Iman Shumpert | Guard/Forward | #4

Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
Age / DOB:  (26) / 6/26/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 220
College: Georgia Tech
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (17) / NY
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Iman Shumpert scored a season-high 17 points against the Suns on Thursday, adding two rebounds, one assist, one steal, one block and five 3-pointers in 30 minutes.
He had a really strong game, which has been a habit for him since he moved into the starting lineup. In those three, Shumpert averaged 16.0 points, 3.7 boards, 2.0 steals and 3.7 treys. We've seen Shump go on hot streaks before and he almost always fizzles out, but being this hot in a new role for him makes him an interesting pickup. If you're not dropping something with much demand, it's not a bad idea to give Shump a look to see if he can stay anywhere close to this hot. Jan 19 - 10:10 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
39946285112643798228.4304355.78246120.38312467.32.91.60.91.20.3
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2011NY 5928.93.69.1.4010.82.7.3061.51.8.7980.72.43.22.81.91.70.12.99.5
2012NY 4522.12.46.1.3961.12.8.4020.81.0.7660.72.33.01.70.81.00.22.26.8
2013NY 7426.52.56.5.3781.03.1.3330.71.0.7461.13.14.21.71.11.20.22.86.7
2014CLE6224.93.17.6.4101.13.2.3420.71.0.6720.92.73.62.21.51.30.32.28.0
2015CLE5424.42.15.6.3740.82.7.2950.70.9.7840.63.23.81.71.11.00.42.25.8
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2011NY 591705214534.40148157.30687109.798421441861641111018173563
2012NY 45996109275.39651127.4023647.76631105136753743799305
2013NY 741962183484.37876228.3335371.74681227308129799213209495
2014CLE621542193471.41067196.3424364.67255169224135918116138496
2015CLE541319114305.37443146.2954051.7843217120392575419119311
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 16@GS130510.50025.40034.7500990130015
Jan 13@SAC12669.66746.66700.0000000020016
Jan 11@POR12635.60001.00002.000022200026
Jan 10@UTA12115.20002.00000.000112000032
Jan 8@PHO12647.57124.50000.0000331012010
Jan 6@BKN13023.66701.000441.000011201018
Jan 4CHI12415.20001.00023.667123210004

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Kyrie Irving
2DeAndre Liggins
3Kay Felder
SG1J.R. Smith
2Iman Shumpert
3Kyle Korver
4Jordan McRae
SF1LeBron James
2Richard Jefferson
3James Jones
PF1Kevin Love
2Channing Frye
C1Tristan Thompson
2Chris Andersen
 

 