Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Roster
Chris Andersen
(F/C)
Kyrie Irving
(G)
James Jones
(G/F)
Kevin Love
(F/C)
J.R. Smith
(G/F)
Kay Felder
(G)
LeBron James
(F)
Kyle Korver
(G/F)
Jordan McRae
(G)
Tristan Thompson
(F/C)
Channing Frye
(F/C)
Richard Jefferson
(F)
DeAndre Liggins
(G)
Iman Shumpert
(G/F)
Iman Shumpert | Guard/Forward | #4
Team:
Cleveland Cavaliers
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 6/26/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 220
College:
Georgia Tech
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 1 (17) / NY
Contract:
view contract details
2016-17: $9,662,922 2017-18: $10,337,079 2018-19: $11,011,234 {Player Option}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Iman Shumpert scored a season-high 17 points against the Suns on Thursday, adding two rebounds, one assist, one steal, one block and five 3-pointers in 30 minutes.
He had a really strong game, which has been a habit for him since he moved into the starting lineup. In those three, Shumpert averaged 16.0 points, 3.7 boards, 2.0 steals and 3.7 treys. We've seen Shump go on hot streaks before and he almost always fizzles out, but being this hot in a new role for him makes him an interesting pickup. If you're not dropping something with much demand, it's not a bad idea to give Shump a look to see if he can stay anywhere close to this hot.
Jan 19 - 10:10 PM
Iman Shumpert scored 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting in another start on Monday vs. the Warriors.
He pulled down nine rebounds and added three steals and two triples in 30 minutes. Shump scored 16 points with two steals and four 3-pointers in 26 minutes in his previous start, so he might be worth a flier in deeper leagues if he can keep this up.
Jan 16 - 11:32 PM
Iman Shumpert was effective in a start against the Kings on Friday, scoring 16 points with two steals and four 3-pointers in 26 minutes.
After the game, LeBron James said he was trying to get Shumpert going partly because Shump was wearing LeBron's retro No. 1 sneakers tonight. Obviously there won't be many shots going Shump's way in that first unit, so he's only worth a look in deep leagues.
Jan 14 - 2:06 AM
Iman Shumpert will replace DeAndre Liggins in the starting lineup Friday night vs. Sacramento.
Despite getting promoted into starting lineup, it's hard to get excited about Shump's fantasy prospects. Over the Cavs last eight games, he has seen plenty of playing time (26.1 minutes per contest) but is averaging just 5.4 points (shooting 36.4 percent from the floor and 16.7 percent from downtown), 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists. With Kyle Korver now in the mix, Shump will likely see his minutes reduced, even if he remains the starter.
Jan 13 - 2:02 PM
Source:
Jason Lloyd on Twitter
Iman Shumpert scores season-high 17 points
Jan 19 - 10:10 PM
Iman Shumpert scores 15 in start
Jan 16 - 11:32 PM
Iman Shumpert plays great in start
Jan 14 - 2:06 AM
Iman Shumpert will start at SG on Friday
Jan 13 - 2:02 PM
More Iman Shumpert Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Porzingis
NY
(5143)
2
A. Davis
NO
(4894)
3
B. Simmons
PHI
(4724)
4
B. Griffin
LAC
(4723)
5
J. Lin
BKN
(4691)
6
J. Embiid
PHI
(4632)
7
J. Smith
CLE
(4454)
8
K. Middleton
MLW
(4431)
9
K. Caldwell-Pope
DET
(4049)
10
C. Capela
HOU
(4046)
Cleveland Cavaliers Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
39
946
285
112
64
37
98
228
.430
43
55
.782
46
120
.383
12
46
7.3
2.9
1.6
0.9
1.2
0.3
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2011
NY
59
28.9
3.6
9.1
.401
0.8
2.7
.306
1.5
1.8
.798
0.7
2.4
3.2
2.8
1.9
1.7
0.1
2.9
9.5
2012
NY
45
22.1
2.4
6.1
.396
1.1
2.8
.402
0.8
1.0
.766
0.7
2.3
3.0
1.7
0.8
1.0
0.2
2.2
6.8
2013
NY
74
26.5
2.5
6.5
.378
1.0
3.1
.333
0.7
1.0
.746
1.1
