Jon Leuer | Forward | #30

Team: Detroit Pistons
Age / DOB:  (27) / 5/14/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'10' / 228
College: Wisconsin
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 2 (10) / MLW
Contract: view contract details
Jon Leuer came off the bench on Wednesday with 18 points, six rebounds, one block and one 3-pointer, making 6-of-13 FGs and 5-of-5 FTs in 30 minutes.
Leuer has been a subtle fantasy asset this year with averages of 11.0 points (51.4 FGs, 87.8 FTs), 6.3 boards, 1.7 assists, 0.8 threes, 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocks in 26.6 minutes. Stan Van Gundy said that Leuer would have started tonight if he hadn't missed walkthrough due to a car accident, so he should be starting vs. the Warriors on Friday. Pick him up now if you need a cheap big man. Dec 21 - 11:02 PM
More Jon Leuer Player News

Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
297693191844813127247.5144349.8782274.297122611.06.31.70.40.90.4
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2011MLW4612.12.14.2.5080.10.2.3330.50.6.7501.01.62.60.50.40.30.41.54.7
2012MEM286.80.91.9.4810.00.1.0000.20.5.4620.50.91.30.30.30.20.00.82.0
2013MEM4913.12.55.0.4920.51.0.4690.81.0.7870.82.53.20.40.60.40.31.36.2
2014MEM6313.11.94.3.4430.10.5.2410.60.9.6270.82.53.30.70.60.30.11.44.5
2015PHO6718.83.37.0.4810.61.6.3821.11.5.7621.14.45.61.11.10.60.41.98.5
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2011MLW4655897191.50839.3332128.75045751202518141767218
2012MEM281912552.48103.000613.46213243788602156
2013MEM49643121246.4922349.4693747.787371211582027181363302
2014MEM63826121273.443729.2413759.62750157207463517986286
2015PHO671258224466.48142110.38277101.7627629737372753830125567
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 19@CHI12179.77801.000221.0002351100016
Dec 17IND0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 16@WAS131812.66713.33300.0001675110217
Dec 14@DAL13189.88900.000331.0001452111019
Dec 11PHI12213.33300.00000.000112100012
Dec 9@MIN128510.50004.00078.8751451010117
Dec 7@CHA123311.27304.00000.000044600016

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Reggie Jackson
2Ish Smith
3Beno Udrih
SG1Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
2Darrun Hilliard
3Michael Gbinije
SF1Marcus Morris
2Stanley Johnson
3Reggie Bullock
PF1Tobias Harris
2Jon Leuer
3Henry Ellenson
4Nikola Jovanovic
C1Andre Drummond
2Aron Baynes
3Boban Marjanovic
 

 