Nikola Vucevic | Center | #9 Team: Orlando Magic Age / DOB: (26) / 10/24/1990 Ht / Wt: 7'0' / 260 College: USC Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (16) / PHI Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $11,750,000 2017-18: $12,250,000 2018-19: $12,750,000 2019-20: UFA Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Magic are looking to deal Nikola Vucevic. The Magic signed Bismack Biyombo to a long-term deal over the summer and it's not a secret that they want to re-sign Serge Ibaka, so Vucevic may be expendable. Vooch is on the books through the 2018-19 season and he's owed a modest $12.25 million in 2017-18 and $12.75 million in 2018-19. Vucevic is playing 27.8 minutes per game this season which is his lowest workload since his rookie year, so a move away from Orlando could be a great thing for his fantasy value. On the other hand, a Vucevic trade could open the door for Aaron Gordon to spend more time at power forward. Source: ESPN

Nikola Vucevic scored a season-high 26 points in Tuesday's double-overtime win over the Heat. He grabbed 12 rebounds with three assists, two blocks and one triple. The big man had seven games in the 2015-16 season with 26+ points through 65 appearances, but he's also taking about four less shots per game this season. He finished 11-of-20 from the field and was second on the team in minutes played with 40 tonight, and he should be able to keep it going against the Knicks on Thursday. On a side note, it's a good sign that he was able to log this many minutes after missing three games last week with his back issue.

Nikola Vucevic (back) returned from a three-game absence in Friday's 118-111 win over the Nets, scoring 21 points on 9-of-19 shooting. He didn't have any limitations and was second on the team in minutes played with 31. He grabbed 10 rebounds with four assists, two steals and three blocks in one of his best all-around performances of the season. Despite coming off the bench, he's a lock to flirt with 30 minutes on most nights because the Magic desperately need his offense.