Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Showdown: Turner vs. Correa
Feb 24
Bullpen Review: NL Central
Feb 24
Podcast: Astros Check-In
Feb 24
Lowdown: The Rusney Shuffle
Feb 23
Podcast: Cardinals Check-In
Feb 23
Lowdown: National Intrigue
Feb 22
Podcast: Nationals Check-In
Feb 22
Get The MLB Draft Guide
Feb 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Lucas Duda battling continued back stiffness
J.D. Martinez scratched from Saturday lineup
Lewis Brinson powers Brewers to victory
Cubs give RP Pedro Strop contract extenstion
Adrian Beltre (calf) to begin jogging Friday
Marcell Ozuna nursing some shoulder tightness
Nationals announce signing of Matt Wieters
Scherzer (finger) can't throw fastballs yet
Report: Dodgers 'asked' about Justin Verlander
Farrell 'disappointed' in OF Rusney Castillo
Scherzer (finger) to throw off mound Saturday
Jake Peavy not signing due to family issue
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Transactions Tracker
Feb 24
What’s Next for Romo?
Feb 22
Finding Your Fantasy Kicker
Feb 22
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Feb 20
NFC Depth Charts
Feb 20
AFC Depth Charts
Feb 19
Position Review: Pass Rushers
Feb 16
Why Receiver Air Yards Matter
Feb 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Redskins 'likely' to pursue Calais Campbell
Jamaal Charles could be an option for Eagles
Jay Cutler still not destined for the Jets?
Ravens looking to add a possession receiver
Niners do 4-year, $16M deal with DT Mitchell
'Buzz' 49ers could draft Reuben Foster at 2
Bills DT Kyle Williams could lose roster spot
Mularkey: Titans RB job is not a competition
Gronkowski 'for sure' will be ready Week 1
Chiefs take flier on 29-year-old C.J. Spiller
G-Men will be 'aggressive' with Pierre-Paul
Bucs cut FA bust Alterraun Verner, save $6.5M
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: A Change of Scenery
Feb 25
Mailbag: Stretch Run Stories
Feb 25
Deadline Winners and Losers
Feb 24
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 24
Feb 24
Stew: No P.J. = More T.J.
Feb 24
Nurkic and Cauley-Stein go off
Feb 24
Live Blog: Trade Deadline Day
Feb 23
Cauley-Stein Rising
Feb 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
E'Twaun Moore (personal) out Saturday
Beverley (groin) questionable for Saturday
Lowry (wrist) injury is 'not a one-day thing'
LeBron James (illness) questionable Saturday
Mason Plumlee goes for 12-12-8 in win
Gary Harris scores career-high 25 points
Nikola Mirotic scores 20 points in 37 minutes
Derrick Favors scores 19 on 9-of-14 FGs
DeMar DeRozan scores career-high 43 points
Seth Curry scores career-high 31 points
Westbrook: 17 points, 17 dimes, 18 boards
Super Dario: Saric scores 20 with 11 boards
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Stay Away from Carey Price
Feb 25
Capitals Dominant At Home
Feb 25
Trade Deadline Approaching
Feb 24
Dose: Hats off to Forsberg
Feb 24
Fantasy Nuggets Week 20
Feb 23
Dose: A Red Hot Kuznetsov
Feb 23
Podcast: Toews is Rolling
Feb 22
Coaching Change & Shot Share
Feb 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Eaves hopes to make Ducks debut on Saturday
Jamie Benn scores two pts in win over ARZ
Troy Brouwer nets 1G, 1A in win over Florida
Eddie Lack blanks Senators on Friday night
Jordan Staal scores 1G, 1A in win over Sens
Justin Williams scores GWG vs. Oilers
T.J. Oshie sidelined with upper-body injury
Darnell Nurse ready to return to Oilers
Kris Letang a game-time decision Sat vs PHI
Ducks acquire Patrick Eaves for pick in 2017
Erik Johnson returns Saturday vs Sabres
Schultz extension 'a priority' for Penguins
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Daytona 500 Stats
Feb 24
DFS: Daytona (Spring)
Feb 23
Chasing Daytona (Spring)
Feb 21
2017 NASCAR.com Salary Caps
Feb 17
1. Joey Logano
Feb 14
Restrictor-plate superspeedway
Feb 12
2017 Rookie Class
Feb 10
2017 Daytona 500 in 15 days
Feb 10
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Kaz Grala wins NASCAR Truck Series opener
Grala: Pole for NextEra Energy Resources 250
