Lance Thomas | Forward | #42

Team: New York Knicks
Age / DOB:  (28) / 4/24/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'8' / 235
College: Duke

Lance Thomas will start on Thursday night for Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles).
He should be looking at heavy minutes with Mindaugas Kuzminskas backing him up. KP shouldn't be out for long, so Thomas is only worth a look in deeper leagues. Jan 12 - 8:15 PM
Source: Steve Popper on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
2849814054141451130.3921720.8502148.4383145.01.90.50.50.50.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2011NO 4214.91.43.0.4520.00.0.0001.21.5.8391.21.83.00.30.60.20.21.94.0
2012NO 5910.90.91.8.5000.00.0.0000.71.0.7290.71.21.90.30.20.20.11.32.5
2013NO 58.40.41.8.2220.00.0.0000.40.8.5000.41.01.40.60.40.00.00.81.2
2014NY 6224.02.97.1.4120.10.4.3181.21.6.7271.02.13.11.11.20.60.11.67.1
2015NY 5922.32.96.5.4420.71.8.4041.72.0.8570.61.62.20.91.00.40.11.88.2
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2011NO 4262757126.45201.0005262.8394977126122410778166
2012NO 5964653106.50000.0004359.7294471115171411778149
2013NO 54229.22200.00024.500257320046
2014NY 621491182442.412722.3187299.727651301956974378101443
2015NY 591315169382.44244109.404102119.85734971315357227109484
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 11@PHI12003.00002.00000.000066200030
Jan 9NO11925.400221.00034.750101000039
Jan 7@IND11613.33312.50000.000101200013
Jan 6@MLW120441.000221.00000.0001120210310
Jan 4MLW13838.37512.50000.000134203047
Jan 2ORL12048.50012.50012.5002131110310
Dec 31@HOU13339.33314.250441.0000111100411

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Derrick Rose
2Brandon Jennings
3Ron Baker
4Sasha Vujacic
SG1Courtney Lee
2Justin Holiday
SF1Carmelo Anthony
2Lance Thomas
3Mindaugas Kuzminskas
PF1Kristaps Porzingis
C1Joakim Noah
2Kyle O'Quinn
3Guillermo Hernangomez
 

 