Michael Kidd-Gilchrist | Forward | #14

Team: Charlotte Hornets
Age / DOB:  (23) / 9/26/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 232
College: Kentucky
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (2) / CHA
Contract: view contract details
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist suffered a right ankle strain in Monday's win over the Hawks.
Before his owners panic, MKG said he is "fine" and coach Steve Clifford added that he is day-to-day. MKG left the game in the third quarter and wasn't able to return, but the Hornets had a comfortable lead at the time. We should get an update after Tuesday's practice, but we'll consider him questionable for Wednesday's game vs. the Magic. He finished with nine points (4-of-8 FGs, 1-of-2 FTs), two boards, three assists and three steals in 21 minutes. Mar 20 - 9:49 PM
Source: Steve Reed on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
6820046155019666245522.469124160.77519.11168509.07.41.41.00.71.0
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012CHA7826.03.67.9.4580.00.1.2221.82.4.7491.74.25.81.51.30.70.92.19.0
2013CHA6224.22.75.7.4730.00.1.1111.83.0.6141.83.55.20.81.00.70.62.37.2
2014CHA5528.94.18.8.4650.00.0.0002.73.9.7012.05.67.61.41.10.50.72.110.9
2015CHA729.34.78.7.5410.41.0.4292.94.1.6901.74.76.41.31.10.40.41.312.7
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012CHA782028281613.45829.222140187.7491313244551171015470164704
2013CHA621501167353.47319.111113184.61410921532452604339145448
2014CHA551588224482.46500.000150214.70110930741677633038115598
2015CHA72053361.54137.4292029.6901233459833989
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Mar 18WAS12748.50000.00000.000134002448
Mar 15@IND12658.62500.00000.0000111001310
Mar 13CHI135912.75000.00045.8002461000422
Mar 11NO13635.60000.000221.000156401018
Mar 10ORL11924.50000.00000.000044111124
Mar 8@MIA12657.71400.000221.0001451101112
Mar 6IND13148.50000.000331.000310131120111

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Kemba Walker
2Ramon Sessions
3Brian Roberts
4Briante Weber
SG1Nicolas Batum
2Marco Belinelli
3Treveon Graham
SF1Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
2Jeremy Lamb
PF1Marvin Williams
2Frank Kaminsky
3Christian Wood
4Johnny O'Bryant
C1Cody Zeller
2Miles Plumlee
3Mike Tobey
 

 