Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Yordano Ventura Dies
Jan 23
Lowdown: Marlins Reel in Straily
Jan 20
Lowdown: Astros Eyeing Aces
Jan 18
2017 Category Sleepers: Wins
Jan 17
Lowdown: Bautista Going Back?
Jan 16
Lowdown: Smyly In Seattle
Jan 13
2017 Category Sleepers: RBI
Jan 11
Lowdown: Dodgers Moving On?
Jan 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Brett Anderson agrees to terms with Cubs
Dodgers get Forsythe from Rays for De Leon
Rangers, Rays 'in the mix' for Chris Carter
Report: Jae-gyun Hwang to sign with Giants
Yordano Ventura dies in car accident in D.R.
Darvish and Rangers have had extension talks
Report: Tim Lincecum has no plans to retire
Braves have deal in place with Kurt Suzuki
Rangers sign James Loney to minor league deal
Padres sign Trevor Cahill to one-year deal
Miami considering Chris Carter, Mark Reynolds
Orioles announce three-year deal with Trumbo
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 23
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 23
Dose: Super Bowl LI Awaits
Jan 23
Podcast: Championship Matchups
Jan 22
NFCCG & AFCCG Matchups
Jan 22
Injury Report: AFCCG & NFCCG
Jan 22
Conference Championship Picks
Jan 20
Dose: Packers WRs Banged Up
Jan 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Jets interested in Godsey for OC job
Report: Browns 'very likely' to tag Pryor
Steelers sign Karlos Williams to future deal
Browns reel in Collins with 4-year, $50M deal
Ladarius Green not considering retirement
Groin injury limits Bell to 11 snaps in AFCCG
Big Ben throws for 314 yds as Steelers fall short
Edelman erupts as Pats advance to Super Bowl
Hogan pulls out all the stops in win over PIT
Brady dominates, heads to seventh Super Bowl
Hobbled Julio Jones scorches Pack for 9/180/2
Rodgers' amazing run ends in NFCCG blowout
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Bledsoe's Bombardment
Jan 23
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 23
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 14
Jan 22
David Lee's New Fantasy Lease
Jan 22
Dose: Kawhi Is That Guy
Jan 22
The Week Ahead: Week 14
Jan 21
Jan. 20 NBA DFS Podcast
Jan 21
Dose: Rudy Go-Monstert
Jan 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Dion Waiters hits game-winner, scores 33
Greg Monroe returns to form w/ 17 and 10
Jabari Parker scores 28 in win over HOU
John Henson goes from starter to DNP-CD
Tyler Johnson won't travel on 2-game trip
Monta Ellis sprains right ankle in loss
Jrue Holiday drops 33 & 10 on Cavs
Terrence Jones starts, scores career-high 36
Kyrie Irving scores 49 points in tough loss
LeBron James' triple-double not enough
Isaiah Whitehead scores career-high 19 points
Dewayne Dedmon scores 10 on 4-of-5 FGs
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Marleau no Doubting Thomas
Jan 24
Hoffman hits Double Figures
Jan 23
Dose: King Henrik is Back
Jan 23
Waiver Wired: Repeat Pick-Ups
Jan 22
Dose: Washington Marches On
Jan 22
ITC: All-Star Week Edition
Jan 21
Henrik Sedin Reaches 1,000 PTS
Jan 21
The All-Star Break
Jan 20
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Luongo has busiest night in OT loss to Yotes
Patrick Marleau scores four goals vs. Avs
Ryan Getzlaf picks up two points in Ducks win
Toronto G Frederik Andersen blanks Flames
Nazem Kadri scores two in Leafs' shutout win
G Henrik Lundqvist makes 36 saves in NYR win
Dmitry Orlov scores two to lead Caps over CAR
Matt Duchene (illness) won't face SJ on Mon
Sami Vatanen scratched on Monday night
Jonathan Bernier starts vs. Winnipeg on Mon
Jeff Zatkoff starts vs. NYR on Monday night
Conor Sheary receives 1st star of the week
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
5. Chase Elliott
Jan 22
2017 Daytona 500 in 38 days
Jan 18
Contrarian Picks
Jan 17
6. Brad Keselowski
Jan 15
1.5-Mile Doglegs
Jan 13
Daytona 500 in just 45 days
Jan 11
7. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Jan 9
Two-mile Tracks
Jan 7
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Kumpen to enter two XFINITY events in 2017
Chase Briscoe pilots BKR's No. 29 Ford truck
Cindric teams with Doug Randolph at BKR
