Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Padres considering Jered Weaver for rotation
CLE, TEX, HOU, OAK, TOR have made EE offers
Dodgers still in talks with Twins over Dozier
Report: Pirates trying for Jose Quintana deal
CHC, TEX, CLE, PIT all in on FA Tyson Ross
Padres re-sign Clayton Richard for $1.75 mil
Padres finalize $1.75M contract with Chacin
Diamondbacks, Arcia do minor league deal
Report: Padres discussing reunion with Peavy
Phillies acquire Clay Buchholz from Red Sox
Jays talking to Mets about Bruce, Granderson
Odds of Yanks trading for Quintana are 'slim'
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Broncos gaining long-term faith in Siemian
Forte dealing with 'nerve issue' in shoulder
Jamaal Charles (knee) done for rest of 2016
Brady limited in practice with thigh injury
Rivera not concerned about Olsen (elbow)
Newton (shoulder) begins the week limited
Jordan Reed (shoulder) misses practice
Luck (shoulder, thumb) limited Wednesday
Jeremy Hill (knee) also absent on Wednesday
Adrian Peterson also battling a groin injury
Update: Diggs has hip injury, not concussion
Tyler Eifert (back) misses practice Wednesday
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Wizards not interested in Will Barton?
Al-Farouq Aminu (back) returns in 30 minutes
Meyers Leonard picks up DNP-CD vs. Mavs
Eric Gordon scores 24, now leads NBA in 3PMs
Devin Booker drops 28 on his bobblehead night
Ty Lawson 'absolutely fantastic' Wednesday
Darren Collison sits out 4Q in comeback win
Anthony Davis' 34 & 15 isn't enough vs. OKC
Russell Westbrook gets 42/10/7 in OKC victory
J.J. Barea (left Achilles) out for game
Jon Leuer scores 18 points off Pistons bench
Tristan Thompson grabs nine offensive boards
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Cam Talbot snaps long losing streak v Coyotes
Claude Giroux scores in shootout win over WSH
Andre Burakovsky scores 1G, 1A in loss to PHI
Cam Atkinson (foot) may sit Thursday
Ben Bishop (LBI) will miss 3-4 weeks
Red Wings put Jimmy Howard on injured reserve
Blackhawks take Corey Crawford off IR
Hossa suffers UBI, questionable for Friday
Johnny Gaudreau snaps 8-game point streak
Joonas Donskoi scores 2G in win over Flames
Markstrom snaps 4-game losing streak vs Jets
Jaden Schwartz scores G, A in OT win over DAL
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Kurzejewski: 3rd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Tom Hessert: 2nd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Doug Coby builds a legacy
Champion's Profile: Justin Haley finds groove
Chase Briscoe ARCA Championship video
Todd Gilliland in 4 KBM No. 51 truck starts
Hemric contending for XFINITY rookie title
Gaughan returns full-time in RCR's No. 62
Jones full-time in RCR's No. 33 Chevrolet
RCR XFINITY lineup includes multiple drivers
Busch will compete in 5 Truck events in 2017
Brennan Poole returns to CGR No. 48 in 2017
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
Brazel birdies 72nd in HK; has first Euro win
RCB caught; shares lead after R3 in Hong Kong
Cabrera-Bello has 3 shot lead in Hong Kong
Top-ranked Reed returning to Hong Kong Open
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
WVU awards DC Gibson three-year extension
Report: Wyoming RB Hill leaning toward draft
Ramczyk (hip) undecided on potential surgery
