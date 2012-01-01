Julyan Stone | Guard | #32

Julyan Stone (groin) and Treveon Graham (hamstring) are expected to play in Wednesday's season opener against the Pistons.

Both Stone and Graham were full participants during Tuesday's practice, and they were not limited during shootaround, so things are trending in a positive direction here. With Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (personal), Nicolas Batum (elbow) and Michael Carter-Williams (knees) all unavailable, both Stone and Graham could get into the rotation, but neither guy has much fantasy appeal.