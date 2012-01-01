Player Page

Julyan Stone | Guard | #32

Team: Charlotte Hornets
Age / DOB:  (28) / 12/7/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 200
College: UTEP
Julyan Stone (groin) and Treveon Graham (hamstring) are expected to play in Wednesday's season opener against the Pistons.
Both Stone and Graham were full participants during Tuesday's practice, and they were not limited during shootaround, so things are trending in a positive direction here. With Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (personal), Nicolas Batum (elbow) and Michael Carter-Williams (knees) all unavailable, both Stone and Graham could get into the rotation, but neither guy has much fantasy appeal. Oct 18 - 12:42 PM
Source: Rick Bonnell on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2011DEN228.20.61.4.4190.10.5.1820.40.5.7270.20.91.11.70.50.40.30.81.6
2012DEN46.80.50.51.0000.00.0.0000.81.0.7500.50.30.80.50.50.30.01.01.8
2013TOR215.80.30.8.4120.10.4.2500.10.1.6670.10.91.00.60.20.10.00.60.9
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2011DEN221801331.419211.182811.727520253711861836
2012DEN427221.00000.00034.750213221047
2013TOR21122717.41228.25023.66721820125301318
All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Kemba Walker
2Michael Carter-Williams
3Julyan Stone
SG1Nicolas Batum
2Malik Monk
3Treveon Graham
SF1Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
2Jeremy Lamb
3Dwayne Bacon
PF1Marvin Williams
2Frank Kaminsky
3Johnny O'Bryant
C1Dwight Howard
2Cody Zeller
 

 