Meyers Leonard | Center/Forward | #11

Team: Portland Trail Blazers
Age / DOB:  (24) / 2/27/1992
Ht / Wt:  7'1' / 255
College: Illinois
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (11) / POR
Contract: view contract details
Meyers Leonard picked up a DNP-CD vs. the Mavericks on Wednesday.
Leonard failed to produce in 19 minutes as a starter vs. the Kings on Tuesday, and coach Terry Stotts simply booted him from the rotation tonight. The Blazers retained Leonard on a four-year, $41 million deal this offseason and he'll resurface in the rotation before long. Fantasy owners have the luxury of cutting him at no cost. Dec 22 - 1:30 AM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
284421468923353145.36612121.0002889.31510175.23.20.80.10.60.4
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012POR6917.52.24.0.5450.00.1.4291.01.3.8091.22.53.70.50.70.20.62.45.5
2013POR408.91.02.3.4510.00.2.0000.40.5.7620.72.12.80.50.40.20.11.92.5
2014POR5515.52.34.5.5100.92.0.4200.50.6.9380.83.74.50.60.70.20.32.15.9
2015POR6121.83.27.1.4481.43.7.3770.60.8.7610.84.35.11.51.30.10.33.08.4
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012POR691205151277.54537.4297289.8098017525533491138168377
2013POR403564191.45106.0001621.76226851111815757698
2014POR55850125245.51047112.4203032.9384620425032391014113327
2015POR611331195435.44886228.3773546.761512633149277818183511
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 20@SAC11903.00003.00000.000112200050
Dec 17@GS11726.33313.333221.000011011137
Dec 15@DEN11013.33313.33300.000011000013
Dec 13OKC12235.60023.66700.000044000248
Dec 12@LAC1300.00000.00000.000000000010
Dec 10@IND12227.28604.00000.000044020024
Dec 8@MEM11703.00002.00000.000156000040

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Damian Lillard
2Shabazz Napier
SG1C.J. McCollum
2Allen Crabbe
3Pat Connaughton
4Tim Quarterman
SF1Moe Harkless
2Evan Turner
3Jake Layman
PF1Al-Farouq Aminu
2Meyers Leonard
3Noah Vonleh
C1Mason Plumlee
2Ed Davis
3Festus Ezeli
 

 