Jared Sullinger | Center/Forward | #0

Team: Toronto Raptors
Age / DOB:  (24) / 3/4/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'9' / 260
College: Ohio State
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (21) / BOS
Jared Sullinger (foot) will make his season debut and play limited minutes against the 76ers on Wednesday.
Wow. This comes as a surprise after Sullinger was cleared for practice on Jan. 13. He's coming off a foot surgery and chances are his conditioning isn't 100 percent yet. Sullinger will likely have a minutes limit for the foreseeable future, so he's only worth a pickup in deeper leagues right now. His upside isn't the greatest. Jan 18 - 6:09 PM
Source: Raptors on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012BOS4519.82.55.0.4930.00.1.2001.01.4.7462.03.85.90.80.60.50.53.46.0
2013BOS7427.65.212.1.4270.82.8.2692.12.7.7783.34.98.11.61.60.50.73.413.3
2014BOS5827.05.412.2.4390.93.2.2831.72.2.7442.55.17.62.31.30.80.72.613.3
2015BOS8123.74.310.0.4350.41.3.2821.32.0.6402.45.98.32.31.30.90.62.610.3
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012BOS45889111225.49315.2004763.7469217226435292222154270
2013BOS742042384899.42756208.269158203.7782413606011181193549251982
2014BOS581568311708.43952184.28396129.744147294441134784442153770
2015BOS811917351806.43529103.282103161.6401944796731871027547209834

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Kyle Lowry
2Cory Joseph
3Delon Wright
4Fred VanVleet
SG1DeMar DeRozan
2Norman Powell
SF1DeMarre Carroll
2Terrence Ross
3Bruno Caboclo
PF1Pascal Siakam
2Patrick Patterson
3Jared Sullinger
C1Jonas Valanciunas
2Lucas Nogueira
3Jakob Poeltl
 

 