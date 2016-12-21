Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
DeMarre Carroll
(F)
Kyle Lowry
(G)
Jakob Poeltl
(C)
Pascal Siakam
(F)
Jonas Valanciunas
(C)
DeMar DeRozan
(G/F)
Lucas Nogueira
(C)
Norman Powell
(G)
Jared Sullinger
(F/C)
Delon Wright
(G)
Cory Joseph
(G)
Patrick Patterson
(F/C)
Terrence Ross
(G/F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Lucas Nogueira | Center | #92
Team:
Toronto Raptors
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 7/26/1992
Ht / Wt:
7'0' / 241
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 1 (16) / BOS
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $1,921,320 2017-18: $2,947,305 {Team Option} 2018-19: $4,140,964 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Raptors coach Dwane Casey said he's open to the idea of playing Lucas Nogueira next to Jonas Valanciunas.
"I thought maybe we were going to have a chance to play Lucas a little bit at the four which we may have to do at some point," Casey said. "At some point in his career he’ll be there, at some point in his career he can stretch out there and do that." The Raptors tried that combo very briefly against the Nets last week, so this is something to keep an eye on in the coming weeks. Nogueira has some upside and is averaging 5.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 19.3 minutes per game, and his path to minutes could get wider moving forward.
Dec 25 - 10:40 AM
Source:
Toronto Sun
Lucas Nogueira played 32 minutes against the Jazz on Friday, scoring nine points with six rebounds, one assist, two steals and a block.
Jonas Valanciunas was in foul trouble all game, so that explains the spike in minutes. "Bebe" finished 4-of-5 from the field and hit his first 3-pointer of the season and the second of his career. He also did a great job keeping Rudy Gobert in check. Nogueira does have some intriguing upside, but he's too hard to trust when J-Val is healthy.
Dec 23 - 11:56 PM
Lucas Nogueira had six points, six rebounds and four blocks in 22 minutes off the bench on Tuesday.
He's been too inconsistent to trust, but is always worth keeping an eye on. But as long as Jonas Valanciunas is healthy, it's going to be tough for Nogueira to get consistent minutes and production, and he was helped by a lopsided score tonight.
Dec 21 - 2:00 AM
Lucas Noguera (knee) scored three points with five rebounds, one assist and one block in 14 minutes against the Hawks on Friday.
He had a really rough time tonight, especially on the defensive end. The Raptors bench has been among the best in basketball and a lot of it is on Bebe as the backup center. After a red-hot start, Nogueira has still held steady even in just 19 minutes per game this month.
Dec 16 - 10:20 PM
Nogueira could play some PF moving forward?
Dec 25 - 10:40 AM
Lucas Nogueira plays 32 minutes in win
Dec 23 - 11:56 PM
Lucas Nogueira blocks four shots in blowout
Dec 21 - 2:00 AM
Bebe returns with three points
Dec 16 - 10:20 PM
More Lucas Nogueira Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
B. Griffin
LAC
(4724)
2
K. Love
CLE
(4710)
3
V. Oladipo
OKC
(4406)
4
G. Hill
UTA
(4404)
5
R. Gay
SAC
(4381)
6
D. Nowitzki
DAL
(4297)
7
D. Howard
ATL
(4194)
8
J. Barea
DAL
(3898)
9
C. Capela
HOU
(3807)
10
K. Middleton
MLW
(3633)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Toronto Raptors Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
22
425
112
105
17
22
46
62
.742
19
27
.704
1
1
1.000
39
15
5.1
4.8
0.8
1.0
0.7
1.8
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2014
TOR
6
4.0
0.3
1.3
.250
0.0
0.0
.000
0.3
0.7
.500
0.3
1.5
1.8
0.2
0.3
0.3
0.0
1.0
1.0
2015
TOR
29
7.8
1.0
1.5
.636
0.0
0.1
.333
0.3
0.5
.533
0.6
1.0
1.6
0.2
0.4
0.4
0.4
1.0
2.2
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2014
TOR
6
24
2
8
.250
0
0
.000
2
4
.500
2
9
11
1
2
2
0
6
6
2015
TOR
29
227
28
44
.636
1
3
.333
8
15
.533
18
28
46
7
11
12
12
29
65
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 23
@UTA
1
32
4
5
.800
1
1
1.000
0
0
.000
2
4
6
1
1
2
1
2
9
Dec 20
BKN
1
22
2
3
.667
0
0
.000
2
2
1.000
3
3
6
1
0
1
4
5
6
Dec 18
@ORL
1
17
3
4
.750
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
5
5
1
0
0
1
1
6
Dec 16
ATL
1
14
1
4
.250
0
0
.000
1
2
.500
2
3
5
1
0
0
1
4
3
Dec 14
@PHI
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 12
MLW
1
20
2
3
.667
0
0
.000
1
2
.500
3
2
5
1
1
1
1
1
5
Dec 9
@BOS
1
22
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
2
6
8
1
2
0
1
3
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Kyle Lowry
2
Cory Joseph
3
Delon Wright
Sidelined
Delon Wright (shoulder) is back to doing on-court work.
He is still targeting a return to game action on Jan. 1 and could get some time in the D-League. Wright may have to wait his turn for minutes and likely needs either Cory Joseph or Kyle Lowry to miss time to get playing time with the Raptors.
Dec 7
SG
1
DeMar DeRozan
2
Norman Powell
SF
1
DeMarre Carroll
2
Terrence Ross
PF
1
Pascal Siakam
2
Patrick Patterson
3
Jared Sullinger
Sidelined
Jared Sullinger (foot) is no longer in a walking boot.
He was spotted shooting flat footed during practices and shootarounds this week, but there's no specific timetable for his return. "If we can all put it together going into the playoffs and be playing like we are now and then add Jared and still be going uphill I think we have a great chance to really do something special," Raptors coach Dwane Casey said. Sully isn't worth stashing yet and it's going to be interesting to see how many minutes he can carve out in Toronto with Paskal Siakam and Patrick Patterson playing well.
Dec 25
C
1
Jonas Valanciunas
2
Lucas Nogueira
3
Jakob Poeltl
Headlines
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 10
Dec 25
Emmanuel Mudiay, Elfrid Payton, Montrezl Harrell and James Johnson are just a few of the hot pickups in fantasy hoops right now.
NBA Depth Charts
