Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017 Category Sleepers: SB
Dec 28
Chicago Firesale Rekindling?
Dec 28
Most Intriguing Remaining FAs
Dec 26
Encarnacion Under The Tree
Dec 23
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
Familia Facing Suspension?
Dec 19
Dodgers A Dozier Fit?
Dec 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Rangers closing in on deal with Mike Napoli?
Rockies have checked in on Greg Holland
Pirates finalize three-year deal with Nova
Cards 'not actively' pursuing Brian Dozier
NYY discussing Robertson in Quintana talks
Red Sox interested in INF Trevor Plouffe
Rockies ink Alexi Amarista to one-year deal
Matt Wieters remains on Braves' 'target list'
Jays have considered trading for McCutchen
Bautista willing to consider one-year deal
Giants ink Michael Morse to minor league deal
'Good chance' Josh Hamilton re-signs with TEX
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week 17 Rankings
Dec 28
Week 16 AFC Targets/Touches
Dec 28
Week 17 Power Rankings
Dec 28
The NFL Week 17 Worksheet
Dec 28
Dose: Bills Oust Ryan Bros
Dec 28
Week 16 NFC Targets/Touches
Dec 27
Waiver Wire: This Is the End
Dec 27
Getting Defensive: Week 17
Dec 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Thomas Rawls (shoulder) practicing in full
Britt (shoulder) not practicing Wednesday
Update: Martin tested positive for Adderall
Ladarius (concussion) returns to practice
Doug Martin hit with four-game suspension
Jaguars interviewing Coughlin on Wednesday
Bilal Powell, Matt Forte absent on Wednesday
Report: Bowles unlikely to be fired by Jets
Antonio Gates plans to return for 15th season
Olsen, Stewart, Funchess DNP on Wednesday
Lamar Miller (ankle) sits out on Wednesday
Peterson and Diggs sit out practice Wednesday
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 28
Dec 28
Dose: Westbrook gets 15th TD
Dec 28
NBA 12/27 Season Long Podcast
Dec 27
Stats: A Change in The Process
Dec 27
NBA Dose: KAT Perfection
Dec 27
NBA Power Rankings: Week 10
Dec 26
Dose: Not So Silent Night
Dec 26
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 10
Dec 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Meyers Leonard scores 16 against the Kings
LaMarcus Aldridge scores 27 points in win
T.J. Warren scores 23 points off bench vs. SA
Tyreke Evans scores 12 w/ 5 dimes, 5 boards
Jimmy Makes The Shot: Butler hits game winner
Chris Paul (hamstring) scores 21 in return
DeAndre Jordan grabs 25 rebounds in loss
Brook Lopez scores 33 points in loss at CHI
Jabari Parker hands out 7 assists, scores 31
Dwight Howard grabs 22 rebounds in win
Derrick Rose scores 26 points on 9-of-28 FGs
Joakim Noah scores 14 w/ 16 rebounds in loss
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Dec 28
LIve Fantasy Hockey Chat
Dec 28
LIve Fantasy Hockey Chat
Dec 28
No Staal-ing These Wild
Dec 28
Wild, CBJ Keep Streaks Alive
Dec 28
CotG: Zach's (probably) back
Dec 27
The Christmas Awards
Dec 27
Blue Jackets Red Hot
Dec 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Ryan Miller blocks 36 in win over Kings
Wayne Simmonds picks up 1G, 1A in loss to STL
Robby Fabbri scores hat trick in win over PHI
Tyler Johnson nets 2 goals in comeback win
Auston Matthews scores in win over FLA
Sidney Crosby scores (again) in win over CAR
Artemi Panarin gets a two-year extension
Report: Chicago, Panarin agree to extension
P.K. Subban to sit out next 2 games with UBI
Taylor Hall (LBI) out Thursday, day-to-day
Nikita Kucherov will return Wednesday night
Dumoulin suffers broken jaw, out 6-8 weeks
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Look Ahead: Only 60 days to go
Dec 28
10. Kyle Larson
Dec 26
11. Martin Truex Jr.
Dec 22
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
Short Flat Tracks
Dec 18
12. Carl Edwards
Dec 15
Look Ahead: Daytona in 74 days
Dec 13
13. Kasey Kahne
Dec 12
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Sargeant: 8th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Weatherman: 7th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Lapcevich defies odds
Brad Smith: 6th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Myers final So. Mod Champ
Myatt Snider in KBM #51 truck for eight races
Harrison Burton to compete in six truck races
Praytor: 5th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Truex Jr. named EMPA Driver of the Year
Josh Williams: 4th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Todd Gilliland
Kurzejewski: 3rd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
Alfred Dunhill Preview
Nov 28
Australian PGA Preview
Nov 28
Expert Picks: The RSM Classic
Nov 15
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
Army-Navy Preview
Dec 8
Week 14: Booms and Busts
Dec 4
Week 14 CFB ATS Predictions
Dec 1
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Kaaya fires off four touchdowns in victory
Zaire to hold off on transfer until April
C-Mac grades could be 'all over the place'
Justin Jackson gouges Pitt for 224 yds, 3 TD
James Conner (head) questionable to return
Saeed Blacknall suspended for Rose Bowl
Middle Tennessee parts ways with DC Nix
K.D. Cannon launches self into NFL pool
Hearns, Famurewa won't play in bowl game
Report: Brad Kaaya set to declare for draft
NC State S Josh Jones jumps for draft
Armstrong (hamstring) looks doubtful for bowl
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Overreaction Tuesday - Week 18
Dec 27
Team News - Week 18
Dec 26
Sean's Super Subs - Week 18
Dec 25
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW18
Dec 24
Mid-season Expert Draft Recap
Dec 23
Late Fitness Check GW18
Dec 23
AM's Perfect XI - Week 18
Dec 23
The Bargain Hunter-Week 18
Dec 22
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Alderweireld misses out again with virus
Robles to fill in for Stekelenburg on Friday
Lukaku set for new contract
Alli shines as Spurs top 10-man Southampton
Redmond sent off in 4-1 loss to Spurs
Montero muscle strain adds insult to injury
Injury problems begin to mount for Watford
SAFC praying Pickford injury is not serious
Lallana goal sparks Liverpool comeback win
Walters scores first but Stoke City fall 4-1
Rooney likely to remain on the sidelines
Wenger optimistic Walcott will return on NYD
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Jimmy Butler
(G/F)
Cristiano Felicio
(F/C)
R.J. Hunter
(G)
Nikola Mirotic
(F)
Denzel Valentine
(G)
Isaiah Canaan
(G)
Taj Gibson
(F)
Robin Lopez
(C)
Bobby Portis
(F)
Dwyane Wade
(G)
Michael Carter-Williams
(G)
Jerian Grant
(G)
Doug McDermott
(F)
Rajon Rondo
(G)
Paul Zipser
(F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Jimmy Butler | Guard/Forward | #21
Team:
Chicago Bulls
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 9/14/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'7' / 231
College:
Marquette
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 1 (30) / CHI
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $17,552,209 2017-18: $18,696,918 2018-19: $19,841,624 2019-20: $19,841,627 {Player Option}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jimmy Butler hit a buzzer-beating step-back jumper at the top of the key to defeat the Nets 101-99 on Wednesday, matching his season-high 40 points with 11 rebounds, four assists, four steals and one 3-pointer in 38 minutes.
What a game from Jimmy G. Buckets. He looked to have suffered a bad ankle sprain and even needed help off the court, but he returned only after a handful of possessions. The timing of this is great after last week Dwyane Wade saying there is too much pressure on Jimmy late. Well, coach Fred Hoiberg doesn't agree based on his comments after the game. "I said get the hell out of his way and let him go to work. That’s what happened," Hoiberg said. It's easy to be sweet on Jimmy these days.
Dec 29 - 12:00 AM
Source:
K.C. Johnson on Twitter
Jimmy Butler needed 19 shots to score 19 points on Sunday, adding one 3-pointer, five rebounds, three assists, one steal and zero turnovers in 36 minutes.
The Spurs are the toughest team against small forwards and Kawhi Leonard will have this effect on players, even those of Butler's elite caliber. He's emerged as a consistent top-10 value this year, partly because he's making 89.1 percent of his 9.1 free throws per game, the fifth-most attempts behind usage monsters Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins.
Dec 25 - 8:12 PM
Jimmy Butler scored 26 points during a 103-91 loss to the Hornets on Friday, adding four rebounds, four assists, one block and two 3-pointers in 39 minutes.
With Dwyane Wade (migraine) somewhat limited, Butler was the focal point as per usual. Wade has said he's a little worried about the Bulls putting too much pressure on Butler late in games, but Wade actually made a couple mistakes on offense late in the game. Butler is going to be a stud all season no matter what Wade says.
Dec 23 - 9:42 PM
Dwyane Wade said the Bulls are "putting a lot of pressure on Jimmy [Butler]" late in games.
"We put a lot of pressure on Jimmy in the fourth quarter to make a lot of plays because we're running just one action, so we got to get more action, more body movement," Wade said. He's not wrong. Over the last 15 games, Butler has a ridiculous 50.7 usage rate in the last three minutes of games with a five-point differential -- he's still been OK with a 52.2 true shooting percentage. Last year, Wade had a 42.8 usage rate in the aforementioned situation, so it's obviously a tough adjustment.