Custer: Top 10 laps in NXS Final practice
Kyle Busch fastest in Friday’s practice 2
J.J. Yeley tops XFINITY Final Practice
JGL adds Jeb Burton to Young Guns Program
D.J. Kennington qualifies into Daytona 500
Keselowski: best 10-laps in 1st NXS practice
Allgaier paces Daytona XFINITY Practice 1
David Ragan fastest in Friday practice 1
Tyler Reddick: PowerShares QQQ 300 advance
Brennan Poole: PowerShares QQQ 300 advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
The Honda Classic: Power Ranks
Feb 21
Expert Picks: Honda Classic
Feb 21
Dustin Johnson wins Genesis
Feb 20
Joburg Open Preview
Feb 20
Expert Picks: Genesis Open
Feb 14
Genesis Open: Power Ranking
Feb 13
Spieth wins AT&T Pebble Beach
Feb 13
World Super 6 Perth Preview
Feb 13
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Joburg cut to 54 holes; Fichardt tied at top
Lombard among notables to miss cut in Joburg
Waring slips back into 36h tie with Fichardt
Thomas among notable MCs at Honda Classic
W. Bryan shares 36-hole lead at the Honda
Defender Scott six back at Honda midpoint
Steele rallies back in Round 2 of the Honda
Waring leads Joburg; R2 will finish Saturday
R. Palmer posts -9; 36-hole co-leader @ Honda
Fowler flings another 66 in R2 of the Honda
Willy Wilcox WDs from The Honda Classic
Matt Every WDs prior to R2 of Honda Classic
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 24
Podcast: TE Prospect Talk
Feb 24
Podcast: Graham Barfield & RBs
Feb 22
Wide Receiver Rankings
Feb 21
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 17
Podcast: Matt Harmon on WRs
Feb 17
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 10
Podcast: Davis, Dalvin & Alvin
Feb 10
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Michigan State LB Jon Reschke to transfer
Baker Mayfield arrested for public intox
Tommy Tuberville unlikely to coach again soon
Zierlein: Fournette has size, speed of greats
Mean Green give Littrell new five-year deal
NCAA grants S Cordy a medical redshirt
DT Thompson leaves school amid medical issue
NCSU moves WR Nyheim Hines to RB
Wentz working out with WRs Hansen and Kupp
Schefter: James Conner receives clean scan
Cal's Davis Webb now considered a top 5 QB?
Takk McKinley will have shoulder surgery soon
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 26
Feb 25
Late Fitness Check GW26
Feb 24
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW26
Feb 24
DFS Soccer: Week 26
Feb 24
Sean's Super Subs - GW26
Feb 23
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 26
Feb 23
Thoughts on Upcoming Weeks
Feb 23
AM's Perfect XI - Week 26
Feb 23
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Lukaku back atop goalscoring charts in win
Lukaku back atop goalscoring charts in win
Gareth McAuley comes up big again for Albion
Pickford can't save Sunderland in return
Artur Boruc blunder adds to Bournemouth woes
Fabregas and Pedro combine to topple Swansea
Swans can't keep pace with Blues in 3-1 loss
Hull fail to hold onto lead against Clarets
Burnley missing starting midfield duo
Moyes faces GK dilemma with Pickford fit
Kirchhoff still needs another week
Xherdan Shaqiri back for Week 26
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Alexis Ajinca
(C)
Dante Cunningham
(F)
Tim Frazier
(G)
Jarrett Jack
(G)
Quincy Pondexter
(G/F)
Omer Asik
(C)
Anthony Davis
(F/C)
Solomon Hill
(F)
E'Twaun Moore
(G)
Hollis Thompson
(G/F)
DeMarcus Cousins
(F/C)
Cheick Diallo
(F)
Jrue Holiday
(G)
Donatas Motiejunas
(F/C)
Reggie Williams
(G/F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
E'Twaun Moore | Guard | #55
Team:
New Orleans Pelicans
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 2/25/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 191
College:
Purdue
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 2 (25) / BOS
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $8,081,363 2017-18: $8,445,024 2018-19: $8,808,685 2019-20: $8,664,928 2020-21: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
E'Twaun Moore (personal) will not play Saturday vs. the Mavericks.
