Latest News Recent News

Lance Thomas will start on Thursday night for Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles). He should be looking at heavy minutes with Mindaugas Kuzminskas backing him up. KP shouldn't be out for long, so Thomas is only worth a look in deeper leagues. Source: Steve Popper on Twitter

Lance Thomas returned to the bench and scored 10 points on 4-of-4 shooting with two rebounds, two triples and a steal in 20 minutes vs. the Bucks on Friday. This was one of his best games of the season, but this line is basically his ceiling while Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) is healthy. Leave Thomas on the wire.

Lance Thomas scored seven points in a start for Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) against the Bucks on Wednesday, adding four rebounds, two assists, two steals and one 3-pointer. That's a massive increase from his 20 minutes on Monday. It makes sense because the Magic went with big lineups on Monday and the Bucks have a more athletic four in Jabari Parker. Even with all that playing time tonight, Thomas still wasn't able to do too much. He's not a very attractive add unless you're in a deep league and want KP insurance.