Terrence Ross | Guard/Forward | #31

Team: Toronto Raptors
Age / DOB:  (25) / 2/5/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 206
College: Washington
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (8) / TOR
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Terrence Ross was diagnosed with a sore left wrist and did not return to Monday's game vs. the Blazers.
He said he hit his wrist during a dunk attempt, but added that he's going to be fine. He finished with four points on 2-of-8 shooting with two rebounds, one block and four steals in 15 minutes. If Ross misses time, Norman Powell would be a nice pickup in deeper formats. Dec 27 - 12:08 AM
Source: Raptors MR on Twitter
More Terrence Ross Player News

Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
28563298561725110227.4853033.90948112.42991010.62.00.60.90.40.3
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012TOR7317.02.56.3.4070.92.7.3320.40.6.7140.51.52.00.70.70.60.21.76.4
2013TOR8126.63.99.3.4232.05.0.3951.01.2.8370.52.63.11.01.10.80.32.310.9
2014TOR8225.53.89.2.4101.84.8.3720.50.7.7860.42.42.81.00.80.60.31.79.8
2015TOR7324.03.78.6.4311.84.6.3860.70.8.7900.32.22.50.80.60.70.31.69.9
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012TOR731240186457.40765196.3323042.7143510914453484314122467
2013TOR812156318751.423161408.3958298.8374320925279886427183879
2014TOR822095309753.410145390.3724456.7863219422686695325136807
2015TOR731751270626.431131339.3864962.7902116418556465425120720
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 23@UTA12047.57124.50000.0000111000110
Dec 20BKN12327.28602.00000.000134101124
Dec 18@ORL123413.30838.37500.0000220011111
Dec 16ATL12247.57114.250111.0000110000110
Dec 14@PHI11938.37515.200661.0000220010113
Dec 12MLW1211017.58846.66713.3330550020025
Dec 9@BOS11725.40001.00000.000022000134

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Kyle Lowry
2Cory Joseph
3Delon Wright
SG1DeMar DeRozan
2Norman Powell
SF1DeMarre Carroll
2Terrence Ross
PF1Pascal Siakam
2Patrick Patterson
3Jared Sullinger
C1Jonas Valanciunas
2Lucas Nogueira
3Jakob Poeltl
 

 