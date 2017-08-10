Player Page

Roster

MarShon Brooks | Guard/Forward | #8

Team: Memphis Grizzlies
Age / DOB:  (29) / 1/26/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 200
College: Providence
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (25) / BOS
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

MarShon Brooks scored 21 points in his second debut on Wednesday, going 7-of-12 from the field with five 3-pointers, two assists, one rebound, one steal and one block.
Brooks just signed a 10-day contract on Tuesday and this was his first NBA action since the 2013-14 season when he played for the Celtics, Warriors and Lakers. He played with complete confidence in 21 minutes tonight, and his efforts helped Memphis earn an upset win vs. the Blazers -- granted, it was costly since they're now tied with Atlanta after two straight wins. The Grizzlies are a mess due to injuries and tanking, but maybe Brooks will be a sneaky source of scoring and 3-pointers down the stretch. Most owners can take a wait-and-see approach here, though. Mar 28 - 11:23 PM
More MarShon Brooks Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2011BKN5629.54.911.4.4280.82.7.3132.02.6.7641.32.33.62.32.10.90.32.112.6
2012BKN7312.52.14.6.4630.20.8.2730.91.3.7340.41.01.41.00.90.50.21.35.4
2013LAK359.11.63.6.4560.40.7.5200.91.3.7270.31.31.50.70.70.40.10.64.5
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2011BKN561650274640.42847150.313113148.764701302001311185215116708
2012BKN73915155335.4631555.2736994.73432721047669341693394
2013LAK3532057125.4561325.5203244.727104454252414421159

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Mike Conley
2Andrew Harrison
3Briante Weber
4Mario Chalmers
5Marquis Teague
SG1Wayne Selden
2Ben McLemore
3Kobi Simmons
4Tyreke Evans
SF1Dillon Brooks
2Myke Henry
PF1JaMychal Green
2Chandler Parsons
3Jarell Martin
4Ivan Rabb
C1Marc Gasol
2Deyonta Davis
 

 