Iowa WR VandeBerg receives medical waiver
Tyrone Swoopes to enter draft as tight end
Beavers' Gary Andersen extended through 2021
Texas A&M hits Noil (marijuana) w/ suspension
Royce Freeman returning to Oregon for 2017
Pauline: Belief is S Hooker still enters NFL
It'd be a 'surprise' if Zach Cunningham stays
Arians: Skipping bowl games would concern me
'Toppers RB Wales destroys Memphis with 3 TDs
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Diafra Sakho sidelined after another setBACK
Afellay makes a welcome return to the fold
Bailly returns to United training
Morgan praises Foxes after dramatic comeback
Robles may be called upon in GW18
Zabaleta targets New Year's Eve return
Fabregas to cover for suspended Kante
Batshuayi backed to replace suspended Costa
David Meyler says he's not going anywhere
Chances of Hernandez facing City slimming
Coutinho could play again this year
Matip Cameroon snub could lead to suspension
Player Page
Roster
Chris Andersen
(F/C)
Channing Frye
(F/C)
Richard Jefferson
(F)
Kevin Love
(F/C)
J.R. Smith
(G/F)
Mike Dunleavy
(G/F)
Kyrie Irving
(G)
James Jones
(G/F)
Jordan McRae
(G)
Tristan Thompson
(F/C)
Kay Felder
(G)
LeBron James
(F)
DeAndre Liggins
(G)
Iman Shumpert
(G/F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Tristan Thompson | Center/Forward | #13
Team:
Cleveland Cavaliers
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 3/13/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'10' / 238
College:
Texas
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 1 (4) / CLE
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $15,330,435 2017-18: $16,400,000 2018-19: $17,469,565 2019-20: $18,539,130 2020-21: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Tristan Thompson snared nine of his 15 rebounds on the offensive glass vs. Milwaukee on Wednesday, adding five points, four blocks and one assist in 26 minutes.
The Bucks have settled on a reliable center rotation with John Henson starting and splitting minutes with Greg Monroe, but they're still giving up the fifth-most fantasy value to opposing Cs over the past month. As usual, Thompson is a reliable source of boards, FG percentage and blocks, but little else.
Dec 21 - 10:19 PM
Tristan Thompson had 10 points, 12 rebounds, a steal and a block in Tuesday's overtime win.
This was just his second double-double in December and he's averaging 8.4 points and 9.6 rebounds on 57 percent shooting over his last five games. If those numbers are better than what your current center's doing, give him a look.
Dec 21 - 12:21 AM
Tristan Thompson finished Wednesday's loss in Memphis with seven points, 11 rebounds and one steal in 28 minutes.
Thompson was expected to play "five or six" minutes, according to coach Tyronn Lue, but he talked his way into a larger role tonight. "He was in here begging me to play," Lue said after the game. "Let me play, let me play." The Grizzlies are the worst fantasy matchup for centers, so Thompson's production tonight was an unexpected bonus for season-long owners.
Dec 15 - 12:45 AM
Source:
Cleveland.com
Tristan Thompson is expected to be limited to 5-6 minutes on Wednesday.
Yep, he's basically resting. We'll see plenty of Chris Andersen at the five while the Cavs go with a bunch of their backups. Make sure you're not using Thompson in DFS.
