Chandler Parsons | Forward | #25 Team: Memphis Grizzlies Age / DOB: (28) / 10/25/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'10' / 230 College: Florida Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 2 (8) / HOU Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $22,116,750 2017-18: $23,112,004 2018-19: $24,107,258 2019-20: $25,102,511

Latest News Recent News

Chandler Parsons (rest) will not suit up for Tuesday's game against the Celtics. It's the second game of a back-to-back set, so it's not at all surprising to see Parsons being hit with the rest day. James Ennis could move into the starting five with Parsons on the sidelines, so he's on the radar as a potential streamer or DFS punt play. Parsons should be back in action for Thursday's game against the Thunder. Source: Grizzlies PR on Twitter

Chandler Parsons played just 12 minutes and failed to make a shot on Monday, finishing without a point and just one rebounds in a loss to the Magic. On the same night Aaron Gordon had his coming out party for the opposition, Parsons reminded us of just how far he has to go to return to form. He had four points in 15 minutes on Friday and while he's generally worth owning, he's not for everyone. Especially those of you who struggle with remaining patient with guys working their way back from injury.

Chandler Parsons scored four points in 15 minutes on Friday vs. the Rockets. Not the best revenge game we've ever seen. Parsons hit just 2-of-7 shots and added three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 15 minutes. He also played 15 minutes in his return to action on Wednesday, and we'd expect the Grizzlies to keep limiting his workload for the foreseeable future. He's worth owning, but he should be treated like a stash.