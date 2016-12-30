Cory Joseph | Guard | #6 Team: Toronto Raptors Age / DOB: (25) / 8/20/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 193 College: Texas Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (29) / SA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $7,315,000 2017-18: $7,630,000 2018-19: $7,945,000 {Player Option} Share: Tweet

Cory Joseph is starting in place of Kyle Lowry (rest) on Tuesday vs. the Nets. Lowry is getting the night off to rest some bumps and bruises, so Joseph could eclipse the 30-minute mark tonight and looks like a strong punt in DFS. DeMar DeRozan should also be a popular play, as his usage rate climbs from 31.7 to 41.5 with Lowry off the court.

Cory Joseph made all seven shots from the field for 16 points against the Nets on Friday with four rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one 3-pointer in 22 minutes. He was limping in the first half after stepping on Rondae Hollis-Jefferson's foot, but he didn't need to miss time after the trainers looked at him briefly. His 7-of-7 shooting line marked his highest total in a game with 100 percent from the field, topping his 6-of-6 from Apr. 8, 2016. Joseph won't have too much value while Kyle Lowry is playing so many minutes.

Cory Joseph played 25 minutes and scored 15 points with six rebounds and one assist in Thursday’s loss to the Suns. Joseph was favoring his hip during the game and had another minor leg issue. This could have led to his poor defensive effort. He has a favorable matchup on Sunday against the Lakers and should get back on track.