The Pelicans backcourt is already incredibly thin after New Orleans traded away Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans and Langston Galloway in the DeMarcus Cousins deal. Tim Frazier and Hollis Thompson will see extended minutes on Saturday. It's possible that the Pels choose to start Frazier alongside Jrue Holiday.

E'Twaun Moore started at shooting guard on Thursday and hit just 2-of-6 shots for six points, three boards, three assists and a steal in 23 minutes of Thursday's 129-99 blowout loss to the Rockets.

Omri Casspi broke his thumb tonight and the Pelicans are already depleted on the wings after the DeMarcus Cousins trade. Moore should be better than this on most nights and the low minutes were in part due to the blowout factor. He still looks like an interesting pickup in fantasy, as he only has Tim Frazier and Hollis Thompson to compete with for minutes right now. If you picked him up hoping for a big night, give him another chance or two before pulling the plug.