Norris Cole | Guard | #30

Norris Cole has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Thunder that will keep him with the team for the remainder of the season. Cole will help backup Russell Westbrook in OKC, which will likely shift Semaj Christon to the third-string point guard on the roster, but with Westbrook healthy, Cole won't be on the floor enough to matter in most leagues. Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Norris Cole has been released by Li Shuangfu of China. Cole last played for the Grizzlies during the 2015-16 season and could end up back in the NBA for a team with a need at guard. We'll keep an eye on where he ends up, but Cole isn't worth stashing in any fantasy leagues. Source: Li Shuangfu on Twitter

Norris Cole is reportedly dealing with an undisclosed injury, and he is without an official timetable to return. This is probably why Adrian Wojnarowski did not list him amongst the incoming point guards that will be coming in for a workout with the Grizzlies in wake of the Mike Conley (back) injury. Cole is currently under contract in China, and while he does have an NBA out clause, Memphis obviously won't be bringing him stateside to rehab. Source: David Pick on Twitter