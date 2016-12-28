Donatas Motiejunas | Center/Forward | #20

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Wieters Of National Interest?
Dec 29
2017 Category Sleepers: SB
Dec 28
Chicago Firesale Rekindling?
Dec 28
Most Intriguing Remaining FAs
Dec 26
Encarnacion Under The Tree
Dec 23
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
Familia Facing Suspension?
Dec 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Blue Jays not in active talks with Bautista
Rangers still seen as the favorite for Napoli
Jason Hammel only getting one-year offers
Twins want best and final offers for Dozier
Diamondbacks inquire on Vazquez, Swihart
Posey and 10 others confirmed for Team USA
Murphy, Goldschmidt on Team USA for WBC
Red Sox not concerned about E-Rod's knee
Tigers ink Edward Mujica to minors contract
Nationals interested in catcher Matt Wieters
Rangers closing in on deal with Mike Napoli?
Rockies have checked in on Greg Holland
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week 17 Live Blog
Jan 1
Podcast: Matchups & Rankings
Jan 1
Silva's Week 17 Matchups
Jan 1
Injury Report: Week 17
Jan 1
Week 17 Rankings
Jan 1
Weather: Week 17 Forecasts
Dec 31
Roundtable: Looking Ahead
Dec 30
Dose: Sanchez to Back Up Dak
Dec 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Texans, O'Brien could 'agree to part ways'?
Report: Baalke already told he will be fired
Marshall (hip, shoulder) inactive for Week 17
Dolphins make Mario Williams healthy scratch
Bilal Powell (illness) active for Jets' finale
Jonathan Stewart (foot) active for Week 17
Malcolm Mitchell is among Patriots inactives
Ben, Bell, Brown, Green all inactive vs. CLE
Bengals declare Jeremy Hill inactive vs. BAL
Diggs, Peterson officially inactive for Vikes
Chris Ivory (hamstring) scratched for Week 17
Jordan Matthews (ankle) inactive for Week 17
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Harden Makes History
Jan 1
Wired: Top Pickups Week 11
Dec 31
The Week Ahead: Week 11
Dec 31
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 31
Dec 31
Dose: Pizza Guy? No, Pizza Man
Dec 31
Mailbag: Still Loading?
Dec 31
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 30
Dec 30
Stew: Let's Talk Ty
Dec 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Donatas Motiejunas nearing deal w/ Pelicans
Kristaps Porzingis not worried about Achilles
Hoiberg says Rajon Rondo has looked 'slow'
Nets to pursue Otto Porter in free agency?
Russell Westbrook drops 16th trip-dub of year
Enes Kanter scores 23 points in 25 minutes
Rudy Gobert scores 18 points with 13 boards
George Hill is now in the concussion protocol
Line of the Year: James Harden drops 53-16-17
Freak Out: Giannis Antetokounmpo goes off
Jabari Parker scores 27 points in win at CHI
Malcolm Brogdon posts a triple-double in win
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Waiver Wired: New Year of Adds
Jan 1
Dose: Blue Jackets are wilder
Jan 1
Rotoworld Hockey Podcast
Dec 31
Crawford is Ready to Roll
Dec 31
Saros, Dell get 1st career SO
Dec 31
The Winter Classic
Dec 30
Jackets, Wild Set The Stage
Dec 30
Fantasy Nuggets Week 12
Dec 29
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Jets waive Alexander Burmistrov
