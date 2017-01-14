Jared Sullinger | Center/Forward | #0

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Astros Eyeing Aces
Jan 18
2017 Category Sleepers: Wins
Jan 17
Lowdown: Bautista Going Back?
Jan 16
Lowdown: Smyly In Seattle
Jan 13
2017 Category Sleepers: RBI
Jan 11
Lowdown: Dodgers Moving On?
Jan 11
Lowdown: Trades Ahoy
Jan 9
Phillips Stays Put, Again
Jan 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Bagwell, Raines, Pudge inducted into HOF
Angels sign Calhoun to three-year extension
Athletics finalize one-year deal with Plouffe
Michael Brantley (shoulder) hitting off tee
Blue Jays officially re-sign OF Jose Bautista
Indians sign OF Guyer to two-year extension
Report: Greg Holland nearing decision on team
Volquez's brother stabbed to death in D.R.
D'Backs sign Gregor Blanco to minors deal
Braves sign Blaine Boyer to minors contract
Nola (elbow) says he's 100 percent for spring
Rays nearing a deal with RP Shawn Tolleson
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Divisional Targets/Touches
Jan 18
Championship Round Rankings
Jan 18
Brock Bottoms Out
Jan 17
IDP Scheme Changes
Jan 17
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 16
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 16
Dose: Championship Games Set
Jan 16
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Jan 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Ladarius Green upgraded to limited Wednesday
Rams hire ex-Jaguars OC Olson as QBs coach
Davante Adams (ankle) also DNP on Wednesday
Jordy Nelson still working with rehab group
Julio Jones (toe) not practicing Wednesday
Report: Texans promoting Mike Vrabel to DC
Kyle Shanahan 'almost certain' to be 49ers HC
Jaguars expected to cut FA bust Julius Thomas
Ravens to let NT Brandon Williams walk as FA?
Packers expected to release CB Sam Shields
Ladarius Green not expected to play vs. Pats
Browns likely to pursue Tyrod Taylor if cut
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Mid-Season Fantasy Rankings
Jan 18
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 18
Jan 18
Dose: C-Ya, CP3
Jan 18
1/17 NBA Season Long Podcast
Jan 17
Stats: TTP and All-Stars
Jan 17
Dose: Down Goes Anthony Davis
Jan 17
NBA Power Rankings: Week 13
Jan 16
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Woj: Klay Thompson intends to play vs. OKC
Ryan Anderson (illness) out Wednesday vs. MIL
Jon Leuer will not play on Wednesday night
Harrell starting, Clint Capela to the bench
Patrick Patterson (knee) will not play at PHI
Jared Sullinger will make season debut in PHI
Joakim Noah (ankle) will not play Wednesday
Joel Embiid (illness) will start on Wednesday
Noel will play; Embiid still questionable
T.J. McConnell will play against the Raptors
Jokic, Gallinari probable Thursday vs. SA
Lucas Nogueira will not play on Wednesday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Leafs Love Their HOGs
Jan 18
Podcast: Pavelec returns
Jan 18
Stars Win Wild game vs Rangers
Jan 18
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Jan 17
Line Changes: Seize the Moment
Jan 17
Dose: Pens Mightier than Caps
Jan 17
Giroux Loves the Helpers
Jan 16
Dose: Capital Punishment
Jan 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
P.K. Subban (UBI) nears return to lineup
Wings will stick with Jared Coreau vs. Boston
Logan Couture (illness) won't play Wednesday
Varlamov (groin) shut down until after ASG
John Carlson (LBI) doubtful for Thursday
Morgan Rielly (LBI) ruled out for Thursday
Patrik Laine skates, no timetable for return
Marian Hossa passes 600 assists
Ryan Miller gets 2nd shutout of season
John Gibson blocks 27 in OT win over Bolts
Kevin Shattenkirk nets 1G, 1A in loss to OTT
Mike Hoffman scores two in win over Blues
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
2017 Daytona 500 in 38 days
Jan 18
Contrarian Picks
Jan 17
6. Brad Keselowski
Jan 15
1.5-Mile Doglegs
Jan 13
Daytona 500 in just 45 days
Jan 11
7. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Jan 9
Two-mile Tracks
Jan 7
8. Matt Kenseth
Jan 5
