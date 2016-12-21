Lucas Nogueira | Center | #92

Latest News Recent News

Raptors coach Dwane Casey said he's open to the idea of playing Lucas Nogueira next to Jonas Valanciunas. "I thought maybe we were going to have a chance to play Lucas a little bit at the four which we may have to do at some point," Casey said. "At some point in his career he’ll be there, at some point in his career he can stretch out there and do that." The Raptors tried that combo very briefly against the Nets last week, so this is something to keep an eye on in the coming weeks. Nogueira has some upside and is averaging 5.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 19.3 minutes per game, and his path to minutes could get wider moving forward. Source: Toronto Sun

Lucas Nogueira played 32 minutes against the Jazz on Friday, scoring nine points with six rebounds, one assist, two steals and a block. Jonas Valanciunas was in foul trouble all game, so that explains the spike in minutes. "Bebe" finished 4-of-5 from the field and hit his first 3-pointer of the season and the second of his career. He also did a great job keeping Rudy Gobert in check. Nogueira does have some intriguing upside, but he's too hard to trust when J-Val is healthy.

Lucas Nogueira had six points, six rebounds and four blocks in 22 minutes off the bench on Tuesday. He's been too inconsistent to trust, but is always worth keeping an eye on. But as long as Jonas Valanciunas is healthy, it's going to be tough for Nogueira to get consistent minutes and production, and he was helped by a lopsided score tonight.