Michael Kidd-Gilchrist suffered a right ankle strain in Monday's win over the Hawks. Before his owners panic, MKG said he is "fine" and coach Steve Clifford added that he is day-to-day. MKG left the game in the third quarter and wasn't able to return, but the Hornets had a comfortable lead at the time. We should get an update after Tuesday's practice, but we'll consider him questionable for Wednesday's game vs. the Magic. He finished with nine points (4-of-8 FGs, 1-of-2 FTs), two boards, three assists and three steals in 21 minutes. Source: Steve Reed on Twitter

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist matched his career-high four blocks against the Wizards on Saturday, adding eight points, four rebounds and two steals in 27 minutes. He has always been a good defender, but it took until this year for him to consistently show value in fantasy with his defensive stats. Since the break, MKG has been a fourth-round player, averaging 9.1 points, 6.7 boards, 1.5 assists, 0.9 blocks, 1.5 steals and 0.6 turnovers in those 13 contests. He's been a fantasy steal this season.

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist scored 22 points in Monday's loss to the Bulls. It's the most points he's scored since he dropped 23 points on opening night. Nicolas Batum (migraine) was out tonight, so that explains his big night. He finished 9-of-12 from the field with six rebounds and one assist, and he also hit 4-of-5 from the line. He's been a mid-round player for months, but his owners can't expect lines like these when Batum is healthy.