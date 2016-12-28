Donatas Motiejunas | Center/Forward | #20

Latest News Recent News

Donatas Motiejunas is reportedly nearing a deal with the Pelicans. The two sides are still in talks, but Shams Charania of The Vertical is reporting that a "deal could be coming soon." D-Mo recently worked out for the Lakers and there's clearly still a market for the big man after his deal with the Rockets fell through due to a failed medical exam. If D-Mo signs with NOP, both Terrence Jones and Dante Cunningham could lose value. Most fantasy owners should use a wait-and-see approach here and it's worth noting that D-Mo will have to pass a medical exam before he can sign. Per Marc Stein of ESPN, D-Mo will likely settle for a one-year deal at the veteran's minimum. Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

The Lakers brought in Donatas Motiejunas for a workout but did not immediately sign him. The Lakers are looking to add some frontcourt depth in wake of the Larry Nance (knee) injury, so it'll be interesting to see if this report gains any traction over the coming weeks. As for fantasy hoops, Motiejunas would have a fairly limited role in Los Angeles backing up Julius Randle, so this would not be an ideal landing spot for him. Source: Ramona Shelburne on Twitter

The Rockets have renounced their rights to Donatas Motiejunas. He will now become an unrestricted free agent. This was a nightmare move for the Rockets all summer and matching the Nets' offer makes little sense now. He was a no-show for his physical last week and the Rockets were gathering information on him since. Obviously, they didn't like what they saw. It's unclear what D-Mo's next move is, but this definitely isn't a good look. He can't sign with the Nets, too. Source: Jonathan Feigen on Twitter