Liberty U. returns with Byron to JRM in 2017
Blaine Perkins returns To NASCAR K&N Pro West
Reed Sorenson returns to Premium Motorsports
Hooters to sponsor Chase Elliott in two races
Kligerman competing for Henderson Motorsports
GFR names crew chief for Matt DiBenedetto
Hill attempting Daytona 500 with Rick Ware
Gaunt Brothers Racing new Cup Series team
L3 Yrs.: Matt Kenseth has 4th–most top-10s
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Swafford wins CareerBuilder
Jan 23
Qatar Masters Preview
Jan 23
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
Expert Picks: CareerBuilder
Jan 17
Thomas wins Sony in a romp
Jan 16
Abu Dhabi Championship Preview
Jan 16
Sony Open: Power Ranking
Jan 11
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 10
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Hossler hopes to kick-start career at Farmers
Kaymer: search for elusive win reaches Doha
Hadwin settles for career-best solo 2nd @ CBC
Swafford claims CBC for first PGA TOUR title
Cauley ties career best in 100th TOUR start
Fleetwood wins Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
Lovemark among notable MCs at CareerBuilder
Bozzelli 1 back at CareerBuilder w/ 69 in R3
Hadwin vaults to top spot with 13-birdie 59
Swafford eats inward 38 en route to 71 in R3
Weather forecast changes R4 tee times at CBC
Hatton holds 54-hole lead in Abu Dhabi HSBC
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
2017 Senior Bowl Week
Jan 23
East West Shrine Review
Jan 21
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 20
Shrine Week Weigh In Results
Jan 17
2017 East-West Shrine Week
Jan 14
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 10
National Championship preview
Jan 9
Underclassman Declarations
Jan 6
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Watson's camp lashes out at Senior Bowl rumor
UCLA lands four-star CB Elijah Gates
Reports: Cal to hire Tim DeRuyter as DC
FSU swipes four-star S Nasirildeen from SC
Michigan heading to Rome for spring practice
Bovada installs Mayfield as '17 Heisman fave
Jackson won't hold Senior Bowl against Watson
Scout: Njoku is a more athletic Bubba Franks
Ex-Arkansas, USC QB Town transfers to a JUCO
Barrett on OC changes: I think it was needed
Transferring Ex-Vols RB Jalen Hurd visits Cal
Norris views T Garcia as top Senior Bowler
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 22
Jan 21
Sean's Super Subs - Week 22
Jan 20
Late Fitness Check GW22
Jan 20
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW22
Jan 20
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 22
Jan 19
AM's Perfect XI - Week 22
Jan 19
The Bargain Hunter-Week 22
Jan 17
Overreaction Monday - WK21
Jan 16
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Leicester reject bid for Leonardo Ulloa
Chelsea "target" Traore shines in defeat
Ranieri: "Change in shape proved difficult"
Another day, another rejected bid for Payet
Chelsea youngster joins Brighton on loan
Sims signs on for Saints until end of 2019/20
Claude Puel discusses possible transfers
Dyche fears the worst over Marney injury
Martinez joins Oxford United on loan
More news about Ryan Mason released
Hull nab Lazar Markovic on loan until June
Impending ban for Sunderland defender
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Giannis Antetokounmpo
(G/F)
Matthew Dellavedova
(G)
Khris Middleton
(G/F)
Jabari Parker
(F)
Mirza Teletovic
(F)
Michael Beasley
(F)
John Henson
(F/C)
Greg Monroe
(F/C)
Miles Plumlee
(F/C)
Jason Terry
(G)
Malcolm Brogdon
(G)
Thon Maker
(F)
Steve Novak
(F)
Tony Snell
(G/F)
Rashad Vaughn
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
John Henson | Center/Forward | #31
Team:
Milwaukee Bucks
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 12/28/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'11' / 229
College:
North Carolina
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 1 (14) / MLW
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $12,267,606 2017-18: $11,422,536 2018-19: $10,577,466 2019-20: $9,732,396 2020-21: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
John Henson picked up a DNP-CD on Monday vs. the Rockets.
Henson was in good spirits on the bench, but this isn't the first time this has happened. The last time Henson was a DNP-CD on Nov. 25, he responded with his best game of the season with 20 points, seven rebounds and three blocks on Nov. 27, so maybe coach Jason Kidd is trying to light a fire under him again. Miles Plumlee started and scored 10 points in 20 minutes, while Greg Monroe had 17 points, 10 rebounds and three steals in 27 minutes. Henson is only a stash in deeper leagues for now and it remains to be seen if he will be back in the rotation on Wednesday vs. the 76ers.
Jan 23 - 11:33 PM
John Henson will come off the bench on Monday vs. the Rockets.
Here we go again. The Bucks have lost five games in a row so coach Jason Kidd is shaking things up by moving Miles Plumlee into the starting unit. Henson will either be in a three-man rotation at center tonight or could even pick up a DNP-CD if Kidd wants to send him a message, so it makes sense to take him out of your lineup.
Jan 23 - 6:31 PM
Source:
Bucks on Twitter
John Henson played just 16 minutes vs. the Magic on Friday, scoring eight points with five rebounds, two assists and a block.
He finished 3-of-4 from the field, but this game got away from the Bucks early on and coach Jason Kidd opted to use all three centers tonight -- Miles Plumlee played 16 minutes and Greg Monroe played 14. Henson's not consistent enough right now for standard-league owners and the center position in Milwaukee is one of most annoying situations in fantasy.
Jan 20 - 9:53 PM
John Henson played 19 minutes against the Rockets on Wednesday with four points, five rebounds, one steal and one block.
He was right at his monthly average in playing time, but there has been a slight downward trend. Henson hasn't really been in foul trouble too often, but his play has really taken a turn for the worse. He'll be in a great spot on Friday against the Magic, so a bad game there may be the final straw for his patient owners.
Jan 18 - 11:14 PM
John Henson goes from starter to DNP-CD
Jan 23 - 11:33 PM
John Henson will come off the bench
Jan 23 - 6:31 PM
John Henson plays 16 minutes in loss
Jan 20 - 9:53 PM
John Henson plays 19 minutes vs. HOU
Jan 18 - 11:14 PM
More John Henson Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Embiid
PHI
(4543)
2
A. Davis
NO
(4323)
3
C. Paul
LAC
(4297)
4
B. Griffin
LAC
(4296)
5
J. Lin
BKN
(4274)
6
K. Middleton
MLW
(4053)
7
B. Simmons
PHI
(3948)
8
R. Gay
SAC
(3901)
9
J. Smith
CLE
(3853)
10
S. Adams
OKC
(3794)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Milwaukee Bucks Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
41
827
276
216
48
19
110
221
.498
56
79
.709
0
1
.000
54
41
6.7
5.3
1.2
0.5
1.0
1.3
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2012
MLW
63
13.1
2.6
5.3
.482
0.0
0.0
.000
0.9
1.7
.533
1.8
2.9
4.7
0.5
0.7
0.3
0.7
1.3
6.0
2013
MLW
70
26.5
4.9
9.1
.538
0.0
0.0
.000
1.3
2.5
.514
2.4
4.7
7.1
1.6
1.6
0.6
1.7
2.6
11.1
2014
MLW
67
18.4
2.9
5.2
.566
0.0
0.0
.000
1.2
2.0
.569
1.9
2.8
4.7
0.9
1.3
0.4
2.0
2.3
7.0
2015
MLW
57
16.8
2.9
5.1
.564
0.0
0.0
.000
1.2
2.1
.590
1.5
2.4
3.9
0.9
1.1
0.3
1.9
2.3
7.0
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2012
MLW
63
827
162
336
.482
0
3
.000
56
105
.533
116
181
297
31
47
19
42
83
380
2013
MLW
70
1858
344
639
.538
0
1
.000
91
177
.514
171
326
497
113
114
41
116
185
779
2014
MLW
67
1233
196
346
.566
0
0
.000
78
137
.569
124
188
312
59
87
28
135
152
470
2015
MLW
57
959
164
291
.564
0
1
.000
69
117
.590
87
134
221
54
64
18
109
131
397
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 21
@MIA
1
22
4
7
.571
0
0
.000
3
4
.750
2
7
9
0
2
0
1
3
11
Jan 20
@ORL
1
16
3
4
.750
0
0
.000
2
2
1.000
1
4
5
2
2
0
1
2
8
Jan 18
@HOU
1
19
2
3
.667
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
1
4
5
0
1
1
1
3
4
Jan 16
PHI
1
26
3
8
.375
0
0
.000
2
2
1.000
2
3
5
4
0
0
2
3
8
Jan 15
@ATL
1
22
2
4
.500
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
1
4
5
3
1
1
0
3
4
Jan 13
MIA
1
19
1
5
.200
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
3
2
5
0
0
1
2
2
2
Jan 10
@SA
1
17
3
6
.500
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
2
4
6
3
1
0
0
0
6
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Matthew Dellavedova
2
Malcolm Brogdon
SG
1
Tony Snell
2
Khris Middleton
Sidelined
Khris Middleton (hamstring) has been aiming for a return near the All-Star break, according to C.F. Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
This is the third different report to talk about a possible return near the All-Star break. Middleton has been doing some stuff at practice and has been doing some 1-on-1 since early this month. The Bucks will be managing his minutes, so it may be until late March until he's consistently contributing for your team. If you have a big lead or have a spare I.R. spot, give him a look.
Jan 19
3
Jason Terry
4
Rashad Vaughn
SF
1
Giannis Antetokounmpo
2
Mirza Teletovic
3
Steve Novak
PF
1
Jabari Parker
2
Michael Beasley
3
Thon Maker
C
1
John Henson
2
Greg Monroe
3
Miles Plumlee
Headlines
Dose: Bledsoe's Bombardment
Jan 23
Jared Johnson discusses Eric Bledsoe's big night, the return of Gary Harris and a speculative timetable for Ben Simmons. Let's Dose!
More NBA Columns
»
Dose: Bledsoe's Bombardment
Jan 23
»
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 23
»
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 14
Jan 22
»
David Lee's New Fantasy Lease
Jan 22
»
Dose: Kawhi Is That Guy
Jan 22
»
The Week Ahead: Week 14
Jan 21
»
Jan. 20 NBA DFS Podcast
Jan 21
»
Dose: Rudy Go-Monstert
Jan 21
NBA Headlines
»
Dion Waiters hits game-winner, scores 33
»
Greg Monroe returns to form w/ 17 and 10
»
Jabari Parker scores 28 in win over HOU
»
John Henson goes from starter to DNP-CD
»
Tyler Johnson won't travel on 2-game trip
»
Monta Ellis sprains right ankle in loss
»
Jrue Holiday drops 33 & 10 on Cavs
»
Terrence Jones starts, scores career-high 36
»
Kyrie Irving scores 49 points in tough loss
»
LeBron James' triple-double not enough
»
Isaiah Whitehead scores career-high 19 points
»
Dewayne Dedmon scores 10 on 4-of-5 FGs
NBA Links
»
Win a FREE trip to NBA All-Star weekend!
»
Play in the FanDuel NBA Single Entry Series
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved