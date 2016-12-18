Moe Harkless | Guard/Forward | #4

Latest News Recent News

Moe Harkless (calf) will not play on Friday against the Magic. No revenge game for Mr. Harkless. The team is calling it a left calf strain and the details are not available just yet. Harkless has been cruising along with sixth-round value on the year, so he's still a hold for now. With him out, a red-hot Allen Crabbe should benefit most while Evan Turner figures to be second in line for a bump. It'll be interesting to see if Al-Farouq Aminu plays any three -- he's played basically straight four this season. Source: Jason Quick on Twitter

Moe Harkless scored 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting in Tuesday's win over the Lakers. The Blazers allowed just 30 points in the second half which was a season low for their opponents, and Harkless was a big reason why. He blocked three shots with one steal in 32 minutes, adding five rebounds, one assist and one triple. He's been a top-70 player in standard leagues for his ability to rack up steals, blocks and triples.

Moe Harkless started and played 30 minutes to lead the Blazers in Saturday's 135-90 blowout loss to the Warriors, finishing with 17 points, one rebound, two steals, two blocks and three 3-pointers on 7-of-15 shooting. Harkless and Damian Lillard both played 30 minutes to lead the team in Portland's worst loss to Warriors in history. Harkless has been pretty up and down lately, alternating double-digit scoring with single digits over his last four games. But over his last five, he's averaging nearly 11 points, 2.0 steals and 1.2 3-pointers, giving him some low-end value in most leagues.