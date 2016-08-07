Dwight Buycks | Guard | #20

Dwight Buycks was outstanding in an 83-81 championship-clinching win over the Pistons on Thursday, scoring 28 points with five rebounds, six assists, three steals and two 3-pointers in 40 minutes.

The Mavs needed overtime to get the Orlando Pro Summer League victory. Buycks has been Mr. Summer League at times and it even earned him some money on the Raptors a few years ago, but Buycks hasn't been in the NBA since 2015. He'll likely get a camp deal and could crack a roster at age 28.