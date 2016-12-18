Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Roster
Al-Farouq Aminu
(F)
Ed Davis
(F/C)
Jake Layman
(F)
C.J. McCollum
(G)
Tim Quarterman
(G)
Pat Connaughton
(G)
Festus Ezeli
(C)
Meyers Leonard
(F/C)
Shabazz Napier
(G)
Evan Turner
(G/F)
Allen Crabbe
(G/F)
Moe Harkless
(G/F)
Damian Lillard
(G)
Mason Plumlee
(C)
Noah Vonleh
(F)
Moe Harkless | Guard/Forward | #4
Team:
Portland Trail Blazers
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 5/11/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'9' / 220
College:
St. John's
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 1 (15) / PHI
Contract:
view contract details
2016-17: $8,988,765 2017-18: $9,662,922 2018-19: $10,337,079 2019-20: $11,011,234 2020-21: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Moe Harkless (calf) will not play on Friday against the Magic.
No revenge game for Mr. Harkless. The team is calling it a left calf strain and the details are not available just yet. Harkless has been cruising along with sixth-round value on the year, so he's still a hold for now. With him out, a red-hot Allen Crabbe should benefit most while Evan Turner figures to be second in line for a bump. It'll be interesting to see if Al-Farouq Aminu plays any three -- he's played basically straight four this season.
Jan 13 - 10:08 PM
Source:
Jason Quick on Twitter
Moe Harkless scored 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting in Tuesday's win over the Lakers.
The Blazers allowed just 30 points in the second half which was a season low for their opponents, and Harkless was a big reason why. He blocked three shots with one steal in 32 minutes, adding five rebounds, one assist and one triple. He's been a top-70 player in standard leagues for his ability to rack up steals, blocks and triples.
Jan 11 - 1:02 AM
Moe Harkless started and played 30 minutes to lead the Blazers in Saturday's 135-90 blowout loss to the Warriors, finishing with 17 points, one rebound, two steals, two blocks and three 3-pointers on 7-of-15 shooting.
Harkless and Damian Lillard both played 30 minutes to lead the team in Portland's worst loss to Warriors in history. Harkless has been pretty up and down lately, alternating double-digit scoring with single digits over his last four games. But over his last five, he's averaging nearly 11 points, 2.0 steals and 1.2 3-pointers, giving him some low-end value in most leagues.
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 01:04:00 AM
Moe Harkless scored 15 points with four rebounds, one triple, one block and five steals in Tuesday's win over the Thunder.
The five steals were one short of his career high and he finished 5-of-10 from the field and 4-of-4 from the line. Harkless was coming off two duds with a combined 13 points in his last two games, but his ankle probably played a part in that. He's returning top-60 value in standard leagues on the season and rewarded the owners who stuck with him tonight.
Wed, Dec 14, 2016 01:23:00 AM
More Moe Harkless Player News
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
40
1230
472
202
37
48
190
380
.500
43
62
.694
49
135
.363
36
54
11.8
5.1
0.9
1.2
1.4
0.9
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2012
ORL
76
26.0
3.4
7.4
.461
0.4
1.5
.274
1.0
1.7
.570
1.6
2.8
4.4
0.7
0.9
1.2
0.8
1.9
8.2
2013
ORL
80
24.4
2.8
6.0
.464
0.7
1.9
.383
1.1
1.8
.594
0.9
2.4
3.3
1.0
1.1
1.2
0.6
1.8
7.4
2014
ORL
45
15.0
1.4
3.5
.399
0.2
1.2
.179
0.5
0.9
.537
0.8
1.5
2.4
0.6
0.6
0.7
0.2
1.5
3.5
2015
POR
78
18.6
2.5
5.3
.474
0.5
1.8
.279
0.9
1.4
.622
1.3
2.3
3.6
0.9
0.8
0.6
0.4
1.6
6.4
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2012
ORL
76
1973
260
564
.461
32
117
.274
73
128
.570
122
213
335
50
69
88
62
144
625
2013
ORL
80
1955
224
483
.464
59
154
.383
85
143
.594
69
195
264
80
86
97
50
140
592
2014
ORL
45
674
63
158
.399
10
56
.179
22
41
.537
38
68
106
25
27
32
9
66
158
2015
POR
78
1454
195
411
.474
39
140
.279
69
111
.622
101
179
280
67
62
49
35
124
498
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 11
CLE
1
31
5
10
.500
1
2
.500
2
2
1.000
3
2
5
3
0
0
0
4
13
Jan 10
@LAK
1
32
5
6
.833
1
2
.500
3
4
.750
0
5
5
1
2
1
3
3
14
Jan 8
DET
1
26
1
4
.250
1
3
.333
2
4
.500
0
2
2
1
1
0
1
0
5
Jan 7
DET
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 5
LAK
1
29
4
6
.667
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
0
6
6
2
3
1
3
2
9
Jan 4
@GS
1
30
4
9
.444
2
3
.667
0
0
.000
3
4
7
1
2
1
1
5
10
Jan 1
@MIN
1
33
3
7
.429
0
2
.000
2
3
.667
1
4
5
1
0
2
2
2
8
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Damian Lillard
2
Shabazz Napier
SG
1
C.J. McCollum
2
Allen Crabbe
3
Pat Connaughton
4
Tim Quarterman
SF
1
Moe Harkless
2
Evan Turner
3
Jake Layman
PF
1
Al-Farouq Aminu
2
Meyers Leonard
3
Noah Vonleh
C
1
Mason Plumlee
2
Ed Davis
3
Festus Ezeli
Headlines
Mailbag: Hunting for Upside
Jan 13
Ethan Norof searches for upside in Brandon Ingram, Alex Len, Cristiano Felicio & more in the mailbag.