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
L3 Yrs.: Matt Kenseth has 4th–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Larson best at Homestead, Pocono
L3 Yrs.: Denny Hamlin has 5th–most top-10s
Plan ahead: McMurray best at Homestead, RIR
Truex Jr. secures added primary sponsorship
Ryan Truex: Full Truck schedule with Hattori
Christopher Bell wins Chili Bowl in Tulsa, OK
Lee tops chart in Day 2 ARCA test at Daytona
Todd Gilliland on Truck Series watch list
Noah Gragson on Truck Series watch list
Kaz Grala on Truck Series watch list
Justin Haley on Truck Series watch list
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
Expert Picks: CareerBuilder
Jan 17
Thomas wins Sony in a romp
Jan 16
Abu Dhabi Championship Preview
Jan 16
Sony Open: Power Ranking
Jan 11
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 10
Thomas wins SBS TOC by 3
Jan 9
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 9
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Mickelson (hernia) back in action at the CBC
Stenson hoping to add Abu Dhabi to collection
Dufner back in Cali for CBC title defense
Fowler returns to Abu Dhabi to defend title
Dustin Johnson ready for a Desert Swing bow
Rory McIlroy (ribs) WDs from Abu Dhabi HSBC
Rose adds Sony; records 10th career runner-up
Thomas wins Sony by 7; completes Aloha double
Spieth wraps Sony w/ 7-under 63 for solo 3rd
Ace buoys Reavie to career-tying-low 61
McIlroy can't break his season debut trend
Storm takes down McIlroy; wins 2017 SA Open
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Shrine Week Weigh In Results
Jan 17
2017 East-West Shrine Week
Jan 14
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 10
National Championship preview
Jan 9
Underclassman Declarations
Jan 6
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Colorado hires away Kentucky DC D.J. Eliot
Yurcich removes name from Auburn OC search
Swinney blasts scouts for Rd. 2 Watson grades
QB Browning undergoes right shoulder surgery
NCAA grants medical RS to Rutgers WR Grant
Hurricanes losing RB Edwards to transfer
OU CB Cobb arrested for aggravated robbery
Deshaun Watson won't attend the Senior Bowl
Pauline hears second-round Watson buzz
Report: Auburn interviews OK-State OC Yurcich
Reports: WMU bringing in Kevin Johns as OC
Beamer joins Playoff selection committee
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Bargain Hunter-Week 22
Jan 17
Overreaction Monday - WK21
Jan 16
Team News - Week 21
Jan 14
Late Fitness Check GW21
Jan 13
DFS Soccer: Week 21
Jan 12
Sean's Super Subs - Week 21
Jan 12
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 21
Jan 12
The Bargain Hunter-Week 21
Jan 12
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Will Leonardo Ulloa leave Leicester City?
Bamford returns to Boro on a permanent deal
Middlesbrough's Nsue joins Birmingham City
Will Tom Cleverley thrive at Watford
Matip misses match and will train at Melwood
Long and JRods' woes emanate from Puel
Max Gradel on Watford's transfer shortist
Cherries' Mings' big day besmirched by defeat
Defence causing Bournemouth major concerns
Pressure piling on picky Saints's boss
Allan McGregor set to move away on loan
Jakupovic asserts himself as number one
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Bruno Caboclo
(F)
Cory Joseph
(G)
Patrick Patterson
(F/C)
Terrence Ross
(G/F)
Jonas Valanciunas
(C)
DeMarre Carroll
(F)
Kyle Lowry
(G)
Jakob Poeltl
(C)
Pascal Siakam
(F)
Fred VanVleet
(G)
DeMar DeRozan
(G/F)
Lucas Nogueira
(C)
Norman Powell
(G)
Jared Sullinger
(F/C)
Delon Wright
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Jared Sullinger | Center/Forward | #0
Team:
Toronto Raptors
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 3/4/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'9' / 260
College:
Ohio State
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 1 (21) / BOS
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $5,628,000 2017-18: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jared Sullinger (foot) will make his season debut and play limited minutes against the 76ers on Wednesday.
Wow. This comes as a surprise after Sullinger was cleared for practice on Jan. 13. He's coming off a foot surgery and chances are his conditioning isn't 100 percent yet. Sullinger will likely have a minutes limit for the foreseeable future, so he's only worth a pickup in deeper leagues right now. His upside isn't the greatest.
Jan 18 - 6:09 PM
Source:
Raptors on Twitter
Jared Sullinger (foot) said he won't set a return date despite being cleared for practice.
"My main focus is just trying to get my legs back under me," Sullinger said. "I feel like everybody else is in tip-top shape and I’m just lagging. I can’t keep up with [Jakob Poeltl] off the dribble, so, I got a lot of work to do." He added that he has "no lungs" right now, so it's going to take him a while to get into shape. Sully is going to be limited right out of the gate, so he's more of a stash in deeper leagues for now. He will eventually be the starting power forward.
Jan 15 - 10:19 AM
Source:
Toronto Sun
Jared Sullinger (foot) has been cleared for practice.
This is a huge step in his recovery. Sullinger is starting to get shots up and now it looks like he can take on more contact. The Raptors have essentially jettisoned Pascal Siakam in the rotation, so the starting spot is Sullinger's to lose once he can play in games. That said, there won't be much usage available for him, he doesn't block shots and his minutes will be managed for a long time, so he's only a pickup in deep leagues.
Jan 13 - 3:09 PM
Source:
Raptors on Twitter
Jared Sullinger (foot) was getting shots up before Thursday's game against the Jazz.
He was even getting some lift on the video of him taking jumpers -- not much. Sullinger is starting to come along and could wind up playing later this month. It'll likely take him some time to get into game shape, so maybe the All-Star break is a fair target.
Jan 5 - 6:41 PM
Source:
Raptors on Twitter
Jared Sullinger will make season debut in PHI
Jan 18 - 6:09 PM
Jared Sullinger won't set a return date
Jan 15 - 10:19 AM
Jared Sullinger cleared for practice
Jan 13 - 3:09 PM
Jared Sullinger getting shots up
Jan 5 - 6:41 PM
More Jared Sullinger Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
A. Davis
NO
(5351)
2
K. Porzingis
NY
(4494)
3
J. Lin
BKN
(4488)
4
B. Simmons
PHI
(4479)
5
B. Griffin
LAC
(4463)
6
J. Embiid
PHI
(4424)
7
J. Smith
CLE
(4220)
8
C. Capela
HOU
(4177)
9
J. Butler
CHI
(3970)
10
K. Middleton
MLW
(3926)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Toronto Raptors Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2012
BOS
45
19.8
2.5
5.0
.493
0.0
0.1
.200
1.0
1.4
.746
2.0
3.8
5.9
0.8
0.6
0.5
0.5
3.4
6.0
2013
BOS
74
27.6
5.2
12.1
.427
0.8
2.8
.269
2.1
2.7
.778
3.3
4.9
8.1
1.6
1.6
0.5
0.7
3.4
13.3
2014
BOS
58
27.0
5.4
12.2
.439
0.9
3.2
.283
1.7
2.2
.744
2.5
5.1
7.6
2.3
1.3
0.8
0.7
2.6
13.3
2015
BOS
81
23.7
4.3
10.0
.435
0.4
1.3
.282
1.3
2.0
.640
2.4
5.9
8.3
2.3
1.3
0.9
0.6
2.6
10.3
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2012
BOS
45
889
111
225
.493
1
5
.200
47
63
.746
92
172
264
35
29
22
22
154
270
2013
BOS
74
2042
384
899
.427
56
208
.269
158
203
.778
241
360
601
118
119
35
49
251
982
2014
BOS
58
1568
311
708
.439
52
184
.283
96
129
.744
147
294
441
134
78
44
42
153
770
2015
BOS
81
1917
351
806
.435
29
103
.282
103
161
.640
194
479
673
187
102
75
47
209
834
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Kyle Lowry
Sidelined
Kyle Lowry (rest) will not play Tuesday vs. Brooklyn.
