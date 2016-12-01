Player Page

Roster

Norris Cole | Guard | #30

Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
Age / DOB:  (28) / 10/13/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 175
College: Cleveland State
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (28) / CHI
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Norris Cole has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Thunder that will keep him with the team for the remainder of the season.
Cole will help backup Russell Westbrook in OKC, which will likely shift Semaj Christon to the third-string point guard on the roster, but with Westbrook healthy, Cole won't be on the floor enough to matter in most leagues. Feb 28 - 3:39 PM
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
More Norris Cole Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2011MIA6519.42.76.9.3930.31.2.2761.01.3.7760.31.11.42.01.60.70.01.96.8
2012MIA8019.92.25.3.4210.41.2.3570.71.0.6500.21.41.62.11.30.70.11.95.6
2013MIA8224.52.56.1.4140.72.1.3450.60.8.7790.21.72.03.01.50.90.11.96.4
2014NO 7524.43.17.4.4120.72.3.3130.81.1.7160.21.92.13.41.30.80.21.77.6
2015NO 4526.64.410.8.4050.72.3.3241.21.4.8000.23.13.43.71.70.80.12.310.6
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2011MIA651263177450.3932176.2766685.776217091133105442124441
2012MIA801592179425.4213598.3575280.65018112130164104577155445
2013MIA822012207500.41460174.3455368.77917143160248127775156527
2014NO 751830230558.41255176.3135881.71613146159255995715124573
2015NO 451199196484.40533102.3245265.8001014115116775375102477

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Russell Westbrook
2Semaj Christon
SG1Victor Oladipo
2Alex Abrines
SF1Andre Roberson
2Doug McDermott
3Jerami Grant
4Kyle Singler
PF1Taj Gibson
2Domantas Sabonis
3Nick Collison
C1Steven Adams
2Enes Kanter
3Dakari Johnson
 

 