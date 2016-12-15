Welcome,
Davis Bertans | Forward | #42
Team:
San Antonio Spurs
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 11/12/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'10' / 225
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 2 (12) / IND
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Davis Bertans scored a career-high 21 points during a 102-85 win over the Hornets on Saturday, adding one rebound, two assists, one steal and four 3-pointers.
The efficiency was out of this world, making 5-of-6 from the field and 7-of-8 from the line. Bertans is only the second Spur to ever score 20-plus points on less than seven attempts from the field. This big game is due to David Lee not playing and also the Hornets doing a great job on Pau Gasol, The "other" part of the Kawhi Leonard deal doesn't have much value, but the Spurs sure can find talent in strange places.
Jan 8 - 12:37 AM
Source:
Spurs on Twitter
Davis Bertans played 15 minutes against the Celtics on Wednesday with three points, one rebound, one 3-pointer and a career-high four assists.
LaMarcus Aldridge (rest) did not play to open up some minutes for Bertans. He's shown some different tools in his time this year and coach Gregg Popovich has given him the green light when he gets minutes. Bertans is obviously only worth a look in extremely deep leagues.
Thu, Dec 15, 2016 12:34:00 AM
Davis Bertans was ejected from Monday's game vs. the Bucks.
He's known as the "enforcer" off the bench. We're kidding. Bertans rarely plays and was ejected after a shoving match with Michael Beasley. He scored one point in eight minutes.
Mon, Dec 5, 2016 09:59:00 PM
The Spurs have recalled Davis Bertans from the D-League.
His role in San Antonio is too inconsistent to warrant a roster spot in most leagues.
Sun, Dec 4, 2016 04:05:00 PM
Source:
San Antonio Spurs on Twitter
Davis Bertans scores career-high 21 points
Jan 8 - 12:37 AM
Bertans gets some run vs. Boston
Thu, Dec 15, 2016 12:34:00 AM
Davis Bertans ejected from Monday's game
Mon, Dec 5, 2016 09:59:00 PM
Davis Bertans recalled from D-League stint
Sun, Dec 4, 2016 04:05:00 PM
More Davis Bertans Player News
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
29
278
74
33
14
5
25
62
.403
7
9
.778
17
48
.354
13
10
2.6
1.1
0.5
0.2
0.3
0.4
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 5
@DEN
1
5
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 3
TOR
1
8
2
3
.667
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
0
2
2
1
1
0
2
0
5
Jan 1
@ATL
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 30
POR
1
3
0
1
.000
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
Dec 28
PHO
1
3
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
3
0
Dec 25
CHI
1
2
0
1
.000
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
Dec 23
@POR
1
7
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Tony Parker
2
Patty Mills
3
Dejounte Murray
SG
1
Danny Green
2
Manu Ginobili
3
Jonathon Simmons
SF
1
Kawhi Leonard
2
Kyle Anderson
PF
1
LaMarcus Aldridge
2
David Lee
Sidelined
David Lee (left knee contusion) will not play Saturday vs. the Hornets.
This will be the first game Lee has missed all season. He is averaging 6.6 points and 5.0 rebounds per game in 17.0 minutes off the San Antonio bench. Starters Pau Gasol and/or LaMarcus Aldridge may see a few more minutes than usual on Saturday. Dewayne Dedmon will also likely see an uptick in minutes off the bench.
Jan 7
3
Davis Bertans
C
1
Pau Gasol
2
Dewayne Dedmon