Dec 14 - 6:54 PM
Source:
Joe Vardon on Twitter
Tristan Thompson grabs nine offensive boards
Dec 21 - 10:19 PM
Tristan Thompson double-doubles
Dec 21 - 12:21 AM
Tristan Thompson plays 28 minutes vs. MEM
Dec 15 - 12:45 AM
Tristan Thompson to be limited to 5-6 mins
Dec 14 - 6:54 PM
More Tristan Thompson Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Cleveland Cavaliers Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
26
752
174
262
20
13
71
121
.587
32
68
.471
0
1
.000
33
17
6.7
10.1
0.8
0.5
0.7
1.3
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2011
CLE
60
23.7
3.2
7.4
.439
0.0
0.0
.000
1.8
3.2
.552
3.1
3.4
6.5
0.5
1.4
0.5
1.0
2.2
8.2
2012
CLE
82
31.3
4.8
9.7
.488
0.0
0.0
.000
2.2
3.5
.608
3.7
5.7
9.4
1.3
1.5
0.7
0.9
2.9
11.7
2013
CLE
82
31.6
4.4
9.3
.477
0.0
0.0
.000
2.9
4.1
.693
3.3
5.9
9.2
0.9
1.3
0.5
0.4
2.3
11.7
2014
CLE
82
26.8
3.3
6.0
.547
0.0
0.0
.000
1.9
3.0
.641
3.3
4.7
8.0
0.5
1.0
0.4
0.7
2.3
8.5
2015
CLE
82
27.7
3.0
5.1
.588
0.0
0.0
.000
1.8
3.0
.616
3.3
5.7
9.0
0.8
0.7
0.5
0.6
2.5
7.8
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2011
CLE
60
1420
194
442
.439
0
2
.000
106
192
.552
187
202
389
27
81
27
62
134
494
2012
CLE
82
2567
390
799
.488
0
3
.000
177
291
.608
306
467
773
108
123
60
71
234
957
2013
CLE
82
2591
363
761
.477
0
1
.000
235
339
.693
269
485
754
72
108
42
35
188
961
2014
CLE
82
2197
267
488
.547
0
0
.000
159
248
.641
274
383
657
39
83
34
61
189
693
2015
CLE
82
2269
247
420
.588
0
0
.000
149
242
.616
268
470
738
62
61
38
51
202
643
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 20
@MLW
1
26
4
7
.571
0
0
.000
2
3
.667
5
7
12
0
2
1
1
5
10
Dec 17
LAK
1
27
3
7
.429
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
3
3
6
1
0
0
0
0
6
Dec 14
@MEM
1
28
2
5
.400
0
0
.000
3
6
.500
4
7
11
0
0
1
0
1
7
Dec 13
MEM
1
30
3
6
.500
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
2
5
7
0
1
0
1
4
6
Dec 10
CHA
1
28
5
5
1.000
0
0
.000
3
6
.500
4
8
12
0
3
1
0
3
13
Dec 9
MIA
1
28
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
3
5
8
0
1
0
1
3
2
Dec 7
@NY
1
34
0
5
.000
0
0
.000
3
4
.750
6
14
20
1
0
2
1
2
3
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Kyrie Irving
2
DeAndre Liggins
3
Kay Felder
SG
1
J.R. Smith
Sidelined
J.R. Smith will reportedly require surgery to correct his broken right thumb, and he will miss an "extended period" of time.
Brian Windhorst of ESPN reports that the typical recovery time for this sort of injury is 4-6 weeks, but we should have something more definitive once he goes under the knife. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love will be asked to do more on the offensive end with Smith out, and DeAndre Liggins could reportedly move into the starting five with Iman Shumpert earning extended time off the bench. Shumpert is on the radar as a speculative pickup in deep leagues, but Liggins isn't worth your time in most settings. With just late-round value on the year, Smith can be cut just about everywhere.
Dec 21
2
Iman Shumpert
3
Jordan McRae
SF
1
LeBron James
2
Richard Jefferson
3
Mike Dunleavy
4
James Jones
PF
1
Kevin Love
Sidelined
Kevin Love (knee) will not play against the Bucks on Wednesday night.
It'll be his second game out of the lineup due to a knee contusion, but Tyronne Lue said he expects Love to return to action Friday vs. Brooklyn. With him out, expect to see more LeBron James at the four while guys like James Jones, Richard Jefferson and Iman Shumpert play more.
Dec 21
2
Channing Frye
C
1
Tristan Thompson
2
Chris Andersen
Sidelined
Chris Anderson suffered a torn ACL in his right knee and will be out for the rest of the season.
It's a really tough blow for Birdman at age 38 and his career could be over. He suffered a non-contact injury today during practice and has already had surgery. Andersen only played in 12 games this year with most of his run coming recently with the Cavs resting players or in garbage time. He should be ready to start next season, but will likely be limited in camp.
Dec 16
Dose: 3 is the magic number
