Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Raisel Iglesias getting elbow, back examined
Mesoraco admits he might not be ready for OD
Brantley (shoulder) has two singles in debut
RP Smith aggravates elbow injury, set for MRI
David Dahl (rib) not cleared to swing bat yet
ChiSox talking long-term deal w/ Tim Anderson
Cashner (biceps) pitching in minors game Wed.
J.D. Martinez (foot) to have CT scan Friday
Pomeranz says triceps issue was mechanical
Josh Donaldson (calf) to debut at 3B on Wed.
Adrian Gonzalez (elbow) down until Thursday
Puig sitting Monday with left calf tightness
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Deal between Butler, Saints 'mostly in place'
Report: Cutler was scheduled to visit Jets
Jets find stopgap option, sign Josh McCown
Browns host free agent SS Bradley McDougald
Patriots cut preseason phenom Tyler Gaffney
Raiders sign ex-Dolphins LB Jelani Jenkins
CLE 'fairly confident' it can wait on QB?
Lombardi: Revis didn't take care of his body
Report: Browns sky high on Myles Garrett
Steelers ink Knile Davis to one-year contract
NFL could shorten overtime period in 2017
Report: 'Raiders or bust' for Marshawn Lynch
Isaiah Thomas scores 25 points in return
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist suffers ankle strain
Rudy Gobert swats eight shots vs. Indiana
Schroder scores 20 w/ six dimes, two blocks
Gordon Hayward scores career-high 38 at IND
Rodney Hood starting, Joe Ingles to the bench
Millsap (knee) could miss more than 2 games?
Markieff Morris starting, Smith to the bench
Richaun Holmes starting vs. the Magic
Isaiah Thomas (knee) will play Monday vs. WAS
Justin Anderson (illness) available to play
Jahlil Okafor, Henderson out Monday vs. ORL
Matthew Tkachuk suspended two games
Brad Marchand earns first star of the week
Henrik Lundqvist (hip) may play on road trip
Evgeni Malkin won't play at Buffalo Tuesday
Aaron Dell expected to start Monday vs. DAL
Jamie Benn is ready to play on Monday night
Jason Spezza (back) doubtful to play Monday
M. Tkachuk will have a hearing for elbow
Claude Giroux still bothered by hip
Bobrovsky extends win streak to seven games
Crosby scores hat trick, reaches 40-goal mark
Fleury silences Panthers on 21 shots
Rowan Pennink: Performance Plus 150 results
Todd Gilliland: Runner-up in K&N West points
Sadler fifth at Phoenix, increases NXS lead
Woody Pitkat: Performance Plus 150 results
Zane Smith: NAPA Auto Parts 150 results
Byron: Runner-up in XFINITY Series points
Burt Myers: Performance Plus 150 results
Will Rodgers: NAPA Auto Parts 150 results
Ryan Reed: DC Solar 200 results
Matt Swanson: Performance Plus 150 results
Derek Kraus: NAPA Auto Parts 150 results
Darrell Wallace Jr.: DC Solar 200 results
Monagle leads the pack at Puerto Rico OQ
Willett seeking to stem troubles in Austin
Pieters looks to shine at WGC-Dell Match Play
RCB returns to scene of biggest Tour purse
Hatton ties career-TOUR-best with T4 at API
Short game woes stymie McIlroy's title bid
Hoffman birdies last for 73; joint runner-up
Kisner slips to two-way T2 after closing 73
Leishman ends drought; steals API by 1 w/ 69
Danny Lee concludes API with bogey-free 67
Hoffman clings to share w/ trip-birdie finish
Kisner co-leads API after third-round 68
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Bears host ILB Foster for a Monday visit
Tide T Robinson set to meet with the Panthers
Toledo RB Kareem Hunt will visit the Vikings
Cosell: Trubisky not a high level prospect
Oregon State no closer to naming starting QB
Georgia self-reports trio of minor violations
Purdue expels three for sexual assault
Clemson lands four-star DE Justin Mascoll
