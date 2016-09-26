Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
Lavoy Allen
(F/C)
Monta Ellis
(G)
C.J. Miles
(G/F)
Kevin Seraphin
(F/C)
Myles Turner
(F/C)
Aaron Brooks
(G)
Paul George
(G/F)
Georges Niang
(F)
Rodney Stuckey
(G)
Joseph Young
(G)
Rakeem Christmas
(F)
Al Jefferson
(F/C)
Glenn Robinson III
(F)
Jeff Teague
(G)
Thaddeus Young
(F)
Lavoy Allen | Center/Forward | #5
Team:
Indiana Pacers
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 2/4/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'9' / 260
College:
Temple
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 2 (20) / PHI
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $4,050,000 2017-18: $4,000,000 {Team Option}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Lavoy Allen will start for Thaddeus Young (wrist) against the Pistons on Saturday.
This could be a matchup based move against Jon Leuer on the other side. Lavoy has been known for his lack of stat output since his 76ers days, so he would only be an add in super deep leagues. We'll see more run from C.J. Miles, Monta Ellis and Glenn Robinson III.
Feb 4 - 5:29 PM
Source:
Pacers on Twitter
Lavoy Allen scored three points with three rebounds in 21 minutes against the Nets on Friday.
If Thaddeus Young (wrist) needs to miss time, Allen could be an option to start against bigger lineups. Obviously there just is no upside here in most formats.
Feb 3 - 11:48 PM
Lavoy Allen scored a season-high 10 points on Sunday, making 5-of-5 shots with one assist and a pair of rebounds in 15 bench minutes.
Allen's previous season high was six points, which he reached in the first quarter tonight. His play gave the Pacers' second unit a nice lift, but it would take a few injuries for Allen to emerge as a fantasy asset.
Jan 29 - 8:53 PM
Coach Nate McMillan said Lavoy Allen is "going to have to make me play him with what he does on the floor."
Allen previously said he's hoping for a double-double average, so that seems just a
little
unlikely. With Myles Turner locked in to bigger minutes, Al Jefferson backing him up, and C.J. Miles slated to play more four, there's not much here for Allen.
Mon, Sep 26, 2016 05:55:00 PM
Source:
Indianapolis Star
Lavoy Allen starting for Thaddeus Young
Feb 4 - 5:29 PM
Lavoy Allen scores three points
Feb 3 - 11:48 PM
Lavoy Allen scores season-high 10 points
Jan 29 - 8:53 PM
Lavoy Allen has to earn some minutes
Mon, Sep 26, 2016 05:55:00 PM
More Lavoy Allen Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Indiana Pacers Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
37
458
67
87
32
9
28
73
.384
11
14
.786
0
1
.000
10
11
1.8
2.4
0.9
0.2
0.3
0.3
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2011
PHI
41
15.2
1.9
4.1
.473
0.0
0.0
.000
0.3
0.3
.786
1.1
3.0
4.2
0.8
0.5
0.3
0.4
1.8
4.1
2012
PHI
79
21.1
2.6
5.7
.454
0.0
0.0
.000
0.5
0.8
.717
2.0
3.0
5.0
0.9
0.7
0.3
0.7
2.3
5.8
2013
IND
65
16.4
2.1
4.6
.447
0.0
0.2
.154
0.5
0.8
.660
1.8
3.0
4.8
1.1
0.7
0.4
0.5
1.9
4.7
2014
IND
63
16.9
2.2
4.7
.472
0.0
0.0
.000
0.5
0.7
.702
2.0
3.2
5.1
1.2
0.6
0.2
0.7
1.6
5.0
2015
IND
79
20.3
2.4
4.7
.516
0.0
0.0
.000
0.6
0.9
.630
2.1
3.3
5.4
1.0
0.9
0.3
0.5
1.9
5.4
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2011
PHI
41
623
79
167
.473
0
0
.000
11
14
.786
47
124
171
34
20
13
18
73
169
2012
PHI
79
1668
206
454
.454
0
1
.000
43
60
.717
159
236
395
73
55
24
55
180
455
2013
IND
65
1068
134
300
.447
2
13
.154
33
50
.660
119
192
311
71
44
24
33
126
303
2014
IND
63
1066
141
299
.472
0
0
.000
33
47
.702
123
200
323
73
40
15
42
102
315
2015
IND
79
1601
191
370
.516
0
0
.000
46
73
.630
162
262
424
76
69
26
42
147
428
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Feb 3
@BKN
1
21
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
1
2
.500
1
2
3
0
1
0
0
2
3
Feb 1
@ORL
1
19
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
4
4
1.000
0
1
1
1
1
0
0
2
6
Jan 29
HOU
1
15
5
5
1.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
2
2
1
0
0
0
2
10
Jan 27
SAC
1
16
2
4
.500
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
2
2
4
0
0
1
1
3
4
Jan 26
@MIN
1
17
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
2
2
1.000
0
5
5
0
1
0
1
2
2
Jan 23
NY
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 21
@UTA
1
6
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Jeff Teague
2
Aaron Brooks
3
Joseph Young
SG
1
C.J. Miles
2
Monta Ellis
3
Rodney Stuckey
Sidelined
Rodney Stuckey (ankle) will not play against the Pistons on Saturday.
He's had three different leg injuries in what has been a really tough season for Stuckey. Glenn Robinson III and Monta Ellis should pick up the backup wing spots with no Stuckey.
Feb 4
SF
1
Paul George
2
Glenn Robinson III
PF
1
Thaddeus Young
Sidelined
Thaddeus Young (wrist) is out for Saturday against the Pistons.
The X-rays were negative for a fracture, but it's being called a bad sprain with a lot of swelling. The team will also re-evalutate him in a few days. This is to his shooting wrist, so there's a chance it limits him for multiple games. The Pacers will start Lavoy Allen for tonight against the bigger frontline, but expect them to play the matchups and go small. C.J. Miles would be a better pickup along with Monta Ellis. Allen is only for deeper leagues. Young's owners should stash him.
Feb 4
2
Lavoy Allen
3
Georges Niang
4
Rakeem Christmas
Sidelined
Rakeem Christmas (sore right groin) is listed as questionable for Saturday night's game vs. the Pistons.
No fantasy impact here, as Christmas is not part of the Pacers rotation.
Feb 4
C
1
Myles Turner
2
Al Jefferson
3
Kevin Seraphin
Headlines
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 4
Feb 4
We have a 10-game Saturday with no Westbrook or Harden, so who do you use as your studs?
More NBA Columns
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 4
Feb 4
»
The Week Ahead: Week 16
Feb 4
»
Mailbag: Stashes & Trades
Feb 4
»
Dose: Triple-Double Madness
Feb 4
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 3
Feb 3
»
Stew: Viva Nogueira
Feb 3
»
Dose: Hardaway Jr. Goes Off
Feb 3
»
Roundtable: Elite Handcuffs
Feb 2
NBA Headlines
»
Thabo Sefolosha out, Hardaway Jr. starts
»
C.J. Miles to see some minutes at the four
»
Lavoy Allen starting for Thaddeus Young
»
Thaddeus Young (wrist) out for Saturday
»
Zach LaVine (torn ACL) out for the season
»
Jeremy Lin (hamstring) will not play Sunday
»
Jimmy Butler (heel) getting MRI on Saturday
»
DeMar DeRozan, Pat Patterson unclear vs. BK
»
Kyle Lowry (illness) misses practice Saturday
»
Tony Allen, Chandler Parsons resting vs. MIN
»
Marc Gasol (rest) out for Saturday night
»
Shaun Livingston probable for Saturday night
