Norris Cole | Guard | #30

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
ST Daily: Disco Down
Feb 28
2017 Breakdowns: First Base
Feb 27
ST Daily: Kipnis Shut Down
Feb 27
Showdown: Turner vs. Correa
Feb 24
Bullpen Review: NL Central
Feb 24
Podcast: Astros Check-In
Feb 24
Lowdown: The Rusney Shuffle
Feb 23
Podcast: Cardinals Check-In
Feb 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
David Dahl (back) expected to miss a few days
Sam Dyson dealing with right wrist sprain
Donaldson (calf) takes batting practice Tue.
Report: Nationals to sign RHP Joe Blanton
Wright diagnosed with shoulder impingement
Dee Gordon (pink eye) ready for spring debut
Segura goes 3-for-3 with a homer vs Royals
Buxton being considered for MIN leadoff spot
Josh Hamilton undergoes surgery on left knee
Tebow slugs nine homers in first BP session
Cueto expected to arrive at camp this week
Collin McHugh dealing with 'general dead arm'
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Feb 28
Tag-a-palooza
Feb 28
Top 100 NFL Free Agents
Feb 27
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Feb 27
NFL Transactions Tracker
Feb 24
What’s Next for Romo?
Feb 22
Finding Your Fantasy Kicker
Feb 22
NFC Depth Charts
Feb 20
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Jamaal Charles wants to play for SB contender
RapSheet: Redskins won't trade Kirk Cousins
Patriots will not tag free agent LB Hightower
Chiefs cut Jamaal Charles after 9 years in KC
Kirk Cousins trade to 49ers 'remains in play'
Chiefs make Berry NFL's highest-paid safety
Redskins slap Kirk Cousins with exclusive tag
Report: Jerry Jones wants Peterson in Dallas
Titans looking for WRs & 'prepared to spend'
Report: Chiefs, Berry closing in on 6-yr deal
Vikings decline option, Peterson headed to FA
Manziel's assault charge to be dismissed
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Stats: Getting Over Kyle Lowry
Feb 28
Dose: Make room for more Curry
Feb 28
NBA Season Long Podcast
Feb 27
NBA Power Rankings: Week 19
Feb 27
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Feb 27
Dose: 40 bombs & Big Sauce
Feb 27
More Than Doc River's Son
Feb 26
Waiver Wired: Top NBA Pickups
Feb 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Report: Norris Cole signs with the Thunder
Wesley Matthews (hip) out Wednesday vs. ATL
DeMarcus Cousins (suspension) out Wednesday
Tony Parker (quad) limited at practice
Aaron Gordon (quad) questionable Wednesday
Porzingis (ankle) says he'll play Wednesday
Hernangomez (ankle) does not practice Tuesday
Kenneth Faried (back) likely out 7-10 days
Williams (shoulder) questionable for Tuesday
Lou Williams scores 28 points in loss to IND
Jeff Teague scores 25 points in win over HOU
Avery Bradley plays 15 minutes in start
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Subject to Line Changes
Feb 28
Kucherov Gets the Hat Trick
Feb 28
Podcast: Pre-Trade Deadline
Feb 27
Subban Powers Preds Play
Feb 27
Dose: Bishop takes the Kings
Feb 27
Waiver Wired: Jokinen awakes
Feb 26
Dose: Quick (and mumps) return
Feb 26
Stay Away from Carey Price
Feb 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Red Wings deal Brendan Smith to Rangers
Alex Burrows agrees to 2-year deal with Sens
Kucherov nets hat trick, adds assist vs. Sens
Caps, Blues compete trade for Shattenkirk
Alexander Radulov grabs four points in OT win
Report: Capitals acquire Kevin Shattenkirk
Report: NYI interested in Matt Duchene
Pominville, Parise diagnosed with mumps
Senators get Alex Burrows from Vancouver
Leafs acquire Brian Boyle from Lightning
Canadiens will start Al Montoya on Monday
NJD will scratch possible trade chip Quincey
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After Daytona (Spring)
Feb 28
Wrapup: Daytona Int'l Speedway
Feb 26
Update: Daytona (Spring)
Feb 25
Daytona 500 Stats
Feb 24
DFS: Daytona (Spring)
Feb 23
Chasing Daytona (Spring)
Feb 21
2017 NASCAR.com Salary Caps
Feb 17
1. Joey Logano
Feb 14
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Lagasse Jr. joins RCR for four XFINITY races
Justin Haley sits out one more truck race
Alex Bowman to fill-in for Haley at Atlanta
Gaughan: Runner-up in XFINITY Series points
DNF for Sadler in Daytona XFINITY opener
Matt Tifft: PowerShares QQQ 300 results
Joey Gase: PowerShares QQQ 300 results
Garrett Smithley: PowerShares QQQ 300 results
Blake Koch: PowerShares QQQ 300 results
Dakoda Armstrong: PowerShares QQQ 300 results
Shortened day at Daytona for Benny Gordon
William Byron: PowerShares QQQ 300 results
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
WGC-Mexico: Preview and Ranks
Feb 27
Fowler 4-shot winner at Honda
Feb 27
Tshwane Open Preview
Feb 27
The Honda Classic: Power Ranks
Feb 21
Expert Picks: Honda Classic
Feb 21
Dustin Johnson wins Genesis
Feb 20
Joburg Open Preview
Feb 20
Expert Picks: Genesis Open
Feb 14
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Adam Scott heads to new venue to defend WGC
Local hero Coetzee seeking second Tshwane win
Roberto Diaz brings course experience to WGC
Career-TOUR-best T4 for sponsor invite Hatton
Second runner-up of season for Woodland
Hoffmann snares career-best T2 at PGA Nat'l
Fowler ends drought with 4-shot win at Honda
Rookie Bryan on cusp of consecutive top 5s
WATCH: Vegas rides ace to closing 64 at Honda
World No. 2 Jason Day out of WGC-Mexico
Manley punches Open ticket after T2 in Joburg
Waring pipped in Joburg but books Open ticket
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Podcast: Matt Waldman on QBs
Feb 28
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 24
Podcast: TE Prospect Talk
Feb 24
Podcast: Graham Barfield & RBs
Feb 22
Wide Receiver Rankings
Feb 21
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 17
Podcast: Matt Harmon on WRs
Feb 17
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 10
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
All-FCS corner Delaney transfers to Miami
Reports: Vols to name K-State's Currie as AD
Former Miami RB Edwards transfers to Rutgers
Jabrill Peppers O/U 4.37 forty at the Combine
Barrows: RB complement a top 5 need for 49ers
Mayock: DT Ogunjobi probably a second rounder
Kaaya now considered a developmental QB
QB coach: Mahomes arm talent best since Favre
MSU, HC Mullen finalize a 4-year extension
RB Jackson didn't submit paperwork to board
QB Kelly won't attend NFL Combine after all
Vols WR Jennings' drug charge is dismissed
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 26
Feb 25
Late Fitness Check GW26
Feb 24
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW26
Feb 24
DFS Soccer: Week 26
Feb 24
Sean's Super Subs - GW26
Feb 23
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 26
Feb 23
Thoughts on Upcoming Weeks
Feb 23
AM's Perfect XI - Week 26
Feb 23
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Jonny Evans started but will it stick?
Foxes respond in first game without Ranieri
LFC rocking without their skipper at the helm
Pulis makes light of Dawson head injury
Lingard gives big Wembley performance again
Question marks still hang over Ibra's future
Liverpool suffer shock defeat at Leicester
Ibrahimovic era at United gets first trophy
Gabbiadini continues hot streak for Saints
Fernandez pens new Swansea deal
Tottenham win marred by injuries to key DEFs
WBA win again despite the absence of Phillips
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Alex Abrines
(G)
Nick Collison
(F/C)
Dakari Johnson
(C)
Victor Oladipo
(G)
Kyle Singler
(G/F)
Steven Adams
(C)
Taj Gibson
(F)
Enes Kanter
(F/C)
Andre Roberson
(G/F)
Russell Westbrook
(G)
Semaj Christon
(G)
Jerami Grant
(F)
Doug McDermott
(F)
Domantas Sabonis
(F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Norris Cole | Guard | #30
Team:
Oklahoma City Thunder
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 10/13/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 175
College:
Cleveland State
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 1 (28) / CHI
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Norris Cole has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Thunder that will keep him with the team for the remainder of the season.
Cole will help backup Russell Westbrook in OKC, which will likely shift Semaj Christon to the third-string point guard on the roster, but with Westbrook healthy, Cole won't be on the floor enough to matter in most leagues.
Feb 28 - 3:39 PM
Source:
Shams Charania on Twitter
Norris Cole has been released by Li Shuangfu of China.
Cole last played for the Grizzlies during the 2015-16 season and could end up back in the NBA for a team with a need at guard. We'll keep an eye on where he ends up, but Cole isn't worth stashing in any fantasy leagues.
Thu, Dec 1, 2016 11:10:00 AM
Source:
Li Shuangfu on Twitter
Norris Cole is reportedly dealing with an undisclosed injury, and he is without an official timetable to return.
This is probably why Adrian Wojnarowski did not list him amongst the incoming point guards that will be coming in for a workout with the Grizzlies in wake of the Mike Conley (back) injury. Cole is currently under contract in China, and while he does have an NBA out clause, Memphis obviously won't be bringing him stateside to rehab.
Tue, Nov 29, 2016 06:54:00 PM
Source:
David Pick on Twitter
The Grizzlies have reportedly expressed interest in signing Norris Cole.
Cole is currently playing overseas in the CBA, although his contract does have an NBA out clause, so Memphis could certainly bring him over to help fill the void left by Mike Conley (back fracture). It's too early to make a speculative add here in most scenarios, but if Cole does sign with Memphis, that would really hurt the value of Andrew Harrison and Wade Baldwin. Cole doesn't offer the highest upside, but he could be worth an add if a deal comes through for owners in need of some PG stats.
