Player Results
Article Results
Tony Allen
(G/F)
Troy Daniels
(G)
Marc Gasol
(C)
Jarell Martin
(F)
Zach Randolph
(F/C)
Vince Carter
(G/F)
Deyonta Davis
(F)
JaMychal Green
(F/C)
Chandler Parsons
(F)
Brandan Wright
(F/C)
Mike Conley
(G)
James Ennis
(F)
Andrew Harrison
(G)
Chandler Parsons | Forward | #25
Team:
Memphis Grizzlies
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 10/25/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'10' / 230
College:
Florida
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 2 (8) / HOU
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $22,116,750 2017-18: $23,112,004 2018-19: $24,107,258 2019-20: $25,102,511
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Chandler Parsons (rest) will not suit up for Tuesday's game against the Celtics.
It's the second game of a back-to-back set, so it's not at all surprising to see Parsons being hit with the rest day. James Ennis could move into the starting five with Parsons on the sidelines, so he's on the radar as a potential streamer or DFS punt play. Parsons should be back in action for Thursday's game against the Thunder.
Dec 27 - 4:32 PM
Source:
Grizzlies PR on Twitter
Chandler Parsons played just 12 minutes and failed to make a shot on Monday, finishing without a point and just one rebounds in a loss to the Magic.
On the same night Aaron Gordon had his coming out party for the opposition, Parsons reminded us of just how far he has to go to return to form. He had four points in 15 minutes on Friday and while he's generally worth owning, he's not for everyone. Especially those of you who struggle with remaining patient with guys working their way back from injury.
Dec 26 - 9:26 PM
Chandler Parsons scored four points in 15 minutes on Friday vs. the Rockets.
Not the best revenge game we've ever seen. Parsons hit just 2-of-7 shots and added three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 15 minutes. He also played 15 minutes in his return to action on Wednesday, and we'd expect the Grizzlies to keep limiting his workload for the foreseeable future. He's worth owning, but he should be treated like a stash.
Dec 23 - 11:12 PM
Chandler Parsons said he may not be back to his high level of play for "maybe even a month."
"It’s about going out there, trying to find a rhythm and doing whatever I can in how many ever minutes I play and do what’s needed to help this team win some games," Parsons said. Coach David Fizdale also said he doesn't want Parsons to just get a feel for the game and will get Parsons "quick breathers." While Parsons should be owned, expect him to be brought along slowly.
Dec 23 - 3:23 PM
Source:
NBA.com
Chandler Parsons (rest) ruled out for Tuesday
Dec 27 - 4:32 PM
Chandler Parsons scoreless in 12 minutes
Dec 26 - 9:26 PM
Parsons scores four points in 15 minutes
Dec 23 - 11:12 PM
Fizdale wants C. Parsons to take it easy
Dec 23 - 3:23 PM
More Chandler Parsons Player News
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
9
168
52
24
9
3
21
62
.339
5
6
.833
5
25
.200
2
8
5.8
2.7
1.0
0.3
0.9
0.2
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2011
HOU
63
28.6
3.9
8.7
.452
1.0
2.8
.337
0.7
1.2
.551
1.4
3.3
4.8
2.1
1.3
1.2
0.5
2.3
9.5
2012
HOU
76
36.3
6.0
12.4
.486
2.0
5.2
.385
1.5
2.0
.729
1.0
4.3
5.3
3.5
1.9
1.0
0.4
1.9
15.5
2013
HOU
74
37.6
6.3
13.3
.472
1.8
4.7
.370
2.2
3.0
.742
0.9
4.6
5.5
4.0
1.9
1.2
0.4
2.3
16.6
2014
DAL
66
33.1
5.8
12.6
.462
2.0
5.3
.380
2.1
2.9
.720
1.0
3.9
4.9
2.4
1.5
1.0
0.3
2.1
15.7
2015
DAL
61
29.5
5.2
10.7
.492
1.7
4.1
.414
1.5
2.2
.684
0.5
4.2
4.7
2.8
1.6
0.8
0.3
1.9
13.7
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2011
HOU
63
1803
248
549
.452
60
178
.337
43
78
.551
90
210
300
134
81
73
29
142
599
2012
HOU
76
2757
456
939
.486
152
395
.385
113
155
.729
79
325
404
269
147
75
32
148
1177
2013
HOU
74
2785
466
987
.472
130
351
.370
164
221
.742
69
340
409
298
144
88
29
168
1226
2014
DAL
66
2186
383
829
.462
132
347
.380
139
193
.720
64
259
323
161
96
69
19
140
1037
2015
DAL
61
1801
320
651
.492
104
251
.414
93
136
.684
29
256
285
169
95
46
21
114
837
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 26
@ORL
1
12
0
4
.000
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
Dec 23
HOU
1
15
2
7
.286
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
3
3
2
0
1
0
1
4
Dec 21
@DET
1
15
1
5
.200
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
2
2
2
0
0
0
0
2
Dec 20
BOS
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 18
UTA
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 16
SAC
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 14
CLE
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Mike Conley
2
Andrew Harrison
SG
1
Tony Allen
2
Vince Carter
3
Troy Daniels
SF
1
Chandler Parsons
Sidelined
Chandler Parsons (rest) will not suit up for Tuesday's game against the Celtics.
It's the second game of a back-to-back set, so it's not at all surprising to see Parsons being hit with the rest day. James Ennis could move into the starting five with Parsons on the sidelines, so he's on the radar as a potential streamer or DFS punt play. Parsons should be back in action for Thursday's game against the Thunder.
Dec 27
2
James Ennis
PF
1
JaMychal Green
2
Jarell Martin
3
Deyonta Davis
Sidelined
Deyonta Davis suffered a torn plantar fascia and will miss 6-8 weeks.
Not good. Plantar fasciitis to his left foot was a big problem in the offseason. The Grizzlies picked him up in the second round of the draft because of his injury concerns, so this is unfortunate.
Dec 15
C
1
Marc Gasol
2
Zach Randolph
3
Brandan Wright
Sidelined
Brandan Wright underwent arthroscopic ankle surgery on Tuesday and is out indefinitely.
Wright tried to alleviate the pain in his left ankle through a non-surgical procedure on November 8, but apparently that didn't do the trick. The oft-injured big man has suited up for a mere 20 games over the past two seasons, and he's reportedly going to miss at least the next two months of action. Leave him on the wire.
Nov 16
NBA 12/27 Season Long Podcast
Dec 27
We talk some Jeremy Lin, Mirotic, buy lows, sell highs and your questions in this edition.
