Jimmy Butler | Guard/Forward | #21

Team: Chicago Bulls
Age / DOB:  (27) / 9/14/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 231
College: Marquette
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (30) / CHI
Contract: view contract details
Jimmy Butler hit a buzzer-beating step-back jumper at the top of the key to defeat the Nets 101-99 on Wednesday, matching his season-high 40 points with 11 rebounds, four assists, four steals and one 3-pointer in 38 minutes.
What a game from Jimmy G. Buckets. He looked to have suffered a bad ankle sprain and even needed help off the court, but he returned only after a handful of possessions. The timing of this is great after last week Dwyane Wade saying there is too much pressure on Jimmy late. Well, coach Fred Hoiberg doesn't agree based on his comments after the game. "I said get the hell out of his way and let him go to work. That’s what happened," Hoiberg said. It's easy to be sweet on Jimmy these days. Dec 29 - 12:00 AM
Source: K.C. Johnson on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
31112974420113250231512.451247279.88535102.343106124.06.54.31.62.00.3
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2011CHI428.60.81.9.4050.00.3.1821.01.3.7680.50.81.30.30.30.30.10.52.6
2012CHI8226.02.96.2.4670.51.3.3812.32.8.8031.72.34.01.40.81.00.41.28.6
2013CHI6738.74.110.3.3971.03.6.2833.95.0.7691.33.64.92.61.51.90.51.613.1
2014CHI6538.76.514.0.4621.13.0.3785.97.1.8341.84.15.83.31.41.80.61.720.0
2015CHI6736.97.015.4.4541.03.1.3125.97.1.8321.24.25.34.82.01.60.61.920.9
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2011CHI423633279.405211.1824356.768233356141411520109
2012CHI822132239512.46740105.381187233.80313619232811562783197705
2013CHI672594275693.39768240.283260338.7698724333017510212736106878
2014CHI652515421912.46273193.378386463.83411426537921293114361081301
2015CHI6724734701035.45464205.312395475.83279279358321132110431241399
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 26IND140312.25013.333912.7500445120116
Dec 25@SA136819.42113.333221.0001453010319
Dec 23@CHA1391119.57924.500221.0000444201226
Dec 21WAS139620.30004.00089.88956115400420
Dec 19DET13067.857111.000661.0001236020019
Dec 16MLW130314.21415.20000.000257611037
Dec 15@MLW138616.37513.333810.8000333220121

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Rajon Rondo
2Michael Carter-Williams
3Jerian Grant
SG1Dwyane Wade
2Denzel Valentine
3Isaiah Canaan
4R.J. Hunter
SF1Jimmy Butler
2Doug McDermott
3Paul Zipser
PF1Taj Gibson
2Nikola Mirotic
3Bobby Portis
C1Robin Lopez
2Cristiano Felicio
 

 