John Henson | Center/Forward | #31 Team: Milwaukee Bucks Age / DOB: (26) / 12/28/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'11' / 229 College: North Carolina Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (14) / MLW Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $12,267,606 2017-18: $11,422,536 2018-19: $10,577,466 2019-20: $9,732,396 2020-21: UFA Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

John Henson picked up a DNP-CD on Monday vs. the Rockets. Henson was in good spirits on the bench, but this isn't the first time this has happened. The last time Henson was a DNP-CD on Nov. 25, he responded with his best game of the season with 20 points, seven rebounds and three blocks on Nov. 27, so maybe coach Jason Kidd is trying to light a fire under him again. Miles Plumlee started and scored 10 points in 20 minutes, while Greg Monroe had 17 points, 10 rebounds and three steals in 27 minutes. Henson is only a stash in deeper leagues for now and it remains to be seen if he will be back in the rotation on Wednesday vs. the 76ers.

John Henson will come off the bench on Monday vs. the Rockets. Here we go again. The Bucks have lost five games in a row so coach Jason Kidd is shaking things up by moving Miles Plumlee into the starting unit. Henson will either be in a three-man rotation at center tonight or could even pick up a DNP-CD if Kidd wants to send him a message, so it makes sense to take him out of your lineup. Source: Bucks on Twitter

John Henson played just 16 minutes vs. the Magic on Friday, scoring eight points with five rebounds, two assists and a block. He finished 3-of-4 from the field, but this game got away from the Bucks early on and coach Jason Kidd opted to use all three centers tonight -- Miles Plumlee played 16 minutes and Greg Monroe played 14. Henson's not consistent enough right now for standard-league owners and the center position in Milwaukee is one of most annoying situations in fantasy.