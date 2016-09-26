Player Page

Lavoy Allen | Center/Forward | #5

Team: Indiana Pacers
Age / DOB:  (28) / 2/4/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'9' / 260
College: Temple
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 2 (20) / PHI
Lavoy Allen will start for Thaddeus Young (wrist) against the Pistons on Saturday.
This could be a matchup based move against Jon Leuer on the other side. Lavoy has been known for his lack of stat output since his 76ers days, so he would only be an add in super deep leagues. We'll see more run from C.J. Miles, Monta Ellis and Glenn Robinson III. Feb 4 - 5:29 PM
Source: Pacers on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
3745867873292873.3841114.78601.00010111.82.40.90.20.30.3
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2011PHI4115.21.94.1.4730.00.0.0000.30.3.7861.13.04.20.80.50.30.41.84.1
2012PHI7921.12.65.7.4540.00.0.0000.50.8.7172.03.05.00.90.70.30.72.35.8
2013IND6516.42.14.6.4470.00.2.1540.50.8.6601.83.04.81.10.70.40.51.94.7
2014IND6316.92.24.7.4720.00.0.0000.50.7.7022.03.25.11.20.60.20.71.65.0
2015IND7920.32.44.7.5160.00.0.0000.60.9.6302.13.35.41.00.90.30.51.95.4
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2011PHI4162379167.47300.0001114.786471241713420131873169
2012PHI791668206454.45401.0004360.71715923639573552455180455
2013IND651068134300.447213.1543350.66011919231171442433126303
2014IND631066141299.47200.0003347.70212320032373401542102315
2015IND791601191370.51600.0004673.63016226242476692642147428
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Feb 3@BKN12112.50000.00012.500123010023
Feb 1@ORL11912.50000.000441.000011110026
Jan 29HOU115551.00000.00000.0000221000210
Jan 27SAC11624.50000.00000.000224001134
Jan 26@MIN11701.00000.000221.000055010122
Jan 23NY0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 21@UTA1600.00000.00000.000011000000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Jeff Teague
2Aaron Brooks
3Joseph Young
SG1C.J. Miles
2Monta Ellis
3Rodney Stuckey
SF1Paul George
2Glenn Robinson III
PF1Thaddeus Young
2Lavoy Allen
3Georges Niang
4Rakeem Christmas
C1Myles Turner
2Al Jefferson
3Kevin Seraphin
 

 