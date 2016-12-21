Player Page

Lucas Nogueira | Center | #92

Team: Toronto Raptors
Age / DOB:  (24) / 7/26/1992
Ht / Wt:  7'0' / 241
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (16) / BOS
Contract: view contract details
Raptors coach Dwane Casey said he's open to the idea of playing Lucas Nogueira next to Jonas Valanciunas.
"I thought maybe we were going to have a chance to play Lucas a little bit at the four which we may have to do at some point," Casey said. "At some point in his career he’ll be there, at some point in his career he can stretch out there and do that." The Raptors tried that combo very briefly against the Nets last week, so this is something to keep an eye on in the coming weeks. Nogueira has some upside and is averaging 5.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 19.3 minutes per game, and his path to minutes could get wider moving forward. Dec 25 - 10:40 AM
Source: Toronto Sun
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
2242511210517224662.7421927.704111.00039155.14.80.81.00.71.8
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014TOR64.00.31.3.2500.00.0.0000.30.7.5000.31.51.80.20.30.30.01.01.0
2015TOR297.81.01.5.6360.00.1.3330.30.5.5330.61.01.60.20.40.40.41.02.2
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014TOR62428.25000.00024.5002911122066
2015TOR292272844.63613.333815.53318284671112122965
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 23@UTA13245.800111.00000.000246112129
Dec 20BKN12223.66700.000221.000336101456
Dec 18@ORL11734.75000.00000.000055100116
Dec 16ATL11414.25000.00012.500235100143
Dec 14@PHI0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 12MLW12023.66700.00012.500325111115
Dec 9@BOS12200.00000.00000.000268120130

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Kyle Lowry
2Cory Joseph
3Delon Wright
SG1DeMar DeRozan
2Norman Powell
SF1DeMarre Carroll
2Terrence Ross
PF1Pascal Siakam
2Patrick Patterson
3Jared Sullinger
C1Jonas Valanciunas
2Lucas Nogueira
3Jakob Poeltl
 

 