3.1
4.2
1.7
1.1
1.2
0.2
2.8
6.7
2014
CLE
62
24.9
3.1
7.6
.410
1.1
3.2
.342
0.7
1.0
.672
0.9
2.7
3.6
2.2
1.5
1.3
0.3
2.2
8.0
2015
CLE
54
24.4
2.1
5.6
.374
0.8
2.7
.295
0.7
0.9
.784
0.6
3.2
3.8
1.7
1.1
1.0
0.4
2.2
5.8
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2011
NY
59
1705
214
534
.401
48
157
.306
87
109
.798
42
144
186
164
111
101
8
173
563
2012
NY
45
996
109
275
.396
51
127
.402
36
47
.766
31
105
136
75
37
43
7
99
305
2013
NY
74
1962
183
484
.378
76
228
.333
53
71
.746
81
227
308
129
79
92
13
209
495
2014
CLE
62
1542
193
471
.410
67
196
.342
43
64
.672
55
169
224
135
91
81
16
138
496
2015
CLE
54
1319
114
305
.374
43
146
.295
40
51
.784
32
171
203
92
57
54
19
119
311
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 16
@GS
1
30
5
10
.500
2
5
.400
3
4
.750
0
9
9
0
1
3
0
0
15
Jan 13
@SAC
1
26
6
9
.667
4
6
.667
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
16
Jan 11
@POR
1
26
3
5
.600
0
1
.000
0
2
.000
0
2
2
2
0
0
0
2
6
Jan 10
@UTA
1
21
1
5
.200
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
1
1
2
0
0
0
0
3
2
Jan 8
@PHO
1
26
4
7
.571
2
4
.500
0
0
.000
0
3
3
1
0
1
2
0
10
Jan 6
@BKN
1
30
2
3
.667
0
1
.000
4
4
1.000
0
1
1
2
0
1
0
1
8
Jan 4
CHI
1
24
1
5
.200
0
1
.000
2
3
.667
1
2
3
2
1
0
0
0
4
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Kyrie Irving
2
DeAndre Liggins
3
Kay Felder
SG
1
J.R. Smith
Sidelined
J.R. Smith’s thumb surgery was completed on Friday morning and the Cavs announced his "return to play timeline is currently projected at 12-14 weeks."
This is surprising news, as Smith's new timeline is more than twice as long as the initial reports, which had him out 4-6 weeks. Thus, Smith will now be targeting a return in late March or early April. If you had been holding onto Smith in hopes that he would only miss a month, you can now cut him loose. Iman Shumpert and DeAndre Liggins will see the biggest increases in playing time, with Shump being the more valuable fantasy asset.
Dec 23
2
Iman Shumpert
3
Kyle Korver
4
Jordan McRae
SF
1
LeBron James
2
Richard Jefferson
3
James Jones
PF
1
Kevin Love
Sidelined
Kevin Love (back) has been ruled out for Thursday against the Suns and James Jones will start in his place.
He was limited in shootaround and was previous listed as questionable. Love did say he wasn't going to miss additional time after his Monday injury, so he's not progressing as expected. Plus, he's had back problems before. There will be more shots to go to LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, but besides that there isn't really a pickup to make with this move.
Jan 19
2
Channing Frye
C
1
Tristan Thompson
Sidelined
Tristan Thompson played just 20 minutes against the Suns on Thursday with six rebounds, one assist and two blocks.
After dislocating his left index finger in the first half, Thompson started the second half with wrap around his finger. Channing Frye played an excellent game and the Cavs never really lost control, so that explains the low playing time. For now, we're expecting Thompson to be a full go on Saturday in the national game against the Spurs. Thompson has only turned in 13th-round value on the season, so he's not the best for fantasy.
Jan 19
2
Chris Andersen
Sidelined
Chris Anderson suffered a torn ACL in his right knee and will be out for the rest of the season.
It's a really tough blow for Birdman at age 38 and his career could be over. He suffered a non-contact injury today during practice and has already had surgery. Andersen only played in 12 games this year with most of his run coming recently with the Cavs resting players or in garbage time. He should be ready to start next season, but will likely be limited in camp.
Dec 16
Roundtable: Promising Rookies
Jan 19
The Rotoworld hoops crew discusses some rookies that they are excited about going forward.
