Austin Rivers, Jamal Crawford, Wesley Johnson, Luc Mbah a Moute and DeAndre Jordan are starting against the Nuggets on Monday. Chris Paul (hamstring) and J.J. Redick (hamstring) were both ruled out, but this means Raymond Felton and Paul Pierce will come off the bench. The Clippers are going to shuffle their lineups based on the matchups, so don't read too much into this. If you're an owner of CP3 or Redick and need some short-term value, Rivers, Crawford and Felton are all legitimate options, but it's not clear which one will separate from the pack just yet. Source: Rowan Kavner on Twitter

Austin Rivers scored 16 points on 6-of-13 shooting Friday, to go with three assists, two steals, four 3-pointers and three turnovers in 29 minutes off the bench. Rivers appeared to get the wind knocked out of him and he briefly exited the game during the fourth quarter, but he was on the floor to close out the contest, so it would be surprising to see him miss any time. Rivers saw some increased minutes tonight with Chris Paul (hamstring) unavailable, but his production is too sporadic to depend on him in standard leagues.

Austin Rivers scored eight points on 2-of-9 shooting and 3-of-4 free throws in Thursday’s win against the Spurs. Rivers could see an uptick in workload as Chris Paul (hamstring) is questionable for Friday. When Blake Griffin (knee) and Paul are off the court, Rivers sees a 4.7 percent usage rate increase. He's hypothetically had a chance at bigger minutes, but Rivers' minutes haven't increased much since Blake went down with 23.5 minutes per game in his last two. He's only worth a look in deep leagues.