Shelvin Mack | Guard | #8 Team: Utah Jazz Age / DOB: (27) / 4/22/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 205 College: Butler Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 2 (4) / WAS Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $2,433,334

Shelvin Mack is expected to start in Game 2 against the Warriors on Thursday. With George Hill (toe) out for this game, Mack will almost certainly get a big minutes increase from just the 8.2 minutes per game he played against the Clippers. Dante Exum and Raul Neto could be getting some extra run, or maybe the Jazz would be willing to go with a no-PG lineup. Source: Tony Jones on Twitter

Shelvin Mack finished with 12 points, five assists, two rebounds and a pair of 3-pointers in Tuesday's 106-87 win against the Trail Blazers. Mack was seeing some extra playing time with Dante Exum (hip) checking out early due to a contusion. If Exum is forced to miss time, look for Mack to potentially find his way into the starting five. He would be a nice option in daily fantasy leagues and DFS play if he gets the starting nod.

Shelvin Mack scored 15 points with five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one turnover in 25 minutes vs. the Wizards on Friday. George Hill (groin) was out again, but Mack likely would've played a bit more if he didn't pick up five fouls. He scored 14 points on 5-of-8 FGs with one 3-pointer, four rebounds, one assist and one steal in his previous outing, so he will be a DFS and low-end streaming option again on Sunday vs. the Spurs if Hill misses more time.