Subban won't play Tuesday v Habs
Centennial Classic pushed back 30 minutes
Granlund white hot for Wild
Cam Atkinson has 29 points in last 23 games
Jeff Carter becomes second player to hit 20G
Brian Elliott wins his fourth game in a row
Chris Kreider gets 1st hat trick of season
James Reimer almost perfect in win over Stars
Malkin takes points lead in win over Habs
Penguins activate Letang for Saturday vs Habs
Ovechkin stays hot, lifts scoring streak to 3
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Road Courses
Dec 30
Look Ahead: Only 60 days to go
Dec 28
10. Kyle Larson
Dec 26
11. Martin Truex Jr.
Dec 22
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
Short Flat Tracks
Dec 18
12. Carl Edwards
Dec 15
Look Ahead: Daytona in 74 days
Dec 13
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Pinty's (Honorable Mention): Alex Tagliani
Pinty's Top Driver: Cayden Lapcevich
K&N East Breakthrough Driver: Spencer Davis
K&N West Top Breakthrough Driver: Landauer
K&N West (Honorable Mention): Ryan Partridge
NKNPS-West Top Driver: Todd Gilliland
Mike Basham: 10th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
K&N East (Honorable Mention): Kyle Benjamin
NKNPS-East Top Driver: Justin Haley
A.J. Fike: 9th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Sargeant: 8th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Weatherman: 7th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
Alfred Dunhill Preview
Nov 28
Australian PGA Preview
Nov 28
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Willett one (of six) to opt out of SBS TOC
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Penn lands four-star 2018 S Isaiah Humphries
Davon Godchaux leaving LSU for the NFL
Clemson intercepts Barrett twice as OSU falls
Clemson into title tilt behind Watson's 3 TD
Myles Garrett opts to enter 2017 NFL Draft
Report: Jake Butt needs surgery to repair ACL
Jake Browning picked twice in Peach Bowl loss
Bama rolls to title game behind Bo's 180 yrds
Boom Williams to join loaded '17 class of RBs
Reports: UM DC Brown receives five-year ext.
Lamar Jackson completely shut down by LSU
Guice scores twice in bowl win over L-Ville
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
AM's Perfect XI - Week 20
Jan 1
Team News - Week 19
Dec 31
DFS Soccer: Week 19
Dec 30
Sean's Super Subs - Week 19
Dec 30
Late Fitness Check GW19
Dec 30
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW19
Dec 30
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 19
Dec 29
The Bargain Hunter-Week 19
Dec 29
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Spurs open 2017 in superb fashion, win 1-4
Hornets make a bad start to the New Year, 1-4
Wijnaldum heads Liverpool to big victory
Willian scores a brace for 13th straight
Sweet end to 2016 for Cherries with 0-3 win
Crouch scores but Stoke fall to Blues
Martial's magic decisive in Utd late comeback
Bradley-less Swans continue their struggles
Bradley-less Swans continue their struggles
Gray leads the way with hat-trick
Slimani heads Leicester past West Ham
Defoe the only consolation for Sunderland
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Ryan Anderson
(F)
Corey Brewer
(G/F)
Sam Dekker
(F)
James Harden
(G)
K.J. McDaniels
(G/F)
Trevor Ariza
(G/F)
Bobby Brown
(G)
Tyler Ennis
(G)
Montrezl Harrell
(F/C)
Kyle Wiltjer
(F)
Patrick Beverley
(G)
Clint Capela
(F/C)
Eric Gordon
(G)
Nene Hilario
(F/C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Donatas Motiejunas | Center/Forward | #20
Team:
Houston Rockets
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 9/20/1990
Ht / Wt:
7'0' / 222
College:
None
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 1 (20) / MIN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $3,278,998 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Donatas Motiejunas is reportedly nearing a deal with the Pelicans.
The two sides are still in talks, but Shams Charania of The Vertical is reporting that a "deal could be coming soon." D-Mo recently worked out for the Lakers and there's clearly still a market for the big man after his deal with the Rockets fell through due to a failed medical exam. If D-Mo signs with NOP, both Terrence Jones and Dante Cunningham could lose value. Most fantasy owners should use a wait-and-see approach here and it's worth noting that D-Mo will have to pass a medical exam before he can sign. Per Marc Stein of ESPN, D-Mo will likely settle for a one-year deal at the veteran's minimum.
Jan 1 - 1:04 PM
Source:
Shams Charania on Twitter
The Lakers brought in Donatas Motiejunas for a workout but did not immediately sign him.
The Lakers are looking to add some frontcourt depth in wake of the Larry Nance (knee) injury, so it'll be interesting to see if this report gains any traction over the coming weeks. As for fantasy hoops, Motiejunas would have a fairly limited role in Los Angeles backing up Julius Randle, so this would not be an ideal landing spot for him.
Wed, Dec 28, 2016 01:42:00 PM
Source:
Ramona Shelburne on Twitter
The Rockets have renounced their rights to Donatas Motiejunas.
He will now become an unrestricted free agent. This was a nightmare move for the Rockets all summer and matching the Nets' offer makes little sense now. He was a no-show for his physical last week and the Rockets were gathering information on him since. Obviously, they didn't like what they saw. It's unclear what D-Mo's next move is, but this definitely isn't a good look. He can't sign with the Nets, too.
Thu, Dec 15, 2016 06:26:00 PM
Source:
Jonathan Feigen on Twitter
The Rockets are still gathering medical info on Donatas Motiejunas' physical exam.
The Rockets are not ready to activate him yet. Coach Mike D'Antoni said there are "some issues" on D-Mo, so that explains it. Motiejunas' role is unclear, so there's no need to stash him in most leagues.
