Damian Lillard | Guard | #0

Team: Portland Trail Blazers
Age / DOB:  (26) / 7/15/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 195
College: Weber State
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (6) / POR
Contract: view contract details
Damian Lillard sprained his left ankle during Friday's game vs. the Spurs, but he was able to play through the injury.
The Blazers have lost five straight games and nine out of their last 10, so this is the last thing they needed to hear. Lillard finished with 16 points (7-of-19 FGs, 1-of-2 FTs), 10 assists, five rebounds, one steal and one 3-pointer in 37 minutes, but he should be considered questionable for Monday's game vs. the Raptors. With Evan Turner (ankle) also banged up, C.J. McCollum will likely shift to PG if Lillard misses time which will open up minutes for Allen Crabbe and Shabazz Napier. Dec 24 - 12:49 AM
Source: Joe Freeman on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
32114386514319728280617.454223249.89682232.35388727.04.56.20.92.70.3
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012POR8238.66.715.7.4292.36.1.3683.33.9.8440.52.63.16.53.00.90.22.119.0
2013POR8235.86.715.9.4242.76.8.3944.55.2.8710.43.13.55.62.40.80.32.420.7
2014POR8235.77.216.6.4342.47.0.3434.24.9.8640.64.04.66.22.71.20.32.021.0
2015POR7535.78.219.7.4193.18.1.3755.56.2.8920.63.44.06.83.20.90.42.225.1
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012POR8231675531288.429185503.368271321.8444221525753124374191721562
2013POR8229355531304.424218554.394371426.8713525328845719364221971695
2014POR8229285901360.434196572.343344398.8644932937850722297211641720
2015POR7526746181474.419229610.375414464.8924525730251224265281651879
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 23SA137719.36815.20012.50005510210316
Dec 21DAL1391023.43539.333661.0000334610029
Dec 20@SAC139620.30019.1111112.91704415000124
Dec 17@GS130815.53313.333331.0000221210120
Dec 15@DEN1381322.59148.5001011.90903310500240
Dec 13OKC130713.53815.200221.0002029310117
Dec 12@LAC137717.41247.571661.0000558211224

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Damian Lillard
2Shabazz Napier
SG1C.J. McCollum
2Allen Crabbe
3Pat Connaughton
4Tim Quarterman
SF1Moe Harkless
2Evan Turner
3Jake Layman
PF1Al-Farouq Aminu
2Meyers Leonard
3Noah Vonleh
C1Mason Plumlee
2Ed Davis
3Festus Ezeli
 

 