Player Page

Roster

Thomas Robinson | Forward | #15

Team: Los Angeles Lakers
Age / DOB:  (26) / 3/17/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'10' / 250
College: Kansas
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (5) / SAC
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Thomas Robinson looked great on Saturday vs. the Clippers with 16 points, nine rebounds, three assists and one steal in 22 minutes.
Larry Nance got into some early foul trouble, so Robinson entered the game and went nuts in the first quarter with eight points and eight rebounds in his first eight minutes. With Ivica Zubac (ankle) out for the season, Robinson is probably looking at minutes in the teens going forward, putting him on the radar as a rebounding specialist. Just keep in mind that he's a career 50.9 percent shooter from the free throw line. Apr 1 - 7:01 PM
More Thomas Robinson Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
41435176176242177142.5422245.489000.09324.34.30.60.50.80.2
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012HOU7015.12.04.6.4300.00.0.0000.81.6.5231.72.84.50.71.30.60.41.84.8
2013POR7012.52.04.2.4810.00.0.0000.81.4.5641.52.94.40.50.80.30.31.94.8
2014PHI5414.82.34.8.4850.00.0.0001.02.0.5281.83.95.60.61.10.60.41.95.7
2015BKN7112.91.84.1.4470.00.0.0000.71.5.4311.93.15.10.61.00.50.51.64.3
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012HOU701058138321.43001.00057109.52312219331546884126124333
2013POR70877141293.48101.00057101.56410520230734572320131339
2014PHI54798126260.48502.00056106.5289520830333593220104308
2015BKN71917130291.44701.00047109.43113622335946693936111307
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Mar 30@MIN11469.66700.00000.0001230300312
Mar 28WAS0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 26POR0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 24MIN0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 21LAC11078.87500.000221.0002461000216
Mar 19CLE0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 17MLW1502.00000.00024.500112010012

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1D'Angelo Russell
2Jordan Clarkson
3Tyler Ennis
SG1David Nwaba
2Nick Young
3Corey Brewer
SF1Brandon Ingram
2Luol Deng
3Metta World Peace
PF1Julius Randle
2Larry Nance
3Thomas Robinson
C1Ivica Zubac
2Tarik Black
3Timofey Mozgov
 

 