Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Joel Bolomboy
(F)
Dante Exum
(G)
Gordon Hayward
(G/F)
Joe Ingles
(G/F)
Shelvin Mack
(G)
Alec Burks
(G)
Derrick Favors
(F/C)
George Hill
(G)
Joe Johnson
(G/F)
Raul Neto
(G)
Boris Diaw
(F/C)
Rudy Gobert
(C)
Rodney Hood
(G/F)
Trey Lyles
(F)
Jeff Withey
(C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Shelvin Mack | Guard | #8
Team:
Utah Jazz
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 4/22/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 205
College:
Butler
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 2 (4) / WAS
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $2,433,334
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Shelvin Mack is expected to start in Game 2 against the Warriors on Thursday.
With George Hill (toe) out for this game, Mack will almost certainly get a big minutes increase from just the 8.2 minutes per game he played against the Clippers. Dante Exum and Raul Neto could be getting some extra run, or maybe the Jazz would be willing to go with a no-PG lineup.
May 4 - 8:58 PM
Source:
Tony Jones on Twitter
Shelvin Mack finished with 12 points, five assists, two rebounds and a pair of 3-pointers in Tuesday's 106-87 win against the Trail Blazers.
Mack was seeing some extra playing time with Dante Exum (hip) checking out early due to a contusion. If Exum is forced to miss time, look for Mack to potentially find his way into the starting five. He would be a nice option in daily fantasy leagues and DFS play if he gets the starting nod.
Apr 5 - 1:18 AM
Shelvin Mack scored 15 points with five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one turnover in 25 minutes vs. the Wizards on Friday.
George Hill (groin) was out again, but Mack likely would've played a bit more if he didn't pick up five fouls. He scored 14 points on 5-of-8 FGs with one 3-pointer, four rebounds, one assist and one steal in his previous outing, so he will be a DFS and low-end streaming option again on Sunday vs. the Spurs if Hill misses more time.
Apr 1 - 1:40 AM
Shelvin Mack played well in 29 minutes on Wednesday, scoring 14 points on 5-of-8 FGs and 3-of-3 FTs, with one 3-pointer, four rebounds, one assist and one steal.
George Hill and Raul Neto were both out with groin injuries tonight, so Mack logged more playing time than he'd seen since early January. Groin injuries tend to linger but Hill and Neto are both day-to-day, so Mack is little more than a streaming option in deep leagues.
Mar 30 - 2:01 AM
Shelvin Mack expected to start in Game 2
May 4 - 8:58 PM
Shelvin Mack posts dozen off bench
Apr 5 - 1:18 AM
Shelvin Mack scores 15 points
Apr 1 - 1:40 AM
Shelvin Mack looks good in 29 bench minutes
Mar 30 - 2:01 AM
More Shelvin Mack Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Utah Jazz Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
55
1204
430
125
154
43
170
381
.446
53
77
.688
37
120
.308
3
90
7.8
2.3
2.8
0.8
1.6
0.1
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2011
WAS
64
12.1
1.4
3.4
.400
0.2
0.7
.286
0.7
0.9
.712
0.2
1.3
1.4
2.0
0.8
0.4
0.0
0.8
3.6
2012
ATL
31
13.6
1.9
4.1
.460
0.6
1.6
.367
0.3
0.5
.563
0.1
1.2
1.3
2.2
1.1
0.5
0.0
1.3
4.6
2013
ATL
73
20.5
2.9
6.9
.417
0.8
2.5
.337
0.9
1.0
.865
0.3
1.9
2.2
3.7
1.2
0.7
0.0
1.4
7.5
2014
ATL
55
15.1
2.1
5.3
.401
0.7
2.3
.315
0.5
0.6
.806
0.1
1.3
1.4
2.8
0.9
0.5
0.0
0.6
5.4
2015
UTA
52
20.3
3.5
8.0
.439
0.8
2.4
.312
0.9
1.2
.738
0.3
2.2
2.5
3.6
1.8
0.7
0.1
1.4
8.6
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2011
WAS
64
777
88
220
.400
12
42
.286
42
59
.712
12
80
92
131
48
28
2
50
230
2012
ATL
31
421
58
126
.460
18
49
.367
9
16
.563
3
37
40
68
34
15
0
39
143
2013
ATL
73
1494
209
501
.417
62
184
.337
64
74
.865
21
139
160
271
89
50
2
100
544
2014
ATL
55
833
117
292
.401
40
127
.315
25
31
.806
8
71
79
155
49
30
2
32
299
2015
UTA
52
1057
182
415
.439
39
125
.312
45
61
.738
13
115
128
187
95
34
3
72
448
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Apr 12
SA
1
26
4
7
.571
2
3
.667
3
4
.750
2
1
3
3
1
1
1
1
13
Apr 10
@GS
1
31
7
15
.467
1
5
.200
1
3
.333
0
2
2
5
2
2
0
3
16
Apr 8
@POR
1
27
3
7
.429
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
1
2
3
2
2
0
0
2
6
Apr 7
MIN
1
29
1
6
.167
0
2
.000
1
2
.500
0
6
6
4
0
1
0
2
3
Apr 4
POR
1
26
4
9
.444
2
2
1.000
2
2
1.000
1
1
2
5
3
0
0
3
12
Apr 2
@SA
1
25
5
10
.500
0
1
.000
3
4
.750
0
1
1
2
0
2
0
2
13
Mar 31
WAS
1
26
5
9
.556
0
2
.000
5
6
.833
0
5
5
1
1
1
0
5
15
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
George Hill
Sidelined
George Hill (toe) will not play in Game 2 vs. the Warriors on Thursday.