Dec 22 - 4:39 PM
Source:
ESPN Chicago
Jimmy Makes The Shot: Butler hits game winner
Dec 29 - 12:00 AM
Jimmy Butler scores 19 points on 19 shots
Dec 25 - 8:12 PM
Jimmy Butler scores 26 points in loss
Dec 23 - 9:42 PM
Dwyane Wade says too much pressure on Jimmy
Dec 22 - 4:39 PM
More Jimmy Butler Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
C. Paul
LAC
(7615)
2
V. Oladipo
OKC
(4962)
3
D. Lillard
POR
(4370)
4
G. Hill
UTA
(4332)
5
L. James
CLE
(4291)
6
B. Griffin
LAC
(4248)
7
R. Gay
SAC
(4025)
8
J. Smith
CLE
(3951)
9
D. Howard
ATL
(3773)
10
J. Lin
BKN
(3653)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Chicago Bulls Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
31
1129
744
201
132
50
231
512
.451
247
279
.885
35
102
.343
10
61
24.0
6.5
4.3
1.6
2.0
0.3
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2011
CHI
42
8.6
0.8
1.9
.405
0.0
0.3
.182
1.0
1.3
.768
0.5
0.8
1.3
0.3
0.3
0.3
0.1
0.5
2.6
2012
CHI
82
26.0
2.9
6.2
.467
0.5
1.3
.381
2.3
2.8
.803
1.7
2.3
4.0
1.4
0.8
1.0
0.4
1.2
8.6
2013
CHI
67
38.7
4.1
10.3
.397
1.0
3.6
.283
3.9
5.0
.769
1.3
3.6
4.9
2.6
1.5
1.9
0.5
1.6
13.1
2014
CHI
65
38.7
6.5
14.0
.462
1.1
3.0
.378
5.9
7.1
.834
1.8
4.1
5.8
3.3
1.4
1.8
0.6
1.7
20.0
2015
CHI
67
36.9
7.0
15.4
.454
1.0
3.1
.312
5.9
7.1
.832
1.2
4.2
5.3
4.8
2.0
1.6
0.6
1.9
20.9
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2011
CHI
42
363
32
79
.405
2
11
.182
43
56
.768
23
33
56
14
14
11
5
20
109
2012
CHI
82
2132
239
512
.467
40
105
.381
187
233
.803
136
192
328
115
62
78
31
97
705
2013
CHI
67
2594
275
693
.397
68
240
.283
260
338
.769
87
243
330
175
102
127
36
106
878
2014
CHI
65
2515
421
912
.462
73
193
.378
386
463
.834
114
265
379
212
93
114
36
108
1301
2015
CHI
67
2473
470
1035
.454
64
205
.312
395
475
.832
79
279
358
321
132
110
43
124
1399
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 26
IND
1
40
3
12
.250
1
3
.333
9
12
.750
0
4
4
5
1
2
0
1
16
Dec 25
@SA
1
36
8
19
.421
1
3
.333
2
2
1.000
1
4
5
3
0
1
0
3
19
Dec 23
@CHA
1
39
11
19
.579
2
4
.500
2
2
1.000
0
4
4
4
2
0
1
2
26
Dec 21
WAS
1
39
6
20
.300
0
4
.000
8
9
.889
5
6
11
5
4
0
0
4
20
Dec 19
DET
1
30
6
7
.857
1
1
1.000
6
6
1.000
1
2
3
6
0
2
0
0
19
Dec 16
MLW
1
30
3
14
.214
1
5
.200
0
0
.000
2
5
7
6
1
1
0
3
7
Dec 15
@MLW
1
38
6
16
.375
1
3
.333
8
10
.800
0
3
3
3
2
2
0
1
21
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Rajon Rondo
2
Michael Carter-Williams
3
Jerian Grant
SG
1
Dwyane Wade
Sidelined
Dwyane Wade was dealing with migraines against the Nets on Wednesday.
The team called him questionable to return, but he did not return to this game. Wade went to the locker room in the first half and was likely playing through this issue today. He also had some migraine issues earlier this season, so this is something to watch. He finished with 16 points, four rebounds, one assist and one block. If he's out the other guards and Nikola Mirotic would get some bumps.
Dec 28
2
Denzel Valentine
3
Isaiah Canaan
4
R.J. Hunter
SF
1
Jimmy Butler
2
Doug McDermott
3
Paul Zipser
PF
1
Taj Gibson
2
Nikola Mirotic
3
Bobby Portis
C
1
Robin Lopez
2
Cristiano Felicio
Headlines
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 28
Dec 28
It's a ridiculous slate! We hype up the big man and talk about the fun late games.
More NBA Columns
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 28
Dec 28
»
Dose: Westbrook gets 15th TD
Dec 28
»
NBA 12/27 Season Long Podcast
Dec 27
»
Stats: A Change in The Process
Dec 27
»
NBA Dose: KAT Perfection
Dec 27
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 10
Dec 26
»
Dose: Not So Silent Night
Dec 26
»
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 10
Dec 25
NBA Headlines
»
Meyers Leonard scores 16 against the Kings
»
LaMarcus Aldridge scores 27 points in win
»
T.J. Warren scores 23 points off bench vs. SA
»
Tyreke Evans scores 12 w/ 5 dimes, 5 boards
»
Jimmy Makes The Shot: Butler hits game winner
»
Chris Paul (hamstring) scores 21 in return
»
DeAndre Jordan grabs 25 rebounds in loss
»
Brook Lopez scores 33 points in loss at CHI
»
Jabari Parker hands out 7 assists, scores 31
»
Dwight Howard grabs 22 rebounds in win
»
Derrick Rose scores 26 points on 9-of-28 FGs
»
Joakim Noah scores 14 w/ 16 rebounds in loss
NBA Links
»
Capitalize on NBA injuries with CourtIQ
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Get the Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Fast Break: Volume 1
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2016 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved