Damian Lillard sprained his left ankle during Friday's game vs. the Spurs, but he was able to play through the injury. The Blazers have lost five straight games and nine out of their last 10, so this is the last thing they needed to hear. Lillard finished with 16 points (7-of-19 FGs, 1-of-2 FTs), 10 assists, five rebounds, one steal and one 3-pointer in 37 minutes, but he should be considered questionable for Monday's game vs. the Raptors. With Evan Turner (ankle) also banged up, C.J. McCollum will likely shift to PG if Lillard misses time which will open up minutes for Allen Crabbe and Shabazz Napier. Source: Joe Freeman on Twitter

Damian Lillard handed out a career-high 15 assists with 24 points in Tuesday's loss to the Kings. Lillard hit 6-of-20 shots and 11-of-12 from the line with four rebounds and a triple, but the Blazers continue to slide down the standings. The Nuggets are just 0.5 games behind them for the eighth seed and the Kings are 1.0 games behind them. They have lost seven out of their last eight games, but the Blazers have a great chance to turn things around against Dallas on Wednesday.

Damian Lillard filled it up against the Nuggets on Thursday during a 132-120 loss, scoring 40 points with three rebounds, 10 assists and four 3-pointers in 38 minutes. It's his second 40+ points and 10+ dime game of the season. Lillard's scoring numbers have been all over the place this month with 24.6 points per game in his previous December games. He is still getting into the paint with 40.7 percent of his shots coming in that range over that span, so his shot distribution is just fine. He gets a game in his hometown of Oakland on Saturday, which has been one of his best venues for big stat lines. He'll be a popular DFS pick.