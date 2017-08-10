MarShon Brooks | Guard/Forward | #8

MarShon Brooks scored 21 points in his second debut on Wednesday, going 7-of-12 from the field with five 3-pointers, two assists, one rebound, one steal and one block.

Brooks just signed a 10-day contract on Tuesday and this was his first NBA action since the 2013-14 season when he played for the Celtics, Warriors and Lakers. He played with complete confidence in 21 minutes tonight, and his efforts helped Memphis earn an upset win vs. the Blazers -- granted, it was costly since they're now tied with Atlanta after two straight wins. The Grizzlies are a mess due to injuries and tanking, but maybe Brooks will be a sneaky source of scoring and 3-pointers down the stretch. Most owners can take a wait-and-see approach here, though.