E'Twaun Moore | Guard | #55

Team: New Orleans Pelicans
Age / DOB:  (28) / 2/25/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 191
College: Purdue
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 2 (25) / BOS
Contract: view contract details
E'Twaun Moore (personal) will not play Saturday vs. the Mavericks.
The Pelicans backcourt is already incredibly thin after New Orleans traded away Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans and Langston Galloway in the DeMarcus Cousins deal. Tim Frazier and Hollis Thompson will see extended minutes on Saturday. It's possible that the Pels choose to start Frazier alongside Jrue Holiday. Feb 25 - 12:22 PM
Source: Justin Verrier on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
52127850411411537205449.4573647.76658151.38424499.72.22.20.70.90.5
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2011BOS388.71.13.0.3810.41.2.3780.20.21.0000.10.80.90.90.60.30.10.92.9
2012ORL7522.43.28.0.3960.92.6.3400.60.8.7970.61.62.22.71.40.70.31.67.8
2013ORL7919.12.55.8.4280.72.0.3540.70.9.7650.41.41.71.40.70.80.21.36.3
2014CHI569.11.12.5.4460.20.7.3420.20.4.6000.20.60.80.60.30.40.10.82.7
2015CHI5921.43.26.6.4810.81.8.4520.40.6.6290.31.92.31.70.90.60.31.77.5
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2011BOS3833243113.3811745.378771.00042933342111333110
2012ORL751682237598.39667197.3404759.797481191672061055123122588
2013ORL791506195456.42857161.3545268.76529107136112556013106499
2014CHI5650762139.4461338.3421220.600123446331420645149
2015CHI591265187389.48147104.4522235.6291911413399533718103443
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Feb 23HOU12326.33301.000221.000033301026
Feb 15@MEM11828.25003.00000.000011110024
Feb 13@PHO124611.54502.000331.0000001020515
Feb 12@SAC0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Feb 10@MIN0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Feb 8UTA119611.54514.25000.0000002400113
Feb 6PHO130510.50025.40000.0001342241312

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Jrue Holiday
2Tim Frazier
SG1E'Twaun Moore
2Reggie Williams
SF1Solomon Hill
2Hollis Thompson
3Quincy Pondexter
PF1Anthony Davis
2Dante Cunningham
3Cheick Diallo
4Donatas Motiejunas
C1DeMarcus Cousins
2Alexis Ajinca
3Omer Asik
 

 