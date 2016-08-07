Player Page

Roster

Dwight Buycks | Guard | #20

Team: Dallas Mavericks
Age / DOB:  (28) / 3/6/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 190
College: Marquette
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Dwight Buycks was outstanding in an 83-81 championship-clinching win over the Pistons on Thursday, scoring 28 points with five rebounds, six assists, three steals and two 3-pointers in 40 minutes.
The Mavs needed overtime to get the Orlando Pro Summer League victory. Buycks has been Mr. Summer League at times and it even earned him some money on the Raptors a few years ago, but Buycks hasn't been in the NBA since 2015. He'll likely get a camp deal and could crack a roster at age 28. Jul 6 - 4:29 PM
More Dwight Buycks Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013TOR1410.51.13.4.3130.41.2.2940.60.6.8890.31.41.60.70.70.60.00.83.1
2014LAK620.73.06.7.4501.21.8.6361.51.7.9000.31.72.02.32.00.50.00.58.7
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013TOR141471548.313517.29489.889419231010801143
2014LAK61241840.450711.636910.90021012141230352
 

 