Player Page

Roster

Shelvin Mack | Guard | #8

Team: Utah Jazz
Age / DOB:  (27) / 4/22/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 205
College: Butler
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 2 (4) / WAS
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Shelvin Mack is expected to start in Game 2 against the Warriors on Thursday.
With George Hill (toe) out for this game, Mack will almost certainly get a big minutes increase from just the 8.2 minutes per game he played against the Clippers. Dante Exum and Raul Neto could be getting some extra run, or maybe the Jazz would be willing to go with a no-PG lineup. May 4 - 8:58 PM
Source: Tony Jones on Twitter
More Shelvin Mack Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
55120443012515443170381.4465377.68837120.3083907.82.32.80.81.60.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2011WAS6412.11.43.4.4000.20.7.2860.70.9.7120.21.31.42.00.80.40.00.83.6
2012ATL3113.61.94.1.4600.61.6.3670.30.5.5630.11.21.32.21.10.50.01.34.6
2013ATL7320.52.96.9.4170.82.5.3370.91.0.8650.31.92.23.71.20.70.01.47.5
2014ATL5515.12.15.3.4010.72.3.3150.50.6.8060.11.31.42.80.90.50.00.65.4
2015UTA5220.33.58.0.4390.82.4.3120.91.2.7380.32.22.53.61.80.70.11.48.6
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2011WAS6477788220.4001242.2864259.7121280921314828250230
2012ATL3142158126.4601849.367916.56333740683415039143
2013ATL731494209501.41762184.3376474.8652113916027189502100544
2014ATL55833117292.40140127.3152531.806871791554930232299
2015UTA521057182415.43939125.3124561.738131151281879534372448
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Apr 12SA12647.57123.66734.7502133111113
Apr 10@GS131715.46715.20013.3330225220316
Apr 8@POR12737.42902.00000.000123220026
Apr 7MIN12916.16702.00012.500066401023
Apr 4POR12649.444221.000221.0001125300312
Apr 2@SA125510.50001.00034.7500112020213
Mar 31WAS12659.55602.00056.8330551110515

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1George Hill
2Dante Exum
3Shelvin Mack
4Raul Neto
SG1Rodney Hood
2Joe Ingles
3Alec Burks
SF1Gordon Hayward
2Joe Johnson
PF1Derrick Favors
2Trey Lyles
3Boris Diaw
4Joel Bolomboy
C1Rudy Gobert
2Jeff Withey
 

 