Thomas Robinson looked great on Saturday vs. the Clippers with 16 points, nine rebounds, three assists and one steal in 22 minutes.

Larry Nance got into some early foul trouble, so Robinson entered the game and went nuts in the first quarter with eight points and eight rebounds in his first eight minutes. With Ivica Zubac (ankle) out for the season, Robinson is probably looking at minutes in the teens going forward, putting him on the radar as a rebounding specialist. Just keep in mind that he's a career 50.9 percent shooter from the free throw line.