Bojan Bogdanovic | Guard/Forward | #44

Team: Brooklyn Nets
Age / DOB:  (27) / 4/18/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'8' / 225
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 2 (1) / MIA
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Bojan Bogdanovic moved to the bench in Monday's 120-118 win over the Hornets, but had one of his best games of the season with 26 points in 27 minutes.
His fantasy owners probably moved on after his scoreless dud in 20 minutes against the Cavaliers on Friday, so this one is going to hurt if you dropped him. Bogdanovic hit 7-of-11 shots and 4-of-7 from 3-point range, adding four rebounds and two assists. Getting benched for Joe Harris might have been a wake-up call, so maybe he can build some momentum from this. For what it's worth, there could be more shots heading his way with Jeremy Lin tweaking his troublesome hamstring on Monday. Dec 26 - 10:55 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
29786411934112140319.4398398.84748141.34024114.23.21.40.41.40.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014BKN7823.83.37.4.4531.23.3.3551.11.4.8210.62.12.70.91.00.40.11.39.0
2015BKN7926.84.19.5.4331.64.3.3821.41.7.8330.52.83.21.31.50.40.11.511.2
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014BKN781856261576.45391256.35587106.821501632136878349104700
2015BKN792114324749.433129338.382110132.8333621925599115295119887
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 23@CLE12005.00002.00000.000022120030
Dec 22GS126510.50025.40000.0001230301312
Dec 20@TOR11916.16714.250221.000000200025
Dec 18@PHI125513.38527.286221.0001562110014
Dec 16@ORL130514.35737.429221.0000331210515
Dec 14LAK129613.46237.429810.8001341210323
Dec 12@HOU12238.37513.33301.000011101037

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Jeremy Lin
2Isaiah Whitehead
3Spencer Dinwiddie
SG1Sean Kilpatrick
2Joe Harris
3Caris LeVert
4Randy Foye
SF1Bojan Bogdanovic
2Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
PF1Trevor Booker
2Anthony Bennett
3Chris McCullough
C1Brook Lopez
2Luis Scola
3Justin Hamilton
 

 