Sat, Dec 10, 2016 07:22:00 PM
Source:
Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Donatas Motiejunas nearing deal w/ Pelicans
Jan 1 - 1:04 PM
Lakers work out Donatas Motiejunas
Wed, Dec 28, 2016 01:42:00 PM
Rockets renounce rights on Donatas Motiejunas
Thu, Dec 15, 2016 06:26:00 PM
D-Mo not ready to go yet
Sat, Dec 10, 2016 07:22:00 PM
More Donatas Motiejunas Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
C. Paul
LAC
(5473)
2
D. Lillard
POR
(5269)
3
J. Lin
BKN
(5004)
4
L. James
CLE
(4728)
5
G. Hill
UTA
(4429)
6
B. Griffin
LAC
(4297)
7
V. Oladipo
OKC
(4241)
8
K. Irving
CLE
(3997)
9
M. Conley
MEM
(3915)
10
R. Gay
SAC
(3867)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Houston Rockets Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2012
HOU
44
12.2
2.2
4.8
.455
0.5
1.9
.289
0.7
1.2
.627
0.8
1.3
2.1
0.7
0.8
0.2
0.2
1.7
5.7
2013
HOU
62
15.4
2.1
4.8
.443
0.3
1.4
.250
0.9
1.5
.604
1.0
2.7
3.6
0.5
0.8
0.3
0.3
2.1
5.5
2014
HOU
71
28.7
5.0
9.9
.504
0.7
1.9
.368
1.4
2.3
.602
1.9
4.0
5.9
1.8
1.7
0.8
0.5
2.9
12.0
2015
HOU
37
14.8
2.4
5.5
.439
0.4
1.5
.281
0.9
1.4
.642
1.0
1.9
2.9
1.1
1.2
0.5
0.1
1.9
6.2
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2012
HOU
44
538
97
213
.455
24
83
.289
32
51
.627
36
57
93
31
37
7
10
73
250
2013
HOU
62
952
131
296
.443
21
84
.250
58
96
.604
60
165
225
34
49
20
21
132
341
2014
HOU
71
2040
353
700
.504
49
133
.368
100
166
.602
137
284
421
130
123
56
34
203
855
2015
HOU
37
547
90
205
.439
16
57
.281
34
53
.642
37
72
109
41
44
17
5
69
230
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
James Harden
2
Tyler Ennis
SG
1
Patrick Beverley
Sidelined
Patrick Beverley (wrist) will not play against the Knicks on Saturday.
This is not the same as his thigh injury from earlier this week. He also had a wrist injury way back in 2015, but it was to his left one. Hopefully he's only day-to-day, but we'll be looking for an update on the severity of the injury. We'll see more Corey Brewer, Sam Dekker and Tyler Ennis tonight.
Dec 31
2
Eric Gordon
SF
1
Trevor Ariza
2
Sam Dekker
3
Corey Brewer
4
K.J. McDaniels
PF
1
Ryan Anderson
2
Kyle Wiltjer
C
1
Clint Capela
Sidelined
The Rockets have confirmed that Clint Capela has a small fracture in his left fibula and will be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks.
Per Adrian Wojnarowski, the Rockets are "bracing" to be without their starting center for between 4-to-6 weeks. This is a bit longer timeline than the initial reports, which indicated Capela would be sidelined for "several weeks." Woj also reports that Houston will probe the trade market to see if any centers can be obtained, but will most likely lean on Nene and Montrezl Harrell.
Dec 20
2
Montrezl Harrell
3
Nene Hilario
Headlines
Dose: Harden Makes History
Jan 1
Tommy Beer breaks down an epic night in the Association, highlighted by a truly historic performance courtesy of James Harden...
More NBA Columns
»
Dose: Harden Makes History
Jan 1
»
Wired: Top Pickups Week 11
Dec 31
»
The Week Ahead: Week 11
Dec 31
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 31
Dec 31
»
Dose: Pizza Guy? No, Pizza Man
Dec 31
»
Mailbag: Still Loading?
Dec 31
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 30
Dec 30
»
Stew: Let's Talk Ty
Dec 30
NBA Headlines
»
Donatas Motiejunas nearing deal w/ Pelicans
»
Kristaps Porzingis not worried about Achilles
»
Hoiberg says Rajon Rondo has looked 'slow'
»
Nets to pursue Otto Porter in free agency?
»
Russell Westbrook drops 16th trip-dub of year
»
Enes Kanter scores 23 points in 25 minutes
»
Rudy Gobert scores 18 points with 13 boards
»
George Hill is now in the concussion protocol
»
Line of the Year: James Harden drops 53-16-17
»
Freak Out: Giannis Antetokounmpo goes off
»
Jabari Parker scores 27 points in win at CHI
»
Malcolm Brogdon posts a triple-double in win
NBA Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Get the Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Fast Break: Volume 1
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved