Isaiah Thomas | Guard | #4 Team: Boston Celtics Age / DOB: (27) / 2/7/1989 Ht / Wt: 5'9' / 185 College: Washington Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 2 (30) / SAC Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $6,587,132 2017-18: $6,261,395 2018-19: UFA

Isaiah Thomas scored 28 points during a 109-102 win over the Pacers on Thursday, adding one rebound, nine assists and two 3-pointers in 32 minutes. He said he's "a killer" on Tuesday and he's been doing that to opponents to close out games. During the fourth quarter of the Celtics' four-game winning streak, Thomas averaged 12.0 points on an absurd 81.4 true shooting percentage -- also a net rating of 20.6 in that span. He currently has the highest scoring average in league history for a player 5'11" or shorter, and his fantasy owners are loving how he's been a top-20 player this season. Keep killin' it, IT. Source: A. Sherrod Blakely on Twitter

Isaiah Thomas' only explanation for how he got 44 points on just 16 field goal attempts during Tuesday's overtime win over the Grizzlies was, "I'm a killer." "I'm a killer," Thomas said. "I'm a killer. My team needed me to score. My team needed me to make plays. They got me open. Coach put me in position to be successful. And I just took it from there." He certainly murdered the Grizzlies defense during the victory, and he's worked his way into the top-25 equation this season with averages of 26.6 points, 6.0 dimes, 2.4 triples and just 2.2 turnovers per game on 43.9 percent shooting. He's also working with a career-high 32.7 usage rate, so he should be able to maintain his current pace. Source: Mass Live

Isaiah Thomas scored 36 points after halftime and hit 10-of-16 shots, 7-of-10 3-pointers and 17-of-17 free throws for a career-high 44 points, three rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block in Tuesday's 112-109 overtime win over the Grizzlies. Wow, what a night for Thomas. Al Horford was really the only other Celtic to do anything tonight, meaning that Thomas put his team on his back and carried it like he was Russell Westbrook. The 2011 Mr. Irrelevant (final pick of that draft) is anything but these days. He also helped make up for getting ejected early on Sunday for committing a Flagrant 2 on Justise Winslow. The only remaining question is, what will he do to the Pacers on Thursday night?