Iman Shumpert | Guard/Forward | #4 Team: Cleveland Cavaliers Age / DOB: (26) / 6/26/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 220 College: Georgia Tech Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (17) / NY Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $9,662,922 2017-18: $10,337,079 2018-19: $11,011,234 {Player Option}

Latest News Recent News

Iman Shumpert scored a season-high 17 points against the Suns on Thursday, adding two rebounds, one assist, one steal, one block and five 3-pointers in 30 minutes. He had a really strong game, which has been a habit for him since he moved into the starting lineup. In those three, Shumpert averaged 16.0 points, 3.7 boards, 2.0 steals and 3.7 treys. We've seen Shump go on hot streaks before and he almost always fizzles out, but being this hot in a new role for him makes him an interesting pickup. If you're not dropping something with much demand, it's not a bad idea to give Shump a look to see if he can stay anywhere close to this hot.

Iman Shumpert scored 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting in another start on Monday vs. the Warriors. He pulled down nine rebounds and added three steals and two triples in 30 minutes. Shump scored 16 points with two steals and four 3-pointers in 26 minutes in his previous start, so he might be worth a flier in deeper leagues if he can keep this up.

Iman Shumpert was effective in a start against the Kings on Friday, scoring 16 points with two steals and four 3-pointers in 26 minutes. After the game, LeBron James said he was trying to get Shumpert going partly because Shump was wearing LeBron's retro No. 1 sneakers tonight. Obviously there won't be many shots going Shump's way in that first unit, so he's only worth a look in deep leagues.