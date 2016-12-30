Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Bruno Caboclo
(F)
Cory Joseph
(G)
Patrick Patterson
(F/C)
Terrence Ross
(G/F)
Jonas Valanciunas
(C)
DeMarre Carroll
(F)
Kyle Lowry
(G)
Jakob Poeltl
(C)
Pascal Siakam
(F)
Fred VanVleet
(G)
DeMar DeRozan
(G/F)
Lucas Nogueira
(C)
Norman Powell
(G)
Jared Sullinger
(F/C)
Delon Wright
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Cory Joseph | Guard | #6
Team:
Toronto Raptors
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 8/20/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 193
College:
Texas
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 1 (29) / SA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $7,315,000 2017-18: $7,630,000 2018-19: $7,945,000 {Player Option}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Cory Joseph is starting in place of Kyle Lowry (rest) on Tuesday vs. the Nets.
Lowry is getting the night off to rest some bumps and bruises, so Joseph could eclipse the 30-minute mark tonight and looks like a strong punt in DFS. DeMar DeRozan should also be a popular play, as his usage rate climbs from 31.7 to 41.5 with Lowry off the court.
Jan 17 - 7:21 PM
Cory Joseph made all seven shots from the field for 16 points against the Nets on Friday with four rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one 3-pointer in 22 minutes.
He was limping in the first half after stepping on Rondae Hollis-Jefferson's foot, but he didn't need to miss time after the trainers looked at him briefly. His 7-of-7 shooting line marked his highest total in a game with 100 percent from the field, topping his 6-of-6 from Apr. 8, 2016. Joseph won't have too much value while Kyle Lowry is playing so many minutes.
Jan 13 - 11:06 PM
Cory Joseph played 25 minutes and scored 15 points with six rebounds and one assist in Thursday’s loss to the Suns.
Joseph was favoring his hip during the game and had another minor leg issue. This could have led to his poor defensive effort. He has a favorable matchup on Sunday against the Lakers and should get back on track.
Fri, Dec 30, 2016 02:10:00 AM
Cory Joseph hit just 2-of-11 shots for six points and one assist in 23 minutes in Monday's 95-91 win over the Blazers.
Joseph has been playing well for most of the season and has been featured in our Waiver Wired column on an almost weekly basis. But he's struggled recently, hitting just 4-of-19 shots over his last two games. He should bounce back against the Warriors on Wednesday and is worth a deep-league look if you need a point guard.
Tue, Dec 27, 2016 01:15:00 AM
Cory Joseph starting for Lowry (rest)
Jan 17 - 7:21 PM
Cory Joseph makes all seven from field
Jan 13 - 11:06 PM
Cory Joseph leads bench with 15 points
Fri, Dec 30, 2016 02:10:00 AM
Cory Joseph struggles in Monday's win
Tue, Dec 27, 2016 01:15:00 AM
More Cory Joseph Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Toronto Raptors Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
39
865
343
110
113
30
133
301
.442
55
68
.809
22
52
.423
4
42
8.8
2.8
2.9
0.8
1.1
0.1
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2011
SA
29
9.3
0.8
2.4
.314
0.1
0.5
.200
0.4
0.6
.647
0.2
0.7
0.9
1.2
0.4
0.2
0.1
0.6
2.0
2012
SA
28
14.0
1.8
3.9
.464
0.2
0.8
.286
0.6
0.8
.857
0.4
1.4
1.9
1.9
0.8
0.5
0.1
0.9
4.5
2013
SA
68
13.8
1.9
3.9
.475
0.2
0.6
.316
1.2
1.4
.823
0.5
1.1
1.6
1.7
0.6
0.5
0.2
1.2
5.0
2014
SA
79
18.3
2.6
5.2
.504
0.2
0.6
.364
1.3
1.8
.734
0.6
1.9
2.4
2.4
0.8
0.6
0.2
1.3
6.8
2015
TOR
80
25.7
3.2
7.3
.439
0.4
1.4
.273
1.7
2.2
.764
0.5
2.1
2.6
3.1
1.3
0.8
0.3
1.6
8.5
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2011
SA
29
269
22
70
.314
3
15
.200
11
17
.647
5
20
25
34
12
7
3
16
58
2012
SA
28
391
51
110
.464
6
21
.286
18
21
.857
12
40
52
53
21
15
4
25
126
2013
SA
68
941
126
265
.475
12
38
.316
79
96
.823
32
75
107
114
43
35
14
84
343
2014
SA
79
1445
207
411
.504
16
44
.364
105
143
.734
44
148
192
188
67
46
17
105
535
2015
TOR
80
2053
257
585
.439
30
110
.273
133
174
.764
39
171
210
250
102
63
20
131
677
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 15
NY
1
25
2
9
.222
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
4
4
4
2
1
0
1
4
Jan 13
BKN
1
22
7
7
1.000
1
1
1.000
1
1
1.000
1
3
4
7
1
2
0
1
16
Jan 10
BOS
1
24
2
5
.400
1
2
.500
2
2
1.000
0
1
1
2
0
0
0
3
7
Jan 8
HOU
1
23
4
8
.500
0
0
.000
2
2
1.000
0
1
1
2
1
0
0
2
10
Jan 7
@CHI
1
23
5
6
.833
3
3
1.000
1
1
1.000
0
3
3
1
2
1
0
1
14
Jan 5
UTA
1
18
1
8
.125
0
0
.000
1
1
1.000
2
1
3
3
0
2
0
2
3
Jan 3
@SA
1
24
3
11
.273
1
2
.500
4
5
.800
0
3
3
3
1
1
0
0
11
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Kyle Lowry
Sidelined
Kyle Lowry (rest) will not play Tuesday vs. Brooklyn.
Nothing like a very late and unexpected lineup change involving a stud to send DFS players scrambling at the last minute... The Raps announced that "Lowry will dress but likely not play to rest bumps/bruises." Safe to assume that playing the last-place Nets factored into Toronto's thought process, in addition to the fact that this is the front-end of a back-to-back for the Raps. Cory Joseph will replace Lowry in the lineup on Tuesday. Lowry should be ready to roll on Wednesday.
Jan 17
2
Cory Joseph
3
Delon Wright
Sidelined
Delon Wright (shoulder) has been cleared for team practice.
Wright dropped a "great news" with a smiley face emoji on Twitter yesterday, so now we know why. Wright is still only going to be third on the depth chart, but he could be worth a look in DFS if the Raptors have to sit Kyle Lowry and/or Cory Joseph.
Jan 13
4
Fred VanVleet
SG
1
DeMar DeRozan
2
Norman Powell
SF
1
DeMarre Carroll
2
Terrence Ross
3
Bruno Caboclo
PF
1
Pascal Siakam
2
Patrick Patterson
Sidelined
Patrick Patterson (sore left knee) will not play Tuesday vs. the Nets.
This will be his third straight game on the sidelines, and his absence essentially ensures that Lucas Nogueira will get another start at the four-spot. Nogueira is worth owning as a shot blocking specialist in most leagues, while Patterson isn't worth a roster spot almost anywhere.
Jan 17
3
Jared Sullinger
Sidelined
Jared Sullinger (foot) said he won't set a return date despite being cleared for practice.
"My main focus is just trying to get my legs back under me," Sullinger said. "I feel like everybody else is in tip-top shape and I’m just lagging. I can’t keep up with [Jakob Poeltl] off the dribble, so, I got a lot of work to do." He added that he has "no lungs" right now, so it's going to take him a while to get into shape. Sully is going to be limited right out of the gate, so he's more of a stash in deeper leagues for now. He will eventually be the starting power forward.
Jan 15
C
1
Jonas Valanciunas
2
Lucas Nogueira
Sidelined
Lucas Nogueira was playing well Tuesday before taking a hard forearm to the face, which caused him to leave the game and head to the locker room.
He didn't appear to be bleeding but the hit was hard enough he might be undergoing concussion tests. He easily walked off under his own power and looked OK, but the doctors will likely let us know for sure soon. He had three points (a trey) and two rebounds in seven minutes before heading for the locker room.
Jan 17
3
Jakob Poeltl
Headlines
Stats: TTP and All-Stars
Jan 17
Mike Gallagher takes a look at some of his favorite guys this season.
More NBA Columns
»
Stats: TTP and All-Stars
Jan 17
»
Dose: Down Goes Anthony Davis
Jan 17
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 13
Jan 16
»
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 16
»
Dose: Here Comes Kanter
Jan 16
»
Waiver Wire Specialists
Jan 15
»
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 13
Jan 15
»
Dose: Devin Does it Again
Jan 15
NBA Headlines
»
Lucas Nogueira (head) goes to locker room
»
Raymond Felton looking at a bump in minutes
»
Cory Joseph starting for Lowry (rest)
»
Kyle Lowry (rest) will not play Tuesday
»
Chris Paul (thumb surgery) out 6-8 weeks
»
Steven Adams (concussion) out Wednesday
»
Patrick Patterson (knee) out Tuesday vs. BKN
»
Gibson (ankle) out, Zipser likely to start
»
Corey Brewer will start on Tuesday
»
Ryan Anderson (illness) ruled out for Tuesday
»
Omri Casspi (calf) set to miss 1-2 weeks
»
Report: Wolves actively shopping Ricky Rubio
NBA Links
»
Play in the FanDuel NBA Single Entry Series
»
Play $1 NFL Dive, get free entry to $3k contest!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Get the Season Pass
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
