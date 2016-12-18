Player Page

Moe Harkless | Guard/Forward | #4

Team: Portland Trail Blazers
Age / DOB:  (23) / 5/11/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'9' / 220
College: St. John's
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (15) / PHI
Contract: view contract details
Moe Harkless (calf) will not play on Friday against the Magic.
No revenge game for Mr. Harkless. The team is calling it a left calf strain and the details are not available just yet. Harkless has been cruising along with sixth-round value on the year, so he's still a hold for now. With him out, a red-hot Allen Crabbe should benefit most while Evan Turner figures to be second in line for a bump. It'll be interesting to see if Al-Farouq Aminu plays any three -- he's played basically straight four this season. Jan 13 - 10:08 PM
Source: Jason Quick on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
4012304722023748190380.5004362.69449135.363365411.85.10.91.21.40.9
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012ORL7626.03.47.4.4610.41.5.2741.01.7.5701.62.84.40.70.91.20.81.98.2
2013ORL8024.42.86.0.4640.71.9.3831.11.8.5940.92.43.31.01.11.20.61.87.4
2014ORL4515.01.43.5.3990.21.2.1790.50.9.5370.81.52.40.60.60.70.21.53.5
2015POR7818.62.55.3.4740.51.8.2790.91.4.6221.32.33.60.90.80.60.41.66.4
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012ORL761973260564.46132117.27473128.57012221333550698862144625
2013ORL801955224483.46459154.38385143.5946919526480869750140592
2014ORL4567463158.3991056.1792241.5373868106252732966158
2015POR781454195411.47439140.27969111.62210117928067624935124498
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 11CLE131510.50012.500221.0003253000413
Jan 10@LAK13256.83312.50034.7500551213314
Jan 8DET12614.25013.33324.500022110105
Jan 7DET0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 5LAK12946.66712.50000.000066231329
Jan 4@GS13049.44423.66700.0003471211510
Jan 1@MIN13337.42902.00023.667145102228

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Damian Lillard
2Shabazz Napier
SG1C.J. McCollum
2Allen Crabbe
3Pat Connaughton
4Tim Quarterman
SF1Moe Harkless
2Evan Turner
3Jake Layman
PF1Al-Farouq Aminu
2Meyers Leonard
3Noah Vonleh
C1Mason Plumlee
2Ed Davis
3Festus Ezeli
 

 