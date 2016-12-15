Davis Bertans | Forward | #42

Davis Bertans scored a career-high 21 points during a 102-85 win over the Hornets on Saturday, adding one rebound, two assists, one steal and four 3-pointers.

The efficiency was out of this world, making 5-of-6 from the field and 7-of-8 from the line. Bertans is only the second Spur to ever score 20-plus points on less than seven attempts from the field. This big game is due to David Lee not playing and also the Hornets doing a great job on Pau Gasol, The "other" part of the Kawhi Leonard deal doesn't have much value, but the Spurs sure can find talent in strange places.