Player Results
Article Results
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Winners & Losers: East
Mar 28
Mar. 28 Recap, Injury News Pod
Mar 28
Notable Numbers
Mar 28
Dose: Another A. Davis Scare
Mar 28
2018-19 Fantasy NBA Rankings 2
Mar 27
Daily Dose: Doctor Trey
Mar 27
NBA Power Rankings: Week 24
Mar 26
Daily Dose: Scary Terry
Mar 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
MarShon Brooks scores 21 points w/ five 3s
The KAT's Meow: Towns scores career-high 56
Mike Muscala scores career-high 24 points
Mario Hezonja notches 23 points w/ full line
D'Angelo Russell hands out 12 assists vs. ORL
Brandon Ingram starting on Wednesday
Dario Saric goes off again with 26/14/5 line
J.R. Smith scores 19 points on 8-of-9 FGs
Kemba Walker: CHA franchise-leading scorer
Dwight Powell will play on Wednesday night
Tyrone Wallace will start against Phoenix
Elfrid Payton out; Tyler Ulis starting
Player Page
Roster
Dillon Brooks
(G/F)
Deyonta Davis
(F/C)
Andrew Harrison
(G)
Ben McLemore
(G)
Kobi Simmons
(G)
MarShon Brooks
(G/F)
Tyreke Evans
(G/F)
Myke Henry
(F)
Chandler Parsons
(F)
Marquis Teague
(G)
Mario Chalmers
(G)
Marc Gasol
(C)
Brice Johnson
(F)
Ivan Rabb
(F)
Briante Weber
(G)
Mike Conley
(G)
JaMychal Green
(F/C)
Jarell Martin
(F)
Wayne Selden
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
MarShon Brooks | Guard/Forward | #8
Team:
Memphis Grizzlies
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 1/26/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 200
College:
Providence
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 1 (25) / BOS
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
MarShon Brooks scored 21 points in his second debut on Wednesday, going 7-of-12 from the field with five 3-pointers, two assists, one rebound, one steal and one block.
Brooks just signed a 10-day contract on Tuesday and this was his first NBA action since the 2013-14 season when he played for the Celtics, Warriors and Lakers. He played with complete confidence in 21 minutes tonight, and his efforts helped Memphis earn an upset win vs. the Blazers -- granted, it was costly since they're now tied with Atlanta after two straight wins. The Grizzlies are a mess due to injuries and tanking, but maybe Brooks will be a sneaky source of scoring and 3-pointers down the stretch. Most owners can take a wait-and-see approach here, though.
Mar 28 - 11:23 PM
MarShon Brooks plans to sign a 10-day contract with the Grizzlies, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports.
The former first-round pick has spent the last three years in China. He hasn't played in the NBA since the 2013-14 season.
Mar 27 - 12:21 PM
Source:
Shams Charania on Twitter
MarShon Brooks has re-signed with Jiangsu in China.
The lethal scorer hasn't played in the NBA since the 2013-14 season, but he's enjoying life in China and averaged 36.2 points per game last season. There's been no indication that the 28-year-old wing will return to the states any time soon.
Thu, Aug 10, 2017 09:35:00 AM
Source:
David Pick on Twitter
MarShon Brooks has signed with Jiangsu in China.
There is no doubt that Brooks is a capable scorer, but he doesn't do enough in other areas for NBA teams to give him another look. We will continue to monitor his progress, but he isn't on the fantasy radar.
Wed, Aug 5, 2015 11:58:00 AM
Source:
Shams Charania on Twitter
MarShon Brooks scores 21 points w/ five 3s
Mar 28 - 11:23 PM
MarShon Brooks to sign 10-day deal w/ Memphis
Mar 27 - 12:21 PM
MarShon Brooks re-signs in China
Thu, Aug 10, 2017 09:35:00 AM
MarShon Brooks signs in China
Wed, Aug 5, 2015 11:58:00 AM
More MarShon Brooks Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Memphis Grizzlies Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2011
BKN
56
29.5
4.9
11.4
.428
0.8
2.7
.313
2.0
2.6
.764
1.3
2.3
3.6
2.3
2.1
0.9
0.3
2.1
12.6
2012
BKN
73
12.5
2.1
4.6
.463
0.2
0.8
.273
0.9
1.3
.734
0.4
1.0
1.4
1.0
0.9
0.5
0.2
1.3
5.4
2013
LAK
35
9.1
1.6
3.6
.456
0.4
0.7
.520
0.9
1.3
.727
0.3
1.3
1.5
0.7
0.7
0.4
0.1
0.6
4.5
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2011
BKN
56
1650
274
640
.428
47
150
.313
113
148
.764
70
130
200
131
118
52
15
116
708
2012
BKN
73
915
155
335
.463
15
55
.273
69
94
.734
32
72
104
76
69
34
16
93
394
2013
LAK
35
320
57
125
.456
13
25
.520
32
44
.727
10
44
54
25
24
14
4
21
159
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Mike Conley
Sidelined
Mike Conley (heel surgery) is no longer using crutches to get around.
Conley is hopeful to be ready by training camp of next year, but given the health issues he's experienced over the years, he'll be a risky guy to target on draft day.
Mar 14
2
Andrew Harrison
Sidelined
Andrew Harrison (right wrist/left shoulder) will not play vs. the Blazers on Wednesday.
Tyreke Evans (personal) isn't with the team either, which means Mario Chalmers and Kobi Simmons should be particularly busy tonight. Wayne Selden is also playing well lately and his minutes and usage should get a nice bump.
Mar 28
3
Briante Weber
4
Mario Chalmers
5
Marquis Teague
SG
1
Wayne Selden
2
Ben McLemore
3
Kobi Simmons
4
Tyreke Evans
Sidelined
Tyreke Evans (personal) has still not rejoined his team and is unlikely to play Wednesday against the Trail Blazers.
Evans is dealing with an illness in his family, and with the Grizzlies playing for Ping-Pong balls, they'll let him take his time getting back to the team. Andrew Harrison (wrist) is questionable for Wednesday's game, and if he's out, the Grizzlies will roll out a ridiculous G-League-esque lineup featuring Marc Gasol at center, who will be extremely busy on offense. Evans can be cut just about everywhere at this point.
Mar 27
SF
1
Dillon Brooks
2
Myke Henry
PF
1
JaMychal Green
2
Chandler Parsons
3
Jarell Martin
4
Ivan Rabb
C
1
Marc Gasol
2
Deyonta Davis
