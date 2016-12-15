Player Page

Davis Bertans | Forward | #42

Team: San Antonio Spurs
Age / DOB:  (24) / 11/12/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'10' / 225
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 2 (12) / IND
Davis Bertans scored a career-high 21 points during a 102-85 win over the Hornets on Saturday, adding one rebound, two assists, one steal and four 3-pointers.
The efficiency was out of this world, making 5-of-6 from the field and 7-of-8 from the line. Bertans is only the second Spur to ever score 20-plus points on less than seven attempts from the field. This big game is due to David Lee not playing and also the Hornets doing a great job on Pau Gasol, The "other" part of the Kawhi Leonard deal doesn't have much value, but the Spurs sure can find talent in strange places. Jan 8 - 12:37 AM
Source: Spurs on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
2927874331452562.40379.7781748.35413102.61.10.50.20.30.4
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 5@DEN1500.00000.00000.000011000000
Jan 3TOR1823.66712.50000.000022110205
Jan 1@ATL0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 30POR1301.00001.00000.000000001000
Dec 28PHO1300.00000.00000.000000010030
Dec 25CHI1201.00001.00000.000000001000
Dec 23@POR1700.00000.00000.000000000000