The Jazz are calling his injury "left big toe soreness" which is the same issue that has bothered him for most of the season. "Its a big one. It's something he's been fighting all year," coach Quin Snyder said. "It's been sore. He's been playing through it." With Hill out, Dante Exum and Shelvin Mack are going to see the biggest bump in minutes, but Mack offers more upside in DFS because Exum is more of a defender. To be clear, Snyder wouldn't reveal if Mack, Exum or Raul Neto would start.
RotoGrinders.com
Daily Slant:
If Mack gets the nod, he’ll be the top value play on the board. He’s been particularly effective against the Warriors; in two of three meetings during the regular season, Mack scored 16+ points and produced 25.9 and 31.9 FD points. Including the playoffs, Mack has returned 0.78 FD ppm against Golden State on a 26.1% usage rate across 111.4 minutes.
May 4
2
Dante Exum
3
Shelvin Mack
4
Raul Neto
Sidelined
Raul Neto (ankle) is available for Game 2 vs. the Clippers on Tuesday.
Neto will join the active list and Alec Burks will be inactive. At best, Neto will see a handful of minutes off the bench and can't be trusted in fantasy lineups.
Apr 18
SG
1
Rodney Hood
2
Joe Ingles
3
Alec Burks
Sidelined
Alec Burks (knee) could be shut down for the remainder of the postseason according to Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune.
To be clear, a final decision has not been made yet. Burks is listed as out indefinitely after getting PRP treatment on his left knee in mid-March, but he wasn't expected to see more than a handful of minutes anyways with the Jazz healthy for the most part.
May 1
SF
1
Gordon Hayward
2
Joe Johnson
PF
1
Derrick Favors
2
Trey Lyles
3
Boris Diaw
4
Joel Bolomboy
C
1
Rudy Gobert
2
Jeff Withey
Headlines
Draft: Point Guard Comparisons
May 4
A statistical comparison of the top point guards in the 2017 NBA Draft
More NBA Columns
»
Draft: Point Guard Comparisons
May 4
»
Dose: LeBron Keeping It Real
May 4
»
NBA DFS Podcast for May 3
May 3
»
Dose: Isaiah Thomas scores 53!
May 3
»
Preview: Warriors vs. Jazz
May 2
»
Dose: Rockets, Cavs roll
May 2
»
Preview Pod for Monday & DFS
May 1
»
Dose: No Tooth? No Problem
May 1
NBA Headlines
»
Shelvin Mack expected to start in Game 2
»
Kelly Oubre gets ejected in second quarter
»
Gerald Green starting over Amir Johnson
»
Ian Mahinmi (calf) is a game-time decision
»
Stephen Curry (ankle) good to go for Game 2
»
George Hill (toe) ruled out for Game 2
»
Kyle Lowry (ankle) misses practice Thursday
»
Tony Parker (quad) ruled out for playoffs
»
John Wall (ankle) good to go for Game 3
»
Pau Gasol starts in Spurs' Game 2 victory
»
Kawhi Leonard scores 34 points in Game 2 win
»
James Harden shoots 3-of-17 in Game 2 loss
NBA Links
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
FanDuel Mixup: a new way to play FanDuel baseball.
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
