Nikola Vucevic | Center | #9

Team: Orlando Magic
Age / DOB:  (26) / 10/24/1990
Ht / Wt:  7'0' / 260
College: USC
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (16) / PHI
Contract: view contract details
According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Magic are looking to deal Nikola Vucevic.
The Magic signed Bismack Biyombo to a long-term deal over the summer and it's not a secret that they want to re-sign Serge Ibaka, so Vucevic may be expendable. Vooch is on the books through the 2018-19 season and he's owed a modest $12.25 million in 2017-18 and $12.75 million in 2018-19. Vucevic is playing 27.8 minutes per game this season which is his lowest workload since his rookie year, so a move away from Orlando could be a great thing for his fantasy value. On the other hand, a Vucevic trade could open the door for Aaron Gordon to spend more time at power forward. Dec 25 - 9:44 AM
Source: ESPN
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
298053703067722164372.4413558.603724.292264012.810.62.70.81.40.9
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2011PHI5115.92.65.7.4500.10.2.3750.40.7.5291.73.14.80.60.60.40.72.25.5
2012ORL7733.26.011.5.5190.00.0.0001.11.6.6833.58.411.91.91.80.81.02.813.1
2013ORL5731.86.212.2.5070.00.0.0001.82.4.7663.27.711.01.82.01.10.83.014.2
2014ORL7434.28.516.3.5230.00.1.3332.22.9.7523.27.710.92.02.00.70.73.019.3
2015ORL6531.48.216.1.5100.00.1.2221.72.3.7532.76.28.92.81.90.81.12.718.2
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2011PHI51813131291.45038.3751834.5298815824631332034111283
2012ORL772560461889.51903.00086126.68327364491714314161792181008
2013ORL571814353696.50700.000105137.7661854416261041126047169811
2014ORL7425286311206.52326.333164218.75223857281014714854542201428
2015ORL6520385331046.51029.222113150.75317440257617912353701731181
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 23LAK126511.45500.00012.5000773211311
Dec 22@NY127411.36401.00024.5003256110410
Dec 20@MIA1401120.550111.00035.600111123402526
Dec 18TOR125512.41700.00000.0005491100210
Dec 16BKN131919.47402.00035.60046104123221
Dec 14LAC0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 13@ATL0000.00000.00000.000000000000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1D.J. Augustin
2Elfrid Payton
3C.J. Watson
SG1Evan Fournier
2Jodie Meeks
3C.J. Wilcox
SF1Aaron Gordon
2Jeff Green
3Mario Hezonja
4Damjan Rudez
PF1Serge Ibaka
2Arinze Onuaku
C1Bismack Biyombo
2Nikola Vucevic
3Stephen Zimmerman
 

 