The Pelicans backcourt is already incredibly thin after New Orleans traded away Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans and Langston Galloway in the DeMarcus Cousins deal. Tim Frazier and Hollis Thompson will see extended minutes on Saturday. It's possible that the Pels choose to start Frazier alongside Jrue Holiday.
Feb 25 - 12:22 PM
Source:
Justin Verrier on Twitter
E'Twaun Moore started at shooting guard on Thursday and hit just 2-of-6 shots for six points, three boards, three assists and a steal in 23 minutes of Thursday's 129-99 blowout loss to the Rockets.
Omri Casspi broke his thumb tonight and the Pelicans are already depleted on the wings after the DeMarcus Cousins trade. Moore should be better than this on most nights and the low minutes were in part due to the blowout factor. He still looks like an interesting pickup in fantasy, as he only has Tim Frazier and Hollis Thompson to compete with for minutes right now. If you picked him up hoping for a big night, give him another chance or two before pulling the plug.
Feb 23 - 11:21 PM
E'Twaun Moore will start at SG for the Pelicans on Thursday.
Buddy Hield, Langston Galloway and Tyreke Evans are all gone, so it makes sense that Moore is stepping into a much bigger role for New Orleans. He doesn't have a very high fantasy upside, but is still worth a very long look given how thin the Pelicans' backcourt is right now.
Feb 23 - 7:30 PM
Source:
Pelicans on Twitter
E'Twaun Moore (personal) returned from a two-game absence on Monday vs. the Suns, scoring 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting.
He slid right back into his usual role off the bench, logging 24 minutes and adding one assist and two steals. Moore's name has popped up in some trade rumors including a potential deal that would send him to the Nets, but he's not worth stashing in most formats right now. Just keep an eye on the player's news page with the Feb. 23 trade deadline looming.
Feb 14 - 1:21 AM
Source:
Basketball Insiders
E'Twaun Moore (personal) out Saturday
Feb 25 - 12:22 PM
E'Twaun Moore scores six points in 23 minutes
Feb 23 - 11:21 PM
E'Twaun Moore starting at SG on Thursday
Feb 23 - 7:30 PM
E'Twaun Moore scores 15 in return
Feb 14 - 1:21 AM
More E'Twaun Moore Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
C. Paul
LAC
(4994)
2
D. Cousins
NO
(4973)
3
J. Embiid
PHI
(4191)
4
W. Cauley-Stein
SAC
(4098)
5
E. Kanter
OKC
(4057)
6
K. Love
CLE
(3997)
7
J. Lin
BKN
(3941)
8
A. Bradley
BOS
(3825)
9
J. Smith
CLE
(3793)
10
B. Hield
SAC
(3677)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Now Orleans Pelicans Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
52
1278
504
114
115
37
205
449
.457
36
47
.766
58
151
.384
24
49
9.7
2.2
2.2
0.7
0.9
0.5
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2011
BOS
38
8.7
1.1
3.0
.381
0.4
1.2
.378
0.2
0.2
1.000
0.1
0.8
0.9
0.9
0.6
0.3
0.1
0.9
2.9
2012
ORL
75
22.4
3.2
8.0
.396
0.9
2.6
.340
0.6
0.8
.797
0.6
1.6
2.2
2.7
1.4
0.7
0.3
1.6
7.8
2013
ORL
79
19.1
2.5
5.8
.428
0.7
2.0
.354
0.7
0.9
.765
0.4
1.4
1.7
1.4
0.7
0.8
0.2
1.3
6.3
2014
CHI
56
9.1
1.1
2.5
.446
0.2
0.7
.342
0.2
0.4
.600
0.2
0.6
0.8
0.6
0.3
0.4
0.1
0.8
2.7
2015
CHI
59
21.4
3.2
6.6
.481
0.8
1.8
.452
0.4
0.6
.629
0.3
1.9
2.3
1.7
0.9
0.6
0.3
1.7
7.5
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2011
BOS
38
332
43
113
.381