Nothing like a very late and unexpected lineup change involving a stud to send DFS players scrambling at the last minute... The Raps announced that "Lowry will dress but likely not play to rest bumps/bruises." Safe to assume that playing the last-place Nets factored into Toronto's thought process, in addition to the fact that this is the front-end of a back-to-back for the Raps. Cory Joseph will replace Lowry in the lineup on Tuesday. Lowry should be ready to roll on Wednesday.
Jan 17
2
Cory Joseph
3
Delon Wright
Sidelined
Delon Wright (shoulder) has been cleared for team practice.
Wright dropped a "great news" with a smiley face emoji on Twitter yesterday, so now we know why. Wright is still only going to be third on the depth chart, but he could be worth a look in DFS if the Raptors have to sit Kyle Lowry and/or Cory Joseph.
Jan 13
4
Fred VanVleet
SG
1
DeMar DeRozan
Sidelined
Coach Dwane Casey hinted DeMar DeRozan could be rested on Wednesday against the 76ers.
It makes sense after the Raptors rested Kyle Lowry in Brooklyn on Tuesday night. If DeRozan does sit, it'll likely be Norman Powell getting the start while Terrence Ross would also get a bump in playing time. Plus, Kyle Lowry could be taking a ton of shots in his hometown. Hopefully we get the starting lineup before the 7:00 EST start.
Jan 18
2
Norman Powell
SF
1
DeMarre Carroll
2
Terrence Ross
3
Bruno Caboclo
PF
1
Pascal Siakam
2
Patrick Patterson
Sidelined
Patrick Patterson (knee) will not play against the 76ers on Wednesday.
His knee injury has kept him to just two games in 2017. Luckily for the Raptors, they have Jared Sullinger (foot) back for limited minutes -- he's likely only going to play 10-15 minutes tonight. The Raptors will also likely go smaller tonight while Pascal Siakam could play 20 minutes. None of these guys mentioned are worth using in standard leagues.
Jan 18
3
Jared Sullinger
Sidelined
Jared Sullinger (foot) will make his season debut and play limited minutes against the 76ers on Wednesday.
Wow. This comes as a surprise after Sullinger was cleared for practice on Jan. 13. He's coming off a foot surgery and chances are his conditioning isn't 100 percent yet. Sullinger will likely have a minutes limit for the foreseeable future, so he's only worth a pickup in deeper leagues right now. His upside isn't the greatest.
Jan 18
C
1
Jonas Valanciunas
2
Lucas Nogueira
Sidelined
Lucas Nogueira (concussion) will not play on Wednesday against the 76ers.
He had some blurred vision on Tuesday and is still in the concussion protocol. Nogueira's fantasy owners should probably just sit tight and hope he can return this weekend. With him out, Paskal Siakam is likely to start, but fantasy owners should steer clear. The Raptors could also go small to give more run to Norman Powell and Terrence Ross.
Jan 18
3
Jakob Poeltl
Headlines
Mid-Season Fantasy Rankings
Jan 18
Ryan Knaus provides mid-season top-200 rankings for both 8-cat and 9-cat formats, with James Harden and Kevin Durant rising to the top.
More NBA Columns
»
Mid-Season Fantasy Rankings
Jan 18
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 18
Jan 18
»
Dose: C-Ya, CP3
Jan 18
»
1/17 NBA Season Long Podcast
Jan 17
»
Stats: TTP and All-Stars
Jan 17
»
Dose: Down Goes Anthony Davis
Jan 17
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 13
Jan 16
»
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 16
NBA Headlines
»
Woj: Klay Thompson intends to play vs. OKC
»
Ryan Anderson (illness) out Wednesday vs. MIL
»
Jon Leuer will not play on Wednesday night
»
Harrell starting, Clint Capela to the bench
»
Patrick Patterson (knee) will not play at PHI
»
Jared Sullinger will make season debut in PHI
»
Joakim Noah (ankle) will not play Wednesday
»
Joel Embiid (illness) will start on Wednesday
»
Noel will play; Embiid still questionable
»
T.J. McConnell will play against the Raptors
»
Jokic, Gallinari probable Thursday vs. SA
»
Lucas Nogueira will not play on Wednesday
NBA Links
»
Win a FREE trip to NBA All-Star weekend!
»
Play in the FanDuel NBA Single Entry Series
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved