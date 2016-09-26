Lavoy Allen | Center/Forward | #5

Latest News Recent News

Lavoy Allen will start for Thaddeus Young (wrist) against the Pistons on Saturday. This could be a matchup based move against Jon Leuer on the other side. Lavoy has been known for his lack of stat output since his 76ers days, so he would only be an add in super deep leagues. We'll see more run from C.J. Miles, Monta Ellis and Glenn Robinson III. Source: Pacers on Twitter

Lavoy Allen scored three points with three rebounds in 21 minutes against the Nets on Friday. If Thaddeus Young (wrist) needs to miss time, Allen could be an option to start against bigger lineups. Obviously there just is no upside here in most formats.

Lavoy Allen scored a season-high 10 points on Sunday, making 5-of-5 shots with one assist and a pair of rebounds in 15 bench minutes. Allen's previous season high was six points, which he reached in the first quarter tonight. His play gave the Pacers' second unit a nice lift, but it would take a few injuries for Allen to emerge as a fantasy asset.