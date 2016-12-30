Player Page

Cory Joseph | Guard | #6

Team: Toronto Raptors
Age / DOB:  (25) / 8/20/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 193
College: Texas
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (29) / SA
Contract: view contract details
Cory Joseph is starting in place of Kyle Lowry (rest) on Tuesday vs. the Nets.
Lowry is getting the night off to rest some bumps and bruises, so Joseph could eclipse the 30-minute mark tonight and looks like a strong punt in DFS. DeMar DeRozan should also be a popular play, as his usage rate climbs from 31.7 to 41.5 with Lowry off the court. Jan 17 - 7:21 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
3986534311011330133301.4425568.8092252.4234428.82.82.90.81.10.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2011SA 299.30.82.4.3140.10.5.2000.40.6.6470.20.70.91.20.40.20.10.62.0
2012SA 2814.01.83.9.4640.20.8.2860.60.8.8570.41.41.91.90.80.50.10.94.5
2013SA 6813.81.93.9.4750.20.6.3161.21.4.8230.51.11.61.70.60.50.21.25.0
2014SA 7918.32.65.2.5040.20.6.3641.31.8.7340.61.92.42.40.80.60.21.36.8
2015TOR8025.73.27.3.4390.41.4.2731.72.2.7640.52.12.63.11.30.80.31.68.5
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2011SA 292692270.314315.2001117.647520253412731658
2012SA 2839151110.464621.2861821.857124052532115425126
2013SA 68941126265.4751238.3167996.823327510711443351484343
2014SA 791445207411.5041644.364105143.73444148192188674617105535
2015TOR802053257585.43930110.273133174.764391712102501026320131677
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 15NY12529.22201.00000.000044421014
Jan 13BKN122771.000111.000111.0001347120116
Jan 10BOS12425.40012.500221.000011200037
Jan 8HOU12348.50000.000221.0000112100210
Jan 7@CHI12356.833331.000111.0000331210114
Jan 5UTA11818.12500.000111.000213302023
Jan 3@SA124311.27312.50045.8000333110011

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Kyle Lowry
2Cory Joseph
3Delon Wright
4Fred VanVleet
SG1DeMar DeRozan
2Norman Powell
SF1DeMarre Carroll
2Terrence Ross
3Bruno Caboclo
PF1Pascal Siakam
2Patrick Patterson
3Jared Sullinger
C1Jonas Valanciunas
2Lucas Nogueira
3Jakob Poeltl
 

 