17
45
.378
7
7
1.000
4
29
33
34
21
11
3
33
110
2012
ORL
75
1682
237
598
.396
67
197
.340
47
59
.797
48
119
167
206
105
51
23
122
588
2013
ORL
79
1506
195
456
.428
57
161
.354
52
68
.765
29
107
136
112
55
60
13
106
499
2014
CHI
56
507
62
139
.446
13
38
.342
12
20
.600
12
34
46
33
14
20
6
45
149
2015
CHI
59
1265
187
389
.481
47
104
.452
22
35
.629
19
114
133
99
53
37
18
103
443
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Feb 23
HOU
1
23
2
6
.333
0
1
.000
2
2
1.000
0
3
3
3
0
1
0
2
6
Feb 15
@MEM
1
18
2
8
.250
0
3
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
1
1
0
0
2
4
Feb 13
@PHO
1
24
6
11
.545
0
2
.000
3
3
1.000
0
0
0
1
0
2
0
5
15
Feb 12
@SAC
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Feb 10
@MIN
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Feb 8
UTA
1
19
6
11
.545
1
4
.250
0
0
.000
0
0
0
2
4
0
0
1
13
Feb 6
PHO
1
30
5
10
.500
2
5
.400
0
0
.000
1
3
4
2
2
4
1
3
12
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Jrue Holiday
2
Tim Frazier
SG
1
E'Twaun Moore
Sidelined
E'Twaun Moore (personal) will not play Saturday vs. the Mavericks.
The Pelicans backcourt is already incredibly thin after New Orleans traded away Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans and Langston Galloway in the DeMarcus Cousins deal. Tim Frazier and Hollis Thompson will see extended minutes on Saturday. It's possible that the Pels choose to start Frazier alongside Jrue Holiday.
Feb 25
2
Reggie Williams
SF
1
Solomon Hill
2
Hollis Thompson
3
Quincy Pondexter
Sidelined
The Pelicans are looking to move Alexis Ajinca or Quincy Pondexter, according to David Aldridge of NBA.com.
This is a pretty logical report with the Pelicans looking to clear out some money to allow them to sign DeMarcus Cousins and Jrue Holiday in the next two summers. They would have to trade away other assets for a team to take on either of these two deals.
Feb 23
PF
1
Anthony Davis
2
Dante Cunningham
3
Cheick Diallo
4
Donatas Motiejunas
C
1
DeMarcus Cousins
2
Alexis Ajinca
3
Omer Asik
Sidelined
Omer Asik (illness) will not play on Saturday against the Mavs.
Asik is not expected to be in the rotation with DeMarcus Cousins in the fold.
Feb 24
Headlines
Dose: A Change of Scenery
Feb 25
Russell Westbrook posted a monster triple-double, Serge Ibaka looked right at home in Toronto & T.J. Warren shined in his first game sans P.J. Tucker.
More NBA Columns
»
Dose: A Change of Scenery
Feb 25
»
Mailbag: Stretch Run Stories
Feb 25
»
Deadline Winners and Losers
Feb 24
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 24
Feb 24
»
Stew: No P.J. = More T.J.
Feb 24
»
Nurkic and Cauley-Stein go off
Feb 24
»
Live Blog: Trade Deadline Day
Feb 23
»
Cauley-Stein Rising
Feb 23
NBA Headlines
»
E'Twaun Moore (personal) out Saturday
»
Beverley (groin) questionable for Saturday
»
Lowry (wrist) injury is 'not a one-day thing'
»
LeBron James (illness) questionable Saturday
»
Mason Plumlee goes for 12-12-8 in win
»
Gary Harris scores career-high 25 points
»
Nikola Mirotic scores 20 points in 37 minutes
»
Derrick Favors scores 19 on 9-of-14 FGs
»
DeMar DeRozan scores career-high 43 points
»
Seth Curry scores career-high 31 points
»
Westbrook: 17 points, 17 dimes, 18 boards
»
Super Dario: Saric scores 20 with 11 boards
NBA Links
»
DFS NBA: Improving in the Second Half
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved