Terrence Ross | Guard/Forward | #31 Team: Toronto Raptors Age / DOB: (25) / 2/5/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'7' / 206 College: Washington Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (8) / TOR Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $10,000,000 2017-18: $10,500,000 2018-19: $10,500,000 2019-20: UFA Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Terrence Ross was diagnosed with a sore left wrist and did not return to Monday's game vs. the Blazers. He said he hit his wrist during a dunk attempt, but added that he's going to be fine. He finished with four points on 2-of-8 shooting with two rebounds, one block and four steals in 15 minutes. If Ross misses time, Norman Powell would be a nice pickup in deeper formats. Source: Raptors MR on Twitter

Terrence Ross cooled off vs. the Sixers on Wednesday, scoring 13 points on 3-of-8 shooting with two rebounds and one steal in 19 minutes of action. Before the game, Sixers center Joel Embiid said, "It’s all about us making sure we contain DeRozan or Lowry or Terrence Ross, who have been playing well." They did well enough against Ross, but DeRozan and Lowry got loose for a combined 51 points in the Raptors' road win. Ross' 25-point outburst on Monday was fluky and there's no reason to pick him up in standard leagues. Source: Philly.com

Terrence Ross played just 21 minutes off the bench on Monday, but hit 10-of-17 shots and four 3-pointers for a season-high 25 points, five rebounds and two steals in a win over the Bucks. If you played him in DFS you did well, especially when you consider Ross had scored a grand total of 13 points over his previous two games. Ross has the ability to explode like this on any given night, but is far too inconsistent to be relied upon in most season-long leagues. Just keep an eye on him in case this is the beginning of a hot streak for Ross.