Jon Leuer | Forward | #30 Team: Detroit Pistons Age / DOB: (27) / 5/14/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'10' / 228 College: Wisconsin Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 2 (10) / MLW Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $10,991,957 2017-18: $10,497,319 2018-19: $10,002,681 2019-20: $9,508,043 2020-21: UFA

Jon Leuer came off the bench on Wednesday with 18 points, six rebounds, one block and one 3-pointer, making 6-of-13 FGs and 5-of-5 FTs in 30 minutes. Leuer has been a subtle fantasy asset this year with averages of 11.0 points (51.4 FGs, 87.8 FTs), 6.3 boards, 1.7 assists, 0.8 threes, 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocks in 26.6 minutes. Stan Van Gundy said that Leuer would have started tonight if he hadn't missed walkthrough due to a car accident, so he should be starting vs. the Warriors on Friday. Pick him up now if you need a cheap big man.

Jon Leuer will continue to come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies. Stan Van Gundy said that Leuer was supposed to start, but he got into a car accident and missed shootaround. He's fine and will play, and he could very likely enter the starting five for Friday's game against the Warriors. Leuer has been trending up over the past few weeks, so he's worth a speculative add in standard leagues. Source: Jake Chapman on Twitter

Jon Leuer (back) returned from a one-game absence on Monday vs. the Bulls, scoring 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting with five rebounds and one assist in 21 minutes. He looked healthy and would've played more if this game was even remotely close. Coach Stan Van Gundy confirmed after the blowout loss that he will be making a change to the starting lineup for Wednesday's game vs. Memphis, so you would think Leuer moving into the first unit would be a no-brainer. He's scored 16+ points in four out of his last five games and SVG has praised him all season. He should be owned in standard leagues, especially with changes coming in Detroit.