Player Results
Article Results
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 10
Dec 25
Dose: The Christmas Edition
Dec 25
The Week Ahead: Week 10
Dec 24
Dose: Freaky Friday
Dec 24
Mailbag: Noel, Noel
Dec 23
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 23
Dec 23
Stew: The Way of the Dragic
Dec 23
Dose: CP3 Tweaks Hamstring
Dec 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Nogueira could play some PF moving forward?
Hornacek: Porzingis is '99.4' percent ready
Magic looking to deal Nikola Vucevic?
Gasol, Parker and Ginobili to play on Sunday
Julius Randle (personal) expected to play Sun
DeAndre Jordan pulls down 17 boards in loss
Dirk Nowitzki scores 17 points in 15 minutes
Damian Lillard sprains his left ankle Friday
Devin Booker scores 23 points with six dimes
Patty Mills scores 23 in win over Blazers
Hack The Process: Chriss w/ 5 fouls in 7 mins
Joel Embiid scores 27 points in loss at PHX
Player Page
Roster
D.J. Augustin
(G)
Aaron Gordon
(F)
Serge Ibaka
(F/C)
Elfrid Payton
(G)
C.J. Watson
(G)
Bismack Biyombo
(C)
Jeff Green
(F)
Jodie Meeks
(G/F)
Damjan Rudez
(F)
C.J. Wilcox
(G)
Evan Fournier
(G/F)
Mario Hezonja
(F)
Arinze Onuaku
(F)
Nikola Vucevic
(C)
Stephen Zimmerman
(C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Nikola Vucevic | Center | #9
Team:
Orlando Magic
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 10/24/1990
Ht / Wt:
7'0' / 260
College:
USC
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 1 (16) / PHI
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $11,750,000 2017-18: $12,250,000 2018-19: $12,750,000 2019-20: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Magic are looking to deal Nikola Vucevic.
The Magic signed Bismack Biyombo to a long-term deal over the summer and it's not a secret that they want to re-sign Serge Ibaka, so Vucevic may be expendable. Vooch is on the books through the 2018-19 season and he's owed a modest $12.25 million in 2017-18 and $12.75 million in 2018-19. Vucevic is playing 27.8 minutes per game this season which is his lowest workload since his rookie year, so a move away from Orlando could be a great thing for his fantasy value. On the other hand, a Vucevic trade could open the door for Aaron Gordon to spend more time at power forward.
Dec 25 - 9:44 AM
Source:
ESPN
Nikola Vucevic scored a season-high 26 points in Tuesday's double-overtime win over the Heat.
He grabbed 12 rebounds with three assists, two blocks and one triple. The big man had seven games in the 2015-16 season with 26+ points through 65 appearances, but he's also taking about four less shots per game this season. He finished 11-of-20 from the field and was second on the team in minutes played with 40 tonight, and he should be able to keep it going against the Knicks on Thursday. On a side note, it's a good sign that he was able to log this many minutes after missing three games last week with his back issue.
Dec 20 - 11:48 PM
Nikola Vucevic (back) returned from a three-game absence in Friday's 118-111 win over the Nets, scoring 21 points on 9-of-19 shooting.
He didn't have any limitations and was second on the team in minutes played with 31. He grabbed 10 rebounds with four assists, two steals and three blocks in one of his best all-around performances of the season. Despite coming off the bench, he's a lock to flirt with 30 minutes on most nights because the Magic desperately need his offense.
Dec 16 - 10:23 PM
Nikola Vucevic (back) will play and will not have a minutes limit against the Nets on Friday.
He missed the last three games due to his sore lower back, which actually forced coach Frank Vogel to go smaller for a change. With Vooch back, the second-unit guys like Elfrid Payton and Jeff Green could take small hits. To be clear, they should be good tonight in an awesome matchup. Get Vucevic back in your lineups.
Dec 16 - 5:19 PM
Source:
Magic on Twitter
Magic looking to deal Nikola Vucevic?
