Jimmy Butler hit a buzzer-beating step-back jumper at the top of the key to defeat the Nets 101-99 on Wednesday, matching his season-high 40 points with 11 rebounds, four assists, four steals and one 3-pointer in 38 minutes. What a game from Jimmy G. Buckets. He looked to have suffered a bad ankle sprain and even needed help off the court, but he returned only after a handful of possessions. The timing of this is great after last week Dwyane Wade saying there is too much pressure on Jimmy late. Well, coach Fred Hoiberg doesn't agree based on his comments after the game. "I said get the hell out of his way and let him go to work. That’s what happened," Hoiberg said. It's easy to be sweet on Jimmy these days. Source: K.C. Johnson on Twitter

Jimmy Butler needed 19 shots to score 19 points on Sunday, adding one 3-pointer, five rebounds, three assists, one steal and zero turnovers in 36 minutes. The Spurs are the toughest team against small forwards and Kawhi Leonard will have this effect on players, even those of Butler's elite caliber. He's emerged as a consistent top-10 value this year, partly because he's making 89.1 percent of his 9.1 free throws per game, the fifth-most attempts behind usage monsters Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins.

Jimmy Butler scored 26 points during a 103-91 loss to the Hornets on Friday, adding four rebounds, four assists, one block and two 3-pointers in 39 minutes. With Dwyane Wade (migraine) somewhat limited, Butler was the focal point as per usual. Wade has said he's a little worried about the Bulls putting too much pressure on Butler late in games, but Wade actually made a couple mistakes on offense late in the game. Butler is going to be a stud all season no matter what Wade says.