Meyers Leonard picked up a DNP-CD vs. the Mavericks on Wednesday. Leonard failed to produce in 19 minutes as a starter vs. the Kings on Tuesday, and coach Terry Stotts simply booted him from the rotation tonight. The Blazers retained Leonard on a four-year, $41 million deal this offseason and he'll resurface in the rotation before long. Fantasy owners have the luxury of cutting him at no cost.

Meyers Leonard will come off the bench on Wednesday with Al-Farouq Aminu (back) returning to action. Leonard has been uninspiring even with Aminu out of commission, so this shouldn't impact many fantasy lineups. Source: Jason Quick on Twitter

Meyers Leonard started on Tuesday vs. the Kings, but finished scoreless on 0-of-3 shooting with two rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes. Leonard has played well against DeMarcus Cousins in the past, but Cousins took his lunch money tonight and Leonard finished with five fouls. With Al-Farouq Aminu (back) considered day-to-day, Leonard can be left on the wire.