Tue, Nov 29, 2016 03:33:00 PM
Source:
Michael Scotto on Twitter
Report: Norris Cole signs with the Thunder
Feb 28 - 3:39 PM
Norris Cole released by Chinese team
Thu, Dec 1, 2016 11:10:00 AM
Report: Norris Cole dealing with an injury
Tue, Nov 29, 2016 06:54:00 PM
Report: Memphis interested in Norris Cole
Tue, Nov 29, 2016 03:33:00 PM
More Norris Cole Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Embiid
PHI
(5092)
2
L. James
CLE
(4735)
3
A. Bradley
BOS
(4708)
4
K. Love
CLE
(4576)
5
D. Williams
CLE
(4533)
6
J. Smith
CLE
(4509)
7
K. Lowry
TOR
(4501)
8
C. Paul
LAC
(4417)
9
A. Bogut
PHI
(4236)
10
C. Zeller
CHA
(4014)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Oklahoma City Thunder Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2011
MIA
65
19.4
2.7
6.9
.393
0.3
1.2
.276
1.0
1.3
.776
0.3
1.1
1.4
2.0
1.6
0.7
0.0
1.9
6.8
2012
MIA
80
19.9
2.2
5.3
.421
0.4
1.2
.357
0.7
1.0
.650
0.2
1.4
1.6
2.1
1.3
0.7
0.1
1.9
5.6
2013
MIA
82
24.5
2.5
6.1
.414
0.7
2.1
.345
0.6
0.8
.779
0.2
1.7
2.0
3.0
1.5
0.9
0.1
1.9
6.4
2014
NO
75
24.4
3.1
7.4
.412
0.7
2.3
.313
0.8
1.1
.716
0.2
1.9
2.1
3.4
1.3
0.8
0.2
1.7
7.6
2015
NO
45
26.6
4.4
10.8
.405
0.7
2.3
.324
1.2
1.4
.800
0.2
3.1
3.4
3.7
1.7
0.8
0.1
2.3
10.6
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2011
MIA
65
1263
177
450
.393
21
76
.276
66
85
.776
21
70
91
133
105
44
2
124
441
2012
MIA
80
1592
179
425
.421
35
98
.357
52
80
.650
18
112
130
164
104
57
7
155
445
2013
MIA
82
2012
207
500
.414
60
174
.345
53
68
.779
17
143
160
248
127
77
5
156
527
2014
NO
75
1830
230
558
.412
55
176
.313
58
81
.716
13
146
159
255
99
57
15
124
573
2015
NO
45
1199
196
484
.405
33
102
.324
52
65
.800
10
141
151
167
75
37
5
102
477
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Russell Westbrook
2
Semaj Christon
SG
1
Victor Oladipo
Sidelined
Victor Oladipo (back) was limited at Monday's practice.
He's missed two games in a row, but coach Billy Donovan said he's progressing well. The Thunder didn't provide much of an update, but we'll know more after Tuesday's shootaround. If Dipo misses another game, Alex Abrines looks like the clear beneficiary after logging 35 minutes on Sunday vs. the Pelicans with 13 points and three 3-pointers.
Feb 27
2
Alex Abrines
SF
1
Andre Roberson
2
Doug McDermott
3
Jerami Grant
4
Kyle Singler
PF
1
Taj Gibson
2
Domantas Sabonis
3
Nick Collison
C
1
Steven Adams
2
Enes Kanter
3
Dakari Johnson
Headlines
Stats: Getting Over Kyle Lowry
Feb 28
Mike Gallagher looks at the Raptors without Kyle Lowry and a quick look at The Homie Dario.
More NBA Columns
»
Stats: Getting Over Kyle Lowry
Feb 28
»
Dose: Make room for more Curry
Feb 28
»
NBA Season Long Podcast
Feb 27
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 19
Feb 27
»
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Feb 27
»
Dose: 40 bombs & Big Sauce
Feb 27
»
More Than Doc River's Son
Feb 26
»
Waiver Wired: Top NBA Pickups
Feb 26
NBA Headlines
»
Report: Norris Cole signs with the Thunder
»
Wesley Matthews (hip) out Wednesday vs. ATL
»
DeMarcus Cousins (suspension) out Wednesday
»
Tony Parker (quad) limited at practice
»
Aaron Gordon (quad) questionable Wednesday
»
Porzingis (ankle) says he'll play Wednesday
»
Hernangomez (ankle) does not practice Tuesday
»
Kenneth Faried (back) likely out 7-10 days
»
Williams (shoulder) questionable for Tuesday
»
Lou Williams scores 28 points in loss to IND
»
Jeff Teague scores 25 points in win over HOU
»
Avery Bradley plays 15 minutes in start
NBA Links
»
DFS NBA: Improving in the Second Half
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved