Latest News Recent News

Bojan Bogdanovic moved to the bench in Monday's 120-118 win over the Hornets, but had one of his best games of the season with 26 points in 27 minutes. His fantasy owners probably moved on after his scoreless dud in 20 minutes against the Cavaliers on Friday, so this one is going to hurt if you dropped him. Bogdanovic hit 7-of-11 shots and 4-of-7 from 3-point range, adding four rebounds and two assists. Getting benched for Joe Harris might have been a wake-up call, so maybe he can build some momentum from this. For what it's worth, there could be more shots heading his way with Jeremy Lin tweaking his troublesome hamstring on Monday.

Bojan Bogdanovic will come off the bench on Monday in favor of Joe Harris. Bogdanovic has been disappointing in both reality and fantasy this season while Harris has been a pleasant surprise, so perhaps Kenny Atkinson is sending a message here. Regardless, Bogdanovic currently belongs on the waiver wire in 12-team leagues while Harris has gained traction as a bargain bin 3-point specialist in deeper formats whose arrow is pointing in the right direction. Source: Nets PR on Twitter

Bojan Bogdanovic whiffed vs. the Cavs on Friday with zero points, two rebounds and one assist in 20 minutes. Bogdanovic is averaging a mere 3.3 boards, 1.4 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocks this season, so when he's not scoring he's not helping your fantasy team. He was 0-of-5 from the field tonight without any free throw attempts or defensive stats, and there should be better options on the wire in 12-team leagues.