Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
Tarik Black
(F/C)
Luol Deng
(F)
Timofey Mozgov
(C)
Julius Randle
(F)
Metta World Peace
(G/F)
Corey Brewer
(G/F)
Tyler Ennis
(G)
Larry Nance
(F)
Thomas Robinson
(F)
Nick Young
(G/F)
Jordan Clarkson
(G)
Brandon Ingram
(F)
David Nwaba
(G)
D'Angelo Russell
(G)
Ivica Zubac
(C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Thomas Robinson | Forward | #15
Team:
Los Angeles Lakers
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 3/17/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'10' / 250
College:
Kansas
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 1 (5) / SAC
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Thomas Robinson looked great on Saturday vs. the Clippers with 16 points, nine rebounds, three assists and one steal in 22 minutes.
Larry Nance got into some early foul trouble, so Robinson entered the game and went nuts in the first quarter with eight points and eight rebounds in his first eight minutes. With Ivica Zubac (ankle) out for the season, Robinson is probably looking at minutes in the teens going forward, putting him on the radar as a rebounding specialist. Just keep in mind that he's a career 50.9 percent shooter from the free throw line.
Apr 1 - 7:01 PM
Thomas Robinson played just 14 minutes on Thursday but hit 6-of-9 shots for 12 points and three rebounds off the Lakers bench.
Ivica Zubac went down with a high-ankle sprain so the Lakers will be using a combination of Tarik Black, Larry Nance and T-Rob to fill the gaps. Nance is probably the best bet for success, but Black and Robinson could also see a boost if Zubac misses as much time as we think he might.
Mar 30 - 10:47 PM
Thomas Robinson (illness) played two scoreless minutes off L.A.'s bench on Sunday.
Robinson was available on Friday but he didn't play, falling victim to a DNP-CD. He can safely be left on the wire in all formats.
Mar 6 - 12:18 AM
Thomas Robinson (illness) available to play Friday vs. Boston.
Robinson has missed two straight games due to flu-like symptoms but has not been a consistent part of the Lakers rotation since early January.
Mar 3 - 2:04 PM
Source:
Mark Medina on Twitter
Thomas Robinson scores 16 w/ nine boards
Apr 1 - 7:01 PM
Thomas Robinson scores 12 in 14 minutes
Mar 30 - 10:47 PM
Thomas Robinson (illness) scoreless Sunday
Mar 6 - 12:18 AM
Robinson (illness) available to play Friday
Mar 3 - 2:04 PM
More Thomas Robinson Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Los Angeles Lakers Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
41
435
176
176
24
21
77
142
.542
22
45
.489
0
0
0.0
9
32
4.3
4.3
0.6
0.5
0.8
0.2
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2012
HOU
70
15.1
2.0
4.6
.430
0.0
0.0
.000
0.8
1.6
.523
1.7
2.8
4.5
0.7
1.3
0.6
0.4
1.8
4.8
2013
POR
70
12.5
2.0
4.2
.481
0.0
0.0
.000
0.8
1.4
.564
1.5
2.9
4.4
0.5
0.8
0.3
0.3
1.9
4.8
2014
PHI
54
14.8
2.3
4.8
.485
0.0
0.0
.000
1.0
2.0
.528
1.8
3.9
5.6
0.6
1.1
0.6
0.4
1.9
5.7
2015
BKN
71
12.9
1.8
4.1
.447
0.0
0.0
.000
0.7
1.5
.431
1.9
3.1
5.1
0.6
1.0
0.5
0.5
1.6
4.3
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2012
HOU
70
1058
138
321
.430
0
1
.000
57
109
.523
122
193
315
46
88
41
26
124
333
2013
POR
70
877
141
293
.481
0
1
.000
57
101
.564
105
202
307
34
57
23
20
131
339
2014
PHI
54
798
126
260
.485
0
2
.000
56
106
.528
95
208
303
33
59
32
20
104
308
2015
BKN
71
917
130
291
.447
0
1
.000
47
109
.431
136
223
359
46
69
39
36
111
307
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Mar 30
@MIN
1
14
6
9
.667
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
1
2
3
0
3
0
0
3
12
Mar 28
WAS
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 26
POR
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 24
MIN
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 21
LAC
1
10
7
8
.875
0
0
.000
2
2
1.000
2
4
6
1
0
0
0
2
16
Mar 19
CLE
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 17
MLW
1
5
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
2
4
.500
1
1
2
0
1
0
0
1
2
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
D'Angelo Russell
2
Jordan Clarkson
3
Tyler Ennis
SG
1
David Nwaba
2
Nick Young
3
Corey Brewer
SF
1
Brandon Ingram
2
Luol Deng
Sidelined
The Lakers will reportedly shut down Luol Deng for the remainder of the 2016-17 season.
The Lakers are prioritizing the development of the younger guys on the roster, so both Timofey Mozgov and Deng will not take the court again this season, meaning that their $136 million investment will finish the year watching from the sidelines. Both Mozgov and Deng have three years left on their deal in which they'll be paid far more than their market value, so Lakers GM Rob Pelinca may consider waiving these guys during the offseason. Brandon Ingram will be the unquestioned started small forward moving forward, and Larry Nance could see an uptick in minutes.
Mar 15
3
Metta World Peace
PF
1
Julius Randle
2
Larry Nance
3
Thomas Robinson
C
1
Ivica Zubac
Sidelined
An MRI confirmed a high ankle sprain in Ivica Zubac's right ankle and he will be out for the remainder of the season.
He is going to be re-evaluated in two weeks, so there's basically no chance Zubac will be back during his rookie campaign. X-rays were negative for a fracture on Thursday, so hopefully he can start his offseason program in late April. With Zubac out for the season, Larry Nance figures to get some decent minutes as the Lakers go small while Tarik Black and Thomas Robinson get some added minutes. Nance is worth a pickup in standard leagues.
Mar 31
2
Tarik Black
3
Timofey Mozgov
Sidelined
Timofey Mozgov left Wednesday practice early with a left ankle sprain.
He is going to be questionable to play on Friday. Mozgov is not in the rotation anyway and the Lakers have gone with Thomas Robinson off the bench. Of course, Ivica Zubac will be getting heavy run the rest of the way.
Mar 22
The Week Ahead: Week 24
Apr 1
Jonas Nader looks at the schedule, injury report and some hot pickups to get you ready for the last full week of the season!
