Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Julyan Stone | Guard | #32
Team:
Charlotte Hornets
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 12/7/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 200
College:
UTEP
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Julyan Stone (groin) and Treveon Graham (hamstring) are expected to play in Wednesday's season opener against the Pistons.
Both Stone and Graham were full participants during Tuesday's practice, and they were not limited during shootaround, so things are trending in a positive direction here. With Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (personal), Nicolas Batum (elbow) and Michael Carter-Williams (knees) all unavailable, both Stone and Graham could get into the rotation, but neither guy has much fantasy appeal.
Oct 18 - 12:42 PM
Source:
Rick Bonnell on Twitter
Julyan Stone (groin) went through a full practice on Tuesday.
This is the first time we've seen Stone get through a full practice since suffering the groin injury, so perhaps he'll be able to take the floor in Wednesday's season opener against Detroit. If cleared to play, he'd likely split the backup point guard minutes with Malik Monk, but it's unlikely he'd be able to churn out much fantasy value in that role.
Oct 17 - 3:48 PM
Source:
Rick Bonnell on Twitter
Julyan Stone (groin) won't play against the Mavs on Friday.
That means we may get a heavy dose of Malik Monk vs. Dennis Smith Jr. tonight. While DSJ figures to have a minutes limit, Monk may get some good run.
Oct 13 - 4:45 PM
Source:
Rick Bonnell on Twitter
Julyan Stone (groin) did not play in Wednesday's exhibition vs. Boston.
Steve Clifford said there's no way Michael Carter-Williams (knee) will be ready for opening night, so Stone has a slim chance to earn backup minutes out of the gate. Even so, he's a non-factor in fantasy leagues while Kemba Walker is healthy, especially if Malik Monk continues to show promise as a backup PG.
Oct 11 - 10:02 PM
Julyan Stone, Graham expected to play Weds
Oct 18 - 12:42 PM
Julyan Stone (groin) practices in full Tues
Oct 17 - 3:48 PM
Julyan Stone out again for Friday night
Oct 13 - 4:45 PM
Julyan Stone (groin) out again Wednesday
Oct 11 - 10:02 PM
More Julyan Stone Player News
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2011
DEN
22
8.2
0.6
1.4
.419
0.1
0.5
.182
0.4
0.5
.727
0.2
0.9
1.1
1.7
0.5
0.4
0.3
0.8
1.6
2012
DEN
4
6.8
0.5
0.5
1.000
0.0
0.0
.000
0.8
1.0
.750
0.5
0.3
0.8
0.5
0.5
0.3
0.0
1.0
1.8
2013
TOR
21
5.8
0.3
0.8
.412
0.1
0.4
.250
0.1
0.1
.667
0.1
0.9
1.0
0.6
0.2
0.1
0.0
0.6
0.9
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2011
DEN
22
180
13
31
.419
2
11
.182
8
11
.727
5
20
25
37
11
8
6
18
36
2012
DEN
4
27
2
2
1.000
0
0
.000
3
4
.750
2
1
3
2
2
1
0
4
7
2013
TOR
21
122
7
17
.412
2
8
.250
2
3
.667
2
18
20
12
5
3
0
13
18
Julyan Stone's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Julyan Stone's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Julyan Stone's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Julyan Stone's player profile.
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Kemba Walker
2
Michael Carter-Williams
Sidelined
Michael Carter-Williams (knees) was held out of Monday's scrimmage.
This is another step back for MCW after he went through a full-court scrimmage on Sunday. He has already been ruled out for the opener and doesn't have a timetable to return. After a strong preseason, Malik Monk may get a chance to play some point guard in relief of Kemba Walker in addition to his minutes at SG.
Oct 16
3
Julyan Stone
Sidelined
Julyan Stone (groin) and Treveon Graham (hamstring) are expected to play in Wednesday's season opener against the Pistons.
Both Stone and Graham were full participants during Tuesday's practice, and they were not limited during shootaround, so things are trending in a positive direction here. With Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (personal), Nicolas Batum (elbow) and Michael Carter-Williams (knees) all unavailable, both Stone and Graham could get into the rotation, but neither guy has much fantasy appeal.
Oct 18
SG
1
Nicolas Batum
Sidelined
A Dallas specialist informed the Hornets that Nicolas Batum will not require surgery on the torn ligament in his left elbow, and his timetable has been set at 6-8 weeks.
This injury is to Batum's non-shooting elbow, so maybe he'll be able to meet the early end of this 6-8 week timetable, although he should still be knocked down a few pegs on your draft board. Jeremy Lamb, who will start in place of Batum, put in averages of 15.2 points, 8.2 boards and 2.6 assists in five starts last season, and he could be someone to consider as a late-round flier on draft day.
Oct 10
2
Malik Monk
3
Treveon Graham
Sidelined
Treveon Graham (left hamstring) was a full participant during Tuesday's practice.
Graham getting through a full practice is a good sign regarding his availability for the season opener, and if he's cleared to play, he could get into the rotation with Charlotte's backcourt banged up. Check back for another update following Wednesday morning's shootaround.
Oct 17
SF
1
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
Sidelined
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (personal) has officially been ruled out for Wednesday's season opener against the Pistons.
It'll either be Dwayne Bacon or Jeremy Lamb replacing MKG in the starting five for Wednesday night's game, but Steve Clifford won't be revealing his starters until we're closer to tipoff. The Hornets have not yet provided a timetable for Kidd-Cilchrist's return, and we still don't know exactly why he's away from the team, but hopefully he can sort out this personal issue relatively soon. Between Lamb and Bacon, Lamb is the more attractive fantasy option.
Oct 17
2
Jeremy Lamb
3
Dwayne Bacon
PF
1
Marvin Williams
2
Frank Kaminsky
3
Johnny O'Bryant
C
1
Dwight Howard
2
Cody Zeller
