[X]
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
Alan Anderson
(G/F)
Raymond Felton
(G)
Wes Johnson
(G/F)
Chris Paul
(G)
Austin Rivers
(G)
Brandon Bass
(F)
Blake Griffin
(F)
DeAndre Jordan
(C)
Paul Pierce
(F)
Marreese Speights
(F/C)
Jamal Crawford
(G)
Brice Johnson
(F)
Luc Mbah a Moute
(F)
J.J. Redick
(G)
Diamond Stone
(C)
|
Full Depth Charts
Austin Rivers | Guard | #25
Team:
Los Angeles Clippers
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 8/1/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 200
College:
Duke
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 1 (10) / NO
Contract:
Contract:
2016-17: $11,000,000 2017-18: $11,825,000 2018-19: $12,650,000 {Player Option}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Austin Rivers, Jamal Crawford, Wesley Johnson, Luc Mbah a Moute and DeAndre Jordan are starting against the Nuggets on Monday.
Chris Paul (hamstring) and J.J. Redick (hamstring) were both ruled out, but this means Raymond Felton and Paul Pierce will come off the bench. The Clippers are going to shuffle their lineups based on the matchups, so don't read too much into this. If you're an owner of CP3 or Redick and need some short-term value, Rivers, Crawford and Felton are all legitimate options, but it's not clear which one will separate from the pack just yet.
Dec 26 - 10:18 PM
Source:
Rowan Kavner on Twitter
Austin Rivers scored 16 points on 6-of-13 shooting Friday, to go with three assists, two steals, four 3-pointers and three turnovers in 29 minutes off the bench.
Rivers appeared to get the wind knocked out of him and he briefly exited the game during the fourth quarter, but he was on the floor to close out the contest, so it would be surprising to see him miss any time. Rivers saw some increased minutes tonight with Chris Paul (hamstring) unavailable, but his production is too sporadic to depend on him in standard leagues.
Dec 24 - 1:23 AM
Austin Rivers scored eight points on 2-of-9 shooting and 3-of-4 free throws in Thursday’s win against the Spurs.
Rivers could see an uptick in workload as Chris Paul (hamstring) is questionable for Friday. When Blake Griffin (knee) and Paul are off the court, Rivers sees a 4.7 percent usage rate increase. He's hypothetically had a chance at bigger minutes, but Rivers' minutes haven't increased much since Blake went down with 23.5 minutes per game in his last two. He's only worth a look in deep leagues.
Dec 23 - 2:39 AM
Austin Rivers played 22 minutes against the Nuggets on Tuesday, scoring nine points on 3-of-8 shooting with six assists, two steals and one triple.
Paul Pierce started in place of Blake Griffin (knee surgery) tonight, but head coach Doc Rivers said before the game that Austin and Brandon Bass will get some chances to start based on the matchups. That means his role could be volatile from night to night, but Rivers should have some low-end value in deeper leagues until Blake returns.
Dec 21 - 12:59 AM
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Los Angeles Clippers Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
31
741
287
50
65
25
106
243
.436
34
53
.642
41
98
.418
4
30
9.3
1.6
2.1
0.8
1.0
0.1
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2012
NO
61
23.2
2.4
6.4
.372
0.5
1.4
.326
1.0
1.8
.546
0.3
1.5
1.8
2.1
1.2
0.4
0.1
2.0
6.2
2013
NO
69
19.4
2.8
6.9
.405
0.5
1.4
.364
1.6
2.5
.636
0.4
1.5
1.9
2.3
1.1
0.7
0.1
1.9
7.7
2014
LAC
76
20.5
2.7
6.5
.409
0.5
1.7
.298
1.1
1.7
.675
0.4
1.6
2.0
2.0
0.9
0.6
0.2
1.9
7.0
2015
LAC
67
21.9
3.4
7.7
.438
0.9
2.8
.335
1.2
1.7
.681
0.3
1.6
1.9
1.5
0.9
0.7
0.1
2.0
8.9
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2012
NO
61
1416
145
390
.372
28
86
.326
59
108
.546
16
93
109
127
74
26
9
122
377
2013
NO
69
1340
192
474
.405
36
99
.364
110
173
.636
26
103
129
160
77
45
9
134
530
2014
LAC
76
1561
203
496
.409
39
131
.298
85
126
.675
27
125
152
155
65
48
14
146
530
2015
LAC
67
1466
226
516
.438
62
185
.335
79
116
.681
22
108
130
99
61
48
9
137
593
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 25
@LAK
1
25
3
10
.300
1
3
.333
0
0
.000
1
1
2
1
2
2
0
4
7
Dec 23
DAL
1
29
6
13
.462
4
6
.667
0
0
.000
0
0
0
3
3
2
0
3
16
Dec 22
SA
1
25
2
9
.222
1
3
.333
3
4
.750
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
2
8
Dec 20
DEN
1
22
3
8
.375
1
4
.250
2
4
.500
0
0
0
6
0
2
0
1
9
Dec 18
@WAS
1
25
6
9
.667
1
3
.333
0
0
.000
0
0
0
2
1
2
0
6
13
Dec 16
@MIA
1
34
2
6
.333
2
4
.500
1
2
.500
0
1
1
1
1
0
0
5
7
Dec 14
@ORL
1
38
9
12
.750
7
10
.700
0
1
.000
0
4
4
2
1
1
0
2
25
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Chris Paul
Sidelined
Updating a previous item, Chris Paul (left hamstring strain) could play on Wednesday vs. New Orleans.
Although Paul is listed as questionable for Monday vs. Denver, Doc Rivers has already ruled him out of that game. You know CP3 probably wants to be out there against his former team, but the Clippers aren't going to jeopardize the long-term picture for any short-term gains. If he's anything less than 100 percent healthy, expect Paul to sit. For however long he's on the sidelines, Raymond Felton should continue to start with Austin Rivers, Jamal Crawford and J.J. Redick (hamstring) all seeing an increase in responsibilities. Felton is strictly a potential short-term pickup while CP3 is injured.
Dec 26
2
Austin Rivers
3
Raymond Felton
SG
1
J.J. Redick
Sidelined
Chris Paul (hamstring) and J.J. Redick (hamstring) will not play on Monday vs. the Nuggets.
We already knew CP3 wasn't going to play, but Redick at least had a slimmer of hope. With both CP3 and Redick out, Raymond Felton, Jamal Crawford and Austin Rivers will all be relevant in standard leagues this week, but they are simply short-term adds.
Dec 26
2
Jamal Crawford
SF
1
Luc Mbah a Moute
2
Wes Johnson
3
Paul Pierce
4
Alan Anderson
PF
1
Blake Griffin
Sidelined
Blake Griffin underwent successful arthroscopic right knee surgery on Tuesday, and his timetable to return has been set at 4-6 weeks.
Griffin's initial timetable was set at 3-6 weeks, but now that he's actually had the procedure we have a more accurate estimate of the amount of time he's expected to miss. Paul Pierce is being listed as the probable starter for Tuesday night's game against the Nuggets, and it'll likely be a combination of Pierce, Brandon Bass and Marreese Speights picking up minutes at the four-spot sans Griffin. Austin Rivers could also earn a few starts when the matchup presents an opportunity to go small.
Dec 20
2
Brandon Bass
3
Brice Johnson
Sidelined
Brice Johnson (back) will not play opening night.
He's out indefinitely with an acute herniated disc in his lower back. It'll be tough for Johnson to crack the rotation his rookie season.
Oct 25
C
1
DeAndre Jordan
2
Marreese Speights
3
Diamond Stone