Evaluator: Reddick over Foster wouldn't shock
Casserly prefers WR Williams to Hopkins
Dalvin Cook visiting the Eagles on Friday
WR Peoples-Jones makes mark at UM combine
Alexis rumored to be fit for Chile duty
Mourinho talks about Rashford's goal troubles
Benik Afobe admits that he "lost his head"
Belgium without Hazard for WCQ vs. Greece
Foxes hopeful Morgan will be fit after break
Luiz looking forward to international break
Reid rounds out triple injury blow for WHU
Kirchhoff sidelined for six more weeks
Anichebe on track for April return
Injury sees Kone withdraw from Ivory Coast
Injured Antonio withdrawn from England squad
Obiang looks set to miss the rest of the term
Player Page
Roster
Nicolas Batum
(G/F)
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
(F)
Miles Plumlee
(F/C)
Mike Tobey
(C)
Marvin Williams
(F)
Marco Belinelli
(G)
Jeremy Lamb
(G/F)
Brian Roberts
(G)
Kemba Walker
(G)
Christian Wood
(F)
Treveon Graham
(G)
Johnny O'Bryant
(F/C)
Ramon Sessions
(G)
Briante Weber
(G)
Cody Zeller
(F/C)
Frank Kaminsky
(F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist | Forward | #14
Team:
Charlotte Hornets
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 9/26/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'7' / 232
College:
Kentucky
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 1 (2) / CHA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $13,000,000 2017-18: $13,000,000 2018-19: $13,000,000 2019-20: $13,000,000 {Player Option}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist suffered a right ankle strain in Monday's win over the Hawks.
Before his owners panic, MKG said he is "fine" and coach Steve Clifford added that he is day-to-day. MKG left the game in the third quarter and wasn't able to return, but the Hornets had a comfortable lead at the time. We should get an update after Tuesday's practice, but we'll consider him questionable for Wednesday's game vs. the Magic. He finished with nine points (4-of-8 FGs, 1-of-2 FTs), two boards, three assists and three steals in 21 minutes.
Mar 20 - 9:49 PM
Source:
Steve Reed on Twitter
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist matched his career-high four blocks against the Wizards on Saturday, adding eight points, four rebounds and two steals in 27 minutes.
He has always been a good defender, but it took until this year for him to consistently show value in fantasy with his defensive stats. Since the break, MKG has been a fourth-round player, averaging 9.1 points, 6.7 boards, 1.5 assists, 0.9 blocks, 1.5 steals and 0.6 turnovers in those 13 contests. He's been a fantasy steal this season.
Mar 18 - 10:17 PM
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist scored 22 points in Monday's loss to the Bulls.
It's the most points he's scored since he dropped 23 points on opening night. Nicolas Batum (migraine) was out tonight, so that explains his big night. He finished 9-of-12 from the field with six rebounds and one assist, and he also hit 4-of-5 from the line. He's been a mid-round player for months, but his owners can't expect lines like these when Batum is healthy.
Mar 13 - 10:48 PM
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist scored eight points with six rebounds, four assists, one steal and no turnovers in 36 minutes against the Pelicans on Saturday.
Coach Steve Clifford still rolled with MKG as the four even against the bigger Pelicans team. He continues to just cruise along in the second half of the season with vastly improved 77 percent free throw shooting and averaging 1.0 blocks and 1.0 steals. He should remain as a mid-round guy.
