John Henson | Center/Forward | #31

Team: Milwaukee Bucks
Age / DOB:  (26) / 12/28/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'11' / 229
College: North Carolina
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (14) / MLW
Contract: view contract details
John Henson picked up a DNP-CD on Monday vs. the Rockets.
Henson was in good spirits on the bench, but this isn't the first time this has happened. The last time Henson was a DNP-CD on Nov. 25, he responded with his best game of the season with 20 points, seven rebounds and three blocks on Nov. 27, so maybe coach Jason Kidd is trying to light a fire under him again. Miles Plumlee started and scored 10 points in 20 minutes, while Greg Monroe had 17 points, 10 rebounds and three steals in 27 minutes. Henson is only a stash in deeper leagues for now and it remains to be seen if he will be back in the rotation on Wednesday vs. the 76ers. Jan 23 - 11:33 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
418272762164819110221.4985679.70901.00054416.75.31.20.51.01.3
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012MLW6313.12.65.3.4820.00.0.0000.91.7.5331.82.94.70.50.70.30.71.36.0
2013MLW7026.54.99.1.5380.00.0.0001.32.5.5142.44.77.11.61.60.61.72.611.1
2014MLW6718.42.95.2.5660.00.0.0001.22.0.5691.92.84.70.91.30.42.02.37.0
2015MLW5716.82.95.1.5640.00.0.0001.22.1.5901.52.43.90.91.10.31.92.37.0
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012MLW63827162336.48203.00056105.5331161812973147194283380
2013MLW701858344639.53801.00091177.51417132649711311441116185779
2014MLW671233196346.56600.00078137.569124188312598728135152470
2015MLW57959164291.56401.00069117.59087134221546418109131397
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 21@MIA12247.57100.00034.7502790201311
Jan 20@ORL11634.75000.000221.000145220128
Jan 18@HOU11923.66700.00000.000145011134
Jan 16PHI12638.37500.000221.000235400238
Jan 15@ATL12224.50000.00000.000145311034
Jan 13MIA11915.20000.00000.000325001222
Jan 10@SA11736.50000.00000.000246310006

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Matthew Dellavedova
2Malcolm Brogdon
SG1Tony Snell
2Khris Middleton
3Jason Terry
4Rashad Vaughn
SF1Giannis Antetokounmpo
2Mirza Teletovic
3Steve Novak
PF1Jabari Parker
2Michael Beasley
3Thon Maker
C1John Henson
2Greg Monroe
3Miles Plumlee
 

 