Player Page

Roster

Austin Rivers | Guard | #25

Team: Los Angeles Clippers
Age / DOB:  (24) / 8/1/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 200
College: Duke
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (10) / NO
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Austin Rivers, Jamal Crawford, Wesley Johnson, Luc Mbah a Moute and DeAndre Jordan are starting against the Nuggets on Monday.
Chris Paul (hamstring) and J.J. Redick (hamstring) were both ruled out, but this means Raymond Felton and Paul Pierce will come off the bench. The Clippers are going to shuffle their lineups based on the matchups, so don't read too much into this. If you're an owner of CP3 or Redick and need some short-term value, Rivers, Crawford and Felton are all legitimate options, but it's not clear which one will separate from the pack just yet. Dec 26 - 10:18 PM
Source: Rowan Kavner on Twitter
More Austin Rivers Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
31741287506525106243.4363453.6424198.4184309.31.62.10.81.00.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012NO 6123.22.46.4.3720.51.4.3261.01.8.5460.31.51.82.11.20.40.12.06.2
2013NO 6919.42.86.9.4050.51.4.3641.62.5.6360.41.51.92.31.10.70.11.97.7
2014LAC7620.52.76.5.4090.51.7.2981.11.7.6750.41.62.02.00.90.60.21.97.0
2015LAC6721.93.47.7.4380.92.8.3351.21.7.6810.31.61.91.50.90.70.12.08.9
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012NO 611416145390.3722886.32659108.546169310912774269122377
2013NO 691340192474.4053699.364110173.6362610312916077459134530
2014LAC761561203496.40939131.29885126.67527125152155654814146530
2015LAC671466226516.43862185.33579116.681221081309961489137593
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 25@LAK125310.30013.33300.000112122047
Dec 23DAL129613.46246.66700.0000003320316
Dec 22SA12529.22213.33334.750000001028
Dec 20DEN12238.37514.25024.500000602019
Dec 18@WAS12569.66713.33300.0000002120613
Dec 16@MIA13426.33324.50012.500011110057
Dec 14@ORL138912.750710.70001.0000442110225

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Chris Paul
2Austin Rivers
3Raymond Felton
SG1J.J. Redick
2Jamal Crawford
SF1Luc Mbah a Moute
2Wes Johnson
3Paul Pierce
4Alan Anderson
PF1Blake Griffin
2Brandon Bass
3Brice Johnson
C1DeAndre Jordan
2Marreese Speights
3Diamond Stone
 

 