Mar 11 - 10:08 PM
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist suffers ankle strain
Mar 20 - 9:49 PM
MKG blocks four shots in a win
Mar 18 - 10:17 PM
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist scores 22 points
Mar 13 - 10:48 PM
MKG gets some good minutes
Mar 11 - 10:08 PM
More Michael Kidd-Gilchrist Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Charlotte Bobcats Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
68
2004
615
501
96
66
245
522
.469
124
160
.775
1
9
.111
68
50
9.0
7.4
1.4
1.0
0.7
1.0
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2012
CHA
78
26.0
3.6
7.9
.458
0.0
0.1
.222
1.8
2.4
.749
1.7
4.2
5.8
1.5
1.3
0.7
0.9
2.1
9.0
2013
CHA
62
24.2
2.7
5.7
.473
0.0
0.1
.111
1.8
3.0
.614
1.8
3.5
5.2
0.8
1.0
0.7
0.6
2.3
7.2
2014
CHA
55
28.9
4.1
8.8
.465
0.0
0.0
.000
2.7
3.9
.701
2.0
5.6
7.6
1.4
1.1
0.5
0.7
2.1
10.9
2015
CHA
7
29.3
4.7
8.7
.541
0.4
1.0
.429
2.9
4.1
.690
1.7
4.7
6.4
1.3
1.1
0.4
0.4
1.3
12.7
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2012
CHA
78
2028
281
613
.458
2
9
.222
140
187
.749
131
324
455
117
101
54
70
164
704
2013
CHA
62
1501
167
353
.473
1
9
.111
113
184
.614
109
215
324
52
60
43
39
145
448
2014
CHA
55
1588
224
482
.465
0
0
.000
150
214
.701
109
307
416
77
63
30
38
115
598
2015
CHA
7
205
33
61
.541
3
7
.429
20
29
.690
12
33
45
9
8
3
3
9
89
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Mar 18
WAS
1
27
4
8
.500
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
1
3
4
0
0
2
4
4
8
Mar 15
@IND
1
26
5
8
.625
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
1
0
0
1
3
10
Mar 13
CHI
1
35
9
12
.750
0
0
.000
4
5
.800
2
4
6
1
0
0
0
4
22
Mar 11
NO
1
36
3
5
.600
0
0
.000
2
2
1.000
1
5
6
4
0
1
0
1
8
Mar 10
ORL
1
19
2
4
.500
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
4
4
1
1
1
1
2
4
Mar 8
@MIA
1
26
5
7
.714
0
0
.000
2
2
1.000
1
4
5
1
1
0
1
1
12
Mar 6
IND
1
31
4
8
.500
0
0
.000
3
3
1.000
3
10
13
1
1
2
0
1
11
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Kemba Walker
2
Ramon Sessions
Sidelined
Ramon Sessions underwent successful surgery on Wednesday to repair his torn left meniscus, and his timetable has been set at 4-6 weeks.
Sessions was only averaging 16.2 minutes per game as Kemba Walker's primary backup this season, and most those minutes will now fall to Brian Roberts with 10-day contract signee Ray McCallum picking up the scraps. There isn't an add here in most settings.
Feb 8
3
Brian Roberts
4
Briante Weber
SG
1
Nicolas Batum
2
Marco Belinelli
3
Treveon Graham
SF
1
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
Sidelined
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist suffered a right ankle strain in Monday's win over the Hawks.
Before his owners panic, MKG said he is "fine" and coach Steve Clifford added that he is day-to-day. MKG left the game in the third quarter and wasn't able to return, but the Hornets had a comfortable lead at the time. We should get an update after Tuesday's practice, but we'll consider him questionable for Wednesday's game vs. the Magic. He finished with nine points (4-of-8 FGs, 1-of-2 FTs), two boards, three assists and three steals in 21 minutes.
Mar 20
2
Jeremy Lamb
PF
1
Marvin Williams
2
Frank Kaminsky
3
Christian Wood
4
Johnny O'Bryant
Sidelined
Johnny O'Bryant (right ankle sprain) is listed as out for Saturday's game vs. the Wizards.
O'Bryant has missed four straight games due to the ankle sprain. He was only on the fringes of the Hornets rotation when healthy, so he should be left on waivers.
Mar 18
C
1
Cody Zeller
2
Miles Plumlee
Sidelined
Miles Plumlee (calf) sat out again on Wednesday.
Plumlee recently did some on-court activities, but his return date is still up in the air. Even once he's fully healthy, he's a dubious fantasy option with Cody Zeller and Frank Kaminsky dominating the frontcourt rotation.
Mar 15
3
Mike Tobey