Dec 25 - 9:44 AM
Nikola Vucevic scores season-high 26 points
Dec 20 - 11:48 PM
Nikola Vucevic (back) scores 21 in return
Dec 16 - 10:23 PM
Nikola Vucevic is available to play vs. Nets
Dec 16 - 5:19 PM
More Nikola Vucevic Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
B. Griffin
LAC
(4724)
2
K. Love
CLE
(4710)
3
V. Oladipo
OKC
(4406)
4
G. Hill
UTA
(4404)
5
R. Gay
SAC
(4381)
6
D. Nowitzki
DAL
(4297)
7
D. Howard
ATL
(4194)
8
J. Barea
DAL
(3898)
9
C. Capela
HOU
(3807)
10
K. Middleton
MLW
(3633)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Orlando Magic Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
29
805
370
306
77
22
164
372
.441
35
58
.603
7
24
.292
26
40
12.8
10.6
2.7
0.8
1.4
0.9
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2011
PHI
51
15.9
2.6
5.7
.450
0.1
0.2
.375
0.4
0.7
.529
1.7
3.1
4.8
0.6
0.6
0.4
0.7
2.2
5.5
2012
ORL
77
33.2
6.0
11.5
.519
0.0
0.0
.000
1.1
1.6
.683
3.5
8.4
11.9
1.9
1.8
0.8
1.0
2.8
13.1
2013
ORL
57
31.8
6.2
12.2
.507
0.0
0.0
.000
1.8
2.4
.766
3.2
7.7
11.0
1.8
2.0
1.1
0.8
3.0
14.2
2014
ORL
74
34.2
8.5
16.3
.523
0.0
0.1
.333
2.2
2.9
.752
3.2
7.7
10.9
2.0
2.0
0.7
0.7
3.0
19.3
2015
ORL
65
31.4
8.2
16.1
.510
0.0
0.1
.222
1.7
2.3
.753
2.7
6.2
8.9
2.8
1.9
0.8
1.1
2.7
18.2
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2011
PHI
51
813
131
291
.450
3
8
.375
18
34
.529
88
158
246
31
33
20
34
111
283
2012
ORL
77
2560
461
889
.519
0
3
.000
86
126
.683
273
644
917
143
141
61
79
218
1008
2013
ORL
57
1814
353
696
.507
0
0
.000
105
137
.766
185
441
626
104
112
60
47
169
811
2014
ORL
74
2528
631
1206
.523
2
6
.333
164
218
.752
238
572
810
147
148
54
54
220
1428
2015
ORL
65
2038
533
1046
.510
2
9
.222
113
150
.753
174
402
576
179
123
53
70
173
1181
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 23
LAK
1
26
5
11
.455
0
0
.000
1
2
.500
0
7
7
3
2
1
1
3
11
Dec 22
@NY
1
27
4
11
.364
0
1
.000
2
4
.500
3
2
5
6
1
1
0
4
10
Dec 20
@MIA
1
40
11
20
.550
1
1
1.000
3
5
.600
1
11
12
3
4
0
2
5
26
Dec 18
TOR
1
25
5
12
.417
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
5
4
9
1
1
0
0
2
10
Dec 16
BKN
1
31
9
19
.474
0
2
.000
3
5
.600
4
6
10
4
1
2
3
2
21
Dec 14
LAC
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 13
@ATL
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
D.J. Augustin
2
Elfrid Payton
3
C.J. Watson
SG
1
Evan Fournier
Sidelined
Evan Fournier (heel) will not play against the Lakers on Friday.
After a right shin injury limited him on Thursday, this new right heel injury will keep him out. Jodie Meeks will get the start and should get heavy minutes in the first unit as a floor spacer. Fournier has been the primary ball handler in the first unit, so D.J. Augustin may actually have more chances to produce. Expect to see more run for Elfrid Payton tonight in a great matchup. If for some reason Mario Hezonja doesn't play, that would be a really, really bad sign -- he's not a fantasy option tonight.
Dec 23
2
Jodie Meeks
3
C.J. Wilcox
SF
1
Aaron Gordon
2
Jeff Green
3
Mario Hezonja
4
Damjan Rudez
PF
1
Serge Ibaka
2
Arinze Onuaku
C
1
Bismack Biyombo
2
Nikola Vucevic
3
Stephen Zimmerman
Headlines
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 10
Dec 25
Emmanuel Mudiay, Elfrid Payton, Montrezl Harrell and James Johnson are just a few of the hot pickups in fantasy hoops right now.
More NBA Columns
»
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 10
Dec 25
»
Dose: The Christmas Edition
Dec 25
»
The Week Ahead: Week 10
Dec 24
»
Dose: Freaky Friday
Dec 24
»
Mailbag: Noel, Noel
Dec 23
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 23
Dec 23
»
Stew: The Way of the Dragic
Dec 23
»
Dose: CP3 Tweaks Hamstring
Dec 23
NBA Headlines
»
Nogueira could play some PF moving forward?
»
Hornacek: Porzingis is '99.4' percent ready
»
Magic looking to deal Nikola Vucevic?
»
Gasol, Parker and Ginobili to play on Sunday
»
Julius Randle (personal) expected to play Sun
»
DeAndre Jordan pulls down 17 boards in loss
»
Dirk Nowitzki scores 17 points in 15 minutes
»
Damian Lillard sprains his left ankle Friday
»
Devin Booker scores 23 points with six dimes
»
Patty Mills scores 23 in win over Blazers
»
Hack The Process: Chriss w/ 5 fouls in 7 mins
»
Joel Embiid scores 27 points in loss at PHX
NBA Links
»
Capitalize on NBA injuries with CourtIQ
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Get the Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Fast Break: Volume 1
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
