "Let me play, let me play." The Grizzlies are the worst fantasy matchup for centers, so Thompson's production tonight was an unexpected bonus for season-long owners. Source: Cleveland.com