Player Page

Roster

Isaiah Thomas | Guard | #4

Team: Boston Celtics
Age / DOB:  (27) / 2/7/1989
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 185
College: Washington
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 2 (30) / SAC
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Isaiah Thomas scored 28 points during a 109-102 win over the Pacers on Thursday, adding one rebound, nine assists and two 3-pointers in 32 minutes.
He said he's "a killer" on Tuesday and he's been doing that to opponents to close out games. During the fourth quarter of the Celtics' four-game winning streak, Thomas averaged 12.0 points on an absurd 81.4 true shooting percentage -- also a net rating of 20.6 in that span. He currently has the highest scoring average in league history for a player 5'11" or shorter, and his fantasy owners are loving how he's been a top-20 player this season. Keep killin' it, IT. Dec 22 - 10:35 PM
Source: A. Sherrod Blakely on Twitter
More Isaiah Thomas Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
248006396314522196447.438189211.89658160.36345226.62.66.00.92.20.2
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2011SAC6525.53.98.8.4481.33.4.3792.42.8.8320.71.82.64.11.60.80.11.911.5
2012SAC7926.94.610.5.4401.54.1.3583.23.6.8820.41.72.04.01.80.80.02.113.9
2013SAC7234.66.915.2.4531.85.1.3494.85.7.8500.72.32.96.33.01.30.12.620.3
2014BOS6725.85.011.9.4211.95.2.3734.55.2.8680.51.82.34.22.10.90.12.216.4
2015BOS8232.37.216.9.4282.05.7.3595.86.6.8710.62.43.06.22.71.10.12.022.2
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2011SAC651658256571.44883219.379154185.83248120168266105538121749
2012SAC792123366832.440115321.358253287.882291321613161406731671100
2013SAC7224924961096.453127364.349346407.850471632104542139381851465
2014BOS671726335796.421129346.373302348.868331201532841435751501101
2015BOS8226475911382.428167465.359474544.871461972435092209191671823
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 20@MEM1381016.625710.70017171.0000336121144
Dec 18@MIA128915.60035.600221.0001124210123
Dec 16CHA135920.45026.33367.8571235200126
Dec 14@SA0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 11@OKC0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 9TOR0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 7@ORL0000.00000.00000.000000000000
 

 