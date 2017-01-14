Jared Sullinger | Center/Forward | #0 Team: Toronto Raptors Age / DOB: (24) / 3/4/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'9' / 260 College: Ohio State Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (21) / BOS Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $5,628,000 2017-18: UFA Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Jared Sullinger (foot) will make his season debut and play limited minutes against the 76ers on Wednesday. Wow. This comes as a surprise after Sullinger was cleared for practice on Jan. 13. He's coming off a foot surgery and chances are his conditioning isn't 100 percent yet. Sullinger will likely have a minutes limit for the foreseeable future, so he's only worth a pickup in deeper leagues right now. His upside isn't the greatest. Source: Raptors on Twitter

Jared Sullinger (foot) said he won't set a return date despite being cleared for practice. "My main focus is just trying to get my legs back under me," Sullinger said. "I feel like everybody else is in tip-top shape and I’m just lagging. I can’t keep up with [Jakob Poeltl] off the dribble, so, I got a lot of work to do." He added that he has "no lungs" right now, so it's going to take him a while to get into shape. Sully is going to be limited right out of the gate, so he's more of a stash in deeper leagues for now. He will eventually be the starting power forward. Source: Toronto Sun

Jared Sullinger (foot) has been cleared for practice. This is a huge step in his recovery. Sullinger is starting to get shots up and now it looks like he can take on more contact. The Raptors have essentially jettisoned Pascal Siakam in the rotation, so the starting spot is Sullinger's to lose once he can play in games. That said, there won't be much usage available for him, he doesn't block shots and his minutes will be managed for a long time, so he's only a pickup in deep leagues. Source: Raptors on Twitter