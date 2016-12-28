Player Page

Donatas Motiejunas | Center/Forward | #20

Team: Houston Rockets
Age / DOB:  (26) / 9/20/1990
Ht / Wt:  7'0' / 222
College: None
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (20) / MIN
Contract: view contract details
Donatas Motiejunas is reportedly nearing a deal with the Pelicans.
The two sides are still in talks, but Shams Charania of The Vertical is reporting that a "deal could be coming soon." D-Mo recently worked out for the Lakers and there's clearly still a market for the big man after his deal with the Rockets fell through due to a failed medical exam. If D-Mo signs with NOP, both Terrence Jones and Dante Cunningham could lose value. Most fantasy owners should use a wait-and-see approach here and it's worth noting that D-Mo will have to pass a medical exam before he can sign. Per Marc Stein of ESPN, D-Mo will likely settle for a one-year deal at the veteran's minimum. Jan 1 - 1:04 PM
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012HOU4412.22.24.8.4550.51.9.2890.71.2.6270.81.32.10.70.80.20.21.75.7
2013HOU6215.42.14.8.4430.31.4.2500.91.5.6041.02.73.60.50.80.30.32.15.5
2014HOU7128.75.09.9.5040.71.9.3681.42.3.6021.94.05.91.81.70.80.52.912.0
2015HOU3714.82.45.5.4390.41.5.2810.91.4.6421.01.92.91.11.20.50.11.96.2
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012HOU4453897213.4552483.2893251.627365793313771073250
2013HOU62952131296.4432184.2505896.6046016522534492021132341
2014HOU712040353700.50449133.368100166.6021372844211301235634203855
2015HOU3754790205.4391657.2813453.6423772109414417569230

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1James Harden
2Tyler Ennis
SG1Patrick Beverley
2Eric Gordon
SF1Trevor Ariza
2Sam Dekker
3Corey Brewer
4K.J. McDaniels
PF1Ryan Anderson
2Kyle Wiltjer
C1Clint Capela
2Montrezl Harrell
3Nene Hilario
 

 