Chandler Parsons | Forward | #25

Team: Memphis Grizzlies
Age / DOB:  (28) / 10/25/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'10' / 230
College: Florida
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 2 (8) / HOU
Contract: view contract details
Chandler Parsons (rest) will not suit up for Tuesday's game against the Celtics.
It's the second game of a back-to-back set, so it's not at all surprising to see Parsons being hit with the rest day. James Ennis could move into the starting five with Parsons on the sidelines, so he's on the radar as a potential streamer or DFS punt play. Parsons should be back in action for Thursday's game against the Thunder. Dec 27 - 4:32 PM
Source: Grizzlies PR on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
91685224932162.33956.833525.200285.82.71.00.30.90.2
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2011HOU6328.63.98.7.4521.02.8.3370.71.2.5511.43.34.82.11.31.20.52.39.5
2012HOU7636.36.012.4.4862.05.2.3851.52.0.7291.04.35.33.51.91.00.41.915.5
2013HOU7437.66.313.3.4721.84.7.3702.23.0.7420.94.65.54.01.91.20.42.316.6
2014DAL6633.15.812.6.4622.05.3.3802.12.9.7201.03.94.92.41.51.00.32.115.7
2015DAL6129.55.210.7.4921.74.1.4141.52.2.6840.54.24.72.81.60.80.31.913.7
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2011HOU631803248549.45260178.3374378.55190210300134817329142599
2012HOU762757456939.486152395.385113155.7297932540426914775321481177
2013HOU742785466987.472130351.370164221.7426934040929814488291681226
2014DAL662186383829.462132347.380139193.720642593231619669191401037
2015DAL611801320651.492104251.41493136.68429256285169954621114837
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 26@ORL11204.00002.00000.000011000010
Dec 23HOU11527.28601.00000.000033201014
Dec 21@DET11515.20001.00000.000022200002
Dec 20BOS0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 18UTA0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 16SAC0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 14CLE0000.00000.00000.000000000000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Mike Conley
2Andrew Harrison
SG1Tony Allen
2Vince Carter
3Troy Daniels
SF1Chandler Parsons
2James Ennis
PF1JaMychal Green
2Jarell Martin
3Deyonta Davis
C1Marc Gasol
2Zach Randolph
3Brandan Wright
 

 